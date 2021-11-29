Headliner Spotlight

THE MOTOWN HOLIDAY SHOW
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Motown Holiday Show brings the live feel and energy of Motown to Borgata’s Music Box stage. The Motown sound originated in Detroit, Mich., in the late 1950s, and became known as a style of soul music with a mainstream pop appeal. Producer Berry Gordy was the pioneer of the genre and created the Motown record label that Smokey Robinson, then a 17-year-old singer fronting a vocal harmony group called the Matadors, helped get off the ground. During the 1960s, Motown Records was the most successful soul-music label in the nation, placing 79 records in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 during that decade alone. Fans of Motown will hear such hits as “My Girl" and “Ain't Too Proud to Beg” by the Temptations, “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love” by the Supremes, “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by Marvin Gaye, and many holiday favorites. The show takes place every Thursday evening through Dec. 30 at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12.26, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Mannheim Steamroller is a band founded in 1974 in Omaha, Neb., that helped pioneer the genre of neoclassical new-age music, which is a style influenced by baroque or classical music and blended with elements of New Age and rock ’n’ roll. About a decade after its founding, the band released its first holiday album, “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” featuring modern contemporary interpretations of Yuletide favorites. Since then, the band has become ingrained in and associated with the holiday season, releasing the multi-platinum-selling “A Fresh Aire Christmas” in 1988 and about a dozen others since, including a 2007 album that featured guest vocals by Johnny Mathis and Olivia Newton-John. Showgoers can expect to hear such Christmas classics as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Greensleeves,” “O Holy Night,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Jingle Bells” and others. The show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $56.50, $71.50 and $86.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MannheimSteamroller.com, Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
B STREET BAND for FLASHBACK FRIDAYS
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Presented by 100.7 WZXL radio, the New Jersey-based B Street Band will be performing multiple hits by the Garden State group it has paid tribute to for more than 40 years, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Billed as the longest-running tribute band in the nation, the B Street Band’s show takes place at Golden Nugget’s Wave theater and is hosted by DJ Michael James. Since its 1980 debut, the B Street Band has performed with several E Street Band original members, including Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Clarence Clemons, Garry Tallent and Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez. Songs that Springsteen fans can expect to hear include “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Badlands,” “Hungry Heart,” “Born in the U.S.A,” “Glory Days” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget.
How much: Tickets are free, and the show is open to the public.
More info: BStreetBand.com, GoldenNuggetAC.com
LEWIS BLACK
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: An immensely popular stand-up comedian whose career was helped propelled by Atlantic City’s now-defunct Comedy Stop Café, Lewis Black’s routines on stage often escalate into angry rants about history, politics, religion and various cultural trends. His shows have been described as “a raunchy, in-your-face show that puts his full anger-filled comic talents on display.” Black hosted the popular Comedy Central series “Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil” and makes regular appearances on “The Daily Show,” delivering his Back in Black commentary segment. He lists his comedic influences as George Carlin, Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin and Bob Newhart. In August 2013, Black recorded his ninth stand-up special “Old Yeller: Live at the Borgata” in Atlantic City. He has appeared in numerous television shows and has had more than two dozen film roles, dating back to 1986, when he appeared in the Woody Allen movie “Hannah and Her Sisters.” He has also had three books published, including “Nothing's Sacred” in 2005, “Me of Little Faith” in 2008, and “I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas” in 2010. Black’s show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: LewisBlack.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
FRANK CALIENDO
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: Frank Caliendo is a comedian probably best known for his hysterical impressions, most notably his spot-on impersonation of famed football coach-turned-NFL broadcaster John Madden. He also does exceptional impressions of athletes-turned-broadcasters Charles Barkley and Mike Ditka, actor Morgan Freeman, former Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush and many others. Caliendo was born in suburban Chicago and began performing stand-up at his college alma mater, the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. That led to stand-up gigs at local nightclubs, college campuses and comedy clubs, and in 2000 he made his television debut on sketch-comedy series “Hype,” later gaining even more TV exposure on the comedy series “MADtv.” A huge admirer of renowned impressionist Rich Little, Caliendo started doing personality spoofs on “Fox NFL Sunday” in the early 2000s and was often invited back as a semi-regular guest. In 2003, Caliendo joined “Fox NFL Sunday” as a regular cast member before giving up that gig in 2012. He has released six comedy CDs and has appeared on such shows “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn,” “The View” and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien.” His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: FrankCaliendo.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
STRAIGHT NO CHASER
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Straight No Chaser is an a cappella singing group that started with 10 Indiana University college friends making a light-hearted video of the song “12 Days of Christmas” in 1996 and later posting the video to YouTube. According to their website, the recording “redlined on the YouTube viewer tachometer,” and subsequently led to the founding 10 members signing a five-album record deal with Atlantic Records in 2008. The original “12 Days of Christmas” YouTube video has been viewed more than 24 million times. In 2013, the group released its fourth album, “Under the Influence,” that featured 17 popular songs and included among its backing-vocal guests Phil Collins, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Seal and Stevie Wonder. The group, which has undergone lineup changes over the years, has primarily been associated with holiday music since its 2008 founding, and has released four albums of exclusively Christmas music, most recently “Social Christmasing” in 2020. Among the songs showgoers can expect to hear are “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The 12 Days of Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Auld Lang Syne,” “We Three Kings,” “Let It Snow,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and others. Their show, part of their Back in the High Life tour, takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40, $55 and $70, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SNCMusic.com, TheOceanAC.com
SPLISH SPLASH: THE MUSIC OF BOBBY DARIN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: “Splish Splash: the Music of Bobby Darin” is a compilation of 23 songs performed by Las Vegas showman Ron Gartner behind a swinging band, exceptional sound and lighting systems, multimedia effects and backstage stories about the late teen idol, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and movie star Bobby Darin. Darin performed in a range of music genres, including jazz, pop, rock, folk, swing and country. He started in show business as a songwriter for one of the greatest top-charting female vocalists of the late 1950s and early 1960s, Connie Francis and achieved world fame in 1958 with his own first million-selling song “Splish Splash.” Darin died in 1973 at the age of 37 from heart complications. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999, and earned a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy during the 2010 Grammy awards ceremony. Other hit songs by Darin include “Mack The Knife,” “Dream Lover,” “Beyond the Sea,” “If I Were a Carpenter” and “Clementine.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $13, $25 and $35, are available at GruninCenter.org. The $13 ticket is a livestream version of the show seen online.
More info: BiCoastalProductions.com/Bobby-Darin, GruninCenter.org
EARTH, WIND & FIRE
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Earth, Wind & Fire is a band founded in Chicago in 1969 by the late Maurice White and fellow lead singer Philip Bailey, who still performs with the band. EW&F is renowned for its dynamic horn section, energetic and elaborate stage shows, and the contrast that existed between Bailey’s falsetto vocals and White's baritone. The band’s sound has spanned the genres of R&B, soul, funk, jazz, disco, pop, dance, Latin and Afro-pop. It has been described as one of the most innovative bands in history and is among the most commercially successful acts of all time, with sales of more than 90 million records. EW&F won six Grammy awards out of 17 nominations, four American Music Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. The band produced 20 studio albums since their self-titled debut album in 1971, most recently “The Classic Christmas Album” in 2015. Among their biggest hits are “Shining Star,” “September,” “Sing a Song,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Let's Groove,” “Can't Hide Love,” “Devotion” and others. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $80, $110 and $150, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: EarthWindAndFire.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
SEAN DONNELLY
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4
Where: The Atlantic City Comedy Club’s Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Sean Donnelly is a comedian from Queens, N.Y., who started performing stand-up around 2008, graduating from open-mic nights in and around New York City to appearing on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan” and “Last Comic Standing.” He has co-hosted a podcast called “My Dumb Friends” since 2014 with fellow comedian Dan St. Germain on the All Things Comedy network, in which they hang out with fellow comedians and talk about the dumbest things they’ve ever done. A regular contributor to numerous comedy podcasts, Donnelly released his debut comedy album “Manual Labor Face” on Comedy Central Records to much acclaim in 2015. Donnelly has also been featured on the truTV series “World’s Dumbest and Almost Genius,” as well as “Adam Devine’s House Party” and “Inside Amy Schumer” on Comedy Central. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $29 and $37, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: SeanDonnellyComedy.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com
GARY PUCKETT & THE UNION GAP’S HOLIDAY SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Gary Puckett & The Union Gap was founded by the band’s namesake in the mid-1960s. The pop-rock band had six consecutive hit singles in 1968 and sold more records than any other recording artist that year. They were among the most popular touring bands in America from roughly 1967 through 1971. The Union Gap — which takes its name from the Washington state city of Union Gap, near where Puckett grew up — had its biggest hits with the songs “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” “Woman, Woman,” “Over You,” “Don't Give In to Him” and “This Girl Is a Woman Now.” Puckett is the lone original of five original members, who became well known for wearing costumes that resembled Civil War Union Army uniforms during shows. As a solo artist in 2001, Puckett released his first Christmas CD called “At Christmas” that he and his current band will draw from during the Golden Nugget show. The album features a medley of the songs “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “What Child Is This?” and “Angels We Have Heard On High,” and individual renderings of “White Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” Silver Bells,” “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” The show takes place at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $35 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GaryPuckettMusic.com, GoldenNuggetAC.com
ANTHONY RODIA
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Hailing from Westchester County, N.Y., Anthony Rodia has been described as “an energetic, theatrical, off-the-wall comedian who never holds back and always finds a way to relate to his audience.” Rodia first gained popularity through social media, currently co-hosting the popular podcast “Little Bit of Laughs” with fellow Italian-American comedian Goumba Johnny. Rodia quickly became renowned for his hilarious skits, stories, accents, song parodies, and his weekly “Road Rage Wednesday,” in which he slips into his alter-ego character “Uncle Vinny.” He says on his website, “Making people laugh is something that I have been able to do since I was a child. I have always been able to find or create humor out of any situation. Funny is the only way I know how to be. I am always thinking of new ways to get a laugh out of someone. Keep laughing, life's too short not to.” His two shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68 and $45.11, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: RodiaComedy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Featuring famed “Legends in Concert” Elvis impersonator Matt Lewis and backed by the 12-piece Long Live the King Orchestra, the legacy of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley will be honored with an evening of classic holiday songs at the Landis Theater. Presley released two full-length Christmas-themed albums during his career, “It's Christmas Time” in 1957, and “Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas” in 1971, each of which sold millions of copies and became staples in American households during the holidays. Among the songs those two albums featured include “Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Santa Claus Is Back in Town,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Santa, Bring My Baby Back (to Me),” “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “If Every Day Was Like Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “White Christmas.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com
SARAH BRIGHTMAN: A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Sarah Brightman is an English soprano opera singer, classical crossover singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and musician who brings her “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony” tour to Ovation Hall. The concert will combine holiday classic songs with some of her own international hits. Brightman made her West End — England’s equivalent to America’s Broadway — theater debut in 1981 in the musical “Cats” and went on to star in several West End and Broadway musicals, including the lead female role on Broadway in “The Phantom of the Opera.” Brightman's 1996 duet with the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye,” topped the charts all over Europe. As a singer, Brightman has released 12 studio albums, most recently “Hymn” in 2018. In 2008 she released the album “Winter Symphony” that featured several Christmas-themed songs such as “Ave Maria,” “Silent Night” and “Child in a Manger.” In 1998 she was among several renowned singers, including Spanish opera tenor Plácido Domingo, to record the DVD “Gala Christmas in Vienna” that featured a Christmas medley and unique renditions of individual tunes such as “Adeste Fideles” (“O Come, All Ye Faithful” sung in Latin), “Another Christmas Song” written by Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, “Happy Christmas (War is Over)” written by John Lennon, “I Believe in Father Christmas” by Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and “Silent Night” performed in five languages. In a nearly 40-year career, she received more than 180 gold and platinum awards in more than 40 countries.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $89, $99, $150 and $250, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SarahBrightman.com, TheOceanAC.com
REO SPEEDWAGON
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: REO Speedwagon is a rock band that was formed in 1967 in Champaign, Ill., and cultivated a sizable following during the 1970s, particularly after the release of the seventh of its 16 studio albums called “You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can’t Tuna Fish” in 1978. That album featured the hits “Roll with the Changes” and “Time for Me to Fly.” Two years later, the album “Hi Infidelity” gave the band substantial commercial success with the hits “Keep On Loving You” and “Can't Fight This Feeling.” REO Speedwagon would chart 13 hits on the Billboard Top 40 during its heyday, with others including “Take It on the Run,” “In Your Letter,” “Keep the Fire Burnin'” and “Don't Let Him Go.” Keyboardist Neal Allan Doughty was one of the founders of REO Speedwagon and remains its sole original, although lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Cronin has been with the band since 1972 and sang on, wrote or co-wrote nearly all of its hits. Current bassist Bruce Hall has been with Speedwagon since 1977. The band’s final studio album, released in 2009, is called “Not So Silent Night” and includes modified versions of many Christmas songs, including a boogie version of “Winter Wonderland,” a funkified version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” and reworked versions of “Deck the Halls,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Blue Christmas.” The show takes place at Tropicana’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $65, $75, $125 and $150, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: REOSpeedwagon.com, Tropicana.net
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Several holiday songs were recently added to the show’s repertoire. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices and mannerisms in impressive fashion, and also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater every Sunday through December. Rat Pack fans can also expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
ERIC MINTEL QUARTET
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Fronted by a piano player hailing from Bucks County, Pa., the Eric Mintel Quartet has been thrilling audiences with its electrifying jazz music for more than 25 years. Along with composer and pianist Mintel, the quartet includes saxophonist/flutist Nelson Hill, bassist Jack Hegyi and drummer Dave Mohn. The group is best known for its tribute to the late, great jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck, performing many of Brubeck’s compositions as well as originals in shows. Brubeck, who died in 2012, would have turned 100 this month, so Mintel will present an all-Brubeck concert at the Grunin Center in celebration of his mentor’s centennial birthday. Mintel and Brubeck had a friendship that lasted for more than 20 years. Brubeck was once quoted as saying, “As long as the music attracts dedicated young musicians like Eric Mintel, jazz will continue to thrive and progress as a voice of freedom.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $13, $20 and $24, are available at GruninCenter.org. The $13 ticket is a livestream version of the show seen online.
More info: EricMintelQuartet.com, GruninCenter.org
BRUCE IN THE U.S.A.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Bruce In The USA is a high-energy and visually accurate musical portrayal of a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert. Matt Ryan began playing the role of Springsteen as part of the “Legends in Concert” show in Las Vegas more than 20 years ago. He evolved his “Legends” character into the Bruce In The USA band, backing himself up with seasoned, world-class musicians who have performed with such music luminaries as Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall and Oates, Joe Cocker and Aretha Franklin over the years. Past Bruce in the U.S.A. setlists have included such hits as “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Badlands,” “Hungry Heart,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Rosalita,” “Jungleland,” “Prove It All Night,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28 and $35, are available at Etix.com.
More info: SROArtists.com/Artists/Bruce-In-The-USA, Levoy.net
STEVE-O
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Steve-O is a television personality, stunt performer and podcast host best known for his incredibly insane stunts on the former television series “Jackass” and its many movies and spinoffs. He brings his “Bucket List Tour” to the Levoy Theatre, promising to deliver stunts even more ridiculous that what many may already know him for. The X-rated, multimedia comedy show is emphatically not for children or the faint of heart. Steve-O’s stunts are said to have two forms: absolutely disgusting and incredibly painful. Born Stephen Gilchrist Glover in London, England, Steve-O moved with his family to Miami, Fla., when he was 6. He dropped out of college after one year due to poor grades, later graduating from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997. After working for a couple of years as a professional clown, he released his first “Don't Try This at Home” DVD, which went on to sell 140,000 copies. The DVD also caught the eye of the “Jackass” producers, who would turn him into a well-known albeit scandalous star, as he has been arrested numerous times for obscenity and drug charges. Known to be notoriously fearless, he ironically took up stand-up comedy to overcome his fear of getting on stage and telling jokes in front of a live audience. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42 and $45, are available at Etix.com.
More info: SteveO.com, Levoy.net
LIVE FROM NASHVILLE: A MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: “Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas” is a show that assures audience members plenty of toe-tapping, heartfelt music of the holidays, carried out in an authentic, country-style tradition. There will be soaring harmonies, boot-scootin’ dancers, colorful costumes, and a dazzling fusion of fiddles and guitars. A cast of singers and dancers perform behind a live band, all outfitted in their finest Christmas attire and displaying the brilliant musicianship that Nashville, Tenn., is renowned for. Caesars’ Circus Maximus theater will be decked out to resemble an old-fashioned country barn dance draped with boughs of holly and colorful strings of lights. The traditions of the Christmas season will be served up country-style in a production “as American as pumpkin pie, Frosty the Snowman, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and cowboy boots.” “A Merry Country Christmas” promises to be the ultimate way to kick off the holidays.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
SWEET POTATOE PIE
When: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Join the highly acclaimed, all-female band Sweet Potato Pie as they share their favorite Christmas songs at the Grunin Center for the Arts. Known for their beautiful harmonies and creative song styling, the sextet will captivate showgoers with their heartfelt renditions of favorite holiday tunes in what they call their “Home-Grown Christmas Show.” Sweet Potato Pie has been entertaining audiences for nearly two decades, blending folk rock, bluegrass, country and gospel music into an amalgamation they dub “sweetgrass.” Their show revolves around three-part harmonies, down-home humor, storytelling and hard-driving instrumentals that feature a banjo, a bass, two fiddles and two guitars. Along with many Christmas classics, count on Sweet Potato Pie to mix in favorites by such renowned stars as Patsy Cline, Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs, and other legends The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $ $13 and $25, are available at GruninCenter.org. The $13 ticket is a livestream version of the show seen online.
More info: Sweet-Potato-Pie.com, GruninCenter.org