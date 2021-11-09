Headliner Spotlight

DAUGHTRY
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Fronted by namesake Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist on Season 5 of “American Idol,” the six-man rock band Daughtry produced back-to-back No. 1-selling albums in its first two years of existence, 2006 and 2007. Chris Daughtry is the band’s principal songwriter, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. The group is touring behind its sixth studio album, “Dearly Beloved,” which was released in September and marks the return to its original post-grunge and hard-rock sound. The 13-song album, the band’s first since 2018, has already reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hard Rock chart. Other hits Daughtry has had throughout its 15-year history thus far include “Battleships,” “September,” “Over You,” “Home,” “It’s Not Over,” “Waiting for Superman,” “What About Now,” “Start of Something Good” and “Crawling Back to You.” The show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DaughtryOfficial.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
TIM DILLON
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Host of a podcast called “The Tim Dillon Show” that has amassed an enormous loyal following, the podcast’s namesake discusses events that often revolve around American cultural issues, the entertainment industry, politics and pop culture. The podcast often features fellow comedians and prominent members of the entertainment industry sharing their views, and has gained more than 300,000 subscribers and more than 35 million views since being launched on YouTube three years ago. As a stand-up comedian, Dillon, who grew up in a section of Long Island, New York, is often self-deprecating in his routine, and specializes in lampooning such issues as culture conspiracy theories, human behavior, political correctness, racism and religion. Rolling Stone magazine listed him among its 10 Comedians You Need to Know, saying that “He’s seemingly capable of formulating an articulate (and often contrarian) opinion about anything at a moment’s notice.” Dillon’s two shows take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TimDillonComedy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
JOHN FOGERTY
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: John Fogerty is best known as the former lead vocalist, principal songwriter and lead guitarist for the band Creedence Clearwater Revival, which he founded in 1968 with his late brother and rhythm guitarist Tom Fogerty, drummer Doug Clifford and bassist Stu Cook. The group had a roots-rock, country-rock sound, and had nine Top 10 singles and eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972. In 1993, CCR was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. John Fogerty is on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of 100 Greatest Songwriters, having penned such CCR hits as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Born On The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Green River,” “Down on the Corner,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” “Centerfield,” “Commotion” and “The Old Man Down the Road.” He has also released 11 solo albums since the early 1970s, most recently “Fogerty’s Factory” in 2020. He often tours with his sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty, as part of his backing band. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $84, $99 and $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JohnFogerty.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: The Psychedelic Furs are a new-wave band founded in London, England, in 1977 by singer Richard Butler and his brother and bassist Tim Butler, both of whom are still with the band nearly 45 years after its founding. The Furs were among several bands spawned from the British post-punk scene. Their music went through several phases, according to a review, from an austere, psychedelic sound inspired by the Doors and the Velvet Underground, to morphing into new wave, pop and hard rock. The band’s 1981 album “Talk Talk Talk” gave the band widespread appeal in the United States, and featured the hit singles “Dumb Waiters” and “Pretty in Pink.” The latter song also served as the title track to the 1986 teen romantic comedy-drama of the same name. Other Furs’ songs that have received a lot of radio play over the years include “Love My Way,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost In You” and “Like A Stranger.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39 and $59 are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ThePsychedelic Furs.com, HardRockHotelAtlantic City.com
RACHMANINOFF CONCERT
FOR TWO PIANOS
When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11; noon Friday, Nov. 12
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: The late Russian composer, conductor and virtuoso pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music has been hailed as “embodying the purity of intention, the beauty of conception, and the mastery of the piano.” The Grudin Center presents a two-piano homage to Rachmaninoff, who is widely considered one of the greatest pianist-composers of the 20th century. The program will be performed by Ocean County College lecturer Brian Gilmore and local pianist Richard Askoff, a longtime supporter of the arts and the Ocean County College Foundation. The program will feature three large-scale works that Rachmaninoff wrote for two pianos, each stemming from a distinct period of his life. The first is Fantasy Suite No. 1, Op. 5, which was written in four movements titled “Barcarolle,” “A Night for Love,” “Tears” and “Russian Easter.” The second, entitled Suite No. 2, Op. 17, is considered a work that captures Rachmaninoff at the height of his compositional powers. The final piece, entitled “The Symphonic Dances, Op. 45,” is Rachmaninoff’s last major work, composed in 1940, three years before his death. It is described as more conservative in the volume of notes he typically wrote, but extraordinarily evocative in their effect. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: The show is free and open to the public. Seats must be reserved through GruninCenter.org
More info: GruninCenter.org
JAY MOHR
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Northern New Jersey-born comedian, actor and author Jay Mohr began performing stand-up comedy when he was 16 years old in and around New York City. With an entertainment career spanning more than three decades, Mohr has always pushed himself to be more than just a comic, according to the bio on his website. A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 1993 to 1995, Mohr would later be cast opposite Tom Cruise in the 1996 sports-comedy-drama film “Jerry Maguire,” where he played a rival, back-stabbing sports agent. He has had roles in about two dozen other films, in TV shows such as “Ghost Whisperer” and “Gary Unmarried,” hosted a sports radio show, and penned two best-selling books, including “Gasping for Airtime” and “No Wonder My Parents Drank,” the latter of which describes in comical detail the pros and cons of parenthood. Mohr is an excellent impressionist, mimicking such celebrities as Christopher Walken, Don Rickles, Mickey Rourke, Sean Penn and Tony Bennett. His Atlantic City shows takes place in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $34 and $44, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: JayMohr.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
PRESLEY, PERKINS,
LEWIS & CASH
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash is a tribute show celebrating the lives of four musicians dubbed the Million Dollar Quartet — legendary Sun Records recording artists Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. The Concert Venue at Harrah’s will host the holiday version of the show, entitled “Million Dollar Christmas,” in which the audience will be treated to not only a full slate of classic rock-and-roll hits, but also a special selection of holiday tunes performed in the rockabilly style that the four legends were renowned for. Show-goers can expect to hear a variety of hits including “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock” by Presley, “Everybody’s Tryin’ to Be My Baby” and “Blue Suede Shoes” by Perkins (a song also covered by Presley), “I Walk the Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues” by Cash, and “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” by the last surviving member of the Million Dollar Quartet, Lewis, plus many others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50, 34.50 and $44.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: PresleyPerkinsLewis Cash.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC/shows
FREESTYLE FREE FOR ALL
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: The Freestyle Free For All will host some of the biggest names in the genre of freestyle music. Freestyle is a form of electronic dance music with a Latin American-based rhythm and a heavy syncopated drum sound. The genre emerged in the New York City nightclub scene in the 1980s and continued to see substantial popularity in nightclubs across America through the 1990s. Stevie B will be among the headliners in Atlantic City. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident is known as the King of Freestyle, releasing the No. 1 freestyle ballad “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)” in 1990. Also appearing will be singer Samantha Fox, who had three songs reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the 1980s — “Touch Me (I Want Your Body),” “Naughty Girls (Need Love Too)” and “I Wanna Have Some Fun.” The show will also feature Judy Torres, who scored club hits with the songs “Please Stay Tonight,” “Come into My Arms,” “Love Story” and “No Reason to Cry”; Exposé, who had hits with “Come Go with Me” and “Seasons Change”; and others, including Lisa Lisa, TKA, Noel Rockell and Joe Zangie.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $99 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
BRETT YOUNG
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Brett Young had aspirations of playing professional baseball until an arm injury in college waylaid those plans. He turned to his other passion, country music, and has since produced seven No. 1 hit songs on the Billboard Country chart since releasing his self-titled studio album in 2016. In June, the California native released his third studio album, “Weekends Look a Little Different These Days,” that featured eight tracks written or co-written by Young, including the hit singles “Lady” and “Not Yet.” The title track to that album is an ode to Young’s new life as a father. Other songs by Young that are regularly heard on the country-music airwaves include “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” “Like I Loved You,” “Here Tonight,” “Change Your Name,” “Chapters,” “Catch” and “Would You Wait for Me?” He and his band perform at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BrettYoungMusic.com, TheOceanAC.com
MICHELLE WOLF
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: Michelle Wolf is among the nation’s most popular stand-up comedians, having started in the industry as an on-air contributor and writer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and as a writing supervisor and performer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where she also made her late-night comedy debut in 2014. Wolf later re-appeared several times on “Late Night” as her fictional persona, Grown-Up Annie, which was an adult version of the long-running comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Her accolades also include being a featured performer at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, hosting a Netflix comedy talk show series called “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” and recently producing her second hour-long stand-up special called “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show” on Netflix. Her first special, entitled “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady,” was taped at the Center for the Performing Arts in New York City and broadcast on HBO. Originally from Hershey, Pa., Wolf specializes in political satire and poking fun at such things as cultural differences, current events and everyday life. Her show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MichelleIsAWolf.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
VIR DAS
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Vir Das is a comedian, actor and comedy musician originally from India. He came to the United States to study economics and theatre at Knox College in Illinois, and it was at Knox that he began to explore stand-up comedy. His first comedy special, “Brown Men Can’t Hump,” debuted in Knox’s Harbach Theatre and led to his winning the Colton Performance Award for Outstanding Achievement. After launching a stand-up comedy career, he gravitated toward Hindi cinema, starring in several films including his Netflix special “Abroad Understanding” in which he cleverly compares cultures in New York City and New Delhi, India. He has gone on to perform in approximately 35 plays, 18 films, eight TV shows and several comedy specials, among them “Not for Members Only,” “Bored of the Things!,” “Who Let the Das Out?,” “Son of a Switch!” and “VIRagra.” He also released a music album with his comedy rock band Alien Chutney that included the track “Manboob,” which was later used in his 2018 Netflix special “Losing It.” In 2017, Das was named among Variety magazine’s 10 Comics to Watch. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced $30.02 and $35.68, are available at TheBorgata.com
More info: WeirdAssComedy.com, TheBorgata.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com