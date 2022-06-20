Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
LIONEL RICHIE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Tuskegee, Ala., born Lionel Richie is a singer, songwriter, musician, record producer and television personality. He rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter, saxophone player and the co-lead singer of funk band the Commodores, writing and recording the hit singles “Easy,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady” and “Still” with the group before leaving to start a solo career in 1982. A star tennis player in high school, Richie accepted a tennis scholarship to Tuskegee University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in economics. It was at Tuskegee that he helped form the Commodores. In 1980, he wrote and produced the No. 1 hit single on the Billboard Hot 100 “Lady” for singer Kenny Rogers. In 1981, he wrote and recorded the single “Endless Love” as a duet with Diana Ross, which became one of the biggest career hits for both artists. His solo career started with a self-titled album that sold more than four million copies and spawned the singles “You Are,” “My Love” and “Truly.” His second album, “Can’t Slow Down” in 1983, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became one of the best-selling albums of all time, spawning the hit singles “All Night Long” and “Hello.” Other subsequent hits by Richie include “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Love Will Conquer All,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Running with the Night” and “Ballerina Girl.” Richie, who has been a judge on the hit TV singing competition “American Idol” since 2018, has won four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year in 1985 for “We Are the World” that he co-wrote with Michael Jackson. His song “Say You, Say Me” was featured in the film “White Nights” and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1986. Earlier this year, Richie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $129, $159, $179, $182, $187 and $193, are available at Ticketmaster.com
IT’S HAPPENING WITH
SNOOKI & JOEY
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is best known for being a former cast member of the hit reality TV show “Jersey Shore” that ran on MTV from 2009 through 2012. The show followed the often wild and uproarious lives of eight housemates at a vacation home in Seaside Heights. Polizzi recently launched a podcast called “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” with her best friend and makeup artist, the openly gay Joey Camasta, who has appeared on past episodes of “Jersey Shore” but was not a regular cast member. Together Polizzi and Camasta will conduct their podcast live from Borgata’s Music Box theater. They will, according to a release, “discuss family, the latest news, trends and celebrity gossip, and play games and get wasted on stage with their fans in real time.” Among the games the pair has played during similar traveling versions of the podcast is “guess the vocabulary,” where they include a glossary on screen to decode their hilarious lingo for fans. They will explain the backstory of some of their favorite catch phrases and words, and use many of them in casual conversation during the show. As well as being a celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Camasta is also a comedian who co-hosts the “Out & About” podcast with Patrick McAuliffe that discusses gay culture, trending topics and other subjects.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68 and $45.11, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ANDREA BOCELLI
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Andrea Bocelli is an Italian operatic tenor and multi-instrumentalist who was born with congenital glaucoma and has been completely blind since the age of 12. He has recorded 17 solo albums, most recently “Believe” in 2020, plus several live albums, three compilations of his greatest hits and has collaborated on albums with other artists. His records have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide, and he has enjoyed success as a crossover performer, bringing classical music to the top of international pop charts. His 1997 album “Romanza” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, his 1999 album “Sacred Arias” is the biggest selling classical album by any solo artist in history, and his song “Con Te Partirò,” which is on his second album, is one of the best-selling singles of all time. The 63-year-old Bocelli performed a duet with Celine Dion on the song “The Prayer” for the animated film “Quest for Camelot” that won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1999 and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. In 2010 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to live theater. Some of Bocelli’s other best-known songs include “Time to Say Goodbye,” “Because We Believe,” “Somos Novios (It’s Impossible),” “Canto Della Terra” and “Fall On Me.” His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $249, $349, $449 and $549, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-
DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE SOUND MIND
MUSIC FESTIVAL
FEATURING THE
BACON BROTHERS
When: 7:30 Sunday, June 26
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The Bacon Brothers are Kevin and Michael Bacon — two brothers from a musically inclined Philadelphia family who have been jamming together since childhood. They formed a band in 1995 with a unique amalgamation they call Forosoco, which is a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences. Both sing lead and play guitar, with Michael occasionally performing on cello and Kevin on harmonica and percussion. They are joined by original members Paul Guzzone on bass, Joe Mennonna on keyboards and Frank Vilardi on drums. Lead guitarist and mandolin player Tim Quick joined the band in 2018. Kevin and Michael Bacon both had extremely successful careers in other artistic enterprises — and continue to do so — prior to making the Bacon Brothers band into a popular draw for more than 25 years. Michael is an award-winning TV and film soundtrack composer, and Kevin is an acclaimed actor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Having grown up in Philadelphia, both have been longtime vacationers at the Jersey shore since long before forming a band. They recently released their ninth studio recording; a five-song EP called “Erato” in which they, according to their website, “veer from the stripped-back soul of ‘Dark Chocolate Eyes’ to the pop-friendly modern rock of ‘In Memory (Of When I Cared)’.” The festival also features the ElectraQueens, Tony Luke Jr., and Johnny Showcase & the Mystic Ticket. The show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, are available at GoEvents.TicketSauce.com
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY
WITH THE OCEAN CITY POPS
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is a high-energy swing band that formed in 1989 in Ventura, Calif., under band leader Scotty Morris. The band took its name after Morris met blues-guitar legend Albert Collins and adopted Collins’ nickname of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy as a tribute. Morris is the band’s lead singer and lead guitarist. He and drummer Kurt Sodergren are the two original members, with other players performing on baritone and tenor saxophones, trumpet, clarinet, trombone, piano and bass. The band, which performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1999, has concentrated on the swing sounds of the 1940s and 1950s, with some of its best-known hits including “The Calloway Boogie,” “The Call of the Jitterbug,” “Minnie the Moocher,” “Go Daddy-O,” “You & Me & the Bottle Makes 3,” “Save My Soul,” “King of Swing” and “Mr. Pinstripe Suit.” BBVD will share the Music Pier stage with the Ocean City Pops — an orchestra of more than 20 musicians whose summertime schedule spans the gamut from Broadway musicals to opera, jazz, movie scores and children’s concerts. The band has roots back to the late 1920s, although did not adopt the name Ocean City Pops until 1976. The current conductor and musical director is Vince Lee, who debuted as a conductor with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at the age of 13 and has since conducted the New York Youth Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra and Union City Orchestra. He took over for William Scheible, who held the O.C. Pops’ baton from 1986 until 2018. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $45, are available at OCNJ.us/SummerConcertSeries or through Ticketmaster.com
‘80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, June 26
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 4 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘MASTERS OF ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June. 23; 8 p.m. Friday, June 24; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28 and 29
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Under the huge outdoor tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
