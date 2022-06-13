Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show's playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BRIAN McKNIGHT
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 17
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: R&B singer, songwriter and record producer Brian McKnight has been nominated 16 times for Grammy Awards since signing his first record contract in 1992. McKnight is also a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, bass, drums, trombone, flugelhorn, trumpet and other instruments. He has collaborated with music luminaries across several genres in a career spanning more than 30 years, among them Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Rascal Flatts, Vanessa Williams, Willie Nelson and others. The Buffalo, New York native’s best-known hits include “Love Is,” “Back at One,” “Forever,” “One Last Cry” and “You Should Be Mine (Don’t Waste Your Time).” A prolific songwriter whose voice has been compared to the classic soul singers of a bygone era, McKnight has released 15 albums that have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. His show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44.50, $59.50 and $74.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE MASKED SINGER NATIONAL TOUR
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 17
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: The Masked Singer National Tour is a traveling spinoff of the hit TV singing competition “The Masked Singer” that premiered on the Fox network in early 2019, and in May was renewed for an eighth season. The touring version of the show is hosted by Natasha Bedingfield, a Grammy-nominated singer who has released five albums since 2004 and has collaborated with such artists such as Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Brandy Norwood and Rascal Flatts. Bedingfield competed on the sixth season of the TV show as Pepper, which is one of several costumes that the mystery celebrities conceal themselves inside, others including the Queen of Hearts, Taco, Alien, Robot and Boom Boom Box. Like the TV version, the traveling version of “The Masked Singer” has disguised singers performing 90-second song covers, and a panel of judges votes for their favorite singer after all are done performing. Each traveling tour date typically includes a local celebrity — often a local newscaster, sports personality, or singer/show-business sort who hails from that particular area — performing in disguise, with the audience attempting to figure out the celebrity’s identity with the help of provided clues. The special guest’s identity is revealed at the end of the show. Contestants are gradually unmasked until the singer voted most popular is finally revealed. Past celebrity winners of the TV show include Wayne Brady, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel. The show takes place in the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $54.50, $69.50 and $84.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 17; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: John Mulaney is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer who twice won Primetime Emmy awards for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” the late-night TV sketch comedy and variety show that has been on NBC-TV since 1975. The 39-year-old, Chicago-born Mulaney was a writer and producer for the show from 2008 through 2018, and appeared in five episodes as various characters. Prior to venturing into live stand-up comedy himself in 2008, Mulaney was a longtime collector of classic comedy albums, among them Chris Rock’s “Bring the Pain” and “Bigger & Blacker,” Woody Allen's “Comedian,” Albert Brooks' “Comedy Minus One” and others. He has also been inspired by the stand-up careers of Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, George Carlin and Richard Pryor. Among Mulaney’s five comedy albums is the 2012 Comedy Central special “New In Town,” for which he was hailed as “one of the best stand-up comics alive” by Entertainment Weekly. In 2015, Mulaney released the Netflix special “The Comeback Kid” to rave reviews, and his 2018 album “Kid Gorgeous” earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. His other Emmy came in 2011 for writing the Justin Timberlake monologue for “Saturday Night Live.” Mulaney made his film debut in 2018, voicing Peter Porker/Spider-Ham in the Academy Award-winning animated feature film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” His two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99, $109 and $159, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JohnMulaneyVIP.wun.io,
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, June 19
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 4 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
IT WAS FIFTY YEARS AGO TODAY:
A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
When: 7 p.m. Monday, June 20
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: The show “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles” stars music luminaries Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, former Chicago lead singer Jason Scheff, founding Moody Blues and Wings member Denny Laine, and Joey Molland of the British pop band Badfinger. The group will perform many of their individual hits plus selected songs from the Beatles’ albums “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver,” which were released in 1965 and ’66, respectively. Fans of Rundgren, a suburban-Philadelphia-born multi-instrumentalist and record producer who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, can expect to hear his hits “I Saw the Light” and “Hello It’s Me,” and Cross fans should hear “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind.” Songs that Badfinger fans will likely hear include “Come and Get It” and “Day After Day,” and Laine and Scheff will each sing hits from the bands they were part of during their respective careers. Songs that were the biggest hits from the two Beatles’ albums being honored include “Drive My Car,” “Norwegian Wood,” “Nowhere Man,” “Michelle,” “In My Life” and “If I Needed Someone” from “Rubber Soul,” and “Taxman,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Good Day Sunshine” and “Got to Get You into My Life” from “Revolver.” The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69.50 and $79.50, are available at OCNJ.us/SummerConcertSeries or through Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘MASTERS OF ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June. 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and 22
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Under the huge outdoor tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America's Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
More info: