Headliner Spotlight

SHADOWS OF THE NIGHT
PAT BENATAR TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The New Jersey-based quintet Shadows of the Night pays tribute to legendary rocker Pat Benatar, who had 15 Billboard Top 40 singles since her late-1970s debut on the music scene. The band takes its name from a hit song off Benatar’s fourth of 11 studio albums that she recorded between 1979 and 2003, seven of which went platinum or multi-platinum. Benatar won four Grammy awards out of nine nominations — all four of her wins coming in the category of Best Female Rock Vocal Performance — and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 along with her husband and musical collaborator Neil Giraldo. Lead vocalist Elizabeth Lawler performs as Pat Benatar. She is backed up by guitarist Tony Marinari, bassist John Calabrese, drummer Don Durbano and keyboardist Dan Donato. Songs that Benatar fans will likely hear include “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “You Better Run,” “We Belong,” “Heartbreaker,” “Shadows of the Night,” “Invincible,” “All Fired Up,” “We Live for Love” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
WIZARDS OF WINTER
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Wizards of Winter was co-founded by 2009 by keyboardist and composer Scott Kelly and his wife, flutist and lead singer Sharon Kelly, in a small central-New Jersey town near the Delaware River. The band formed in response to a need in the community to provide food for the less fortunate, and still performs each holiday season with a strong charitable component as part of its mission. The band is comprised of members, or past members, of such exalted groups as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult, Def Leppard and others. WOW is a 12-member group that has released three albums thus far, the latest entitled “The Christmas Dream.” The show is structured like a rock opera that includes songs from all three albums, with narration and a storyline weaved in. On the group’s website, Scott Kelly says: “We take the audience on a musical journey inside a snow globe in search of the meaning of Christmas. Some parts of the story are happy, some are melancholy; our music encompasses the vast range of feelings people experience during the holiday season. It is an emotional roller coaster ride, told through original compositions that range from ballads to prog-metal.” The show is appropriate for all ages and members of the family.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Etix.com
EARTH, WIND & FIRE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: Earth, Wind & Fire is a band founded in Chicago in 1969 by the late Maurice White and fellow lead singer Philip Bailey, who still performs with the band. EW&F is renowned for its dynamic horn section, energetic and elaborate stage shows, and the contrast that existed between Bailey’s falsetto vocals and White’s baritone. The band’s sound has spanned the genres of R&B, soul, funk, jazz, disco, pop, dance, Latin and Afro-pop. It has been described as one of the most innovative bands in history and is among the most commercially successful acts of all time, with sales of more than 90 million records. EW&F won six Grammy awards out of 17 nominations, four American Music Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. The band produced 20 studio albums since their self-titled debut album in 1971, most recently “The Classic Christmas Album” in 2015. Among their biggest hits are “Shining Star,” “September,” “Sing a Song,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Let’s Groove,” “Can’t Hide Love,” “Devotion” and others. Their two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $80 and $200, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DURAN DURAN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Duran Duran is a British rock band that formed in 1978 and, after going through some early personnel changes, settled on its most famous lineup in 1980, fronted by lead vocalist Simon Le Bon. The current lineup of Duran Duran also includes pioneering members Nick Rhodes on keyboard, John Taylor on guitar and bass, and Roger Taylor on drums. Duran Duran’s first major hit was “Girls on Film” from its self-titled debut studio album in 1981. The band’s breakthrough second studio album, “Rio” in 1982, featured the hit title track, and the song “Hungry Like the Wolf,” which won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 1984. The band would also produce in 1984 the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit song “The Reflex,” and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart again in 1985 with the song “A View to a Kill” from the soundtrack of the James Bond film of the same name. The two-time Grammy-winning group that has sold more than 100 million records. Last year the band released, and is currently touring behind, its 16th studio album, “Future Past,” which includes the singles “Invisible,” “More Joy,” “Anniversary,” “Tonight United,” “Give It All Up” and others. The show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $169, $279 and $349, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ALMOST QUEEN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The tribute band Almost Queen focuses on replicating the original band Queen, as it existed from its 1970 outset in London, England, until 1991, when superstar frontman Freddie Mercury died. Since forming in 2004 – three years after Queen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Almost Queen features the talents of northern New Jersey-born singer Joseph Russo, who delivers the spot-on looks, flamboyant stage persona and praiseworthy vocal similarities of Mercury. Almost Queen’s typical setlist covers the fan favorites and seemingly endless list of hits that the originals produced during their 21-year run, also occasionally digging deeper into Queen’s lesser-known tracks if the crowd seems to lean more toward Queen’s hard-core fanbase. Hailed for the four-part harmonies, intricate musical interludes and occasionally outrageous outfits the originals often wore, Almost Queen has been hailed as “recapturing the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.” According to its website, the tribute band saw its already impressive popularity stoked by the success of the 2018 biographical musical film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which is also the title of one of Queen’s most successful singles. Queen fans can also expect to hear such hits as “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” “Tie Your Mother Down,” “Killer Queen,” “Spread Your Wings,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Bicycle Race,” “I Want It All,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Somebody to Love” and the mega-hit Queen had in collaboration with David Bowie in 1981, “Under Pressure.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $8.88, are available at Etix.com
THE CUSTOMERS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: The Customers are an indie surf-rock band from Ocean City that plays a blend of alternative, blues, jazz, and classic rock tunes. The band released a nine-track, self-titled album with such songs as “Goodbye Internet,” “Every Time I Hear Your Name,” “I’m Good When I’m With You, But Without You I’m Fine,” “Darling Blindfold,” “When It Comes,” and several singles, among them “Days For Hoisting Flags on Government Buildings.” Also performing will be Bare Bodkin, whose eight-track album includes such songs as “Abused Gardener,” “I’m a Ghost,” “Tie Rod,” “Big Meadow” and “Where I Stay,” and the indie band Frankie Mermaid, which is calling the Dec. 30 Anchor Rock Club show the release party for its debut EP “I Hope This Is It.” The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $8.88, are available at Tixr.com
DEON COLE
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Deon Cole is a comedian, actor and screenwriter who is probably best known for his role in the popular TV sitcom “Black-ish,” which has been on the air since 2014. Cole has had a major role in that show since its start, and prior to that was nominated for two Primetime Emmy and three Writers Guild of America awards as a writer and occasional on-camera contributor for “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” He also performed in O’Brien’s “Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television” tour and has appeared in nine films, including roles in all three “Barbershop” flicks. The Chicago-born Cole, who earned a degree in acting from Philander Smith College in Arkansas, started in comedy when a friend bet him $50 that he would not get up on stage during an open-mic comedy night. His “Coleology” tour stops at Borgata’s Music Box theater for two shows on New Year’s Eve.
How much: Tickets, priced at $63.98, are available at Ticketmaster.com
FOREVER MOTOWN
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: The nine-member original cast of the New York City smash hit “Forever Motown” visits Resorts Atlantic City, among them Theo Peoples, the former lead singer of the Four Tops; Glenn Leonard, the former lead singer of the Temptations; and Traci Robinson, the former lead singer of the Marvelettes. They are backed up by a five-piece band of standout musicians. Motown fans can expect to hear such hits as “Can’t Help Myself,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “It’s The Same Old Song,” “Standin’ in the Shadows of Love” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)” by the Four Tops; “My Girl,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Just My Imagination,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” by the Temptations; “Please Mr. Postman,” “Don’t Mess With Bill,” “Forever” and “When You’re Young and In Love” by the Marvelettes. The show also pays tribute to such Motown greats as the Supremes, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others. Tickets, priced at $45, $55 and $65. The show takes place Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $55 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
