Headliner Spotlight

TITO PUENTE JR. with theEDGAR JOEL ORCHESTRA
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Son of the legendary salsa and Latin jazz musician of the same name, Tito Puente Jr. has proven to have many of the same musical chops of his famous father, whose compositions broke barriers and blended the genres of Latin, jazz and big-band sounds over a career spanning more than five decades. The younger Puente is, according to his web bio, “determined to nurture and maintain the musical legacy left by his father, saying, ‘He was just too vibrant, too exciting. There was magic in the music my father made. It made people happy all over the world.’” Puente Jr.’s 10-track “Got Mambo?” is his most recent CD release, and blends many of his own compositions with personal takes on those of his father. The record has received high praise from Latin jazz critics. Puente’s special guest at the Levoy is the Philadelphia-born Edgar Joel and his orchestra. Joel is a salsa musician, trombonist and bandleader born in Philly to a family from Puerto Rico. Joel’s first hit was a cover of Tito Livio’s “Hasta El Sol De Hoy” that reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs. His song “En las Nubes” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $40 and $45, are available at Etix.com
EARTH, WIND & FIRE When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Earth, Wind & Fire is a band founded in Chicago in 1969 by the late Maurice White and fellow lead singer Philip Bailey, who still performs with the band. EW&F is renowned for its dynamic horn section, energetic and elaborate stage shows, and Bailey’s famed falsetto vocals. The band’s sound has spanned the genres of R&B, soul, funk, jazz, disco, pop, dance, Latin and Afro-pop. It has been described as one of the most innovative bands in history and is among the most commercially successful acts of all time, with sales of more than 90 million records. EW&F won six Grammy awards out of 17 nominations, four American Music Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. The band produced 20 studio albums since their self-titled debut album in 1971, most recently “The Classic Christmas Album” in 2015. Among their biggest hits are “Shining Star,” “September,” “Sing a Song,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Let’s Groove,” “Can’t Hide Love,” “Devotion” and others. Their two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $80 and $200, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DURAN DURAN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Duran Duran is a British rock band that formed in 1978 and, after going through some early personnel changes, settled on its most famous foursome in 1980, fronted by lead vocalist Simon Le Bon, who is still part of the band. Duran Duran also includes pioneering members Nick Rhodes on keyboard, John Taylor on guitar and bass, and Roger Taylor on drums. Duran Duran’s first major hit was “Girls on Film” from its self-titled debut studio album in 1981. The band’s breakthrough second studio album, “Rio” in 1982, featured the hit title track, and the song “Hungry Like the Wolf,” which won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 1984. The band would also produce in 1984 the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit song “The Reflex,” and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart again in 1985 with the song “A View to a Kill” from the soundtrack of the James Bond film of the same name. The two-time Grammy-winning group that has sold more than 100 million records. Last year the band released, and is currently touring behind, its 16th studio album, “Future Past,” which includes the singles “Invisible,” “More Joy,” “Anniversary,” “Tonight United,” “Give It All Up” and others. The show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $169, $279 and $349, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ALMOST QUEEN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The tribute band Almost Queen focuses on replicating the original band Queen, as it existed from its 1970 outset in London, England, until 1991, when superstar frontman Freddie Mercury died. Since forming in 2004 – three years after Queen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Almost Queen features the talents of northern New Jersey-born singer Joseph Russo, who delivers the spot-on looks, flamboyant stage persona and praiseworthy vocal similarities of Mercury. Almost Queen’s typical setlist covers the fan favorites and seemingly endless list of hits that the originals produced during their 21-year run, also occasionally digging deeper into Queen’s lesser-known tracks if the crowd seems to lean more toward Queen’s hard-core fanbase. Hailed for the four-part harmonies, intricate musical interludes and occasionally outrageous outfits the originals often wore, Almost Queen has been hailed as “recapturing the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.” Queen fans can expect to hear such hits as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Little Thing,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” “Tie Your Mother Down,” “Killer Queen,” “Spread Your Wings,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Bicycle Race,” “Somebody to Love” and the mega-hit Queen had in collaboration with David Bowie in 1981, “Under Pressure.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $8.88, are available at Etix.com
THE CUSTOMERS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: The Customers are an indie surf-rock band from Ocean City that plays a blend of alternative, blues, jazz, and classic rock tunes. The band released a nine-track, self-titled album with such songs as “Goodbye Internet,” “Every Time I Hear Your Name,” “I’m Good When I’m With You, But Without You I’m Fine,” “Darling Blindfold,” “When It Comes,” and several singles, among them “Days For Hoisting Flags on Government Buildings.” Also performing will be Bare Bodkin, whose eight-track album includes such songs as “Abused Gardener,” “I’m a Ghost,” “Tie Rod,” “Big Meadow” and “Where I Stay,” and the indie band Frankie Mermaid, which is calling the Dec. 30 Anchor Rock Club show the release party for its debut EP “I Hope This Is It.” The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $8.88, are available at Tixr.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
with THE GEATOR
and THE INTRUDERS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: A dinner show and party hosted by famed DJ Jerry “The Geator with the Heater” Blavat is happening at Bally’s Grand Ballroom on New Year’s Eve. The show features the R&B/ soul group the Intruders from Philadelphia, who were immensely popular in the 1960s and ’70s, and one of the first groups to have a hit under Philly recording legends Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. They had 24 songs make the Billboard R&B charts, among their best-known being “I’ll Always Love My Mama,” “Cowboys to Girls,” “Together” and “United.” Blavat has been a major influence in promoting such genres as doo-wop, classic rock and popular music since his 1960 radio debut. Blavat’s radio broadcast was first syndicated in multiple major markets in 1963. He also promotes music through live dances and special events, and through his Margate nightclub “Memories” that he has owned and operated since 1972. Blavat has been inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Hall of Fame, Philly’s Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
How much: Tickets, priced at $$150, are available at Ticketweb.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE
with THE EXCEPTIONS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The Exceptions have been one of South Jersey’s most popular party bands for decades, and will provide the entertainment for a New Year’s Eve party at the Wave at Golden Nugget, featuring an open bar from 8 to 11 p.m., and live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The 10-person band includes singers Ali Ragonese and Nate Butler, Phil Valentino on keyboard, Al Demier on bass, Stefan Hojnacki on guitar, Chris Scamby on drums, John Andrelczyk on trombone, Bill Conn saxophone, and Dylan Anderson and PJ Keiter on trumpets. The Wave is a 12,000-square-foot, unique entertainment venue that also includes a covered outdoor space with fire pits and more.
How much: Tickets, priced at $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DEON COLE
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Deon Cole is a comedian, actor and screenwriter who is probably best known for his role in the popular TV sitcom “Black-ish,” which has been on the air since 2014. Cole has had a major role in that show since its start, and prior to that was nominated for two Primetime Emmy and three Writers Guild of America awards as a writer and occasional on-camera contributor for “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” He also performed in O’Brien’s “Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television” tour and has appeared in nine films, including roles in all three “Barbershop” flicks. The Chicago-born Cole, who earned a degree in acting from Philander Smith College in Arkansas, started in comedy when a friend bet him $50 that he would not get up on stage during an open-mic comedy night. His “Coleology” tour stops at Borgata’s Music Box theater for two shows on New Year’s Eve.
How much: Tickets, priced at $63.98, are available at Ticketmaster.com
FOREVER MOTOWN
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: The nine-member original cast of the New York City smash hit “Forever Motown” visits Resorts Atlantic City, among them Theo Peoples, the former lead singer of the Four Tops; Glenn Leonard, the former lead singer of the Temptations; and Traci Robinson, the former lead singer of the Marvelettes. They are backed up by a five-piece band of standout musicians. Motown fans can expect to hear such hits as “Can’t Help Myself,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “It’s The Same Old Song,” “Standin’ in the Shadows of Love” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)” by the Four Tops; “My Girl,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Just My Imagination,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” by the Temptations; “Please Mr. Postman,” “Don’t Mess With Bill,” “Forever” and “When You’re Young and In Love” by the Marvelettes. The show also pays tribute to such Motown greats as the Supremes, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others. Tickets, priced at $45, $55 and $65. The show takes place Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $55 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
