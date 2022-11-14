Headliner Spotlight

RING OF COMBAT 78
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Lou Neglia`s Ring of Combat brings its 78th mixed martial arts (MMA) event to the Showroom at Tropicana. The fight card is stacked with talented up-and-comers, with two Ring of Combat belts on the line among the several bouts on the card. Neglia is a former three-time world kickboxing champion who founded Ring of Combat in 2002 as a means for East Coast MMA fighters to get more exposure in the sport. ROC has since sent more than 150 fighters to the UFC – considered the top tier of MMA fighting – with six becoming UFC champions, including Matt Serra, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Eddie Alvarez, Aljamain Sterling and Chris Oliviera. ROC has gained the reputation for being the “American Idol” of MMA, serving as a springboard to the next level. Budding MMA stars tentatively slated to compete on the Tropicana card include Ricardo Jiminez versus Chris Kwiatkowski; Elvin Lebron versus Christopher Guariglia; Shaquan Moore versus Armando Gjetja; Ronnie Rodriguez versus Calogero Torretta; and co-main events Dylan Mantello versus John Ramirez, and Jimmy Drago versus Regis Farias. The event takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $53, $63 and $78 are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE RASCALS FEATURING
FELIX CAVALIERE and GENE CORNISH
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Two of the original members of The Rascals, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that formed in Passaic County in 1965, will be performing at Ocean Casino Resort as part of their Time Peace Tour. Felix Cavaliere is best known for being the lead singer, principal songwriter and keyboardist for the Young Rascals – later just The Rascals – and Gene Cornish was the band’s original lead guitarist. They were joined from the outset by Dino Danelli and Eddie Brigati. Between 1966 and 1968 the New Jersey foursome embraced R&B and soul music, and earned the nickname the “Kings of Blue-Eyed Soul.” Nine of their songs reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including their three No. 1 hits “Good Lovin',” “Groovin'” and “People Got to Be Free.” Others that charted in the top 20 included “How Can I Be Sure?,” “Beautiful Morning,” “A Girl Like You,” “I've Been Lonely Too Long,” “You Better Run” and “It's Wonderful.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, and also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Cavaliere was individually inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame. Cornish, who released his autobiography “Good Lovin’: My Life as a Rascal” came out in 2020, and is performing live for the first time in years. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89 are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE COMMODORES and WAR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Commodores is an R&B, funk and soul band from Alabama that was hugely popular in 1970s through the mid-1980s, and is considered one of the greatest R&B/ funk bands of all time. The group formed at what is now called Tuskegee University in 1968, and first caught the public eye when they opened for the Jackson 5 on tour. The lone original member, William King, still performs on trumpet, guitar, synthesizer, flute and congas/percussion. Lionel Richie was the co-lead singer of the Commodores before leaving to start a solo career in 1982. The band's biggest hits include “Easy,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Nightshift,” “Brick House,” “Fancy Dancer,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” and “Too Hot Ta Trot.” The Commodores have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide. They will be joined by War, a band that fuses funk, rock, soul and Latin music together to create a unique sound that has been majorly popular since the late 1960s. The Long Beach, California-based band is best known for the hit songs “Spill the Wine,” “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Cisco Kid,” “Why Can't We Be Friends?,” “Low Rider” and “Summer.” Their album “The World Is a Ghetto” was Billboard's best-selling album of 1973. Leroy “Lonnie” Jordan is the only original member in War’s current line-up. Latin percussionist Marcos Reyes has been with the band for nearly 25 years. The show takes place at Hard Rock's Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99 and $129 are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE PRINCE EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Celebrating his 20th year as a tribute artist, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed show “The Prince Experience” since 2002. What began as a small theatrical rendering of the 1984 Prince-starring hit film “Purple Rain” has expanded into what is, according to the show’s website, “a night of unbelievable entertainment that keeps everyone talking long after the last encore is played.” The original Prince was a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. He was known for his flamboyant, androgynous persona and a far-reaching falsetto voice. Prince’s music blended several styles, including funk, R&B, rock, new wave, soul, jazz and hip hop. Before his death in 2016, Prince sold more than 100 million records worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling music artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Prince’s biggest hit songs included “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Purple Rain,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Sign o' the Times,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Cream,” “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Uptown,” “When You Were Mine,” “Darling Nikki” and “Pink Cashmere.” The show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49 are available at Ticketweb.com
GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY
When: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An audience-interactive show in which attendees help solve a murder mystery is focused around four characters from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s and early ’90s, “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. In the live show at Resorts’ Superstar Theater, the four main characters – Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy – are throwing a party, and have worked long and hard to make the celebration perfect. The party centers around Dorothy’s recent engagement to a smooth-talking ladies’ man named Arthur, who winds up getting murdered, and all the Golden Girls become suspects. Police Lt. Caramba is called in to solve the mystery. Audience members will be given clues and get to cast votes as to who they believe the murderer is, and help to unravel the mystery. Once the show starts, each audience member will become part of the action and get to play detective. There will be opportunities to take selfies with the characters and have “mug shots” taken. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the performance.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
EL GRAN COMBO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: El Gran Combo is a Puerto Rican salsa orchestra that is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, having been founded in 1962 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Often touring with 12 or more members, it is one of Puerto Rico’s most successful musical groups, spawning dozens of famous salsa musicians and singers who developed their careers within the group. According to the band’s website, the Gran Combo de Puerto Rico “has shared the flavor and culture of Puerto Rico with the entire world. With more than 70 record productions, this salsa orchestra has marked an important space in our Puerto Rican and Antillean songbook.” Rafael Ithier was one of the founding members of the orchestra and is the only remaining member from the band’s original lineup. He is still occasionally active with the group well into his 90s. The show will include special guests, including the Philadelphia-born Luis Figueroa, a singer/songwriter of Puerto Rican origin who was nominated for “Best Pop Artist” at the 2021 Latin Music Awards. The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $79, $99 and $125 are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE FEELIES
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: The Feelies is an alternative-rock band from Passaic County that formed in 1976, disbanded in 1992, and reunited in 2008. The band has released three EPs and six full-length albums since its 1980 debut “Crazy Rhythms,” which was ranked among the top 50 alt-rock albums of the 1980s by Rolling Stone magazine. The band’s most recent album, “In Between,” came out in 2017. The Feelies performed on “Late Night with David Letterman,” in a Broadway musical, and in concert with such renowned artists as Lou Reed, Patti Smith, R.E.M. and Bob Dylan. Although never majorly commercially successful, the Feelies are regarded as having had a significant influence on the development of American indie rock. The band includes founding member, principal songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Glenn Mercer, founding guitarist/vocalist Bill Million, drummer Stan Demeski, bassist Brenda Sauter and percussionist Dave Weckerman. The band’s best-known songs include “Fa Cé La,” “Away” and “Sooner or Later,” the latter two having cracked the top 20 of the Billboard U.S. Modern Rock chart in 1988 and ’91, respectively. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22, are available at Tixr.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC: A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
