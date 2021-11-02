Headliner Spotlight

JAMIE KENNEDY When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: The Upper Darby, Pa.-born Jamie Kennedy moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s and started his show-business career as an extra on Hollywood sets. He was also adept at performing voice impersonations — a skill that still nets him plenty of TV and film work. Kennedy began moonlighting as a stand-up comic in L.A., specializing in observational humor, and in 2002 launched “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment” that became the WB network’s highest-rated show at the time. In it, Kennedy portrayed a number of wacky characters doing sketch comedies and pulling practical jokes on unsuspecting people while traveling from town to town. Kennedy has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood over the years. He has had roles in such film favorites as “Three Kings,” “As Good As It Gets,” “Enemy of the State,” “Boiler Room,” and in more than 190 episodes of various TV programming, including a starring role in the CBS drama “Ghost Whisperer” from 2005 to 2010. Kennedy also penned an autobiography that chronicles his strange path to show-biz success called “Wannabe: A Hollywood Experiment.” His Atlantic City show takes place in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $42, are available at Atlantic CityComedyClub.com
More info: JamieKennedy.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
CHAKA KHAN
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Singer-songwriter Chaka Khan is a 10-time Grammy award winner who is also an actress, author, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Her nearly five-decade music career began as lead singer for the funk band Rufus, which had a huge hit in 1974 with the Stevie Wonder-written song “Tell Me Something Good.” As a solo artist since 1978, Kahn’s songs have crossed into multiple other genres over the years, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country and classical. She has released 22 albums, including 10 certified as gold or platinum. Her hit “I’m Every Woman,” was followed up by others such as “Clouds,” “Papillon,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “What ‘Cha Gonna Do For Me?” In 1982, Kahn recorded a well-received album of jazz standards called “Echoes of an Era” that included such jazz luminaries as Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White. In 1984, the song “I Feel For You” won a Grammy for Best R&B Song for Prince, as its writer, and Kahn for Best Female R&B Vocal performance. She also had chart-toppers with “This Is My Night” and “Through The Fire” and lent her voice and to two of the biggest hits of 1986 — Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” and Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love,” both of which won Grammys. Kahn’s autobiography, “Through the Fire,” is currently being adapted into a screenplay. Her show is at Caesars’ Circus Maximus theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59.50, $79.50 and $99.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChakaKhan.com, Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
AARON LEWIS AND
THE STATELINERS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Aaron Lewis is a singer-songwriter-guitarist probably best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the heavy-metal/rock band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums. Lewis started a solo career in country music around 2010, with his debut EP “Town Line,” including the hit song “Country Boy.” The EP also included the re-recorded Staind song, “Tangled Up in You,” performed acoustically and with a country twist. He scored other hits in the country genre with songs such as “Sinner,” “Granddaddy’s Gun,” “If I Was a Liberal,” “Am I the Only One,” “Keeps on Working,” “That Ain’t Country” and the title track to his third country album called “State I’m In.” He and his country band the Stateliners have also incorporated other country-modified Staind songs into their concert setlists, among them “Right Here Waiting” and “It’s Been Awhile.” Their show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, $55 and $60, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: AaronLewisMusic.com, TheOceanAC.com
MARLON WAYANS
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Along with ample success as a stand-up comedian, Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, writer and film director. He first gained fame from the sketch-comedy TV show “In Living Color,” which ran from 1990 to 1994, and also starred his siblings Keenan Ivory, Damon, Kim, Shawn and Dwayne Wayans. The show helped give rise to many previously unknown comedians and actors such as Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier. Marlon Wayans also co-starred in the WB sitcom “The Wayans Brothers” with older brother Shawn from 1995 to ’99. As a stand-up comedian, Marlon Wayans scored a huge hit with his debut stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish,” which premiered on Netflix in 2018. Throughout his more than 30 years in show business, he has had numerous big- and small-screen acting roles, including playing six different roles in the 2019 Netflix comedy special “Sextuplets.” In his latest stand-up comedy special released earlier this year, called “You Know What It Is,” Wayans explores his personal fears, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and the generational and cultural divides among parents. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45 and $48.89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MarlonWayans Official.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
THE WEEKLINGS
BEATLES BASH
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Proclaimed as “America’s most unique celebration of the music and muse of the Beatles” and performing exceptional renditions of many of the Fab Four’s classics and deeper cuts, the Weeklings are a four-man supergroup of sorts, composed of former members of the bands Styx, Bon Jovi, the Asbury Jukes, and Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. Fab Four fans will hear songs that span the Beatles’ 10-year history, played and arranged in unique ways. The Weeklings were among the acts this past summer at the Pavilion in the Pines outdoor music series in Tuckerton. Their setlist included the songs “Paperback Writer,” “Baby You’re a Rich Man,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “All My Loving,” “I Am the Walrus” and others. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced $35 and $45, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info: Weeklings.com, GruninCenter.org
ROMEO DELIGHT
VAN HALEN TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Having been extolled for its authenticity by former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, the Philadelphia-based Romeo Delight has received praise for its expertise at presenting entire Van Halen albums in concert in their original track sequence. The band’s material spans Van Halen’s gamut from the Roth era (1974 to ’85) through the Sammy Hagar-fronted era (1985 to 1996), and covers not just the originals’ biggest hits but also deep album cuts. Van Halen fans will hear such songs as “Jump,” “You Really Got Me,” “(Oh) Pretty Woman,” “Panama,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Beautiful Girls,” “Just A Gigolo/ I Ain’t Got Nobody,” “Why Can’t This Be Love,” “Hot For Teacher,” “Aint’ Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Runnin’ With The Devil,” “Jamie’s Cryin’,” “The Cradle Will Rock” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 are available at Etix.com
More info: VanHalenTribute Band.com, TheLandisTheater.com
TAPE FACE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Tape Face is the New Zealand-born prop comic and mime Sam Wills, who now resides and appears mostly in Las Vegas. He first exploded onto the American entertainment scene on the show “America’s Got Talent,” where he reached the finals in 2016. In his “America’s Got Talent” debut, Tape Face had both the audience and judges in hysterics when he performed the Lionel Richie-Diana Ross’ duet “Endless Love” using kitchen ovenmitts as puppets to lip sync the lyrics. He later pantomimed the Chris De Burgh song “Lady in Red” by slipping into half of a red dress, and then slow-dancing and caressing himself on stage to uproarious laughter. Wills never speaks a word during any of his shows, and wears tape over his mouth throughout each performance, but his innovative, simple and charming style of comedy has been an international hit for nearly two decades. His show takes place at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15.50, $25.50, $29.50 and $39.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TapeFace.tv, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC/shows
RACHMANINOFF CONCERT FOR TWO PIANOS
When: Various dates and times from Friday, Nov. 5, through Friday, Nov. 12
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: The late Russian composer, conductor and virtuoso pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music has been hailed as “embodying the purity of intention, the beauty of conception, and the mastery of the piano.” The Grunin Center at Ocean County College presents a two-piano homage to Rachmaninoff, who is widely considered one of the greatest pianist-composers of the 20th century. The program will be performed by Ocean County College lecturer Brian Gilmore and local pianist Richard Askoff, a longtime supporter of the arts and the Ocean County College Foundation. The program will feature three large-scale works that Rachmaninoff wrote for two pianos, each stemming from a distinct period of his life. The first is Fantasy Suite No. 1, Op. 5, which was written in four movements titled “Barcarolle,” “A Night for Love,” “Tears” and “Russian Easter.” The second, entitled Suite No. 2, Op. 17, is considered a work that captures Rachmaninoff at the height of his compositional powers. The final piece, entitled the Symphonic Dances, Op. 45, is Rachmaninoff’s last major work, composed in 1940, three years before his death. It is described as more conservative in the volume of notes he typically wrote, but extraordinarily evocative in their effect. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: The shows is are free and open to the public. Seats must be reserved through GruninCenter.org
More info: GruninCenter.org
YYNOT RUSH TRIBUTE BAND
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: The Landis Theatre in Vineland
What to expect: YYNOT is a band dedicated to the Canadian rock power trio Rush, performing much of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ material over its 50-year history (1968 to 2018), and also some original material. The band takes its name from “YYZ,” an instrumental rock composition from Rush’s 1981 album “Moving Pictures” that was a staple of the original band’s live performances. During an Oct. 8 show in Rochester, N.Y., YYNOT — which was hired by late Rush drummer Neil Peart to play at his daughter’s 10th birthday party — performed many of the songs Rush fans will recognize, among them “The Spirit of Radio,” “Bastille Day,” “Closer to the Heart,” “Limelight,” “Fly By Night,” “Freewill,” “Anthem,” “Another Trip Around the Sun,” “Tom Sawyer,” “YYZ” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: YYNOTBand.com, TheLandisTheater.com
MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Maze is a funk, soul and R&B band founded by singer and multi-instrumentalist Frankie Beverly in Philadelphia in 1970. The band relocated to San Francisco in the mid-1970s and served as Marvin Gaye’s touring band and opening act for several years. Maze went on to release nine gold albums. Their well-known songs include “Happy Feelin’s,” “While I’m Alone,” “Golden Time Of Day,” “The Look in Your Eyes,” “Joy and Pain,” “Before I Let Go,” “We Are One,” “Back in Stride” and “Can’t Get Over You.” Also appearing will be the Isley Brothers, which currently include original lead vocalist since 1954 Ronald Isley, and his younger brother Ernie Isley, a singer and multi-instrumentalist. Over the years, the band also included brothers O’Kelly Jr., Rudolph, Vernon and Marvin Isley. The Isley Brothers won two Grammys out of five nominations, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. They had 31 songs make the top-40 charts over a 45-year period, with their biggest hit being “It’s Your Thing,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Pop and R&B charts in 1969. The show will also feature R&B singer Joe Lavelle and comedian Buck Wild. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $75, $85, $95 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MazeMuze.com, TheIsleyBrothersOfficial.com, BoardwalkHall.com
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The San Diego, Calif.-based Stone Temple Pilots is one of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1990s, blending together hard rock, punk, pop, alternative and classic rock and selling more than 40 million albums worldwide since its 1989 founding. The band is known for giving each of its records a unique musical style. Three of Stone Temple Pilots’ four original members have remained with the band since its founding 32 years ago, including guitarist Dean DeLeo, his brother and bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz. Jeff Gutt has been STP’s lead vocalist since 2017, replacing the late, great Scott Weiland, and appearing on the band’s final two of eight studio albums, including “Perdida,” released in 2020. Hit songs by STP include “Plush,” “Interstate Love Song,” “Vasoline,” “Creep,” “Big Empty,” “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicket Garden,” “Still Remains,” “And So I Know,” “Days of the Week,” “Army Ants” and “Sour Girl.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: StoneTemplePilots.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
GARY CLARK JR.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Having gotten his start at the same famed Austin-based music club that helped launch brothers Jimmy and Stevie Ray Vaughn, singer-songwriter-guitarist Gary Clark Jr. has, since the mid-1990s, maintained Texas’ tradition of generating exceptional blues rockers. Clark is a three-time Grammy winner who melds blues, soul, rock and reggae with elements of hip hop and country music. According to his website, he has experimented with various styles over the course of his career, developing trademarks such as a fuzzy guitar sound that blends well with his smooth vocal style. His latest of five studio albums, “This Land,” released in 2019, won Grammys for the song “Please Come Home” as well as the album’s title track. Clark’s third studio album “Blak and Blu,” released in 2012, is the record that helped catapult him to a new level of success, nationwide and internationally. Some of his best-known songs include “When My Train Pulls In,” “Pearl Cadillac,” “Don’t Owe You a Thang,” “Please Come Home,” “Things Are Changin’,” “Our Love,” “Catfish Blues,” “Low Down Rolling Stone” and “Next Door Neighbor Blues.” The show, also featuring the Austin-based rap duo Blackillac, takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced $58.32, $67.75, $77.19, $86.62 and $124.36, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GaryClarkJr.com, BlackillacMusic.com, TheBorgata.com
WHITNEY CUMMINGS
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Whitney Cummings graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philly, and has since become not only one of the funniest figures on the major stand-up comedy circuits, but also a talented author, producer, director and actress. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” she also co-created and co-wrote the Emmy-nominated comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” She launched her own podcast in 2019 entitled “Good For You” and debuted her fourth stand-up special, “Can I Touch It?” on Netflix. Cummings’ 2017 novel “I’m Fine…And Other Lies,” details her severe anxiety and codependency disorders. On the big screen, she has appeared in the films “Unforgettable,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “Made of Honor” and “The Ridiculous Six,” and has also been among the comics in several Comedy Central Roasts. On her website, she describes her style of comedy as observational humor, lampooning such issues as gender differences, human sexuality and relationships. Among her comic influences are Paul Reiser and Dave Attell, and the late legends Lenny Bruce, George Carlin and Bill Hicks. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced $29 and $39, are available at The Borgata.com
More info: WhitneyCummings.com, TheBorgata.com
JOHN WAITE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: British-born musician/balladeer/storyteller John Waite has been writing, and performing some of the most enduring music for more than 35 years. His early roots were as the bassist and lead vocalist for the Babys, a British hard rock band that was active from 1975 to 1981 and produced the hits “Isn’t it Time” and “Every Time I Think of You.” He began a prodigious solo career after the Babys disbanded, including a well-received debut album called “Ignition” that featured the single “Change.” In 1984, his song “Missing You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, and his song “Tears” cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Other hits by Waite over the years include “Every Step of the Way,” “If Anybody Had a Heart” and “These Times Are Hard for Lovers.” In 1990, Waite recorded the song “Deal for Life” for the soundtrack of the Tom Cruise-Nicole Kidman film “Days of Thunder.” Waite also went on to front the brief-lived group Bad English, which had a hit with the song “When I See You Smile.” In 2006, Waite, who has a deep connection to the Celtic folk music of his homeland, did a duet version of “Missing You” with bluegrass-country star Alison Krause that was a hit on the Billboard Country chart. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at Etix.com
More info: JohnWaiteWorldwide.com, Levoy.net
THE BEST OF THE EAGLES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: The Best of the Eagles is a group of seasoned musicians from New Jersey and New York that captures the instrumental and vocal prowess of one of America’s greatest rock bands of all time. Each member mirrors his counterpart in the original band instrumentally and vocally, authentically recreating the songs, the music, the vocals and the aura of the Eagles, who were founded in Los Angeles in 1971 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Fans of the original band can expect to hear such hits as “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” “Desperado,” “Already Gone,” “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It to the Limit,” “New Kid in Town,” “Hotel California,” “The Long Run,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Tequila Sunrise” and others. Their show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BestOfTheEagles.com, Tropicana.net
MONROE MARTIN
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Born and raised in Philadelphia, Monroe Martin is a rising comedy star who mines laughter from some personal, rough-life experiences, such as growing up in foster care and bouncing around from one dysfunctional family to another. He has been touted as a “colorful and imaginative comedian with a lifetime of hard-knock experiences that have been spun into side-splitting jokes and stories.” Martin created a buzz on New York City comedy circuit, performing at some of the most venerated comedy venues on the East Coast. He made his TV debut in 2014 on the eighth season of “Last Comic Standing,” where he reached the Top 10. He was also featured on the second season of “Adam Devine’s House Party” on Comedy Central and made his late-night stand-up debut in 2015 on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” Martin has had acting roles in the Netflix hit series “Master of None” and on TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” His Atlantic City show takes place in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $37, are available at Atlantic CityComedyClub.com
More info: MonroeMartin Comedy.com, AtlanticCityComedy Club.com
HARLEM 100
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Harlem 100 is a show featuring Mwenso and the Shakes, which is described on the group’s website as “a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry, while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro-American music.” The group features immigrants from such places as Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Madagascar, France and Jamaica, who all now call Harlem, N.Y., their home. The show features special-guest singers and dancers Brianna Thomas, Michela Marino Lerman and Vuyo Sotashe. Created in collaboration with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the multimedia show captures the sights and sounds of Harlem when legendary artists such as Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes and Billie Holiday helped put the Apollo Theater, the Cotton Club, and other Harlem clubs on the map of American culture. Led by Michael Mwenso, a Mwenso and the Shakes performance was described by the New York Times as “intense, prowling and ebullient.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $45, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: MwensoAndShakes.com, GruninCenter.org
THE RAT PACK:
BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com