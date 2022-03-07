Headliner Spotlight

ARTRAGEOUS
When and Where: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Levoy Theatre in Millville; and 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: With a history dating back to the 1980s, Artrageous is a performance art troupe of world-class singers, dancers, actors and musicians. Based in New Mexico, the show is billed as “a high-energy performance blending all forms of artistic creation onto one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color.” According to its website, “Artrageous is the only act of its kind on stage today, so when you see Artrageous you are seeing not only a troupe of family and friends who have built a life on providing entertainment and uplifting joyful spirit, but a legacy of teamwork, creativity and passion on stage in every art form.” During the show, costumed Artrageous troupe members greet patrons in the theater, encouraging them to choose a souvenir finger-light ring and participate in fun art activities where they win prizes and create their own original works of art on a troupe member. Artrageous actors teach audience members dance moves they will use later and pick volunteers to join the troupe on stage for special numbers in the show. An Artrageous soundtrack plays while creative art quotes and Artrageous facts are displayed on a video screen, “leaving the audience intrigued as to what will happen next.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12, $30 and $35, are available at Etix.com for Thursday’s two shows at the Levoy. Tickets, priced at $23 and $28, are available at GruninCenter.org for Friday’s show at the Grunin Center for the Arts
More info:
TUESDAY’S GONE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Tuesday's Gone is hailed as the ultimate tribute to legendary Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd. Since 2005, the Raleigh, N.C.-based band travels all over the country paying tribute to the legacy of what it refers to on its website as, “one of the most respected, loved and missed bands of all time.” Skynyrd fans can expect to hear such classic hits as “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man,” “Tuesday's Gone,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me the Breeze,” “That Smell,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Don't Ask Me No Questions,” “I Know A Little,” “You Got That Right,” “What's Your Name?” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
BOYZ II MEN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Since forming in Philadelphia in 1987, Boyz II Men is one of the most iconic R&B groups in history. The four-time Grammy Award-winning trio redefined popular R&B with several hits that appeal to multiple generations and demographics. Composed of baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, Boyz II Men had hits with their songs “Motownphilly,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “One Sweet Day.” The single “End of the Road,” which was released in 1992, set a new record for longevity by remaining at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 consecutive weeks. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89, $58.32 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
COLBIE CAILLAT
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The southern California-born Colbie Caillat is a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter who sold more than 6 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide. She gained national attention with her breakthrough hit “Bubbly” in 2007, which remains one of the best-selling digital tracks in history. Her singles “Brighter Than The Sun” and “Try” each went platinum, and her debut and sophomore albums “Coco” and “Breakthrough,” respectively, were both multi-platinum-selling records, with “Breakthrough” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. Co-written by legendary producer and singer/songwriter Babyface, Caillat’s song “Try” touches on the hardships women in the music industry often endure. Along with her successful music career, Caillat is a staunch supporter for such charitable organizations as the ASPCA, the Humane Society of the United States, Farm Sanctuary, the Surfrider Foundation and Save the Music. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: The four-man supergroup Sammy Hagar & the Circle formed in 2014 and performs many hits from the groups that shot them to stardom individually. For lead vocalist Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, those would include songs from their days performing together in the band Van Halen. For Circle drummer Jason Bonham, it would include hits by the band Led Zeppelin, with whom he played during that legendary group’s reunion gigs and whose father - late drummer John Bonham - was a founding member. Guitarist Vic Johnson is a touring member of Hagar's solo group that cranked out multiple hits over the years. In 2019, Sammy & the Circle released the 10-song album “Space Between” that reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and features seven songs written or co-written by Hagar. Tunes that were part of a recent Sammy & The Circle setlist include “Right Now,” “Why Can't This Be Love,” “Finish What Ya Started” and “Best of Both Worlds” by Van Halen; “I Can't Drive 55,” “There's Only One Way to Rock,” “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy” and “Three Lock Box” from Hagar’s solo career; “Rock and Roll” by Led Zeppelin; and a cover of the song “Heroes” by David Bowie. The show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $112, $142 and $149.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: RedRocker.com/Circle,
EAGLEMANIA: THE WORLD’S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: The six-man EagleMania band has several decades of combined musicianship behind it and dedicates itself to “faithfully reproducing the music of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band the Eagles.” EagleMania replicates the five-part harmonies that the Eagles were famous for throughout their sometimes tumultuous, 50-plus-year history. Their show consists of the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as some of the solo work of founding members Don Henley and the late Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh, who joined the Eagles in 1975. Fans of the Eagles can expect to hear such hits as “Hotel California,” “One of These Nights,” “Best of My Love,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “New Kid in Town,” “Witchy Woman,” “In the City,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Heartache Tonight,” “In the Long Run,” “Already Gone,” “Life In the Fast Lane,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at Etix.com
More info: EagleManiaBand.com,
A NIGHT OF METAL:
THE ANCIENT MARINERS and ULTIMATE LIVE EVIL
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Ancient Mariners is a hard-rock quintet from the Philadelphia area whose specialty is re-creating the sounds of British heavy metal legend Iron Maiden. During Saturday night’s “A Night of Metal” show in Vineland, the Mariners will perform the Iron Maiden album “Live After Death” in its entirety, followed by another Philly-based tribute band, Ultimate Live Evil, performing the “Holy Diver” album by the late, heavy metal great Ronnie James Dio. “Live After Death” has been hailed as one of the heavy metal genre's best live albums and recorded between 1984 and 1985 in London and Long Beach, Calif. Among its most popular tracks are the songs, “Aces High,” “2 Minutes to Midnight,” “The Trooper,” “Flight of Icarus,” “Hallowed Be Thy Name,” “Run to the Hills,” “Running Free” and “Sanctuary.” “Holy Diver” is the first of 10 studio albums released by Dio and one of his band’s most commercially successful. Popular songs from the 1983 release include “Rainbow in the Dark,” “Children of the Sea,” “Holy Diver,” “Caught in the Middle,” “Straight Through the Heart” and “Man on the Silver Mountain.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheAncientMarinersPhilly.com,
THE ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: In celebration of what would have been the late King of Rock and Roll’s 87th birthday, two of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world, Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter, will honor Elvis Presley at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Klush won the Worldwide Elvis Competition in Montreal before starring for years in the award-winning “Legends in Concert” revue show, performing in Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson and Atlantic City. He also portrayed Elvis in the hit TV miniseries “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” which aired on CBS and VH1. Slaughter has performed as “The King” throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. Slaughter won the People’s Choice Award during Elvis Tribute Week, and the Horizon Award for best new Elvis Tribute Artist at the Las Vegas Elvis Fest. He also portrayed a young Elvis in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning hit theatrical production “Million Dollar Quartet.” Slaughter was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Touring Musical for his portrayal of Presley, who was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. Presley was famous for a mix of musical influences that crossed many cultural lines. He was a pioneer of the rockabilly genre — an up-tempo, backbeat-driven fusion of country music and rhythm and blues. Presley was also successful in pop and gospel music and is recognized as the best-selling solo music artist of all time. Presley fans can expect to hear such hits as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Teddy Bear,” “All Shook Up,” “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” “It’s Now Or Never,” “In the Ghetto,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Return to Sender,” “Always on My Mind” and others.. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GoToFirstClass.com,
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater 4 p.m. Sundays through March 27.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ONE GIANT LEAP TALENT SHOWCASE
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: One Giant Leap is national concert series presenting the best in local, up-and-coming talent in a showcase format. Among the local bands slated to perform is Anger Management, a South Jersey-based quintet that plays original songs as well as covers of classic rock bands. Another is Edge of Chaos, which is a power trio established in 2015 that, according to its website, “has been combining old-school thrash with new-school groove to bring a unique and focused juggernaut of heavy metal.” Another trio from the Philly area, Wild Mothers, combines mixed and multi-vocalist songs with heavy rock jams, according to its website. Other bands performing include Fading Radiance, In Come the Devil, The Goons, Transfer Post, Wring Me Out, and Skeever. Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $13.32, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info:
AL BANO LIVE TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Hard Rock Hotel Casino
What to expect: Albano Antonio Carrisi, better known as Al Bano, is an Italian-Albanian, tenor singer/songwriter who has been hailed as one of the most recognizable Italian-language singers in the world. He made his singing debut in 1966 in Cellino San Marco, Italy, where he still lives and developed a fondness for opera at an early age. He released an album of operatic arias in 1997 and once performed alongside famed tenors Placido Domingo and José Carreras as a stand-in for Luciano Pavarotti. Al Bano has toured all over the world, is a regular presence on Italian television, has appeared or starred in 12 Italian films and has sold more than 165 million albums, mainly in Italy, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and Germany. For nearly 30 years, Bano sang as part of a duo with his ex-wife Romina Power —daughter of mid-20th Century Hollywood matinee idol Tyrone Power — recording such Italian songs together as “Storia di due innamorati,” “Dialogo,” “Noi lo rivivremo di nuovo,” “Felicità,” “Nostalgia canaglia,” “Cara terra mia,” “Verso il sole,” “Ave Maria” and others. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $75, $100, $125 and $150, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
AlbanoCarrisi.eu,