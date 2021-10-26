Headliner Spotlight

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28, 29 and 30
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The storyline of “Evil Dead: The Musical” involves five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It is up to Ash — a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero — to save the day. The plot is set to music as blood flies, limbs are dismembered, and a lot of off-the-wall activity takes place, according to the show’s website. It is described as “a combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects and really awesome musical numbers.” The show features a Splatter Zone — a five-row section where the audience gets splashed with fake blood. Tickets purchased in the Splatter Zone’s first three center rows come with a T-shirt that says “I Survived Evil Dead: The Musical.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info: EvilDeadTheMusical.com, TheLandisTheater.com
GILBERT GOTTFRIED
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Gilbert Gottfried has performed a unique style of unfiltered stand-up comedy for more than 50 years, having first taken the stage at age 15 during open-mic nights in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. Always apt to toss aside political correctness when delivering jokes, Gottfried became a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in 1980, then gained more fame a few years later when he was hired for a series of hilarious promos for the newly formed MTV cable channel. His exaggerated, shrill voice earned him numerous roles in film and television, include voicing the Aflac Insurance duck, the parrot in Disney’s “Aladdin” films and on children’s programming such as “Cyberchase” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Since 2014, Gottfried hosts “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” which features new episodes each week with interviews of actors, comedians, musicians and comedy writers. Gottfried has made numerous appearances on “Comedy Central Roasts,” “The Howard Stern Show” and others. His Atlantic City appearance takes place in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45 and $59, are available at AtlanticCity ComedyClub.com
More info: GilbertGottfried.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
THE HONEY DEWDROPS
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: The Honey Dewdrops are Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish, a roots-rock, folk-rock duo that is celebrating nine years of performing original music on stages and festivals throughout North America and Europe. With tight harmonies and instruments that include a clawhammer banjo, mandolin and guitars, their sound has been described by Acoustic Guitar magazine as “handcrafted and centered on swarming harmonies and acoustic guitars that churn like a paddlewheel and shimmer like heat waves on the highway.” The Baltimore-based Honey Dewdrops released their sixth studio album in 2019 called “Anyone Can See,” which they describe on their website as “a snapshot of living in a time and place that is patterned with disconnection, but also reveals humanity, vulnerability and the existence of grace.” Original songs on the album include “For One More,” “Ecola, “Still Life” and “Easy,” and a cover of the 1951 Hank Williams’ song “Ramblin’ Man.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River. The Honey Dewdrops perform in the Gia Maione Prima Studio Theater at the Center.
How much: Tickets, priced $20 or $17 for seniors, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info: TheHoneyDewdrops.com, GruninCenter.org
YELLOW BRICK ROAD —
A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: “Yellow Brick Road — A Tribute to Elton John” is performed by a five-man band from Augusta, Maine, fronted by Elton John impersonator Gerald Brann, a formally trained jazz pianist who has been playing the songs of John and others for more than 35 years. The tribute show also features an exceptional light and sound show along with the typical costumes and flamboyancy that John is famous for. John fans will hear such songs as “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie And The Jets,” “Candle In The Wind,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Daniel,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $37, are available at Etix.com
More info: TributeToEltonJohn.com, Levoy.net
PITBULL
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: Pitbull is a singer, rapper and pop-music star from Miami, Fla., who became an avid fan of the Miami bass sound, a subgenre of hip-hop music that first gained popularity in the 1980s and ’90s. His fourth studio album “Rebelution,” released in 2009, featured his breakthrough hit single “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. His 2011 album “Planet Pit” featured his No. 1 Billboard single “Give Me Everything,” and he would go on to release several other major pop hits including the songs “Timber,” “Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor),” “Feel This Moment” and “We Are One (Ole Ola),” which was recorded with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte and served as the official theme of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Pitbull has sold over 25 million studio albums and over 100 million singles worldwide. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $89, $109 and $149, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: PitBullMusic.com, HardRock HotelAtlanticCity.com
COLLECTIVE SOUL,
BETTER THAN EZRA and TONIC
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Three rock bands that were hugely popular in the 1990s join forces at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall. Having recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, the Atlanta, Ga.,-based rockers Collective Soul stormed onto the music scene with their multi-platinum 1993 debut album “Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” The record featured the hits “Shine” and “Breathe.” The band topped that success with its self-titled album in 1995 that produced three Billboard Mainstream Rock No. 1 hits — “The World I Know,” “December” and “Where The River Flows.” Other hits that followed were “Heavy,” “Precious Declaration,” “Listen” and “Gel.” Better Than Ezra was formed by a bunch of Louisiana State University friends in the late 1980s. Their hit song “Good” was a ubiquitous presence on rock radio stations in the ’90s, and other Ezra hits that followed were “Desperately Wanting,” “King Of New Orleans,” “A Lifetime,” “Juicy” and “Crazy Lucky.” Tonic’s 1996 debut album “Lemon Parade” featured hit singles in the album’s title track as well as “If You Could Only See.” The band got two Grammy nominations for its 2002 album “Head on Straight,” including one for the song “Take Me As I Am.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50 and $55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: CollectiveSoul.com, Better thaneThanEzra.com, TheOceanAC.com
THE GUESS WHO
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The Canadian-born band The Guess Who was a hit-making machine from the late 1960s through the ’70s, charting 14 Top 40 hits, among them “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Share the Land,” “Hand Me Down World,” “No Time,” “Star Baby” and “Clap For The Wolfman.” Though now lacking two key members who led them through their heyday, Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, the band’s original drummer and backing vocalist Garry Pederson is still in the lineup and has performed on every album ever recorded by the band, including a 2018 compilation of new songs called “The Future Is What It Used To Be.” The new album features the hit song “Playin’ On the Radio.” Their show takes place at The Grand theater at Golden Nugget.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheGuessWho.com, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
DJ PAULY D
When: Midnight Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s welcomes back DJ Pauly D for the second of his six scheduled dance parties at The Pool at Harrah’s. Pauly D’s initial partnership with The Pool at Harrah’s began seven years ago, and his DJ residency was the first re-signed by The Pool since it was forced to close due to the pandemic. Born Paul DelVecchio in Rhode Island, N.Y., Pauly D is probably best known as a cast member of the reality television series and pop-culture phenomenon “Jersey Shore,” which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. According to his website, Pauly D’s eclectic track selection, unique style and infectious personality captivates crowds around the globe. His music library spans nearly every genre of club music, and he has the ability to mix in and out of top 40 and house music, introducing an entirely new demographic to tunes they can dance to. Pauly D also returns to The Pool at Harrah’s on four additional dates to be announced.
How much: Tickets, priced at $51.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DJPaulyD.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC/shows
BRET ERNST
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: The Princeton-born Bret Ernst is a stand-up comedian who may best be recognized as a cast member of the hit TV show “Cobra Kai,” a martial arts comedy-drama that is based on the 1980s hit movie “The Karate Kid.” He has also had acting roles in the comedy films “Beer League” and “Weeds.” Ernst is one of four comedians who were featured in “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights — Hollywood to the Heartland,” along with Ahmed Ahmed, John Caparulo and Sebastian Maniscalco. Regarded as one of the best stand-ups in the business by his peers, Ernst’s half-hour Comedy Central special was voted one of the Top 5 performances in 2010, and his self-released comedy album “American Comic” debuted on the iTunes Top 10 in 2014. His hour-long special “Principal’s Office” can be seen on his website. His show takes place in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $29 and $39, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: BretComedy.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
ROCKY HORROR LIVE!
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: What began in 1975 as a musical-comedy-horror film that parodied the low-budget horror flicks of early Hollywood quickly became a cult classic. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is an immensely popular attraction around Halloween. Its story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a spooky castle, where they go to call for help. The castle is occupied by odd strangers in elaborate costumes who are celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, is a mad scientist and an alien transvestite who creates a muscular man named Rocky in his laboratory. After getting seduced separately by the mad scientist, the couple is eventually released by the servants, who take control of the castle. The film has developed a cult-like following that involves audience participation in some of the scenes. A $100 ticket at Hard Rock will get audience members a meet-and-greet with Barry Bostwick, who played main character Brad Majors in the film. Majors’ fiancée Janet Weiss was played by actress Susan Sarandon. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves Theater. Other “Rock Horror Picture Show” events are being held at Bourré, hosted by the Atlantic City Theater Company, and the IMAX theater at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39 and $100, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Tropicana.net, AtlanticCityTheatreCompany.com, BourreAtlanticCity.com
NEW YORK BEE GEES TRIBUTE SHOW
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show is comprised of some of Long Island, N.Y.’s most versatile and talented musicians paying tribute to the Bee Gees — a British trio of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The group was a popular music act from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s, then catapulted to greater fame following the release of their 1977 “Saturday Night Fever” movie soundtrack album. That album marked the turning point of their career and enhanced the disco scene’s mainstream appeal. The Bee Gees won five Grammy awards for “Saturday Night Fever,” including Album of the Year. Songs audience members will recognize at Bally’s include “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “More Than a Woman,” “To Love Somebody,” “Jive Talkin’,” “Alone,” “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “Nights on Broadway,” “Run to Me” and “Lonely Days.” The show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: NewYorkBeeGees.com, BallysAC.com
IN CONVERSATION WITH THE SOPRANOS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: “In Conversation with the Sopranos” is a 90-minute show comprised of actors Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby “Bacala” Boccalieri; Vincent Pastore, who played Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero; and Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on the popular HBO crime drama that sensationalized the northern New Jersey mob scene. “The Sopranos” ran from 1999 through 2007 and won 21 Primetime Emmy awards, five Golden Globe awards and remains a classic in syndication. The actors, all of whom were major characters in the show, will share stories, memories and slides from when “The Sopranos” was in production. Fans in attendance will have a chance to ask the cast members anything during the Q&A portion of the show. All topics are on the table, even theories on the series’ controversial finale. The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com
BOARDWALK BOXING AT SHOWBOAT
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: Showboat Hotel plays host to many of boxing’s top professional prospects, some of whom are putting their perfect records on the line. A seasoned and experienced team of fight-game trainers and promoters from Hard Hitting Promotions have assembled some well-matched bouts that could showcase tomorrow’s future world champions. Tentatively scheduled to appear on the fight card are Atlantic City’s own Anthony “Juice” Young, who is 22-2 as a professional welterweight (147-pound weight limit) and coming off a unanimous-decision win over a tough Louisiana fighter named Todd Manuel in the first Boardwalk Boxing Series event at Showboat back in July; super-lightweight (140-pound limit) fighter Shinard Bunch of Trenton, who brings in a 16-1-1 pro record; and Gadwin Rosa of Florida, who is 11-2 as a super-featherweight (130 pounds). Four unbeatens scheduled to fight include Marcos Suarez (5-0), Josue Rosa (5-0), Kestna Davis (4-0) and Anthony Demonte (3-0).
How much: Tickets, priced $60, $100 and $175, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info: ShowboatHotelAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com