Headliner Spotlight

CHERISH THE LADIES: A CELTIC CHRISTMAS
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Borrowing their name from a traditional Irish jig, Cherish the Ladies is a five-woman band that has been helping to keep Celtic and Irish folk music alive and well in the public eye for more than 35 years. In their “Celtic Christmas” show, the Ladies put their signature mark on such classic carols as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night” in ways that feature unique Celtic instrumentation, beautiful harmonies and spectacular step dancing. Hailed as “passionate, tender and rambunctious,” Cherish The Ladies have released 16 albums since their 1985 founding, among them three critically acclaimed holiday albums that include “On Christmas Night,” “A Star in the East” and “Christmas in Ireland.” A review of one of their shows touted the band as “delivering a thoroughly engaging performance, brimming with spirit and soul.” Over the years, the Ladies have collaborated with such notable musicians as the Boston Pops, the Clancy Brothers, the Chieftains, Vince Gill, Nanci Griffith, Pete Seeger, Don Henley and Arlo Guthrie. They have also been the featured soloists in more than 300 performances with various symphony orchestras. Their show will also take place at the Grunin Center 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 23 and 30. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $ $35 and $48, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info: CherishTheLadies.com, GruninCenter.org
THE WIZARDS OF WINTER
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The “Wizards Of Winter” show is described as a holiday rock fest that all ages and family members will enjoy. The show features former members of classic rock giants such as Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the Irish Tenors, along with many Broadway and live-theater veterans. Cast members of “WOW” perform a holiday rock opera entitled “The Christmas Dream,” which is the story of a musical journey seeking the true meaning of Christmas. The 12- member “WOW” ensemble brings stage theatrics and exceptional musicianship to the Levoy stage. The production boasts “soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, all layered around a rich storyboard that evokes memories and emotions of Christmases past.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High Street, Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45 and $65, are available at Etix.com.
More info: TheWizardsOfWinter.com, Levoy.net
THE MOTOWN HOLIDAY SHOW
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Motown Holiday Show brings the live feel and energy of Motown to Borgata’s Music Box stage. The Motown sound originated in Detroit, Mich., in the late 1950s, and became known as a style of soul music with a mainstream pop appeal. Producer Berry Gordy was the pioneer of the genre and created the Motown record label that Smokey Robinson, then a 17-year-old singer fronting a vocal harmony group called the Matadors, helped get off the ground. During the 1960s, Motown Records was the most successful soul-music label in the nation, placing 79 records in the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 during that decade alone. Fans of Motown will hear such hits as “My Girl" and “Ain't Too Proud to Beg” by the Temptations, “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love” by the Supremes, “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by Marvin Gaye, and many holiday faves. The show takes place every Thursday evening through Dec. 30 at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12.26, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com
GABE MOLLICA, RUS GUTIN, AMY CARDINALE, JACK FINNEGAN
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: The Atlantic City Comedy Club’s Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel
What to know: A foursome of East Coast comics will be sparking guffaws at the Atlantic City Comedy Club on Friday night. Gabe Mollica is a comedian and comedy-TV writer from Astoria, Queens, N.Y., who is an avid seltzer drinker, according to his bio, preferring Peach-Pear LaCroix, but noting that any seltzer will do. Rus Gutin, who goes by the moniker Poppa Rus, started his stand-up career at age 19 in 1999. He is a graduate of New York City’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy and is a regular performer at the A.C. Comedy Club. Also from New York City, Amy Cardinale is a staple performer at the Broadway, Dark Horse, New York and Greenwich Village comedy clubs. As well as her penchant for making people laugh, she is a mental health advocate and uses her humor to help educate those suffering from depression and other disorders. Born and raised in New Jersey, Jack Finnegan launched a stand-up comedy career while a college student in Madison, Wisconsin. He relocated to New York City and, for the past four years, has been “pursuing comedy by night and trying to not get hit by bikes by day.” The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19, $24 and $32, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: GabeMollica.com, RusGutin.com, AmyCardinale.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS PRESENTS: DOUBLE VISION FOREIGNER TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Comprised of seven of New York City’s most talented musicians, Double Vision is considered one of the best ensembles at replicating the songs of the classic rock band Foreigner, which formed in New York City in 1976. Foreigner's 1977 self-titled debut album was the first of four straight albums to be certified at least five-times platinum in the U.S. The seven-man tribute band, taking its name from Foreigner’s blockbuster second album, simulates some of the greatest hits from the original’s 1970s and ’80s heyday, such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Urgent,” “Double Vision,” “Head Games,” “Feels Like the First Time” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: Tickets are free and the show is open to the public.
More info: DoubleVisionTheBand.com, GoldenNuggetAC.com
CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP 104
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: Founded in 2006 and hailed as one of the best regional, developmental organizations in the sport of mixed martial arts, or MMA, the New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships return to Atlantic City for the first time since 2019. Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena will host three title bouts, with Friday’s main event being a battle for the vacant CFFC featherweight belt between two unbeatens. South Jersey product Eddy “The Taino Warrior” Torres is 4-0 in the featherweight division (145-pound weight limit) and will vie for title against 4-0-1 Minnesota resident Blake Bilder. Additionally, reigning CFFC flyweight (125-pound) champ Phumi “Turbo” Nkuta puts his title and 4-0 record on the line against the 7-3 Jason “Sunshine” Eastman. In the third title bout of the evening, newly crowned lightweight (155-pound) champ Blake Smith, 6-2, will make his first title defense against Carrington “Jetsetter” Banks, who sports a 10-2 record. The fight card also features a seven-time veteran of the UFC — recognized as MMA fighting’s top-tier organization — Caio “Hellboy” Magalhaes, who is 10-7 overall and will battle the 7-2 Joe Pyfer in a middleweight (185-pound) scrap. Other interesting matchups include featherweights Frankie “The Praying Mantis” Buenafuente (10-5) versus Jeremiah “The Kid” Labiano (13-8); unbeaten middleweights Earl Small (4-0) versus Miles Lee (2-0); and unbeaten New Jersey welterweight Eric Nolan (6-0) taking on the 3-3 Oregon native Shane White Eagle.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $80 and $175, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: CFFC.tv, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
E.TOWN CONCRETE
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: E.Town Concrete is a hardcore punk band that formed in 1995 in the northern New Jersey town of Elizabeth. The band released four full-length albums of original material and three EPs. Three of the band’s four members have been with E.Town Concrete from the start, including lead vocalist Anthony “Ignant Ass Ant” Martini, guitarist David “DeLux” Mondragon and drummer Theodore “Ted P” Panagopoulos. Bass player Eric DeNault joined the group in 1997. According to a recent review, E.Town Concrete “took over the New Jersey hardcore scene in the late ’90s with their unique mix of hardcore, metal and hip-hop, backed by emotional lyrics about the trials and tribulations of growing up and dealing with hard times.” Some of the group’s most popular songs include “Mandibles,” “So Many Nights,” “Shaydee,” “Do You Know What It's Like?,” “Punch the Walls,” “4 the Fame,” “Stranglehold,” “Dirty Jer-z,” “One Life to Live” and “Heart Of Stone.” Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: AnchorRockClub.com
TOP OF THE WORLD: A CARPENTERS TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Top of the World is a tribute band that pays homage to the popular duo the Carpenters, who created some of the most popular melodic-pop and soft-rock songs of all time. Karen and Richard Carpenter were a brother-sister act that was active from 1969 until lead-vocalist Karen Carpenter’s death in 1983. The tribute band takes its name from one of the Carpenters’ biggest hits. The song “Top of the World” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks in 1973, and country singer Lynn Anderson later covered the song and made it a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Country chart. The Top of the World band is fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, who has been hailed as having a vocal range very similar to Karen Carpenter’s. She is backed by a seven-piece band of top-notch musicians, all of whom are multi-instrumentalists who can expertly recreate the arrangements of composer/keyboardist Richard Carpenter. As well as a piano and electric keyboard, the band incorporates a saxophone, trumpet, flute and other instruments. Other songs that were huge hits by the Carpenters include “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days And Mondays,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “Hurting Each Other” and “Yesterday Once More.” Of the Carpenters’ 14 studio albums, two were albums of Christmas classics. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $54, are available at Etix.com.
More info: TopOfTheWorldCarpentersTribute.com, Levoy.net
JUST KIDDING WITH VINNIE FAVORITO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Vinnie Favorito is a stand-up comedian from Boston, Mass., known for his high-profile celebrity roasts of show-business and sports personalities, as well as a long history headlining comedy clubs in Las Vegas. His career began around 1986 in the Boston area alongside fellow, future comic standouts Joe Rogan, Nick Di Paolo, Jackie Flynn and Louis C.K. He would later perform shows regularly with renowned comedians Drew Carey and Ray Romano. Favorito has drawn comparisons to the notable roastmasters of the former “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” TV specials that ran from 1974 to 1984. In 1998, Favorito won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and received an invite to perform at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. Favorito has roasted celebrities such as Tom Arnold, Magic Johnson, Pat O'Brien, Stan Winston, Jerry Springer and Larry King. Favorito’s Just Kidding stand-up routine brings an off-the-cuff, celebrity-roast atmosphere to Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub stage, where audience members are potential subjects of their own celebrity roast. There is much audience interaction during throughout show, which is strongly cautioned as being for mature audiences only, ages 21 and older. Favorito also performs at Ocean Casino every Saturday.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $35, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: “My Big Gay Italian Christmas” is the fourth and final installment of “The Big Gay Italian” series, written by Anthony J. Wilkinson. “Italian Christmas” is a follow-up to Wilkinson’s hysterical trilogy that includes “My Big Gay Italian Wedding,” “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” and “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis,” all of which center around several over-the-top characters, a bisexual love triangle and heated political conversations within a large Italian-American family. The series has become renowned for lampooning the controversies surrounding same-sex marriage, gay and Italian stereotypes. Specifically created for the holiday season, “My Big Gay Italian Christmas” brings the constant chaos of the Pinnunziato family to a head when a snowstorm forces everyone indoors for the holidays. Fan-favorite characters include leading man Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian-American who is otherwise a boy-next-door sort; his overbearing and eccentric mother, Angela; and Aunt Toniann, who is described as “everybody’s favorite aunt, with big hair, a big heart and a big mouth — lots of attitude and absolutely no filter.” The show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
AUNT MARY PAT'S FRIGGIN' CHRISTMAS TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19
Where: Showboat Atlantic City
What to expect: Cross-dressing, suburban Philly-born Aunt Mary Pat first came onto the comedy scene in early 2018 when she/he released the viral YouTube video “Fly Iggles Fly,” following the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in their team history. In 2019 she released her debut comedy album “Talk of the Township,” which reached No. 5 on the iTunes comedy charts. Aunt Mary Pat’s YouTube clips “Summer Days & Philly Nights” and “Down the Shore” are equally hysterical and are performed with her trademark thick-as-mud Philadelphia accent. Last year she released a hit Christmas album called “Mary Friggin Christmas” and recently completed her first national tour called “The Fish Outta Wooder Tour.” A prolific contributor to many LGBT causes, Aunt Mary Pat performs at the Showroom at Showboat, 801 Boardwalk, A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Nightout.com or TheAuntMaryPat.com
More info: TheAuntMaryPat.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Several holiday songs were recently added to the show’s repertoire. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices and mannerisms in impressive fashion, and also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater every Sunday through December. Rat Pack fans can also expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com