Headliner Spotlight

FLOGGING MOLLY
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Flogging Molly is a seven-member Celtic punk-rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1997, led by Irish-born vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Dave King, who is also the band’s principal songwriter. The band includes King’s wife, Bridget Reagan, who sings backup and occasionally lead, and performs on violin and tin whistle. The group is renowned for incorporating many instruments associated with Irish music, such as the tin whistle, bodhran, concertina, mandolin, spoons and other unique sorts of percussion. Floggy Molly – which takes its name from a Los Angeles-area pub called Molly Malone’s that the band played (or “flogged”) frequently in their early years – also includes guitarist Dennis Casey, accordionist Matt Hensley, bassist Nathen Maxwell, drummer Mike Alonso and multi-instrumentalist Spencer Swain. Their music ranges from boisterous Celtic-tinged punk songs such as “Salty Dog,” “Cruel Mistress,” “Seven Deadly Sins,” “What’s Left of the Flag,” “Drunken Lullabies” and “Rebels of the Sacred Heart” to more somber songs such as “Far Away Boys,” “The Son Never Shines (On Closed Doors),” “Life in a Tenement Square” and “Float.” Song lyrics typically touch on subjects such as Ireland and its history, drinking, poverty, politics, love and death. The songs “What’s Left of the Flag” and “The Likes of You Again” were written as tributes to King’s father, who died when he was a child. The band’s seventh studio album, the 11-track “Anthem,” was released in 2022, and includes such songs as “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/ Tripping Up the Stairs,” “Life Begins and Ends (But Never Fails),” “No Last Goodbyes” and others. Opening for Flogging Molly are the bands Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SAM MORRIL
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Sam Morril is a comedian from New York City who is a regular on Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” and co-hosts the weekly podcast called “We Might Be Drunk” with fellow comic Mark Normand. Morril has been hailed as one of the best joke writers in comedy today. He has performed multiple stand-up sets on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” and “Conan.” His newest stand-up special, “Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow,” is available on Netflix. A review of one of his recent shows describes Morril as “broaching such subjects as dating blunders, self-deprecating Jewish humor, and daddy issues, and bringing a unique sense of honesty with oneself to the stage.” His two shows, part of his “The Class Act” tour, take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45 and $45.11, are available at Ticketmaster.com
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Visions of Atlantis is a heavy-metal band from Austria that was founded in 2000 and has released eight studio albums, most recently “Pirates” in 2022. The band includes co-lead vocalists Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli, guitarist Christian Douscha, bassist Herbert Glos and drummer Thomas Caser. Their latest album is described as “delivering their most confident and honest record so far, proving that they have definitely stopped wandering to finally unleash their rebellious side and a free spirit untamed as the seven seas.” The show will also include the five-person, female-fronted metal band Empress, and the metal duo Spider Accomplice. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Tixr.com
ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Elvis Costello is a British singer-songwriter whose musical career was launched out of London’s pub rock scene in the early 1970s, and later became associated with the first wave of the British punk and new-wave movement in mid-to-late 1970s. His critically acclaimed debut album “My Aim Is True” came out in 1977, and he formed The Attractions as his backing band that year. Since 2002, Costello’s touring band has featured a rotating cast of musicians called the Imposters. Costello is a prolific songwriter who has released 32 studio albums since 1977 with both The Attractions and The Imposters, most recently “The Boy Named If,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for best rock album. Costello has been inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In October 2018, Costello and The Imposters released their first studio album in five years, “Look Now,” which included three songs co-written with Burt Bacharach – who died on Feb. 8 – and the album won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. In 1998, the Costello-Bacharach collaboration song “I Still Have That Other Girl,” won the Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals, and that same year Costello collaborated with Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains on the soundtrack of the PBS miniseries “The Irish in America: Long Journey Home” that won a Grammy. Major hits by Costello include “Oliver’s Army,” “Alison,” “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding,” “Veronica,” “The Angels Wanna Wear My Red Shoes,” “Accidents Will Happen,” “Watching the Detectives,” “Radio Radio,” “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea,” “Pump It Up,” “Every Day I Write the Book” and others. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
FLYING CIRCUS:
TRIBUTE TO LED ZEPPELIN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Flying Circus a tribute to Led Zeppelin, taking its name from a 1975 concert by the British rockers in Madison Square Garden that is considered one of the best-recorded live rock ‘n’ roll performances of all time. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band existed from its 1968 founding in London until the death of drummer and founding member John Bonham in 1980. Flying Circus members mimic the originals in exceptional fashion, including Mutt Naughton as Zeppelin lead vocalist Robert Plant, Mike Margiotta as guitarist Jimmy Page, Donny Rockett as bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and Scott Fredericks as Bonham. A review of a Flying Circus performance on the band’s Facebook page stated, “This band is the real thing. If you haven’t seen a show yet, make it a priority. I promise you will not be disappointed.” Fans of Led Zeppelin can expect to hear such songs as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “Ramble On,” “Immigrant Song,” “Kashmir,” “Since I’ve Been Loving You,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Fool in the Rain,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Heartbreaker,” “Gallows Pole” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland..
How much: Tickets, priced at 20, are available at Etix.com
EDDIE B
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Born Eddie Marquis Brown in Houston, Texas, comedian Eddie B played football at Texas A&M, earned his MBA, and served as an elementary- and middle-school teacher from 2005 through 2017. He gained a following by creating his own series of comical videos called “What Teachers Really Want to Say,” sparking the attention of educators all over the nation who realized that they were not alone, and finally had a voice to express what they were reluctant to say out loud themselves. Eddie B took up comedy full time but remained close to his teaching roots, establishing himself as a voice of teachers, and giving audience members glimpses into some of the funniest ways teachers might express their worst frustrations. Eddie B’s uncensored, raw, and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life, from the point of view of an actual educator, has been a huge hit with audiences. A member of comedy group “The 5 Degrees of Comedy,” Eddie B has also published a book called “I’m Already Professionally Developed: Straight from the Teacher’s Desk.” He lists Cynthia Denise Brown (his mother), Richard Pryor, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy and Dane Cook among his biggest comedy influences. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30.02 and $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
HIGH NOON
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: High Noon is a seven-person band that bills itself as the East Coast’s premier tribute to Southern Rock, proclaiming on its website: “We play ‘em all just like you remember. With a deep dedication to the legacy of this timeless music, we bring an authenticity like no other.” Fans of the genre can expect to hear such hits as “Freebird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man” and “Saturday Night Special” by Lynyrd Skynyrd; “Ramblin Man,” “Jessica,” “Melissa,” “Whipping Post,” “Trouble No More” and “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers; “Heard It in a Love Song” by the Marshall Tucker Band; “Green Grass and High Tides” by the Outlaws; “Flirtin’ With Disaster” by Molly Hatchet; “Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers” by ZZ Top and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22 and $27, are available at Etix.com
