Headliner Spotlight

THE MODERN GENTLEMEN: CLASSIC HITS AND
HOLIDAY FAVORITES
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: The Modern Gentlemen features the foursome of Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham, who were invited by Frankie Valli to back up the Four Seasons on a 2003 tour, which they wound up doing for more than a decade. The foursome eventually struck out on their own, with Valli’s blessing, under the name the Modern Gentlemen and have since become one of the premier vocal groups in the nation, performing regularly on the many of the world’s biggest stages including Royal Albert Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra, the O2 Arena in London, and on Broadway in New York City. The quartet released an original holiday song called “Old Fashioned Christmas” in collaboration with the hit-making songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman, and will perform that number along with other holiday favorites from their album “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” such as “Let it Snow,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Happy Holidays,” “A Christmas To Remember,” “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “All I Want For Christmas” and others. Show-goers at the Showroom at Tropicana can also expect to hear hits from the pop, rock and doo-wop genres that, according to their show release, “Will even get Santa swingin’.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $42 are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Temptations and the Four Tops are Motown music legends from the Detroit, Michigan, area, and huge figures in the evolution of R&B and soul music. The groups will perform a night of classics from their respective, decades-long careers that both began in the early 1960s. The Temptations, renowned for their choreography, distinct harmonies and sharped-dress style, had hits with the songs “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Ball of Confusion” and “Just My Imagination.” The Four Tops, who like the Temptations are known for their dance moves and sartorial splendor, had hits with “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love” and their blockbuster hit “Ain’t No Woman.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BEE GEES GOLD
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Bee Gees Gold tribute is billed as “the ultimate salute, experience and tribute to the music of the Bee Gees,” a British trio that included brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The Bee Gees formed in England in the late 1950s, but came into prominence during the disco music era of the mid-to-late 1970s. The group’s soundtrack album to the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever” won five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, and is one of the best-selling albums in history. The Bee Gees wrote all of their own hits, as well several major hits for other artists. They have been regarded as one of the most important and influential acts in pop-music history. The tribute trio features John Acosta as Barry, Daryll Borges as Robin and Jeff Celentano as Maurice Gibb. Hits by the Bee Gees that fans will hear include “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Jive Talkin’,” “Too Much Heaven,” “I’ve Gotta Get A Message to You,” “Nights on Broadway,” “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?,” “Lonely Days, Lonely Nights,” “How Deep Is Your Love?” and others.The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $39 are available at Ticketmaster.com
LEWIS BLACK
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: An immensely popular stand-up comedian whose early career got propelled by Atlantic City’s now-defunct Comedy Stop Café, Lewis Black’s routines on stage often escalate into angry rants about history, politics, religion and various cultural trends. His shows have been described as “a raunchy, in-your-face show that puts his full anger-filled comic talents on display.” Black hosted the popular Comedy Central series “Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil” and makes regular appearances on “The Daily Show,” delivering his Back in Black commentary segment. He lists his comedic influences as George Carlin, Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin and Bob Newhart. In August 2013, Black recorded his ninth stand-up special “Old Yeller: Live at the Borgata” in Atlantic City. He has appeared in numerous television shows and has had more than two dozen film roles, dating back to 1986, when he appeared in the Woody Allen movie “Hannah and Her Sisters.” He has also had three books published, including “Nothing’s Sacred” in 2005, “Me of Little Faith” in 2008, and “I’m Dreaming of a Black Christmas” in 2010. He also hosts a popular podcast called “Lewis Black’s Rantcast.” His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $67.75 and $77.19, are available at Ticketmaster.com
POPA CHUBBY
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: Born Theodore Horowitz in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1960, but best known by his stage name Popa Chubby, this blues/rock singer and guitarist has built a large, loyal following over several decades. His musical chops are as impressive as his appearance is imposing, with a shaven head on a rotund frame, tattooed arms and wild facial hair adding to his aura. He is an exceptional guitar talent with a deep, powerful voice that belts out original material as well as covers of his heroes growing up in the Bronx, among them blues greats Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf, and rock royalty Jimi Hendrix, Cream and Led Zeppelin. Past show setlists by Popa Chubby include the songs “Hey Joe,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “I Can’t See the Light of Day,” “Rollin’ and Tumblin’,” “Sweet Goddess of Love and Beer,” “Grown Man Crying Blues,” “If the Diesel Don’t Get You,” “Angel On My Shoulder” and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $37 and $45, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
JEFFREY OSBORNE
with HOWARD HEWETT
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Jeffrey Osborne and Howard Hewett are singers who rose to prominence in the late 1970s with different groups, each crossing over between the funk, soul, disco and R&B genres. The pair will perform many Christmas classics at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater on Saturday night. Osborne began his music career with the popular funk and soul group Love Men Ltd. (best remembered as LTD), as the group’s drummer and later lead vocalist. The group produced such top-40 hits as “Don’t You Get So Mad,” “Stay With Me Tonight” and a duet that Osborne performed with Dionne Warwick called “Love Power.” Hewett was once billed by Rolling Stone magazine as “the premier vocalist in the post-Marvin Gaye era of romantic pop.” Hewett first rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the group Shalamar, an R&B and soul vocal group created by Dick Griffey and Don Cornelius of the popular TV music variety show “Soul Train,” which was on the air from 1971 through 2006.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58, $70.50 and $107, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DOUBLE VISION FOREIGNER TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Comprised of seven of New York City’s most talented musicians, Double Vision is considered one of the best ensembles at replicating the songs of the classic rock band Foreigner, which formed in New York City in 1976. Foreigner’s 1977 self-titled debut album was the first of four straight albums to be certified at least five-times platinum in the U.S. The seven-man tribute band, taking its name from Foreigner’s blockbuster second album, simulates some of the greatest hits from the original’s 1970s and ’80s heyday, such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Urgent,” “Double Vision,” “Head Games,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Dirty White Boy” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29.50, $34.50, $39.50 and $44.50, are available at Etix.com
MIDTOWN MEN HOLIDAY HITS
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The Midtown Men is a touring musical act consisting of four of the original actors from the Broadway production of “Jersey Boys” – Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and J. Robert Spencer. The foursome will ring in the Christmas season at Golden Nuggets with their holiday show that features such iconic Yuletide classics as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and their hit holiday single, “All Alone on Christmas” that they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. The four Broadway veterans perform behind a seven-piece band. As well as many holiday classics, they will mix in several of their signature renditions of hits by such bands as the Beatles, the Temptations, the Four Seasons, the Drifters, the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and others. Their show takes place at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
