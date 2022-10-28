Headliner Spotlight

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Touring in celebration of their 50th anniversary, having been founded as a six-man band in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, the Marshall Tucker Band is famous for incorporating blues, country and jazz into an eclectic sound that helped launch what became known as the southern rock genre. Lead vocalist Doug Gray is the band’s only original member. He is backed up by bassist/vocalist Ryan Ware, multi-instrumentalist Marcus Henderson, guitarist/vocalists Chris Hicks and Rick Willis, and drummer B.B. Borden. The Marshall Tucker Band’s biggest hits include “Can’t You See,” “Take the Highway,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” The band – whose name is derived from a piano tuner the original members found inscribed on an old piano in a makeshift studio – has released 28 live and studio albums since its self-titled debut in 1973, most recently “Live from Spartanburg” in 2013. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $48, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BARENAKED LADIES
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Barenaked Ladies is a rock band formed in 1988 in Ontario, Canada and includes guitarist Ed Robertson, bassist Jim Creeggan, keyboardist/guitarist Kevin Hearn and drummer Tyler Stewart, all of whom are also vocalists. The band, which recently released its 16th studio album of 14 tracks called “Detour de Force,” has had such hits as “If I Had $1 Million,” “One Week,” “Brian Wilson,” “It's All Been Done,” “Call and Answer,” “Pinch Me” and the theme song to the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” The band's style began as exclusively acoustic, then over the years grew to include a mixture of pop, rock and hip hop. The band's live performances feature comedic banter and free-style rapping between songs. Stewart says, on the band’s website: “I think Barenaked Ladies have always had introspective, heavier kinds of songs. I’ve always been proud of that element of the group, to be able to take it down to a more plaintive song and style alongside the humor.” Barenaked Ladies has been nominated for two Grammy awards and has sold more than 15 million albums. In 2018, they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45, $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS
DOOBIE BROTHERS TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The seven-man band Takin’ It To The Streets pays tribute to the legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted Doobie Brothers band that formed in 1970 in San Jose, California. The original band, which is still actively touring with four of its original members, released 14 studio albums, including six that reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Their 1978 album “Minute by Minute” reached No. 1 on that chart and remained there for five weeks. The tribute band takes its name from the sixth studio album by the four-time Grammy-winning Doobies, which was also the name of one of their biggest hit songs from 1976. Other hits Doobie Brothers fans can expect to hear include “Black Water,” “China Grove,” “Jesus is Just Alright,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Listen to the Music,” “Minute by Minute,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Long Train Runnin',” as well as some deeper cuts, according to the tribute band’s website. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22 and $25, are available at Etix.com
SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Chicago-born Sebastian Maniscalco, son of Italian immigrants, moved to Los Angeles, Cal., in 1998 and began his stand-up comedy career doing open-mic nights. He has since become one of the hottest comedians in the country, having released five comedy specials and earning Billboard’s “Comedian of the Year” award. He cites Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Don Rickles and several other comic icons as his inspirations. When actor-comedian-director Vince Vaughn released his documentary film “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights” in 2008, it sparked Maniscalco’s career and set him on the road to superstardom. Maniscalco does a lot of physical comedy and credits his Italian heritage for helping to generate his hilarious material. The father of two young children, he also extracts a lot of his material from attending toddler groups, music classes, gymnastics and other family activities. His Atlantic City shows are part of his Nobody Does This tour, and take place at Borgata’s Event Center. He is also performing at Borgata’s Event Center 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
How much: Tickets, priced at $115, $145, $175, $185, $215 and $250 are available at Ticketmaster.com
ATLANTIC CITY TATTOO EXPO
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo has been part of the local entertainment scene since 2005, and takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena for the second year. As well as hosting dozens of the best professional tattoo artists available to create sensational works of art on attendees’ epidermises, there will be contests for the best tattoos in several categories, a variety of fun vendors and exhibitors selling an array of interesting items, and the kind of off-the-wall entertainment that event host Good Time Tricycle has become famous for. Among the fun sideshows will be a pinup contest, the return of “Stupid Sh*t People Do for Money,” and several scheduled show appearances by the Squidling Brothers. The Squidling Brothers’ sideshow is described as “an edgy and humor-filled twist on the classic American sideshows of the early 20th Century, featuring brothers Matterz Squidling and Jelly Boy the Clown combining their feats of wonder, skill, and comedy in a fast-paced, high-risk, unforgettable experience.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $18 per day, $29 for a two-day pass, or $39 for a three-day weekend pass, are available at Ticketmaster.com. Children 15 and under enter free with an adult guardian.
PUSCIFER
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Puscifer is an alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, Cal., by Maynard James Keenan, probably best known as the lead singer and primary lyricist for the alt bands Tool and A Perfect Circle. He is joined in Puscifer by vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Carina Round and Mat Mitchell, bassist Josh Moreau and drummer Gunnar Olsen. The band has released four studio albums since 2007, most recently the 12-track “Existential Reckoning” in 2020 that reached No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Albums chart. On the band’s website, Keenan describes Puscifer as “simply a playground for the various voices in my head, a space with no clear or discernible goals, where my Id, Ego and Anima all come together to exchange cookie recipes.” Popular songs by Puscifer include “The Humbling River,” “Bedlamite,” “The Remedy,” “Momma Sed,” “Bullet Train to Iowa,” “Lighten Up Francis,” “Agostina,” “Conditions of My Parole,” “Vagina Mine,” “Bread and Circus,” “Smoke and Mirrors” and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock's Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $99 and $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
CHICO BEAN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Hailing from Washington D.C., Anthony Jamal Bean, better known by his stage name Chico Bean, is a comedian, actor, writer, rapper and producer best known for being one of the recurring cast members of the hit improv comedy show “Wild 'N Out” on VH1. He is also known for creating and starring in "The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show,” a creative mix of improv, stand-up and sketch comedy. Bean is also part of the podcast “85 South Show” with Karlous Miller and DC Young Fly. According to his bio, Bean has the uncanny ability to memorize almost instantly the words to an old song or create a new quirky jingle on the spot. He started his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina and performed as part of a group at various comedy clubs, colleges and universities. It wasn't until he performed a set for Nick Cannon's “Fresh Faces of Comedy” that he earned an audition for the fifth season of “Wild 'N Out,” becoming a cast member ever since who is well known for his “Sucka MC Battles” with fellow cast member Karlous Miller and also his Wildstyle battle with rapper Safaree. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45 and $48.89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC: A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DEAL OR NO DEAL LIVE!
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Based on the hit television show of the same name — and for the first time ever outside of the TV studio — the “Deal or No Deal Live” tour appears at Harrah’s Resort for four stage performances. The format and set design are exact duplicates of the TV show, with randomly selected audience members being given the chance to select the winning briefcase, or make a deal with the banker, to win cash prizes of up to $4,000 for each show. Contestants will have the option of bringing up to five friends or family members on stage as their advisors, and to help try to outwit the banker. Each show features a lot of audience interactivity and fun for all ages. The show is hosted by Bob Guiney of “The Bachelor” TV show. The show take place at Borgata’s Music Box Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
VANESSA COLLIER
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6
Where: The Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton
What to expect: Vanessa Collier is a singer and alto saxophone player who, according to her website bio, “weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every powerful performance. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone and witty songwriting, Vanessa is blazing a trail and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction.” In a recent edition of “American Blues Scene” magazine, legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy said of Collier, “There’s a young lady who came on stage with me (on a Rhythm & Blues Cruise), she’s playing an alto saxophone, and man, she was amazing.” Collier, whose voice has been compared to blues-rock stalwart Bonnie Raitt, has won two Blues Music Awards for “Horn Player of the Year” and has received seven Blues Music Award Nominations. A 2013 graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Collier has toured nationally and internationally and has released four critically acclaimed album, most recently “Heart on the Line” in 2020. Her third album, “Honey Up,” released in 2018, spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Blues Album chart’s Top 15. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
