Headliner Spotlight

DOOBIE OTHERS: DOOBIE BROTHERS TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The Doobie Others is a seven-person band that pays tribute to the legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted Doobie Brothers band. In a still-active career spanning more than five decades, the Doobie Brothers released 14 studio albums, including six that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Their 1978 album “Minute by Minute” reached No. 1 on that chart and remained there for five weeks. The band has won four Grammy awards. Hits that Doobie Brothers fans can expect to hear include “Black Water,” “China Grove,” “Jesus is Just Alright,” “It Keeps You Runnin',” “Listen to the Music,” “Minute by Minute,” “Rockin' Down the Highway,” “Takin' it to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes” as well as some hits by other groups, such as Steely Dan’s “Reelin' in the Years,” the Eagles’ “Life in the Fast Lane,” the Edgar Winter Group’s “Free Ride,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Three Steps” and Chicago’s “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS 107
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Cage Fury Fighting Championships is a mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company founded in Atlantic City and now operating out of Vineland. The CFFC helped launch the career of future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC, the upper echelon of MMA fighting) late heavyweight champion Kimbo Slice. The CFFC is considered to be one of the top regional MMA promotion companies in the United States. Friday night’s tentative fight card includes Blake Bilder vs. Regivaldo Carvalho in a CFFC featherweight title co-main event, and Charlie Campbell vs. Guilherme dos Santos in a lightweight contender co-main event. Other fights on the card include Santo Curatolo vs. Hugo Paiva; Ryan Rizco vs. Michael Murphy; Greg Velasco vs. Edwin Smart; Kenny Porter vs. BJ Young; and Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Flavio Carvalho. See the website CFFC.tv for updates to the fight card. The event takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $85, $175 and $225, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BACK IN BLACK: THE TRUE AC/DC EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: A five-man touring tribute band since 1990, Back in Black: the True AC/DC Experience pays tribute to rockers AC/DC, a band that was formed in Sydney, Australia, in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. AC/DC’s music has been described as a blend of hard rock, blues rock and heavy metal. Back in Black boasts an 80-song repertoire, and fans of the originals can expect to hear such hits as “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top,” “Hells Bells,” “T.N.T,” “Moneytalks,” “For Those About to Rock,” “Back in Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PERFORMS LED ZEPPELIN II
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 15
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Classic Albums Live is a concert series based in Toronto that was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a musician who had previously produced and composed music for television and film. The players in the CAL bands go to great lengths to recreate music from the original albums to precise degrees. “We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costumes,” Martin says on the company’s website. “All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album.” The show at Borgata’s Music Box theater on Friday night will recreate the album “Led Zeppelin II” by the British Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Led Zeppelin. Songs showgoers will hear include “Whole Lotta Love,” “What Is and What Should Never Be,” “The Lemon Song,” “Thank You,” “Heartbreaker,” “Livin' Lovin' Maid,” “Ramble On,” as well as a few Zeppelin hits that do not appear on that particular album.
How much: Tickets, priced at $26.24, are available at Ticketmaster.com
THREEOLOGY
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, April 16
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Threeology is a trio of Filipino singing sensations Erik Santos, Christian Bautista and Morissette Amon. Santos is a young balladeer known for his soulful voice, earning the Filipino version of the title “Prince of Pop.” According to his website, his song “Pagbigyang Muli” was a huge hit throughout Southeast Asia, and his rendition of the song “I Believe I Can Fly” wowed an international audience during the closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Bautista’s foray into show business started in 2002 with the musical “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” after which he would go on to garner many awards as a recording artist and as one of the best-known singers in the Philippines. In December 2020, Amon debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Next Big Sound Chart, making her the first-ever female Filipino artist to make that list. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58, $78, $98 and $105, are available at Ticketmaster.com
FROM HAIR TO HAIRSPRAY
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, April 16
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: “From Hair To Hairspray” is being hyped as a “drag cabaret” starring Atlantic City’s legendary Robert “Sandy Beach” Hitchen and other drag-queen (female impersonator) icons of the resort town. The show pays homage to the music of the 1960s and other ’60s milestones. According to a show promo, there will be an Easter Bonnet Contest (“Let your bonnets be gay!”), a Flash Mob Bunny Hop with “Esther Bunny,” and a Psychedelic Egg Hunt with prizes. Sandy Beach is the drag queen who helped create the spoof of the Miss America Pageant called the Miss’d America Pageant, which started in the early 1990s. Miss’d America has since raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and local LGBT charities and initiatives. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
KICK: THE INXS EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Those with a passion for the music of Australian rockers INXS will be reintroduced to their new wave-ish, funky sound through the tribute band KICK: the INXS Experience. Formed two years after the original band broke up in 2012, KICK covers such hits as “Original Sin,” “Elegantly Wasted,” “Need You Tonight,” “New Sensation,” “What You Need,” “Don’t Change,” “Listen Like Thieves,” “The One Thing,” “Bitter Tears,” “Suicide Blonde,” “Not Enough Time,” “Beautiful Girl” and “Devil Inside.” According to the tribute band’s website, “KICK: The INXS Experience has managed to capture the spirit of INXS in both its sound and live performance. The focus has been on faithfully recreating the music in its most powerful sense, in a high-energy show that is guaranteed to have the entire venue singing and dancing to every song, all night long.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $30, are available at Etix.com
ART THIEF, DEFINING 13, FRANKIE MERMAID, ASH.DEF
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: Art Thief is a quartet from Philadelphia, Pa., comprised of Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton. Last year Art Thief released their debut, 14-track album called “Tough Crowd” that, according to an online review posted to their website, “features some brain-fueled technical craziness while allowing its soulfulness to shine through. You’ll be kept on your toes with its twists and turns, yet thoroughly entertained by catchy melodies and lyrics.” Defining 13 is a punk-rock trio that “hails from the humble settings in the small upstate town of Virgil, NY,” according to its website. First formed in 2015 by guitarist/lead vocalist Don Hinshaw and drummer Pat Nadge, the pair added bassist/vocalist Kevin Little in 2016 to complete the package. Art Thief and Defining 13 will be joined by the bands Frankie Mermaid and Ash.Def on Saturday night. Bourré is located at 201 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, $10, are available at BourreAtlanticCity.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, April 17
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater on Sunday, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Sound Waves.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DIVAS: A TRIBUTE TO THE WOMEN OF MUSIC
When: 3 p.m. Monday, April 18
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: The show “Divas: A Tribute to the Women of Music” will “embark on a journey through all musical genres, listening to the biggest hits of the greatest divas in history.” Showgoers can expect to hear hits from Aretha Franklin (“Respect,” “A Natural Woman” and “Freeway of Love”), Cher (“If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Believe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves”), Patsy Cline (“Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Walkin' After Midnight”), Tina Turner (“What's Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Better Be Good to Me”), Barbra Streisand (“The Way We Were,” “You Don't Bring Me Flowers,” “Memory”) and many others. The show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, $28, are available at Ticketmaster.com
420 FEST AT BOURRÉ
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: Bourré’s third-annual 420 Fest will feature vendors, artists, music, food and fun in what has become one of NorStep Production’s biggest events of the year. Live music will begin around 4:20 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page, and festivities will continue until 11 p.m. The 420 cannabis-celebration tradition is said to have begun in the early 1970s when a group of California high school students that called themselves the Waldos used to smoke cannabis together at 4:20 in the afternoon. The southern California-based “High Times” magazine, a counterculture publication that has advocated the legalization of cannabis since the early 1970s, ran a story on the Waldos in 1991, and since then April 20 has evolved into many cannabis-oriented celebrations taking place annually on that date. As of February 2021, New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act allowed for the legal sale and use of cannabis and related products for residents 21 years and older on private property where its use is approved. As of that date, New Jersey became the 14th state to legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults 21 and older. An appearance by Sean “The 420 Cowboy” Martin is also scheduled. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Eventbrite.com
