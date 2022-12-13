Headliner Spotlight

STUDIO TWO: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Hailed as “the best Beatles tribute band in New England” by the Boston Globe, Studio Two is touring in celebration of the 58th anniversary of the Fab Four’s first visit to America in February 1964. The Beatles arrived at JFK airport in New York and were greeted by thousands of screaming fans, making their national TV debut two days later on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” which was viewed by an estimated 34 percent of the U.S. population. Featuring four lifelong Beatles fans and graduates of Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, Studio Two – which takes its name from Studio Two at Abbey Road, a landmark recording facility in England made most famous by the Beatles – the tribute band features Stephen Murray as John Lennon, Al Francis as Paul McCartney, Robert Murray as George Harrison and Richard Rampino as Ringo Starr. As well as their exceptional sound, the tribute band mimics the look and equipment of the originals, specializing in the early Beatles years and choosing most of their songs from the pre-1967 release of “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the eighth of the Beatles’ 13 studio albums. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS 116
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: Cage Fury Fighting Championships is a mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company founded in Atlantic City and now operating out of Vineland. The CFFC helped launch the career of future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC, the upper echelon of MMA fighting) late heavyweight champion Kimbo Slice. The CFFC also helped launch the careers of top-caliber UFC fighters such as Aljamain Sterling, Paul Felder, George Sullivan and Jimmie Rivera. The CFFC is considered to be one of the top regional MMA promotion companies in the United States. According to the organization’s website, Friday night’s tentative fight card include the following matchups: Eddy Torres versus Tyler Mathison; Ricardo Fuentes versus Reyes Junior Cortez; Frank Wells versus Chris Vasil; Eric Nolan versus Derrick Ageday; Ian Allston versus Billy Ray Valdez; Jerry Lleshi versus Bilal Hasan; Vilson Ndregioni versus John Douma; Tom Picciano versus Damion Nelson; Billy Markle versus Hector Iglesias; Matt Caracappa versus Kyle Kahler; and Mark Grey versus Keith Speed. The event takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $60, $85, $175 and $250, are available at Ticketmaster.com
TREVOR WALLACE
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Trevor Wallace is comedian, writer and actor born in suburban Chicago and raised in Southern California. His comedy career got kicked off when be began making hysterical short-form videos through the hosting platform Vine while attending San Jose State University. Wallace, who turns 30 on Dec. 30, has created several viral comedy videos about the brand Zumiez – a company that produces clothing, footwear and accessories mainly for the skateboarding and snowboarding community – that received more than 14 million views as of 2017. He also created a viral comedy video about AirPods; another satirizing drinkers of White Claw Hard Seltzer that prompted the beverage company to release a cease-and-desist order; and a video about men named Kyle and how it relates to “angry, Monster Energy-chugging white boys.” Wallace has made regular guest appearances on the All Def Comedy YouTube series “Great Taste,” and has co-hosted with fellow comedian Michael Blaustein the podcast “Stiff Socks” since 2019. His “Trevor Wallace: Are You That Guy?” tour makes a stop at Borgata’s Music Box theater on Saturday night.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DAMN THE TORPEDOES
When: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton
What to expect: The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band Damn the Torpedoes was founded by singer/songwriter/rhythm guitarist and New Jersey resident Rich Kubicz in 2007, and takes its name from the third studio album by the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. He is backed up by lead guitarist Lee Boice, keyboardist Gary Castelluccio, bassist Jon Provan and drummer Ross Kantor. The band recreates both the sound and appearance of the Heartbreakers, with Kubicz bearing a striking resemblance to the band’s late frontman Tom Petty. Heartbreakers fans can expect to hear the hits “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Breakdown,” “Even the Losers,” “Refugee,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “You Tell Me,” “Listen To Her Heart,” “A Woman In Love,” “I Need to Know” and others. The band will be performing two shows at the Lizzie Rose Music Room, located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $37 and $45, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
‘CHRISTMAS VACATION’
WATCH PARTY with CHEVY CHASE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: The Showroom at Tropicana will play host to one of the most hilarious Christmas-spoof movies of all time, National Lampoon's “Christmas Vacation,” with a watch party featuring actor, comedian and original “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chevy Chase. Chase plays Clark W. Griswold Jr., in the 1989 film, and also plays the family patriarch in four other National Lampoon “Vacation” films, including “Vacation” in 1983, “European Vacation” in 1985, “Vegas Vacation” in 1997 and the TV-only film “Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure” in 2003. In “Christmas Vacation,” the perpetually optimistic and sometimes in denial Griswold is passionate and dedicated to putting on the perfect family holiday, but runs into a slew of hilarious misadventures along the way. The film had a star-studded cast that also included Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Diane Ladd, E.G. Marshall, Randy Quaid, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brian Doyle-Murray. At the Trop Showroom, Chase, who has rarely made live appearances throughout his career, will talk about the movie, take and answer questions from the audience.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40, $60 and $85, are available at Ticketmaster.com
UNDER THE SUN
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Making its debut performance at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City, “Under The Sun” celebrates the 70th anniversary of Sun Records, an independent record label founded in Memphis, Tennessee in 1942 by Sam Phillips, who had a huge influence on popular music and has been hailed as “the father of rock and roll.” Phillips and Sun Records were the first to record such superstars as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash – a foursome that came to be known as the Million Dollar Quartet – as well as Roy Orbison, Howlin’ Wolf, Merle Haggard, James Cotton, T. Bone Walker, Conway Twitty, Suzi Quatro and many others who achieved great success. “Under the Sun” is the latest in a series of live productions by Gershwin Entertainment, founded by Todd Gershwin, the great nephew of legendary composer/lyricists George and Ira Gershwin. Five multi-talented musicians from the successful national stage production of “Million Dollar Quartet” will perform live at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater for two shows Saturday. The audience can expect to hear such hits as “Great Balls of Fire,” “That’s All Right,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “I Walk the Line,” “Whole Lotta Shaking Goin’ On,” “Ooby Dooby” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39 and $49, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC: A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
