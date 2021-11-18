Headliner Spotlight

MIMI CHOO & KITTY YUAN
When: 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Having relocated to Hong Kong from her native Malaysia in the early 1970s to embark on an entertainment career, Mimi Choo has become an internationally known actress and singer. As an actress, she is a widely recognized face throughout Southeast Asia, having appeared in numerous Hong Kong and Singaporean film productions. She held her first solo singing concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum in the early 1970s and has since become an immensely popular singer throughout Southeast Asia. According to a review, she sings Cantopop — a type of popular music combining Cantonese lyrics with Western, disco-like influences — songs of the 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s in concert. Yuan Xijun, who goes by the stage name Kitty Yuan, is a pop singer and actress from mainland China. A review of one of her concerts hailed that “Kitty’s voice gives people a sweet, romantic, gentle, fresh and unique feeling. Her voice is full of vitality and intriguing charm.” The show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58, $88 and $118, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
CHELSEA HANDLER
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The northern New Jersey-born Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, author, television host, and TV producer who brings her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour to the Borgata Event Center. Handler may be best known for hosting the popular late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” that ran on the E! network from 2007 through 2014. She first tried stand-up comedy at age 21 in Los Angeles, where she moved to a couple of years prior to seek an entertainment career. She landed roles in the all-female cast of a hidden-camera reality TV series called “Girls Behaving Badly,” which ran from 2002 to 2005, and has also appeared on such shows as “Weekends at the D.L.,” “My Wife and Kids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “The Practice.” Handler has published six books that all made the New York Times best-selling list, including “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands” in 2005, “Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea” in 2008, “Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang” in 2010, “Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me” in 2011, “Uganda Be Kidding Me” in 2014, and “Life Will Be the Death of Me … and You Too!” in 2019. Like her books, her stand-up comedy is often sprinkled with funny, personal reflections about her own life.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89, $67.75 and $99.06, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChelseaHandler.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
BRENDAN DONEGAN, LaTICE,
BUDDY HARRIS, ADAM MULLER
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: A quartet of comedians will take the Celebrity Theater stage at the Claridge Hotel on Friday night. According to his bio, the South Jersey-born Brendan Donegan “stumbled upon his hidden talent for stand-up comedy after entering and winning a University of Scranton Last Comic Standing competition. His self-deprecating humor and boyish charm continue to keep local moms and movie theatres guessing whether he is 16 or 25.” Another South Jersey product, LaTice, has been bringing a unique brand of comedy to audiences since 2009, including performing on a segment of the popular daytime TV talk show “The View” called Hilarious Housewives. Adam Muller, known for his thoughtful, intelligent and absurd commentary on his own life and the world around him, is a New York City-based comedian who was a finalist in the 2019 World Series of Comedy competition. He also took second place in the Clean Comics division of the Manhattan Comedy Festival in 2017. Born and raised in Lansdale, Pa., Buddy Harris is the divorced father of three daughters who has learned to laugh at life’s pitfalls. According to his bio, “Buddy attacks modern-day family life with an energetic and style that audiences can relate to.” The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19, $24 and $32, are available at ACComedyClub.com
More info: SJPComedy.com, AdamMullerComedy.com, LaTiceComedy.com, ACComedyClub.com
RUS GUTIN, DREW DREVYANKO,
GENE MEYER, ELLEN HARROLD
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Four veterans of the comedy stage perform at the Celebrity Theater of the Claridge Hotel on Saturday night. Rus Gutin is a 20-year comic veteran whose stage persona has been described as “a compelling mixture of Woody Allen and Sam Kinison: something akin to Jewish angst on meth.” He has been featured at such hallowed humor halls as the Improv, Carolines on Broadway, Punch Line Philly, the Icehouse and the Laugh Factory. Gutin recently released an hour-long comedy called “Legal Guardian” that was taped live at the New York Comedy Club. As a comic actor, Gutin has had roles in such films as “Surf School,” “The Last Stand,” “Something Like a Business” and “Hold On Loosely.” Gene Meyer brings an energy and intensity to the comedy stage that “tends to run the gamut of his brain to include true stories infused with satire from his misfit childhood.” Ellen Harrold was, according to her bio, “born on a craps table in Atlantic City in the mid ’90s,” and later learned that it was her “civic duty to humiliate herself in front of others in order to bring laughter to the world.” Drew Drevyanko is a comedian who migrated to New York City from Norristown, Pa., and is rated among the top roasters in the Big Apple, routinely performing at such venues as Carolines on Broadway and the New York Comedy Club. He lists among his greatest achievements as having once skyped with “That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19, $24 and $32, are available at ACComedyClub.com
More info: RusGutin.com, EllenHarrold.com, ACComedyClub.com
ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS:
IT’S A SHORE HOLIDAY
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: On the cusp of celebrating its 40th anniversary, having been founded by Phyllis Papa in 1982, the Atlantic City Ballet brings back a holiday favorite production that is appropriate for the entire family called “It’s A Shore Holiday.” The show is a blend of contemporary and classical dance set to many of the most beloved holiday tunes. Described as a Radio City Music Hall-esque revue show, “It’s A Shore Holiday” will “transform Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater into a winter wonderland sure to capture the inner-child imagination of every audience member.” The A.C. Ballet first premiered “It’s A Shore Holiday” in 2013. Its debut was such a hit that the company brought it back every holiday season. The show features dancing snowmen, aerialists, toy soldiers, chipmunks and many other characters, and showcases the A.C. Ballet’s versatility in performing many difference styles of dance.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ACBallet.org, Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
CHRISTOPHER MACCHIO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Christopher Macchio is an opera and crossover singer best known as one of the three New York Tenors who perform at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York City. Classically trained at the Manhattan School of Music Conservatory, Macchio gained widespread recognition for his concert special “Bell'Aria: Live from Las Vegas,” which aired on various PBS television affiliates and follow-up airings on Fox, NBC and ABC TV. Macchio has developed an international reputation for virtuoso singing in more than a dozen languages. Sales of his recently released Christmas album “O Holy Night” are earmarked for donations to the annual United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots charity drive this holiday season. In concert, Macchio typically performs opera arias, Broadway classics and hits from the songbook of famed Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli to orchestral arrangements. Since his 2011 rise to fame, Macchio has been featured as a guest soloist with such artists as Rod Stewart, Reba McEntire, the Beach Boys, Tony Orlando, the Gatlin Brothers and others. His show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $99, are available at TicketWeb.com. The $99 ticket gets ticket holders a prix-fixe dinner at either Jerry Longo's Meatballs & Martinis or Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally’s. Dinner seatings are at 5 and 5:30 p.m.
More info: ChristopherMacchio.com, BallysAC.com
TROPICALIENTE III
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: Tropicaliente III is a show featuring three of the world’s finest salsa singers, returning by popular demand for the third time to the Hard Rock Live Mark G. Etess Arena — Gilberto Santa Rosa, Víctor Manuelle and Humberto “Tito” Nieves. Santa Rosa is a Puerto Rican bandleader, salsa and bolero singer and six-time Grammy award winner in Latin-music categories. He has recorded with the Puerto Rican All Stars, the Tommy Olivencia Orchestra, the Willie Rosario Orchestra and others, and developed a unique style of improvisation called soneo that made him a household name among Latin singing legends. In the 1980s, Santa Rosa became the first singer to perform a salsa concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Manuelle is a Grammy-nominated singer best known for salsa romántica, a romantic-ballad form of the genre. According to his bio, Gilberto Santa Rosa performed a concert at Manuelle’s high school's graduation party in the mid-1980s and invited Manuelle on the stage to sing. So impressed was Santa Rosa that he recommended Manuelle to Puerto Rican bandleader Don Periñon, who hired the teenage Manuelle as a backup singer. Nieves is a Puerto Rican musician who became one of the leading salsa singers of the 1980s and ’90s. He toured with various Latin groups before starting a solo career in 1986, setting himself apart by singing salsa in English, including the English-salsa hit “I Like It Like That.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99, $125 and $150, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GilbertoSantaRosa.com, TitoNievesOficial.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
ANGELA BURTON AND NITRO NITRA
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: R&B singer Angela Burton is an Atlantic City institution, renowned locally not just for her exceptional voice, but for her longtime charitable work for the U.S. military. Burton has done more than 30 overseas tours in 35 different countries for the U.S. Department of Defense, starting with U.S. Army bases in 1972 and then taking her act overseas in 1981. In 2016, she received the Atlantic City Hometown Hero award. First discovered by Harold Melvin, the late leader of the famed soul group Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Burton got her show-business start at age 15, singing at the famed Club Harlem in Atlantic City. She eventually became the opening act for some of the bygone club’s most famous headliners, among them the Stylistics, Teddy Pendergrass, the Marvelettes, the Shirelles and others. In 2018, she released a 15-track album called “Passion and Pain” that features the songs “Love Me All Over,” “Woman Get Your Love,” “Next Life Time,” “Should Have Been You,” “Smiling on the Outside Crying on the Inside,” “The Thrill Is Gone,” “This Must Be Heaven,” “You Know How” and others. Nitro Nitra is an astral-pop and soul-rock singer from Delaware who, according to her bio, “uses music as a vessel with which to share her newfound knowledge with the world.” Her vocal range has been compared to such singers as Amy Winehouse, Erykah Badu, Tina Turner and Diana Ross. Bourré is located at 201 South New York Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $10, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info: NitroNitra.com, BourreAtlanticCity.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com