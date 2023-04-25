Headliner Spotlight

‘THROUGH THE YEARS’
THE KENNY ROGERS BAND
When: 3 p.m. Thursday, April 27
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Fronted by a man who backed the legendary Kenny Rogers for more than 40 years, Don Gatlin, The Kenny Rogers Band will perform all the songs that the singer made famous. To honor Rogers, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, and his music, Gatlin and the band put together the show “Through the Years” as a way of paying tribute to the artist and keeping his sound and songs alive for a new generation. The band will not only share the music they played with Rogers for so long, but first-hand stories of being on the road with “The Gambler.” They will also share the unique perspective they have on Rogers and the songs because they knew him and the music best. The band presents the songs the way they and Rogers, who died in 2020, performed them as they traveled from Carnegie Hall to the Royal Albert Hall, and from the Sydney Opera House to the Grand Ole Opry. Fans of Kenny Rogers will hear all the mega-hits, such as “Lady,” “Lucille” and some favorites that did not always make it into the usual tour song list, making the show a special retrospective of an amazing career. Gatlin, who grew up in Beaver Falls, Pa., has been a singer-songwriter since the early 1980s, co-writing songs with Ricky Van Shelton, Blake Shelton and others. He and the band will be playing such Rogers hits as “Through the Years,” “The Gambler,” “Coward Of The County,” “She Believes In Me,” “You and I,” “We've Got Tonight,” “Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town,” “Islands in the Stream” and others. The show takes place at The Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Tropicana-AC
HOME FREE
‘ROAD SWEET ROAD’ TOUR
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 28
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: The all-vocal country singing quintet Home Free makes a stop at The Concert Venue at Harrah's Resort on their “Road Sweet Road” tour. Home Free is an a cappella group comprised of the five vocalists Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance. The group won the fourth season of “The Sing-Off” on NBC-TV in 2013, earning a recording contract with Sony Records. They released their first album “Crazy Life” for Sony in February 2014, and their most recent of nine albums since, “So Long Dixie,” was released in November 2022. Among the songs on the 14-track album is “Road Sweet Road,” with others being “Might as Well Be Me,” “Stargazer,” “Lilies,” “Everybody Walkin' This Land,” “Playing with Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “So Long Dixie.” Past hits by the group include “The Sea Shanty Medley,” “Man of Constant Sorrow,” “Ring of Fire,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “How Great Thou Art” and “God Bless the USA.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $31.50, $46.50 and $55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC/shows, HomeFreeMusic.com
RAEL: THE MUSIC OF GENESIS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: The northern New Jersey-based tribute band RAEL recaptures the energy and originality of the early-years performances of Genesis, an English rock band that formed in 1967. Genesis’ early live shows featured theatrical costumes created by founding member Peter Gabriel. Genesis’ popular songs from the era include “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” “Supper’s Ready,” “Back in N.Y.C.,” “The Musical Box,” “Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” and “The Carpet Crawlers.” The five-man tribute band brings older listeners of Genesis, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, back to the band’s early heyday, while introducing newcomers to the sights and sounds of what was a new wave in popular music called progressive rock that also included such bands as Pink Floyd, Yes, Rush and others. The band includes lead vocalist Lloyd Gold, bassist Mike Belmonte, drummer Paul Sheehan, keyboardist Michael LaBuono and guitarist Sal Locascio. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, $25, $30 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com
DIRTY DEEDS: THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience originated out of Boston, Mass., and has been touring for more than 20 years, bringing the kind of high energy and wildly entertaining music that the original supergroup from Australia first created in 1973. Dirty Deeds revisits all of the timeless AC/DC hits along with “a theatrical ride through rock-and-roll history, bringing you back to the early music that was at the roots of AC/DC's rise to stardom,” according to the tribute band's website. Making use of interactive video, lighting and theatrical props to create a true audio-visual experience, Dirty Deeds performs such AC/DC hits as “T.N.T.,” “Back in Black,” “Hell’s Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “Let There Be Rock,” “Live Wire,” “Big Balls,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $27.50 and $34, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheACDCExperience.net, Levoy.net
BRIT FLOYD
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 28
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Billing itself as “The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show,” Brit Floyd returns to Atlantic City with a brand-new production that includes highlights from such albums by the original Rock & Roll Hall of Famers as “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” “The Division Bell.” The new show also features a 23-minute, note-for-note performance of the iconic era-defining song “Echoes,” written more than 50 years ago, and one of the tracks on Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album “Meddle.” Having performed more than 1,000 shows since first forming in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd has played throughout Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and in such hallowed concert venues as London's Royal Albert Hall; the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the Historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California; and New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Featuring a stunning, multi-million-dollar light show with lasers, inflatables and theatrics, Pink Floyd fans can expect to hear such songs as “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Hey You,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Money,” “Have a Cigar,” “Breathe,” “Learning To Fly,” “Welcome to the Machine,” “Brain Damage” and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BritFloyd.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
KATIE HENRY
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: New Jersey-born singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Katie Henry is touted as a rising star in the blues world. Her 2018 debut album “High Road” earned her International Bluegrass Music Association and Blues Blast Music Award nominations. Her second album, "On My Way," features 10 original songs co-written with bassist and slide-guitar maestro Antar Goodwin. "There's a great range of songs on this album," she says on her website. "You get a sense of the things I've been going through, the fights I've won, the fights I've lost, and the determination needed to continue. All wrapped in a rock and roots package." Along with the title track, other songs on the album include “Empty Cup,” “Without A Fight,” “Setting Sun,” “Got Me Good,” “Too Long,” “Running Round” and “Catch Me If You Can.” The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $25, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: KatieHenryMusic.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
BACK TO THE ’80s
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. It promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.” The show take place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Borgata.MGMResorts.com