Headliner Spotlight

THE MOTOWN HOLIDAY SHOW
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Motown Holiday Show brings the live feel and energy of Motown to Borgata’s Music Box stage. The Motown sound originated in Detroit, Mich., in the late 1950s, and became known as a style of soul music with a mainstream pop appeal. Producer Berry Gordy was the pioneer of the genre and created the Motown record label that Smokey Robinson, then a 17-year-old singer fronting a vocal harmony group called the Matadors, helped get off the ground. During the 1960s, Motown Records was the most successful soul-music label in the nation, placing 79 records in the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 during that decade alone. Fans of Motown will hear such hits as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by the Temptations, “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love” by the Supremes, “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by Marvin Gaye, and many holiday favorites. The show takes place every Thursday evening through Dec. 30 at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12.26, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SWEET POTATO PIE
When: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: The highly acclaimed, all-female band Sweet Potato Pie share their favorite Christmas songs in a matinee show at the Grunin Center for the Arts. Known for their beautiful harmonies and creative song styling, the sextet will captivate showgoers with their heartfelt renditions of favorite holiday tunes, in what they label their “Home-Grown Christmas Show.” Sweet Potato Pie has been entertaining audiences for nearly two decades, blending folk rock, bluegrass, country and gospel music into an amalgamation they call “sweetgrass.” Their show revolves around three-part harmonies, down-home humor, storytelling, and hard-driving instrumentals that feature a banjo, a bass, two fiddles and two guitars. Along with many Christmas classics, count on Sweet Potato Pie to mix in favorites by such renowned stars as Patsy Cline, Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs, and other legends The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $ $13 and $25, are available at GruninCenter.org. The $13 ticket is a livestream version of the show seen online.
More info: Sweet-Potato-Pie.com, GruninCenter.org
ANDY FIORI
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10
Where: The Atlantic City Comedy Club’s Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Andy Fiori is a comedian and radio personality from New York City who regularly performs at the famed Comedy Cellar and New York Comedy Club. His act has been described as “a clever style enhanced by his affable onstage manner.” Fiori has made numerous appearances on Comedy Central, and in 2016 traveled abroad to perform for the U.S. troops in the Middle East. Fiori also hosts “The Raw Report” on SiriusXM radio, frequently guests on “The Bonfire” and “Bennington” podcasts, and is the executive producer of the podcasts “Come to Papa with Tom Papa” and “The Kelly Carlin Show.” Fiori’s debut album “Plan B” is packed with a lot of situational humor of Fiori’s relatable character, and, according to a review, “a lot of skillfully crafted callbacks to the freshly laid jokes.” One of the album’s 13 tracks is called ’Tis the Season, in which Fiori humorously dissects the differences in seasons throughout a typical year in New York City. “Plan B” was named one of the best albums of the year by SiriusXM. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19, $24 and $32, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: AndyFiori.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com
LIVE & LET DIE: A SYMPHONIC TRIBUTE TO PAUL McCARTNEY
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: “Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney” is produced by Tony Kishman, a veteran of the hit Broadway musical “Beatlemania.” Kishman also toured worldwide with similar revue shows such as “Twist and Shout,” “Classical Mystery Tour,” “All You Need Is Love” and “Legends in Concert.” He is formerly a member of British rock band Wishbone Ash. “Live and Let Die” features a four-piece band backed by a full symphony orchestra led by conductor Martin Herman. Showgoers will hear hit songs from the entire Beatles’ catalog, as well as much of Paul McCartney’s solo work and tenure with the rock band Wings, which was active from 1971 to 1981. Some of the songs featured in the show include “Hey Jude,” “Penny Lane,” “Live and Let Die,” “Yesterday,” “My Love,” “Uncle Albert,” “Let It Be,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Hello Good-Bye,” “Long and Winding Road,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Jet,” “Rock Show” and more. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $44 are available at Etix.com.
More info: LiveAndLetDieShow.com, Levoy.net
REFUGEE: TOM PETTY TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The band Refugee was formed in New York City in 2014 by six seasoned musicians who are all staunch fans of Tom Petty and the band he fronted from its 1976 founding until his 2017 death, the Heartbreakers. Taking its name from a song on the Heartbreakers’ third studio album, “Damn the Torpedoes,” Refugee plays all the Heartbreakers’ hits along with a couple of tunes by Mudcrutch — the Florida-based band that started Petty’s rise to fame — and the five-man supergroup Traveling Wilburys, which Petty was a member of with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison. Petty fans can expect to hear such songs as “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” “Breakdown,” “Even the Losers,” “Refugee,” “Running Down a Dream,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Listen To Her Heart,” “I Need to Know,” “Handle with Care” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: Tickets are free, and the show is open to the public.
More info: RefugeeBand.com, GoldenNuggetAC.com
MARGARITA ROVENSKAYA
When: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Born in Ukraine, Margarita Rovenskaya moved to the United States with her family and began studying the piano at the age of 6 in Chicago. After earning a bachelor’s degree in music, she obtained her Masters in Piano Studies in 2014 at New York University, where she also served as an adjunct professor in music. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate of Musical Arts at Rutgers University. Rovenskaya lives, performs and teaches at several schools in and around New York City. She enjoys performing chamber music with small orchestras and has collaborated with many internationally acclaimed artists, among them concert master of Russian orchestra Alexey Lundin. In a solo concert setting, Rovenskaya typically performs the works of renowned classical music composers such as Mozart, Bach, Brahms, Beethoven, Schumann, Bizet and Tchaikovsky. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets are free but seats must be reserved through GruninCenter.org.
More info: MargaritaRovenskaya.com, GruninCenter.org
MARIE OSMOND:
A SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: Marie Osmond has more than five decades in the entertainment industry, performing as a singer, dancer and actress, having successful stints as a television variety show host with her brother Donny, a talk-show host, entrepreneur, public speaker, and author of three books that all made the New York Times Best Seller list. Her Hard Rock Atlantic City tour stop will feature some of her most beloved songs throughout the years, as well as some new material from her recently released, 17-track album “Unexpected: A Culmination of a Lifetime of Music.” The album, her first in five years, includes a collection of Broadway, opera and American standards. What is described as a lushly orchestrated, heartwarming show, “A Symphonic Christmas” also features her nephew, Broadway performer David Osmond, and 2018 “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet, whose command performance in the season finale was a sensational duet with opera tenor Plácido Domingo. Holidays songs from recent “A Symphonic Christmas” tour-stop setlists include “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Pine Cones and Holly Berries” and “When Christmas Comes This Year.” The two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MarieOsmond.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
PENN & TELLER
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: Best described on their website as a duo that “continues to defy labels —and at times physics and good taste — by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own distinct niche in comedy,” illusionists Penn & Teller have mystified audiences for more than 40 years. They made their TV debut on the former “Mike Douglas Show” in 1977 in Teller’s home town of Philadelphia, and would go on to host the longest running resident headline act in Las Vegas history. Their magic-competition TV show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” recently returned for its eighth season on the CW Network. Their past hit Showtime series, “Penn & Teller: BS!,” highlighted the pair’s ardent skepticism by tackling fakes and frauds, sometimes controversially. “BS!” earned 13 Emmy awards and was the longest running series in Showtime’s history. Of the duo’s 10 film credits, seven were appearances as themselves, earning them a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One of those movies, “Penn & Teller Get Killed,” was primarily filmed in Atlantic City. In live shows, Penn & Teller’s material varies from light-hearted gags such as card tricks and clever pranks to more daring stunts, such as Teller hanging upside down over a bed of spikes in a straitjacket, Teller submerged in a glass tank of water, or their own adaptation of the famous bullet-catch illusion. In the latter trick, each simultaneously fires a gun at the other through small panes of glass and then “catches” the other’s bullet in his mouth. Penn — full name Penn Jillette — narrates each illusion as it unfolds. Teller — full name Raymond Teller — never speaks a word during most performances. Their shows take place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $79 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: PennAndTeller.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS ‘THE NUTCRACKER’
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Stockton University’s main campus in Galloway Township
What to expect: What initially debuted in Russia in 1892 to unfavorable reviews, “The Nutcracker” went on to become one of the most beloved ballets of all time, particularly during the holidays. The New York City Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker” was first performed in 1954 by choreographer George Balanchine, and the tradition of staging the Tchaikovsky-scored musical during the holiday season quickly spread throughout America. “The Nutcracker” has been part of Atlantic City Ballet’s holiday repertoire since its 1982 founding. Under the direction of founder and artistic director Phyllis Papa, the A.C. Ballet’s version of the show is always unique, with choreography being tweaked a bit differently each year. The two-act production is the story of a young girl named Clara who receives the gift of a magical nutcracker on Christmas Eve. What follows are “enchanted dreams of princes, princesses, sugar plums and toy soldiers.” The ballet’s musical score is probably best recognized by the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Its colorful sets, scenery and costumes make it a favorite production all members of the family, including young children. The show takes place at Stockton’s Performing Arts Center. Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway Township.
How much: Tickets, priced at $10, $12, $23, $33 and $35, are available at Stockton.edu
More info: ACBallet.org, Stockton.edu
JUST KIDDING WITH
VINNIE FAVORITO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Vinnie Favorito is a stand-up comedian from Boston, Mass., known for his high-profile celebrity roasts of show business and sports personalities, as well as a long history headlining comedy clubs in Las Vegas. His career began around 1986 in the Boston area alongside fellow, future comic standouts Joe Rogan, Nick Di Paolo, Jackie Flynn and Louis C.K. He would later perform shows regularly with renowned comedians Drew Carey and Ray Romano. Favorito has drawn comparisons to the notable roastmasters of the former “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” TV specials that ran from 1974 to 1984. Favorito has roasted celebrities such as Tom Arnold, Magic Johnson, Pat O’Brien, Stan Winston, Jerry Springer and Larry King. Favorito’s Just Kidding stand-up routine brings an off-the-cuff, celebrity-roast atmosphere to Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub stage, where audience members are potential subjects of their own celebrity roast. There is much audience interaction during the show, which is strongly cautioned as being for mature audiences only, ages 21 and older. Favorito also performs at Ocean Casino every Saturday.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $35, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
SAL VULCANO
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Sal Vulcano is an improvisational master and stand-up comedian from New York City and a member of the comedy troupe the Tenderloins, a foursome of former high-school friends that includes fellow comics Joe Gatto, James Murray and Brian Quinn. The Tenderloins are stars of the television series “Impractical Jokers,” which celebrates its 10th anniversary on Dec. 10, and was recently made into a feature-length film. The hidden-camera-style series has become TruTV’s most popular series ever and boosted Vulcano and his cronies’ popularity nationwide. Vulcano was a member of his high school’s improvisation club, and while meeting girls was a primary reason for joining the club, according to his website, it also served as a template for launching a stand-up comedy career. During a review of a recent stand-up show he performed on a college campus, Vulcano joked about such things as how he passed the time during the pandemic, his early childhood fears that were fueled by his mother, and other issues that a wide-ranging audience might relate to. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45, $48.89 and $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SalVulcanoComedy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
MICHAEL BLACKSON
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: The Atlantic City Comedy Club’s Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Dubbed the African King of Comedy, Michael Blackson is a comedian and actor who relocated from Ghana, Africa, to Newark as a child in the mid-1980s, then relocated at age 13 with his family to Philadelphia. While working at a pizza parlor, he started doing open-mic nights in the Philly area at the suggestion of a co-worker. Employing what has been described as a fish-out-of-water approach to comedy, and playing up all the cultural differences he had to overcome as a young teen, Blackson, who recently earned his U.S. citizenship, learned to connect with audiences using his thick African accent to his advantage in delivering punchlines. Since the mid-1990s, he has appeared in dozens of comedy film roles, stand-up specials and TV sitcom roles. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $49 and $59, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info:
AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com
TERRY FATOR:
A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Terry Fator is a ventriloquist, impressionist, stand-up comedian and singer originally from Dallas, Texas, who gained national recognition by winning the second season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2007. His combination of singing, comedy and exceptional celebrity impressions won over the show’s judges and helped launch a career that put Fator among the upper echelon of the entertainment industry. He has a running show in Las Vegas called “Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment” that has been a popular draw since 2009. His “A Very Terry Christmas” show celebrates the holidays with Favor’s famed characters such as Winston, the impersonating turtle; Emma Taylor, the little girl with the big voice; Maynard Thompkins, the Elvis impersonator; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor; Vikki “The Cougar”; country legend Walter T. Airdale, and others. Among the holiday classics the show delivers are “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and “White Christmas.” Fator and his friends perform at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, $55 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TerryFator.com,
NEW JERSEY BALLET’S
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The New Jersey Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker” is New Jersey’s longest-running original, professional production of the holiday musical classic. The N.J. Ballet first debuted the show at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn in 1971, with New York City Ballet star Edward Villella in the leading male role. In the 50 years since, the N.J. Ballet performed more than 1,000 shows of “The Nutcracker” in theaters throughout the state. The show’s musical score is among renowned Russian composter Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s most famous compositions. The ballet is set on Christmas Eve, where family and friends have gathered in the parlor. A party begins, and one of the many children, Clara, receives the gift of a wooden nutcracker. That night, Clara has a dream that the nutcracker grows to life size and is magically transformed into a handsome prince. After many hardships and travails, including a battle with the evil Mouse King, Clara and the prince travel to the beautiful Land of Sweets, ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy, where music and dancing begin in earnest. Clara awakens from her dream and finds herself by the family Christmas tree with her beloved nutcracker. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $27, $30 and $38.
More info: NJBallet.org,
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Several holiday songs were recently added to the show’s repertoire. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices and mannerisms in impressive fashion, and also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater every Sunday through December. Rat Pack fans can also expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: