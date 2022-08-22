Headliner Spotlight

LET IT BE: A CELEBRATION OF
THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES
When: 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25 and 26; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: One of the most influential bands of all time – if not the most influential – the Beatles helped revolutionize popular music, incorporating elements of classical, traditional pop, Hindustani, psychedelia and hard rock into their sound. The Beatles played their last show on the rooftop of Apple Records in London in 1969, and the tribute show “Let It Be: A Celebration” strives to let fans see what it might be like to enter a time capsule, and imagine how it might have been if the band had continued their musical journey. The original production of “Let It Be: A Celebration” was one of the most popular shows on London’s West End – the equivalent of New York’s Broadway – when it first opened in 2012. The show charts the band’s meteoric rise from their humble beginnings in Liverpool’s Cavern Club, through the height of “Beatlemania,” to their later studio masterpieces. The show’s setlist includes such Beatles’ classics as “Hard Day’s Night,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “Hey Jude,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “My Sweet Lord,” “Live And Let Die,” “Day Tripper,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Twist and Shout,” “Get Back,” “Strawberry Fields,” “Imagine” and, of course, “Let It Be.”The show is also scheduled for various times Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 25 to 28. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticket master.com
More info:
‘MASTERS OF
ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30 and 31
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘SINATRA: AN EVENING OF
LAUGHTER, MUSIC & STORIES’
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The show “Sinatra, An Evening of Laughter, Music & Stories” blends the comic talent of Frank Sinatra’s former longtime opening act, comedian Tom Dreesen, with one of the best interpreters of the Sinatra’s songbook, Michael Martocci, who is backed up by the 22-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra and its conductor Dean Schneider. Presented by NJ 101.5 FM’s Bill Spadea, the show features intriguing stories told by Dreesen, who toured the nation for 13 years as Ol’ Blue Eyes’ opening act and trusted friend. Martocci, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, grew up with Sinatra’s songs as a staple in his Italian-American household, and has been hailed by Sinatra’s former longtime manager Eliot Weisman as “the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience.” Show attendees will be treated to a musical journey of Sinatra’s career though illustrations and performances of all his top hits, among them “Summer Wind,” “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “It Was A Very Good Year,” “Come Fly With Me,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Lady Is A Tramp,” “World On A String,” “Mack the Knife,” “Under My Skin,” “The Best Is Yet To Come” and others. Hailing from suburban Chicago, Dreesen has made more than 500 appearances on national television as a stand-up comedian, including regular guest spots on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He was also one of David Letterman’s favorite guests, and sometimes hosted “Late Night With David Letterman” in the host’s absence. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59, $69 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
TOM SEGURA
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, comedian Tom Segura carved out a niche on comedy stages worldwide, largely through several successful Netflix specials, and through performances in such high-profile comedy shows as Vancouver’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and Australia’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He was also a regional finalist on the reality TV talent competition show “Last Comic Standing,” and has co-hosted since 2010 the popular podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky. In June 2019, he started “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast with friend and fellow comic Bert Kreischer, which has since become one of the most listened to comedy podcasts in the world. In a career spanning nearly 20 years thus far, Segura’s comedy pokes fun at such topics as relationships, kids, parenting and current events. His Atlantic City show, part of his “I’d Like To Play Alone, Please” tour – a name borrowed from his book and collection of humorous essays – takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE BEACH BOYS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center
What to expect: One of the most iconic bands in American history, the Beach Boys were established in Hawthorne, California – near the Los Angeles coast – in 1961 by Brian Wilson, his late brothers Carl and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. Bruce Johnston joined in 1965. The band’s current touring ensemble includes Love, Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, and band members Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. For more than six decades, the Beach Boys’ music featured brilliant harmonies performed within pioneering musical arrangements. They would become one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, attributing much of their success to the genius of Brian Wilson and his extraordinary songwriting ability, musical aptitude and mastery of recording techniques. Throughout their history, the Beach Boys had more than 80 songs chart worldwide, 36 of them in the U.S. Billboard Top 40 – which was more than any other American rock band – and four reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their 11th studio album, “Pet Sounds,” released in 1966, was ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” and the band itself ranked No. 12 on the magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Among their biggest hits are “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Kokomo,” “In My Room,” Sloop John B,” “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Be True to Your School,” “Good Vibrations,” “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “God Only Knows” and others. The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. The show is inside the center’s Oceanside Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $55, $80, $85 and $95, are available at Ticket master.com
More info:
WildwoodsNJ.com/Convention-Center
THE HOOTERS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Cape May Convention Hall
What to expect: The Hooters are a rock band from Philadelphia, Pa., that was formed by former University of Pennsylvania classmates Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian in 1980. The band’s name comes from the nickname for a melodica, which is a type of keyboard harmonica that Hyman and Bazilian both sometimes play during concerts. The two are also co-lead singers and principal songwriters for the band, with Bazilian occasionally performing on harmonica, saxophone and guitar, and Hyman on keyboards and accordion. They are backed by original drummer David Uosikkinen; multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist John Lilley, who joined the band in 1983; bassist and backing vocalist Fran Smith, who joined in 1987; and guitarist/mandolin player Tommy Williams, who joined in 2010. The Hooters were tremendously popular in a Philadelphia club scene that encouraged live, original music back in the 1980s. In 1982, they opened for The Who at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, and in 1985 they were the opening band at the Philadelphia Live Aid benefit concert, gaining international recognition for the first time. They released seven studio albums between 1983 and 2010, and had major radio hits with the songs “All You Zombies,” “Day by Day,” “Hanging on a Heartbeat,” “Blood From a Stone,” “Fightin’ On the Same Side,” “And We Danced,” “Where Do the Children Go,” “Karla With a K,” “Johnny B” and “Satellite.” Bazilian also penned the hit “One of Us” for Joan Osborne, and Hyman wrote the Cyndi Lauper-sung hit “Time After Time” that earned him a Grammy award nomination for Song of the Year in 1984. A recent concert setlist on Aug. 6 also included covers of the songs “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley, “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” by the Beatles and “500 Miles” by late folksinger/songwriter Hedy West. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May.
How much: Tickets, priced at $75 and $85, are available at Ticket master.com or CapeMayCity.vbotickets.com
More info:
GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Ghost Town Blues Band is a blues and blues-rock band that formed in 2009 in Memphis, Tennessee. The band released five albums since forming, most recently “Shine” in 2019 that reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top Blues Albums chart. Their prior album, 2018’s “Backstage Pass,” which included personal-spin covers of the Beatles’ “Come Together” and the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. The six-man band features lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Matt Isbell, trombonist and backing vocalist Suavo Jones, guitarist Taylor Orr, bassist Matt Karner, keyboardist Cedrick Taylor and drummer Andrew McNeill. Hailed by Living Blues magazine as “21st century blues at its best, with a stage show and energy that is unparalleled,” Ghost Town Blues Band sometimes incorporates an unusual array of instruments into its live shows, among them cigar-box guitars, electric push brooms, harmonicas, a Hammond B3 organ and a variety of brass and percussion. Among their more popular numbers are “One More Whisky,” “Tip of My Hat,” “Givin’ It All Away,” “Big Shirley,” “Tied My Worries to a Stone,” “I Get High,” “Goin’ Down,” “Poor Man’s Blues,” “Road Still Drives the Same,” “I Put A Spell On You,” “My Doggy,” “Nothin’ but Time” and “Suga’ Mama.” Their show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series, hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room. The series takes place at the Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
‘JUST KIDDING’
WITH VINNIE FAVORITO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Vinnie Favorito is a stand-up comedian from Boston, Mass., known for his high-profile celebrity roasts of show-business and sports personalities, as well as a long history headlining comedy clubs in Las Vegas. Following in the insult-comic footsteps of Don Rickles, Favorito’s routine typically begins with a monologue, then focuses on the audience and many of its members. Like Rickles, audiences know that everything is in good fun and that he means no disrespect. His career began around 1986 in the Boston area alongside fellow, future comic standouts Joe Rogan, Nick Di Paolo, Jackie Flynn and Louis C.K. He would later perform shows regularly with renowned comedians Drew Carey and Ray Romano. Favorito has drawn comparisons to the notable roastmasters of the former “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” TV specials that ran from 1974 to 1984. In 1998, Favorito won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and received an invite to perform at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. Favorito has roasted celebrities such as Tom Arnold, Magic Johnson, Pat O’Brien, Stan Winston, Jerry Springer and Larry King. Favorito’s Just Kidding stand-up routine brings an off-the-cuff, celebrity-roast atmosphere to Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub stage, where audience members are potential subjects of their own celebrity roast. There is much audience interaction during throughout show, which is strongly cautioned as being for mature audiences only, ages 21 and older. Favorito also performs at Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
More info:
BEYOND VAN GOGH:
THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
When: The self-guided exhibition runs daily through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The unique art exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience is billed as a sensory extravaganza that uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, who lived from March 1853 to July 1890. Since its debut about a year ago in Montreal, Canada, the show has been seen live by more than three million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, including many of his best-known works such as “Starry Night,” “The Sunflowers” and “The Irises.” The exhibition includes three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, the Waterfall Room and Immersive Room, each of which gives a different perspective into the life and legend of Van Gogh. An hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack plays in the background during the exhibition. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others.The show takes place insideHard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom.
How much: Tickets are priced at $39.99 Sun.-Thurs., and $49.99 Fri.-Sat. for adults; and $23.99 and $28.99 for children ages 5 to 15. All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com
More info:
HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com,