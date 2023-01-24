Headliner Spotlight

BAT: THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Bat: The Official Meat Loaf Celebration is a tribute to Meat Loaf, the late Grammy award-winning singer and actor who appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows, often as himself. Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” trilogy of albums sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The first album in the trilogy, “Bat Out of Hell” in 1977, stayed on the Billboard Top Albums chart for more than nine years, and is among the best-selling albums of all time. The tribute band is fronted by Caleb Johnson, who won the 13th season of “American Idol.” Johnson is backed up by the Neverland Express band, which includes several alumni of Meat Loaf’s official backing band, among them guitarists Paul Crook and Randy Flowers, drummer John Miceli, and vocalist Lyssa Lynne. The tribute band stays true to the original recordings while delivering the excitement of a live Meat Loaf show. Fans of the original artist can expect to hear such hits as “Bat Out of Hell,” “I’d Do Anything for Love,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “All Revved Up With No Place to Go,” “Heaven Can Wait” and “Whatever Happened to Saturday Night” from Meat Loaf’s 1975 appearance in the film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ATLANTIC CITY INDOOR MIDGET AUTO RACING
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Nowhere in the nation is indoor auto racing more revered than in Atlantic City, which can trace its roots in the sport back to the 1930s. The NAPA Know How Atlantic City Classic features more than 100 cars competing in several heats and three mini-car classes – Champ Karts, Slingshots and the premier class, Three Quarter Midgets, which are powered by modified 750cc motorcycle engines. “This is the granddaddy of them all. It’s the one that got it all started and is, by far, the most prestigious event on the circuit,” says Danny Sammons, president of event producer Len Sammons Motorsports. Preliminaries start 7:30 p.m. Friday and qualifiers return 7 p.m. Saturday. The Gamblers Classic final on Saturday night features the Top 26 TQ Midgets heat qualifiers racing 40 laps around Boardwalk Hall, with the winner claiming the vaunted Gamblers Cup trophy. Racers garner points based on their finishes at each of three stops on the tour to determine the overall series champion, but Sammons says that many racers consider hoisting the Gamblers Cup in Atlantic City even more rewarding than taking the series title. After finishing first and second in the series kickoff Jan. 6 and 7 in Allentown, Pa., Anthony Sesely and Ryan Flores head to Boardwalk Hall just 10 points apart. Sesely is a three-time Gamblers Classic winner. Flores will be seeking to win the Cup for a second time. There are about 15 other drivers in good position to take the Cup as well, among them Tommy Catalano, Tyler Thompson, Andy Jankowiak, Scott Kreutter and Erick Rudolph. Other class winners in Allentown were Tyler Brown in Champ Karts and Scott Neary in Slingshots.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, $22 and $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Timed as a birthday tribute to the late “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Elvis Presley, who was born on Jan. 8, 1935, two of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world, Shawn Klush and Ryan Pelton, will honor Elvis on Saturday night at Hard Rock. Klush won the Worldwide Elvis Competition in Montreal, Canada, before starring for years in the award-winning “Legends in Concert” revue show, performing in Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson and Atlantic City. He also portrayed Elvis in the hit TV miniseries “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” which aired on CBS and VH1. On a dare from his mother, Pelton entered a local Elvis contest in Columbus, Ohio, in 1998. At the time, the younger Pelton knew little about the King, except that he was often told he looked like a young Elvis while growing up. Despite just one week to prepare, Pelton entered and won the contest. Over the ensuing decade, Pelton honed his craft and became an international award-winning Elvis tribute artist. In 2001 he was declared World Champion of The King Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, and has since performed as Elvis – one of the most culturally significant icons of the 20th century – all over the world. Presley fans can expect to hear such hits as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Teddy Bear,” “All Shook Up,” “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” “It’s Now Or Never,” “In the Ghetto,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Return to Sender,” “Always on My Mind” and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $60, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
WHITNEY CUMMINGS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Whitney Cummings graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philly, and has since become not only one of the funniest figures on the major stand-up comedy circuits, but also a talented author, producer, director and actress. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” she also co-created and co-wrote the Emmy-nominated comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” She launched her own podcast in 2019 entitled “Good For You” and debuted her fourth stand-up special, “Can I Touch It?” on Netflix. Cummings’ 2017 novel “I’m Fine … And Other Lies,” details her severe anxiety and codependency disorders. On the big screen, she has appeared in the films “Unforgettable,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “Made of Honor” and “The Ridiculous Six,” and has also been among the comics in several Comedy Central Roasts. On her website, she describes her style of comedy as observational humor, lampooning such issues as gender differences, human sexuality and relationships. Among her comic influences are Paul Reiser and Dave Attell, and the late legends Lenny Bruce, George Carlin and Bill Hicks. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
LISA POLIZZI’S
JANIS JOPLIN EXPERIENCE
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton
What to expect: The Janis Joplin Experience is fronted by singer Lisa Polizzi, who “brings the spirit of Janis Joplin to life, belting out hit after hit in a heartfelt tribute performance,” according to her website. Founded in 2017, Polizzi’s backing band includes Michael Leccese on guitar, Rick Wolanski on drums, Richard Thomas on bass and Stewart Lieberman on keyboards. Polizzi was raised on the music that her parents listened to, which was primarily rockabilly and Motown. Her first musical influence was Elvis Presley, but she frequently was told that she resembled Janis Joplin in both looks and voice, and opted to form a tribute to the legendary singer about six years ago. Janis fans can expect to hear such songs as “Try,” “Another Piece Of My Heart,” “Summer Dreams,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Ball and Chain,” “Summertime,” “Down On Me,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Kozmic Blues,” “To Love Somebody” and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
DEAD ON LIVE:
THE SAM CUTLER YEARS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Marc Muller is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music arranger who, for nine years, toured with country-music superstar Shania Twain. He is also the music director and band leader for Dead On Live, which performs recreations of the Grateful Dead’s most classic recordings in a note-for-note celebration, “capturing important and beloved periods of the Grateful Dead’s long and illustrious, and stylistically diverse career” from 1965 through 1995, the year front-man and lead guitarist Jerry Garcia died. Muller has assembled an impressive cast of world class musicians that have been able to reproduce virtually every note of every instrument, as well as all of the beautifully orchestrated vocal arrangements that are trademarks of the Dead’s classic recordings. Each DOL show also features plenty of the jamming and improvisation that the Dead was famous for. The Levoy show will overlap the 1970 through 1974 period when Sam Cutler was the tour manager for the band. Well-known Grateful Dead songs that overlapped Cutler’s tenure include “Truckin’,” “Friend of the Devil,” “Jack Straw,” “Bertha,” “Ripple,” “Sugar Magnolia,” “Goin’ Down the Road, Feelin’ Bad,” “Uncle John’s Band,” “China Cat Sunflower,” “Box of Rain,” “Brown Eyed Women” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $34, are available at Etix.com
More info:
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Pickett and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: