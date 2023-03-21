Headliner Spotlight

THE CHRIS O’LEARY BAND
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: The Chris O'Leary Band is a sextet fronted by lead singer and blues harpist Chris O'Leary, who is backed up by guitarist Chris Vitarello, bassist Matt Raymond, tenor saxophonist Andy Stahl, baritone saxophonist Chris DiFrancesco and drummer Andrei Koribanics. The band's music is rooted in the blues and, according to its website, “steeped in the tradition of Memphis, Chicago and New Orleans, with shades of rockabilly and a big, high-energy sound.” The band recently released its fifth CD called “7 Minutes Late.” Its debut CD “Mr. Used to Be” was nominated for best new artist debut at the 2011 American Blues Music Awards. O'Leary's musical background includes performing for six years as lead singer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Levon Helm’s band The Barnburners, which was the house at a New Orleans club that Helm owned. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
THE E STREET SHUFFLE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Levoy Theatre
What to expect: The E Street Shuffle is a veteran Bruce Springsteen tribute band born from The Boss’ hometown of Asbury Park. The seven-man band has been around for 17 years and will perform a special show it created called “Growin’ Up: The Springsteen Timeline,” which is being billed as “a concert experience that tells the story of Bruce Springsteen’s musical career in chronological order, from The Boss’ most loved albums from 1973 to present day, while touching on the cultural significance of the records and what each meant to Bruce’s career as he ascended to the pinnacle of worldwide rock stardom.” Structured similarly to The E Street Band, Springsteen’s primary backing band since 1972, the tribute band has, according to its website, “built itself from the ground up on the principals of being as musically authentic as humanly possible, while embodying the spirit, power and camaraderie of Springsteen & The E Street Band’s legendary live concerts.” The E Street Shuffle has a repertoire of more than 100 songs, and strives to make no two shows the same. Springsteen fans can expect to hear such hits as “Growin’ Up,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Rosalita,” “Born To Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Jungleland,” “Badlands,” “Hungry Heart,” “Bobby Jean,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “The Promised Land” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19.75, $22 and $25, are available at Etix.com
THE RUSH EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24
Where: Landis Theater
What to expect: Originating from the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area, The Rush Experience is a tribute to the Canadian power trio Rush that spans the originals’ entire career, from their 1975 album “Fly By Night” through their epic swan song album “Clockwork Angels” in 2012. Rush also enjoyed ample success with such albums as “2112,” “A Farewell to Kings,” “Hemispheres,” “Permanent Waves,” “Moving Pictures,” “Signals” and others throughout its history. Rush had 10 albums exceed one million copies each, placing them third on the Billboard ranking for “most consecutive gold or platinum albums by a rock band.” The original band stopped touring at the end of 2015, and its surviving two members, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, announced the end of the band following longtime drummer and principal songwriter Neal Peart's death in 2020. The tribute band includes drummer Vince Tricarico, guitarist Sean O'Brien, and bassist-vocalist-keyboardist David Kid. Rush fans can expect to hear such songs as “Freewill,” “Closer to the Heart,” “Spirit of the Radio,” “Xanadu,” “Fly By Night,” “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” “Working Man,” “The Trees,” “Caravan,” “Distant Early Warning” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at Etix.com
JOWELL & RANDY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Jowell & Randy are the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo of Joel Muñoz and Randy Ortiz, which has become one of the most popular acts in reggaeton, a style of electronic music that originated in Panama during the late 1980s and later became popular in Puerto Rico. The duo has released three studio albums, five mixtapes and more than two dozen singles. The pair began working together in 2000, but their musical history dates back to the early 1990s. Jowell, full name Joel Alexis Muñoz Martínez, began writing his first rhymes as a young teen, inspired by the music of Vico-C, a pioneer of underground rap in Puerto Rico. Randy, full name Randy Ariel Ortiz Acevedo, was inspired musically by Michael Jackson and other pop and R&B artists. Three songs by Jowell & Randy were nominated for ASCAP Latin Music Awards, including “Agresivo,” “No Te Veo” and “Inalcanzable.” Other popular songs by the duo include “Se Acabó la Cuarentena,” “Bonita Safaera,” “La Máquina,” “Chulo Sin H,” “Un Poco Loca” and “Vamos a Busal.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79.75, $89.75, $99.75 and $149.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
STARMAN: THE DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Landis Theater
What to expect: Starman: The David Bowie Tribute is a seven-man tribute band that formed in 2014, and boasts a 54-song repertoire of deep cuts and hits recorded by the late British Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Bowie, who is considered one of the most popular and innovative musicians of the 20th century. According to the tribute band’s website, “No Starman show is ever the same, so if you’ve seen them before, be prepared for a fresh experience. This show will dazzle you, and even the most diehard Bowie lover will be pleasantly surprised.” Fans of Bowie, who was an active entertainer from 1962 until his death in 2016, can expect to hear such hits as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Starman,” “The Jean Genie,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Young Americans,” “Fame,” “Golden Years,” “Suffragette City,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Under Pressure,” “Let’s Dance,” “China Girl,” “Modern Love” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50, $29.50, $34.50, $39.50, are available at Etix.com
BOARDWALK BOXING
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Rising Star Promotions presents a full card of professional boxing on Saturday night at Boardwalk Hall, including a heavyweight title fight. Heavyweight Kristian Prenga, sporting a record of 12-1 with all 12 wins coming by knockout, will take on Sam “The Vanilla Gorilla” Crossed, who is 11-3-1 with 7 KOs. Prenga, of Mirdite, Albania, will fight Crossed, of Greenbelt, Maryland, for the World Boxing Association and National Boxing Association Continental Heavyweight belts. Several Atlantic City fighters will be on the card against opponents to be announced at the event, including super middleweight Decarlo “3 Mendo” Perez (19-7-1, 6 KOs) and Justin “Time” Figueroa (2-0, 2 KOs). Other New Jersey fighters include “Big Back” Anthony Johns (5-0, 4 KOs) of Newark, Derek Starling (5-1, 4 KOs) of Long Branch, Malik Nelson (3-0, 3 KOs) of Perth Amboy and Gabriel Gerna (1-0, 1 KO) of Piscataway. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $57 and $85, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ALMOST U2
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: Almost U2 hails from Asbury Park and is a tribute to the live experience of U2, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that formed in Dublin, Ireland, in 1976. With songs spanning U2's entire catalog, the tribute band’s renditions of legendary U2 live performances honor the band delivers spot-on renditions of the originals’ biggest hits. The band features lead vocalist John Garofalo, guitarist-keyboardist and backing vocalist Scott Softy, bassist and backing vocalist Doug Tiedemann and drummer John Spero. U2 fans can expect to hear such hits as “With Or Without You,” “Beautiful Day,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” “Mysterious Ways,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Year’s Day,” “Two Hearts Beat as One” and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
BACK TO THE ’80s
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music every Sunday through March and April. The show features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS PRESENT
FIVE ORIGINAL ONE-ACT PLAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28
Where: Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor
What to expect: The South Jersey Players, a touring theater company that has produced original and interpreted works since 2017 throughout South Jersey and Philadelphia, will present a dinner theater production featuring five original one-act plays. The five featured plays are 10-minute comedies written by local and emerging playwrights Tom Chin, Edward Shakespeare, Jim O’Hara and Peter Dukatis. Local actors from the South Jersey Players troupe will bring these new works to life. Ventnor resident and classical guitarist Reid Alburger will perform during dinner, and comedian Scott Friedman of Egg Harbor Township will emcee the event. The short plays include “Hello Again” by Chin, “Wedding Reception Rewards Program” by Dukatis, “Like Fish After Three Days” by O’Hara, and “Confucius Say Oy Vey!” and “Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and I Hate Your Guts,” both by Shakespeare. Dinner includes a three-course meal with choice between two entrees. The five-act dinner theater show is performed at Aroma, which is located at 5206 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, are available at the door or by calling 347-920-6399.
