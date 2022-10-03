Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular Burlesque Show is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13. Produced by Allen Valentine, the Burlesque Show pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20.25, are available at Ticket master.com
More info:
ALAN JACKSON
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Alan Jackson is a singer-songwriter-guitarist known best for blending mainstream country with pop music – a style sometimes referred to as “neotraditional country.” He has recorded 16 studio albums since his 1987 debut called “New Traditional,” most recently “Where Have You Gone” in 2021. Jackson is one of the best-selling country artists of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. He has had 66 songs appear on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, including 35 that reached No. 1. Nine of his albums have been certified multi-platinum. The two-time Grammy award winner was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017 by Loretta Lynn, and into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. Growing up in the suburban Atlanta, Georgia area, Jackson, who turns 64 on Oct. 17, listened primarily to gospel music until a friend introduced him to Hank Williams Jr. and other country superstars of the day. He would join the country band Dixie Steel shortly after graduation from high school, and went solo in 1983, currently touring with a seven-man live band called the Strayhorns that features such instruments as a banjo, pedal steel guitar, fiddle and mandolin. Hit songs by Jackson over the years include “Here in the Real World,” “Wanted,” “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” “I’d Love You All Over Again,” “Someday,” “Dallas,” “Love’s Got a Hold on You,” “Midnight in Montgomery” and many others. He has also penned songs that other country artists made into hits. Jackson won the 2002 Country Music Association award for Best Country Song with “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” and the 2011 Best Country Collaboration with Vocals with the song “As She’s Walking Away” with the Zac Brown Band, which also hails from the Atlanta area. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25.50, $55.50, $85.50, $115.50, $149.50, $175.50 and $325, are available at Ticket master.com
More info:
BILLY OCEAN
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Born Leslie Sebastian Charles in the Caribbean island communities of Trinidad and Tobago, and switching to the professional moniker Billy Ocean prior to producing a string of international R&B and pop hits in the 1970s and ’80s, the singer-songwriter won a Grammy award in 1985 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his worldwide hit “Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run).” According to his website, his professional name was derived from a local Trinidad and Tobago soccer team that called itself Oceans 11. He also had another hit in the mid-1980s called “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going” that reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart in the U.S., and in 1987 was nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist. Ocean also had hits with the songs “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car” and “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” in the 1980s. In July 2011, Paul McCartney introduced Ocean as a Companion of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. Other songs that have received substantial airplay by Ocean over the years include “Love Really Hurts Without You,” “Are You Ready,” “Stay The Night,” “L.O.D. (Love on Delivery)” and “Nights (Feel Like Getting Down).” Having also written and composed songs for other artists, Ocean has released 10 studio albums since his self-titled debut in 1976, most recently “One World” in 2020. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58 and $67, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
HALL & OATES
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Daryl Hall and John Oates are a pop-rock duo that formed in suburban Philadelphia, Pa. in 1970, achieving their greatest fame from the mid-1970s to the late-1980s with a fusion of rock, soul and R&B. The two write most of the songs they perform, and while they share lead vocals, Hall is generally considered the lead vocalist with Oates playing guitar and backing him up vocally. The duo had 29 songs reach the Billboard Top 40, and 33 singles charting on Billboard’s Hot 100 between 1974 and 1991. Six of their songs peaked at No. 1 on both charts, among them “Rich Girl” in 1977, “Kiss on My List” in 1980, “Private Eyes” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” in 1981, “Maneater” in 1982 and “Out of Touch” in 1984. Other top-10 Billboard hits by Hall and Oates include “She’s Gone,” “Sara Smile,” “You Make My Dreams Come True,” “Family Man,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Method of Modern Love.” Seven of their albums have been certified platinum and six others gold. Hall and Oates, which tours with a six-person backing band, were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. During the 60th anniversary celebration of Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2018, the duo ranked No. 18 in a list of the top-100 artists of all time, and sixth on the list of top-100 duos, ahead of such superstar duos as the Carpenters, the Everly Brothers, and Simon & Garfunkel. Their show takes place Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $99, $139, $169 and $199, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE MODERN
GENTLEMAN:
HARMONY, SOUL
AND ROCK & ROLL
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The foursome of Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham were chosen by Frankie Valli to join the Four Seasons on tour in 2003, which they did for more than a decade. As the foursome began to develop their own identity, they struck out on their own, with Valli’s blessing, under the name the Modern Gentlemen, sometimes abbreviated TMG. Since 2018, TMG has become one of the premier vocal groups of on tour, having performed on the many of the world’s biggest stages including Royal Albert Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra, the O2 Arena in London, and on Broadway in New York City. The quartet has shared the stage with such superstars as the Beach Boys, the Manhattan Transfer, Sheena Easton and others. TMG has released three albums, including a holiday compilation and, most recently, the 11-track “Happiest Days” album that includes such songs as “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” by the Four Seasons, “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” by the Spinners, “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray, “One of These Nights” by the Eagles, “Tell Her About It” by Billy Joel, “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees, a mash-up of the Beatles’ “Love Me Do” and Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and a Beach Boys’ mash-up of “Surfer Girl,” “Barbara Ann” and “California Girls.” Their show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at Ticketweb.com
More info:
WANDA SYKES
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Wanda Sykes is a comedian and actress who was first gained mainstream recognition as a writer for “The Chris Rock Show,” for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1999. She also made several appearances on the show since becoming part of the team in 1997, going on to star in numerous TV shows and films over the years. Sykes, who has been nominated for Emmy awards 14 times, began doing stand-up comedy in 1987 in and around the Maryland and Washington, D.C. area where she grew up. In 2004 she was named one of the 25 funniest people in America by Entertainment Weekly. As an actress, she became well known for her comedy roles on “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” which ran from 2006 to 2010; and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which was renewed for a 12th season in August. She also starred in the hit comedy “Black-ish,” which ran for eight seasons and was nominated for several Emmy and Golden Globe awards for outstanding comedy series. Sykes currently stars in the Netflix original series “The Upshaws” that premiered in May 2021. Her film career includes roles in the comedies “Monster-in-Law,” “My Super Ex-Girlfriend,” “Evan Almighty” and “License to Wed.” She has also loaned her voice to several animated film characters throughout her career. Her comedy style lambastes politics, personal relationships, racism and race relations, and pop culture. Her show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ATLANTIC CITY
COMEDY FESTIVAL
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: The Atlantic City Comedy Festival has been a staple in the resort town since its 2009 debut. This year’s two-day festival features such funny-bone-tickling sensations as Sommore and Bruce Bruce, both of whom are past festival veterans. Known as the “Diva of Contemporary Comedy,” Sommore’s comedic style, according to her website, features “a biting sarcasm and frank discussions about money, sex, and equality between the sexes.” She first gained fame as the first female host of the long-running BET network stand-up showcase “ComicView,” and as one of the four female comedians that headlined “The Queens of Comedy” tour. She has also appeared in such films as “Friday After Next,” “Soul Plane” and “Dirty Laundry,” and is a past recipient of the Richard Pryor Award for Comic of the Year. Bruce Bruce – born Bruce Church in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1965 – debuted as a professional comedian in 1999, but can trace his comedy roots to his days of working as a chef out of high school. There, according to his website, he would “entertain customers with his humor while cooking up mean BBQ dishes.” He eventually took his comedy talents to the Comedy Act Theater in Atlanta and got recognized by BET’s “Coast to Coast” talent search, making the first of his many TV appearances, including on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and three times on “Showtime at the Apollo” hosted by Steve Harvey. Bruce Bruce is also the author of the book “Baby James Brown,” which chronicles hilarious stories from his childhood. Other comedians headlining the festival include Tommy Davidson, Gary Owen, Corey Holcomb, Lavell Crawford, Luenell, Karlous Miller, Don DC Curry, Desi Banks and Dominique. Each night brings a completely different group of comedians to the stage. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $75, $99 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: