Headliner Spotlight

PITBULL
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Pitbull is a Cuban-American rapper and singer from South Florida who released his debut album “M.I.A.M.I.” in 2004 and had what has been called his breakthrough single “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” on his fourth album “Rebelution” in 2009. Pitbull’s 11th studio album, “Libertad 548,” dropped in September 2019 and went nine-times platinum behind the hit songs “No Lo Trates” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.” Pitbull has sold more than 25 million studio albums and more than 100 million singles worldwide. Other hits he has had over the years include the songs “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor),” “Rain Over Me,” “Hotel Room Service,” “Gasolina,” “Dame Tu Cosita,” “Feel This Moment,” “International Love,” “Time of Our Lives,” “Fireball,” “Jungle” and “Locas.” His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $99, $119, $149, $184, $199, are available at Ticketmaster.com
LADIES NIGHT OUT When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Tropicana presents the ultimate Ladies Night Out with R&B and soul singers After 7, Lyfe Jennings and Dwele. After 7 is an R&B trio founded in 1987 by brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, and their friend Keith Mitchell. The Edmonds brothers are the older siblings of pop/R&B singer-songwriter and record producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The trio released its platinum-selling self-titled debut album in 1989, which spawned the three hit singles “Heat of the Moment,” “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop,” the latter two reaching No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their second album, “Takin’ My Time,” also went platinum and featured the R&B hit medley “Baby, I’m for Real/Natural High.” They also recorded the R&B hit “Til You Do Me Right” before disbanding, then resumed touring with Jason Edmonds, who took his father Melvin’s spot in the group. Chester Jermaine “Lyfe” Jennings is an R&B and soul singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Toledo, Ohio, who released seven albums since 2004, most recently “Tree of Lyfe” in 2015 and “777” in 2019. Andwele Gardner, better known by his stage name Dwele, is an R&B singer-songwriter, rapper and multi-instrumentalist who performed on two of Kanye West’s albums, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Graduation.” Dwele released six studio albums, four of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart. The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JO KOY
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Jo Koy is a Filipino-American from the Tacoma, Wash., area who dropped out of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in the late 1980s to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. Garnering inspiration from family members, among them his 20-something son, and his family heritage – his U.S. Air Force veteran father married his Filipino mother while stationed in the Philippines – Koy earned the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2018. Koy’s 2017 Netflix special “Live From Seattle” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Stand-Up Comedy chart, and he followed that in 2019 with the successful Netflix special “Comin’ In Hot.” He can also be heard on his weekly podcast “The Koy Pond” and as a regular weekly guest on “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast. Koy has appeared on more than 140 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” as a regular roundtable guest. A master at lampooning the hot topics of the day, Koy has made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.” His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $337, $347 and $367, are available at Ticketmaster.com
PATTI LABELLE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: The Philadelphia-born Patti LaBelle’s 1976 debut album featured the career-defining song “You Are My Friend,” and she became a mainstream solo star in the mid-1980s following the success of the singles “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude” and “Stir It Up.” The latter song became the soundtrack to the 1985 film “Beverly Hills Cop.” LaBelle has sold more than 50 million records in a career spanning more than 40 years. A Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, other songs by LaBelle that received plenty of radio airplay over the years include “Lady Marmalade,” “What Can I Do For You?,” “Love, Need and Want You,” “Kiss Away the Pain,” “On My Own” and others. Her show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $99,50 and $129.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
PETER KARP BAND
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: The Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: Born in New Jersey and now residing in Tennessee, Peter Karp is a skilled guitarist and passionate performer. According to his website, Karp “writes songs that frequently reflect tales told as part of life’s journey, spawned by passion and personal experience.” His music is not typically limited to any one genre, but it has best been likened to a blend of roots-based folk, blues and rock-and-roll. He has recorded 11 albums since the early 2000s, including a 2004 release called “The Turning Point” that was a collaboration with his friend Mick Taylor, the former Rolling Stones guitarist. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
LESLIE JONES: LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, comedian Leslie Jones began doing comedy in college at Colorado State University – where she had earned a basketball scholarship – in 1987 when a friend signed her up for a “Funniest Person on Campus” contest. She won the contest and eventually left school for Los Angeles to pursue a comedy career. Jones became a cast member and writer for “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2019, twice being nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards during that stretch. Jones has cited among her comedic influences Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, John Ritter and Whoopi Goldberg. Currently the host of the TV game show “Supermarket Sweep,” Jones also recently became part of a rotating cast of guest hosts of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. She has starred in the 2016 remake of the film “Ghostbusters” and in the 2021 film “Coming 2 America” – a sequel to the hit 1988 film “Coming to America.” Her show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99 and $119, are available at Ticketmaster.com
WHO’S BAD: MICHAEL
JACKSON TRIBUTE
When: Noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Who’s Bad is billed as “an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who’s Bad has awed even the skeptics.” Who’s Bad is fronted by MJ impersonator Joseph Bell, whose “velvety vocals and pinpoint choreography pays studious attention to Michael Jackson’s every original groove and gravity-defying dance moves,” according to the show’s website. Bell is backed by a team of dancers and a six-piece band. The late Michael Jackson won 15 Grammy Awards and was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a solo artist and as part of the Jackson Five with his four brothers. In a career that spanned more than four decades, Jackson’s contributions to music, dance and fashion made him a global figure in popular culture and one of the most awarded musical artists in history. MJ fans will hear such hits such as “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Dangerous,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Black and White” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BACK TO THE ’80S
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music every Sunday through March and April. The show features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS PRESENT
FIVE ORIGINAL ONE-ACT PLAYS
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor
What to expect: The South Jersey Players, a touring theater company that has produced original and interpreted works since 2017 throughout South Jersey and Philadelphia, will present a dinner theater production featuring five original one-act plays. The five featured plays are 10-minute comedies written by local and emerging playwrights Tom Chin, Edward Shakespeare, Jim O’Hara and Peter Dukatis. Local actors from the South Jersey Players troupe will bring these new works to life. Ventnor resident and classical guitarist Reid Alburger will perform during dinner, and comedian Scott Friedman of Egg Harbor Township will emcee the event. The short plays include “Hello Again” by Chin, “Wedding Reception Rewards Program” by Dukatis, “Like Fish After Three Days” by O’Hara, and “Confucius Say Oy Vey!” and “Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and I Hate Your Guts,” both by Shakespeare. Dinner includes a three-course meal with choice between two entrees. The five-act dinner theater show is also being performed 6 p.m. Tuesdays March 21 and 28 at Aroma, which is located at 5206 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45, are available at the door or by calling 347-920-6399.
