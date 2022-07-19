Headliner Spotlight

TREVOR NOAH:
BACK TO ABNORMAL TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Trevor Noah is a comedian, television personality and political commentator from South Africa who has been the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central since 2015. “The Daily Show” satirizes political figures, current events and news stories that it gleans from media organizations around the world. The 38-year-old Noah has released nine comedy specials since 2009, among them “Afraid of the Dark” on Netflix, which was recorded live before a capacity crowd at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in 2016. He also released his well-received, hour-long stand-up special “Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation” on Comedy Central, and most recently the Netflix special “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” in 2018, where he reflects on a wide variety of subjects that stem from lessons he learned from his mother. In 2011, Noah was the subject of an award-winning documentary film called “You Laugh But It's True,” which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa, and his childhood experiences in a biracial family during apartheid, which was a system of institutionalized racial oppression that existed in South Africa from the late 1940s through the early 1990s. Noah penned a book called “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” that was an instant New York Times bestseller. Noah has made appearances in films, among them “Black Panther,” “Coming 2 America” and “American Vandal.” He has hosted the Grammy Awards twice, in 2021 and 2022, and also served as host of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner earlier this year. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $77.19, $86.62, $106.62 and $134.92, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DAVE DAMIANI AND LANDAU MURPHY
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Originally from Cherry Hill and a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Dave Damiani is a jazz singer and songwriter who relocated to Los Angeles, Cal., to pursue his music career. While working as a bartender at the famed Charlie O’s Jazz Club near L.A., Damiani had the opportunity to learn from, work with and befriend some of the best musicians anywhere. Shortly after earning his master's degree in music from the California State University in Los Angeles, Damiani put together a band “with youth and style” called the No Vacancy Orchestra, which can vary in size up to 20 pieces, and performs jazz, swing and pop numbers in the big-band style reminiscent of Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr. The band also covers songs by such pop/rock artists as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and others. Damiani and his band will be joined by Landau Murphy Jr., a jazz singer from West Virginia who received national attention by winning the sixth season of the hit reality show “America's Got Talent.” Murphy has released four albums since his 2011 win and has performed around the world, including in Shanghai, China, and at the World Expo in Dubai. Damiani will also be performing as the guest Ringmaster of Cirque Risque starting 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, under the big circus tent next to Showboat Hotel, which is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Eventbrite.com
THE JOE PERRY PROJECT
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Joe Perry Project is a rock quintet fronted by Aerosmith founding member, lead guitarist, songwriter, backing and occasional lead vocalist Joe Perry. Perry and singer Steven Tyler constitute Aerosmith’s principal songwriting team — sometimes dubbed the Toxic Twins — and are responsible for most of that iconic band’s greatest hits. The two were inducted into the Songwriting Hall of Fame together in 2013, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together in 2001 as members of the Boston, Mass.-based Aerosmith, which is the best-selling American hard-rock band of all time. Perry formed and reformed the JPP several times since first creating it as a side project during downtime when not touring with Aerosmith. The Joe Perry Project’s current incarnation includes Perry as lead guitarist and vocalist, Chris Wyse on bass, Buck Johnson on keyboards, Joe Pet on drums and Gary Cherone as backing vocalist. Some of the Joe Perry Project’s best-known songs include “Let the Music Do the Talking,” “Conflict of Interest,” “Discount Dogs,” “I've Got the Rock 'n' Rolls Again,” “East Coast, West Coast,” “Once a Rocker, Always a Rocker,” “Black Velvet Pants,” “King of the Kings” and a cover of “Bang a Gong” by British rockers T. Rex. Among the songs Perry helped Aerosmith make into hits are “Same Old Song and Dance,” “Toys in the Attic,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Rag Doll,” “Janie's Got a Gun,” “Livin' on the Edge” and Cryin'.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $99 and $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SAM HUNT
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Sam Hunt is a country singer/songwriter from Cedartown, Georgia, who starred as a high-school and college football player and — after trying out for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs as a quarterback out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham — pursued a music career when his pro football aspirations did not pan out. Hunt would teach himself how to play guitar after football practice and began writing songs, then earned bookings at local bars at the behest of friends who recognized his musical talent. He signed a recording contract in 2014, and the following year was nominated by the Academy of Country Music Awards as Best New Artist. His 2015 debut album “Montevallo” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and included such hits as “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time” and “Make You Miss Me.” Hunt’s 2018 hit song “Body Like a Back Road” won the ACM Award for best single of the year. The song was one of several hits from his second album “Southside,” released in 2020, with a third album currently in the works. Hunt has also written songs for other country stars, including “Come Over” for Kenny Chesney, “Cop Car” for Keith Urban, “We Are Tonight” by Billy Currington and “Love Somebody” for Reba McEntire. Other songs Hunt penned and made into hits himself include “Downtown's Dead,” “Hard to Forget,” “Kinfolks,” “House Party” and “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s.” Hunt’s show, featuring an opening act by Roman Alexander, takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $89 and $109, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
’80s LIVE
When: 7 p.m.Sunday, July 24
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
LIL’ ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 25
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Hailing from Chicago, a city renowned for its unrivaled blues talent, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials deliver a sound that has been described as “musically electrifying, emotionally intense and downright fun,” according to the band’s website. Fronted by the slide guitar and soulful vocals of Lil’ Ed Williams, the four-man band has produced 10 studio albums of original material and remained intact as an original foursome since its 1986 start. Williams is joined by his half-brother and bassist James “Pookie” Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton. Much of the music the band performs includes songs written or co-written by Williams, whose uncle, Chicago slide guitar master and songwriter J.B. Hutto, taught him “how to feel, not just play the blues.” Having since performed thousands of live shows, Lil’ Ed is now universally hailed as a giant of the blues genre. The Pavilion in the Pines music series is hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room. The series takes place at the Atlantic Shore Pine Campground, 450 Ishmael Road in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
‘MASTERS OF ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21; 8 p.m. Friday, July 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America's Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
BEYOND VAN GOGH:
THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
When: The self-guided exhibition runs daily through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The unique art exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience is billed as a sensory extravaganza that uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, who lived from March 1853 to July 1890. Since its debut about a year ago in Montreal, Canada, the show has been seen live by more than three million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, including many of his best-known works such as “Starry Night,” “The Sunflowers” and “The Irises.” The exhibition includes three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, the Waterfall Room and Immersive Room, each of which gives a different perspective into the life and legend of Van Gogh. An hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack plays in the background during the exhibition. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others.The show takes place insideHard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom.
How much: Tickets are priced at $39.99 Sun.-Thurs., and $49.99 Fri.-Sat. for adults; and $23.99 and $28.99 for children ages 5 to 15. All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com
