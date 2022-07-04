Headliner Spotlight

DIRTY HEADS: LET’S GET IT KRACKEN
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Hailing from Huntington Beach, Calif., Dirty Heads is mainly a reggae band that blends shades of hip-hop, rock and “that laid-back South Cali attitude” into its style, according to its website. The eight-person group formed in 2003 when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell asked his friend and rapper Jared Watson to collaborate on a project that would focus on “positive vibes and infectious grooves.” The two serve as Dirty Heads’ co-lead vocalists. They were later joined in their formative years by percussionist Jon Olazabal, bassist David Foral and drummer Matt Ochoa, all of whom remain members. Keyboardist Shawn Hagood joined in 2012, and they added two horn players – trumpetist Mark Bush and trombonist Ruben Durazo – in 2020. Dirty Heads released six studio albums since their 2008 “Any Port In a Storm” album debut, most recently the 10-track “Super Moon” in 2019. Their early hit single “Check the Level” included contributions by guitarist Slash from Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver fame. Other hit singles from Dirty Heads include “Lay Down,” “Ring the Alarm,” “Spread Too Thin,” “Smoke Rings,” “Mongo Push” and “My Sweet Summer.” As part of their Let’s Get Kracken tour, Dirty Heads will be joined by fellow reggae bands Soja, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System, and the Elovators. Their show takes place at Ocean Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘MASTERS OF ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 8 p.m. Friday, July 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Philadelphia-born Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor whose early career performing comedy at clubs in the Philly area got off to a rocky start. As he gained his rhythm and confidence on stage, Hart’s comedic reputation got a major boost with the release of his first stand-up album “I’m a Grown Little Man” in 2009. He has since released four more hit comedy albums: “Seriously Funny” in 2010, “Laugh at My Pain” in 2011, “Let Me Explain” in 2013, and “What Now?” in 2016. Time Magazine once named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Hart has also had dozens of roles in TV and films since first gaining a recurring role on the TV series “Undeclared” in 2001. He has appeared in such films as “Paper Soldiers,” “Scary Movie 3,” “Soul Plane,” “Little Fockers,” “Ride Along,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Jumanji” and others. Hart also created and starred as a fictionalized version of himself in “Real Husbands of Hollywood” that ran from 2013 through 2016. The following year, Hart founded “Laugh Out Loud,” which is a global media and production company that provides opportunities for top comedic talent of all ethnicities worldwide. Hart has cited George Carlin, Dave Chappelle, Bill Cosby, Eddie Murphy, Patrice O’Neal, Richard Pryor, Keith Robinson, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld as his greatest comedy influences.His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $149, $199 and $249, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
CHUBBY CHECKER
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Chubby Checker is a rock ’n’ roll singer and dancer who was born as Ernest Evans in 1941 in South Carolina, but grew up in South Philadelphia and rose to show-business fame around the same time his friend and high-school classmate Fabian Forte did. Checker is widely known for popularizing many dance styles in the early ’60s, most notably “The Twist” that he also made into a huge radio hit in 1960 when he covered the song of the same name written by Hank Ballard. Checker first introduced his take on “The Twist” as an 18-year-old at the Rainbow Club in Wildwood. He also popularized the “Pony” dance style with a 1961 cover of the song “Pony Time,” and he created hit dance moves from the songs “Limbo Rock,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and “The Fly,” that reached No. 7 on Billboard Pop chart in the early 1960s. “The Twist” topped Billboard’s list of the most popular singles to have appeared on its Hot 100 chart and is also credited as being the forerunner to other songs made into dance numbers, such as the “Peppermint Twist,” “Twist and Shout” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.” In 1988, Checker recorded “Yo Twist” with a hip-hop group called the Fat Boys that reached No. 14 on the Billboard Pop chart. In 2007, Checker scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Dance chart in 2007 with the song “Knock Down the Walls.”His show takes place at Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $ $29, $39 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘80s LIVE
When: 7 p.m.Sunday, July 10
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Under the huge outdoor tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
More info:
EVERCLEAR 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Everclear is an alternative rock band that formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1991. After losing a year due to the pandemic, the foursome returns to celebrate their 30th anniversary this year. Everclear’s tour features fellow alt-rockers and special guests Fastball and the Nixons. Everclear’s driving force has been singer-songwriter-guitarist and founding member Art Alexakis, who is joined by longtime members Davey French on guitar and Freddy Herrera on bass. Drummer Brian Nolan joined in 2018. On the band’s website, Alexakis says that tour sets will span the gamut of Everclear’s entire career, including songs from its currently out-of-print, full-length debut album “World of Noise” from 1993. “We’re gonna do a couple of songs off ‘World of Noise’ for sure, and maybe even some hidden gems from back in the day that were B-sides,” Alexakis says on EverclearMusic.com. “And of course, we’ll still play all the hits and fan favorites. It’s going to be a really fun summer.” The band has released nine other studio albums since 1993, most recently “Black is the New Black” in 2015. Songs by Everclear that received significant radio airplay over the years include “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You a New Life,” “Everything to Everyone,” “Heroin Girl,” “Volvo Driving Soccer Mom,” “Be Careful What You Ask For,” “You Make Me Feel Like a Whore,” “Learning How To Smile” and others.The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $61 and $81, are available at Etix.com
More info: