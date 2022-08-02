Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘MASTERS OF
ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 10
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ERIC D’ALESSANDRO
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Eric D’Alessandro is a stand-up comedian from Staten Island, N.Y., whose large Italian-American family served as inspiration for his raw comedic sketches and uncensored, relatable rhetoric. In a recent interview, D’Alessandro says: “The ’90s on Staten Island in my neighborhood can be found in almost everything I do on stage and online. I’m the youngest of four children, and I’m what happens if you put my two older brothers and my older sister in a blender. They’d all let me hang out with their friends and do things that made me funnier than all the kids my age, and just gave me a more mature attitude towards comedy and life in general.” D’Alessandro has been featured on multiple podcasts and TV shows and created a YouTube channel that helped him develop comedic skills from a young age. Through sketches that feature such original characters as “Maria Marie,” as well as impressions of celebrities and comedic covers of popular songs, his YouTube platform helped him build a loyal fanbase. He also expanded that fanbase by garnering a small role in the 2016 techno-thriller adventure film “Nerve.” D’Alessandro’s 2020 YouTube video “Mask Off Remix (Walmart Diss)” went viral, gaining more than 16 million views across several platforms. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45.11 and $54.55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘JUST KIDDING’ WITH
VINNIE FAVORITO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Vinnie Favorito is a stand-up comedian from Boston, Mass., known for his high-profile celebrity roasts of show-business and sports personalities, as well as a long history headlining comedy clubs in Las Vegas. Following in the insult-comic footsteps of Don Rickles, Favorito’s routine typically begins with a monologue, then focuses on the audience and many of its members. Like Rickles, audiences know that everything is in good fun and that he means no disrespect. His career began around 1986 in the Boston area alongside fellow, future comic standouts Joe Rogan, Nick Di Paolo, Jackie Flynn and Louis C.K. He would later perform shows regularly with renowned comedians Drew Carey and Ray Romano. Favorito has drawn comparisons to the notable roastmasters of the former “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” TV specials that ran from 1974 to 1984. In 1998, Favorito won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and received an invite to perform at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. Favorito has roasted celebrities such as Tom Arnold, Magic Johnson, Pat O’Brien, Stan Winston, Jerry Springer and Larry King. Favorito’s Just Kidding stand-up routine brings an off-the-cuff, celebrity-roast atmosphere to Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub stage, where audience members are potential subjects of their own celebrity roast. There is much audience interaction during throughout show, which is strongly cautioned as being for mature audiences only, ages 21 and older. Favorito also performs at Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
AMY SCHUMER: WHORE TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Amy Schumer is a stand-up comedian and actress from Manhattan who appeared as a contestant on the fifth season of the NBC reality competition series “Last Comic Standing” in 2007. She was the creator, co-producer, co-writer and star of the Comedy Central sketch comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which ran from 2013 to 2016 and earned her a Peabody Award and five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015. That same year, Schumer wrote and made her film debut with a starring role in “Trainwreck,” for which she received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe Awards. Her 2016 book “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” held the top position on the New York Times Non-Fiction Best Seller list for two weeks. She was also twice nominated for Grammy Awards – for Best Comedy Album for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” and Best Spoken Word Album for “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.” She was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress for her Broadway debut in the Steve Martin-produced play “Meteor Shower.” Her comedic style is a blend of observational, sketch and insult comedy that lambastes such subjects as interpersonal relationships, everyday life, sex and self-deprecation. Schumer lists Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball and Joan Rivers among her comedic influences. Her show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $62, $82 and $102, are available at Ticketmaster.com
STEELY DAN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Steely Dan is a rock band founded in 1971 in New York City by keyboardist and lead vocalist Donald Fagen and guitarist/bassist/backing vocalist Walter Becker, who died in 2017. Fagen and Becker played together in a variety of bands while students at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson – a reference to which is clearly evident in their hit song “My Old School.” Steely Dan is widely recognized as one of the greatest rock bands in history, having sold more than 40 million albums and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. It started as a six-man touring band but retired from touring about three years into its founding and remained that way until they broke up in 1981. The reason for putting the brakes on touring, according to their website, was that “by 1974, Donald and Walter decided they’d had enough of watching the more aggressive, dipsomaniacal band members lure intoxicated young ladies up to their motel rooms and had enough of the road in general for the time being. They made a decision to retreat to the studio to concentrate on composing and recording.” Steely Dan reunited in 1993, began touring again, and currently tours with a 13-person ensemble, of which Fagen remains the lone original member. Steely Dan’s first album, 1972’s “Can’t Buy a Thrill,” established the template for their career, blending elements of rock, jazz, Latin music, R&B, blues, “and sophisticated studio production with cryptic and ironic lyrics,” according to the website. The band enjoyed enormous critical and commercial success through seven studio albums – the last being “Everything Must Go” in 2003 – peaking with their top-selling album “Aja” in 1977. The band’s first album since reuniting, 2000’s “Two Against Nature,” earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Horn arrangements have been used on songs from all Steely Dan albums, typically trumpets, trombones, saxophones and sometimes flutes and clarinets. At Borgata, Steely Dan fans will hear such hits as “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “My Old School,” “Aja,” “Do It Again,” “Reelin’ In The Years,” “The Royal Scam,” “Dirty Work,” “Kid Charlemagne,” “Any Major Dude,” “Babylon Sisters,” “Don’t Take Me Alive” and others. The show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $124.36, $162.09 and $267.66, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ALICIA KEYS:
THE WORLD TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Alicia Keys is a singer/songwriter who sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. She was named by Billboard as the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade and placed 10th on Billboard’s list of top R&B/hip-hop artists of the past 25 years. A classically trained pianist who began composing her own songs at age 12 and was signed by a major record label at age 15, Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards, including five from her debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” that she released in 2001. The album spawned the No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles called “Fallin’.” Her second album, “The Diary of Alicia Keys” in 2003, was also a critical and commercial success, producing the hit singles “You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Diary,” and garnered her four more Grammy Awards. Her duet with Usher in 2004, “My Boo,” became her second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Keys’ collaboration with Jay-Z on “Empire State of Mind” became her fourth No. 1 Billboard hit. She has released eight studio albums since her debut, most recently the double album “Keys” in 2021. Other hit songs by Keys, who has also had numerous acting roles in both film and television over the years, include “No One,” “Girl On Fire,” “Another Way to Die,” “Doesn’t Mean Anything,” “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart,” “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready),” “Show Me Love,” “Underdog,” “Lala,” “Best of Me” and others. Her show, which boasts “a special multi-media, artistic experience,” takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $99, $119, $139 and $199, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SKA AT THE SHORE FESTIVAL
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: Bourré Atlantic City
What to expect: Blending elements of jazz and R&B, ska is a musical genre that originated in Jamaica in the late 1950s and was the precursor to such genres as reggae, punk, calypso and other forms of Caribbean music. In the late 1970s, British bands began fusing Jamaican ska with the faster tempos and a harder edge of punk rock to form ska-punk. More recently, a third wave of ska began to emerge in the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s. Sunday’s Ska at the Shore fest at Bourré will feature a New Jersey band called the Hub City Stompers – hailing from what is sometimes dubbed the hub city of New Brunswick – that was founded by frontman/ lead vocalist Reverend Sinister. According to the band’s website, it incorporates “various styles and eras of ska from the ’60s through the ’80s, adding reggae, punk, hardcore, hip-hop, jazz and classical influences.” The festival also features a band from Washington, D.C., called the Pietasters, who formed in 1990 and began playing in basements full of fans who appreciated “sweaty all-night keg drinking and dancing,” according to their website. Another ska band scheduled to perform, Mephiskapheles, formed in the East Village of New York City in 1991 and released three albums – “God Bless Satan,” “Maximum Perversion” and “Might-Ay White-Ay” — before its 2015 self-titled EP “Mephiskapheles” produced the instant-hit single “Satan Stole My Weed.” Others bands scheduled to perform include the Toasters, the Pilfers, Spring Heeled Jack, Best of the Worst, Backyard Superheros, Eastern Standard Time and the Scofflaws. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Avenue, Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $55, are available at Eventbrite.com
TheToasters.band,
BackyardSuperheroes.square.site,
TheBestOfTheWorst.bandcamp.com,
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN
DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘80s LIVE
When: 7 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
BEYOND VAN GOGH:
THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
When: The self-guided exhibition runs daily through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The unique art exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience is billed as a sensory extravaganza that uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, who lived from March 1853 to July 1890. Since its debut about a year ago in Montreal, Canada, the show has been seen live by more than three million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, including many of his best-known works such as “Starry Night,” “The Sunflowers” and “The Irises.” The exhibition includes three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, the Waterfall Room and Immersive Room, each of which gives a different perspective into the life and legend of Van Gogh. An hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack plays in the background during the exhibition. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others.The show takes place insideHard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom.
How much: Tickets are priced at $39.99 Sun.-Thurs., and $49.99 Fri.-Sat. for adults; and $23.99 and $28.99 for children ages 5 to 15. All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com
