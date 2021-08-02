Headliner Spotlight

SOULE MONDE
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: The Garden Pier at Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Soule Monde is the jazz-funk duo of drummer Russ Lawton and keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski. They have an impressive music pedigree that includes touring with the Dave Matthews Band, the Trey Anastasio Band and appearing at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, on “Saturday Night Live,” and on late-night TV with David Letterman, Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien. The pair recently released their fourth album of eight tracks featuring soulful, funky beats and rhythms, and what has been likened to the Afrobeat sound. Also performing is Waiting on Mongo, an award-winning funk band from Asbury Park. The show is part of the weekly AC Jams music series at the Garden Pier.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages
More info: ACJAMS.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
MATT PAVICH
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Hailing from Queens, N.Y, comedian Matt Pavich was brought up with three sisters who helped inspire his career. “The intoxicating levels of estrogen forced me to entertain them or be slain,” he was quoted as saying. Pavich is a former winner of the New York’s Funniest competition and was recently featured in sketches on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” He is the co-founder of the comedy duo Handsome Dancer, which received high praise at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Pavich is a cast member on MTV2’s “Joking Off,” the Elite Daily’s “Genwhy” series, MTV’s “Safeword,” and co-created “The Neighborhood,” which won two awards at the New York Television Festival. Thursday’s show is in the Celebrity Theater, located on the third floor of the Claridge.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22 and $29, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: Claridge.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
ROOMFUL OF BLUES
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Since its founding more than five decades ago, the Rhode Island-based Roomful of Blues has been at the forefront of keeping the genres of jump, swing, blues, R&B and soul alive and well. The five-time Grammy-nominated band is a Blues Band of the Year award winner at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis. Founded by two music luminaries, guitarist Duke Robillard and pianist Al Copley, the band has evolved into an eight-piece, horn-heavy ensemble touring behind an album of 10 original songs, among them the upbeat “We’d Have a Love Sublime,” the funky “You Move Me,” the wistful “She Quit Me Again” and others laced with zydeco, Latin funk, and vintage rock and roll.
How much: Tickets, priced at $38, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: Roomful.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
RORY BLOCK
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Considered a standard bearer for early American roots and blues music, Rory Block’s original songs have been heralded to “ring with unadorned power and truth.” The 2018 winner of Acoustic Artist of the Year award at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, she also performs covers of such Delta blues legends as Son House, Robert Johnson and Bessie Smith. Formally trained in classical guitar, the Princeton-born Block released her autobiography in 2010 called “When A Woman Gets the Blues.” Her show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: RoryBlock.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
TERRANCE SIMIEN and the ZYDECO EXPERIENCE
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Where: William Morrow Municipal Park Beach, Somers Point
What to expect: Two-time Grammy award winner Terrance Simien and his band the Zydeco Experience perform at the William Morrow Beach as part of the 28th annual Somers Point Beach Concert Series. The free show is being billed as a rollicking Louisiana-style dance party. Simien is one of the foremost authorities and most accomplished zydeco musicians on tour today. A professional musician for nearly 40 years, he is proficient on accordion, trumpet and keyboards. The eighth-generation Louisiana Creole descendant is also the lead vocalist of the band, which is keyed by a variety of horns and percussion instruments to produce an authentic Cajun-Creole sound. Showgoers are recommended to bring their own beach chairs.
How much: The show is free and open to all ages.
More info: TerranceSimien.com, SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
BLUES TRAVELER with JJ GREY & MOFRO
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Fronted by singer and virtuoso harmonica player John Popper, Blues Traveler’s sound spans a variety of genres including blues, folk, funk, soul, psychedelic rock and Southern rock. The band released a 10-song album called “Traveler’s Blues” earlier this summer, marking their 14th album since forming in Princeton in 1987. Best known among fans for its jam-band improvisational shows, Blues Traveler has also had a number of hits over the years, most notably “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway.” Blue Traveler is touring with the Florida-based band Mofro, which is fronted by singer/songwriter/guitarist JJ Grey, who bills himself as a soul-bent swamp rocker. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $69 and $84, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BluesTraveler.com, JJGrey.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
ONE NIGHT WITH NIKKI GLASER
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser has produced several comedy specials. She is the past host of a popular Comedy Central show called “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” that was billed as a shockingly honest, no-holds-barred panel of comedians discussing taboo sex topics. A past “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, she co-hosts a weekly late-night comedy program with fellow comic Sara Schaefer called “Nikki & Sara Live” that spotlights the latest news in pop culture. Her stand-up routine is often interspersed with jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world, her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression and anxiety, and growing up as a young, confused adolescent. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: NikkiGlaser.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
DEADGRASS
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Deadgrass is a five-piece acoustic group that celebrates the early musical influences of the late Jerry Garcia. The quintet is fronted by multi-instrumentalist Matt Turk and Grammy Award-winner C Joseph Lanzbom. Both are veteran performers and seasoned musicians who have shared the stage with such luminaries as Pete Seeger, Judy Collins, the Doobie Brothers and others. Before his 30-year history of fronting the Grateful Dead, Garcia’s early influences were in bluegrass, blues and roots-rock music. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: DeadGrassBand.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
AUNT MARY PAT
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug.7
Where: Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Cross-dressing, suburban Philly-born Aunt Mary Pat first came onto the comedy scene in early 2018 when she/he released the viral YouTube video “Fly Iggles Fly,” following the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win. In 2019 she released her debut comedy album “Talk of the Township,” which reached No. 5 on the iTunes comedy charts. Her YouTube clips “Summer Days & Philly Nights” and “Down the Shore” are also hysterical, and are performed with her trademark thick-as-mud Philadelphia accent. She also released a hit Christmas album called “Mary Friggin Christmas.” Aunt Mary Pat performs in the Celebrity Theater, located on the third floor of the Claridge.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 to $35, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: Claridge.com, TheAuntMaryPat.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
THE EDWARDS TWINS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 7 to 9
Where: Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Some of the most legendary performers in show business history, past and present, are impersonated in an act that has been an ongoing hit on the Las Vegas strip for decades. Twin brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards mimic more than 100 musical stars with hilarious accuracy, among them Sonny and Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones and many others. Their show, which takes place in the Celebrity Theater, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, $50 and $60, are available at EventBrite.com
More info: TheEdwardsTwins.com, Claridge.com
JON ANDERSON
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: Jon Anderson is the former lead vocalist and major creative force behind the British progressive-rock band Yes. He co-founded the band in 1968 and was one of its longest-tenured members. Anderson authored or co-authored many of that group’s biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” Last year he released a solo album called “1,000 Hands, Chapter One,” a reference to the many guest musicians who contributed to its production that reads like a who’s-who of rock royalty, including former Yes bandmates Chris Squire, Alan White and Steve Howe, along with Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, Journey’s Jonathan Cain, Vanilla Fudge dummer extraordinaire Carmine Appice, Rick Derringer, Chick Corea, the Tower of Power horn section and many more. The students of the Philadelphia-founded Paul Green Rock Academy will open for Anderson and perform as his backing band. The Ocean City Music Pier is at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, $69.50 and $85, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JonAnderson.com, OCNJ.us/Music-Pie
SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO
When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Chicago-born Maniscalco, son of Italian immigrants, moved to Los Angeles in 1998 and began his stand-up comedy career doing open-mic nights. He has since become one of the hottest comedians in the country, having released five comedy specials and received Billboard’s “Comedian of the Year” award. He cites Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Don Rickles and several others as his inspirations. When actor-comedian-director Vince Vaughn released his documentary film “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights” in 2008, it sparked Maniscalco’s career and set him on the road to superstardom. Maniscalco does a lot of physical comedy and credits his Italian heritage for helping to generate his hilarious material. He and his wife have two young children, and he also extracts a lot of his material from attending toddler groups, music classes, gymnastics and other family activities.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79 to $129, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: SebastianLive.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show is scheduled to run 4 and 8 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
GLEN BURTNIK’S SUMMER OF LOVE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Summer of Love concert is a unique concept created by former Styx band member Glen Burtnik that celebrates the music of the Woodstock era — a pivotal moment in music history that defined what became known as the counterculture generation. The show features tribute acts replicating the looks and sounds of artists such as Janis Joplin, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors and others. The show runs every Friday and Sunday through Aug. 29 at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show runs 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays throughout the summer at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “That’s Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
VEGAS BOARDWALK LIVE: THE BRONX WANDERERS
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, and 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9
Where: Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
What to expect: A successful record producer who has worked with Dion, Jim Croce, Reba McEntire, the Spinners and other major artists, Vinny Adinolfi was encouraged in 2006 to get his aspiring musician sons, then 10 and 14 years old, involved in a band. The end result was a father-and-sons trio called the Bronx Wanderers, who deliver a passionate mix of rock from its early roots through today’s hit-makers. Showgoers will experience a flashback of the greatest music of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s up to the present day, from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, to Dion and the Belmonts, the Beatles, Bruno Mars and a sampling of songs in between. The show takes place in Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced $24.50, $34.50 and $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheBronxWanderers.com, Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
COLIN HAY & HIS BAND
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: The Scottish-born Colin Hay immigrated to Australia with his family as a child and has lived in Los Angeles for the past 30 years. He is probably best known as the lead singer and guitarist for the Australian band Men At Work, which had the hits “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under” in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Hay has released 16 albums as a solo artist, most recently “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” earlier this year that is a mix of original tunes and covers of such songs as “Wichita Lineman,” “Norwegian Wood,” “Across the Universe,” “Can’t Find My Way Home” and “Many Rivers to Cross.” His special guest Tuesday will be jazz, folk and country singer/guitarist Paula Cole. The Ocean City Music Pier is at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $45 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ColinHay.com, OCNJ.us/Music-Pier
THE HIT MEN
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Where: Cape May Convention Hall
What to expect: The Hit Men is a five-man supergroup comprised of renowned musicians who recorded or toured with such luminaries as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Foreigner, Journey, Steely Dan, Cream, The Who and others. The group will not only perform many classic hits but also share stories and first-hand experiences about what life with rock royalty was like. Classic rock fans will hear such hits as “Layla,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Eye in the Sky.” Cape May Convention Hall is at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48, are available at CapeMayCity.VBOTickets.com
More info: CapeMayCity.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 5, with a 1:30 p.m. show added most Saturdays. Tickets prices range from $10 general admission for children and $20 for adults, to $45 for VIP.
How much: Tickets, priced from $10 to $45, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com
More info: SuperAmericanCircus.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $65 for front-row VIP seating.
How much: Tickets, priced from $25, $35 and $65, are available at CirqueRisque.com
More info: CirqueRisque.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
When: Various times through Sept. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Legends In Concert is renowned as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with a collection of artists and musicians who perform a convincing likeness in style and sound of the stars they portray. The longest-running and largest live celebrity tribute show in entertainment history, Legends shows have been performed around the world. They are well known for their elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and full array of incredible special effects, including three-dimensional multimedia and multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art lighting, laser and sound systems. Show-goers can expect to experience portrayals of such stars as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Michael Buble at the Trop’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Tropicana.net, LegendsInConcert.com