Headliner Spotlight

BACK IN BLACK: AC/DC TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The level of authenticity some tribute bands are able to muster in mimicking the originals is truly amazing in many cases. The tribute band Back in Black did such an impressive job in replicating the look, sound, stage presence and high energy of an AC/DC concert that, in 2016, the tribute band’s lead singer Darren Caperna was invited to audition for the actual AC/DC while lead singer Brian Johnson recuperated. Even though he was not selected — the gig went to former Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose — Caperna states on the band’s website: “It was the experience of a lifetime … Now I have a great story to tell my grandkids and my guitar students.” The Dallas, Texas-based Back in Black formed 22 years ago and spans the entirety of the original Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ career. AC/DC was launched in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcom Young and was fronted most famously by singers Bon Scott and more recently Johnson. Along with Caperna, Back in Black features guitarists Mike Mroz and Ramiro Noriega, bassist Sheldon Conrad and drummer Ken Schiumo. Fans of AC/DC can expect to hear such hits as “T.N.T.,” “Back in Black,” “Hell’s Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “Let There Be Rock,” “Live Wire,” “Big Balls,” “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7 WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: Tickets are free, and the show is open to the public.
More info: BackInBlack.info, Golden Nugget.com/Atlantic-City
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popularity of the television dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” which first premiered on ABC-TV in 2005, will be held in live-show form at Borgata’s Event Center on Friday night. The touring show will feature professional dancers performing classic routines such as the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Quick Step and popular Latin-dance numbers such as the Salsa and Tango. Among the celebrities scheduled to appear in Atlantic City is Kaitlyn Bristowe, a Canadian television personality and former contestant on the reality TV dating-game shows “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and the season 29 “Dancing with the Stars” winner of the Mirrorball Trophy (the prize given to the winning couple) with Russian-American professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. Other professional dancers scheduled to perform in A.C. include Latin Ballroom specialist Brandon Armstrong, “Dancing with the Stars” TV-show season 28 champion Alan Bersten, “DWTS” TV-show Season 24 champion Emma Slater, and fellow pros Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. Following a recent tour stop in Boston on Jan. 13, a show reviewer posted: “I have seen many, many shows, including a variety of dance performances and all of the Broadway shows. But nothing prepared me for DWTS. The cast was supremely talented and very personable. The dance performances varied from Latin classics to hip-hop, ballet, modern dance, rock ’n’ roll and waltz.” A special VIP package is available through the DWTSTour.com website.
How much: Tickets, priced at $77.19 and $96.06, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DWTSTour.com, Borgata. MGMResorts.com
RUSSELL VS. MAGSAYO
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Borgata Event Center will be the site of a scheduled 12-round, world title fight featuring WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. defending the belt he has held since March 2015 against unbeaten challenger Mark Magsayo. The 33-year-old Russell, from Maryland, boasts a 31-1 pro record with 18 knockouts, and claimed his featherweight (126-pound limit) belt when he knocked out former multi-division champion Jhonny Gonzalez of Mexico in Las Vegas nearly seven years ago. He has defended the belt five times, including wins over current IBF featherweight titleholder Kiko Martinez via TKO in 2019, and a unanimous decision over former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. in 2018. Most recently, Russell outpointed the previously unbeaten Tugstsogt Nyambayar on his way to his fifth title defense in February 2020. The 26-year-old Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs), of the Philippines, could pose Russell’s toughest test since he became champion. Magsayo is coming off a gutsy win over Mexican standout Julio Ceja last August, overcoming a fifth-round knockdown to earn a 10th round TKO, and dropping the veteran Ceja’s record to 32-5-1. The Russell-Magsayo fight is part of a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader that also includes hard-hitting super lightweight (140-pound limit) contender Subriel Matías (17-1, 17 KOs) and Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) meeting for a rematch in a scheduled 12-rounder. Matias won the first fight by unanimous decision in February 2020 in Las Vegas. In the evening’s opener, featherweights Vic Pasillas (16-1, 9 KOs) and Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) square off in a 10-round, non-title bout among top contenders.
How much: Tickets, priced at $53, $78, $103, $153, $203, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Sho.com/Sports/Fights, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
VAN HALEN NATION: THE PREMIER VAN HALEN TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Van Halen Nation is a southern New Jersey foursome that pays tribute to the “Diamond Dave” or David Lee Roth era of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from southern California. The tribute band generates the same kind of high-intensity shows that Van Halen was renowned for, including the chemistry between original lead singer Roth, guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen and the thunderous rhythm section of bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Alex Van Halen. Van Halen Nation features Marc Moore as Roth, Pete Kamenakis as Anthony, Matt Stanley as Eddie Van Halen and Chris Nerone as Alex Van Halen. Moore founded the tribute band in the early ’90s. Fans of Van Halen can expect to hear all of their vintage hits, such as “Jump,” “You Really Got Me,” “Panama,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Hot For Teacher,” “Ain’t Talkin Bout Love,” “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “And the Cradle Will Rock,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and others. The Motley Crue tribute band Dr. Feelgood will open for Van Halen Nation. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $27 and $47, are available at Etix.com
More info: VanHalenNation1984. wordpress.com, Levoy.net
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 22
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices and mannerisms in impressive fashion, and also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Rat Pack fans can also expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com