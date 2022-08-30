Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘MASTERS OF ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3;
8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
7 BRIDGES: THE ULTIMATE
EAGLES EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Based in Nashville, Tennessee, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience bills itself as “a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles,” using no backing tracks or harmonizers. The tribute band re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the originals’ most prolific period, occasionally sprinkling in solo hits by individual members Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh. Taking its name from a song the Eagles covered and made into a hit in 1980, the band features guitarist/vocalists Bryan Graves, Brian Franklin and Richie Scholl, bassist and backing vocalist James Richardson, drummer and backing vocalist Keith Thoma, and keyboardist Vernon Roop. Songs Eagles fans can expect to hear include “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Take It to the Limit,” “One of These Nights,” “Desperado,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “The Best of My Love,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Already Gone,” “Victim of Love,” “The Long Run,” “In the City” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at ETix.com
More info:
FRANK STALLONE WITH
JOHN CAFFERTY AND THE
BEAVER BROWN BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Billed as “a night of music, movies, and stories” starring Frank Stallone and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, Friday night’s show is being hosted by Frank Stallone’s older brother and fellow Philly product, actor Sylvester Stallone. Frank Stallone is a singer, guitarist and actor who has written and recorded compositions for nine films, many of which starred his older brother Sylvester. Among his compositions were nine songs for the “Saturday Night Fever” movie sequel “Staying Alive” that earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and included the song “Far from Over” that reached No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1983. The song also received a Grammy nomination that year, and is considered Frank Stallone’s signature song and greatest hit. Sylvester Stallone will serve as the host for the one-night-only event that includes John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The band started in 1972 in Rhode Island and soon adopted New Jersey as its home turf. It achieved its first taste of mainstream success with the 1983 single “On the Dark Side” that became part of the soundtrack of the film “Eddie and the Cruisers,” which helped shoot the song into the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Rock chart, which it maintained for five consecutive weeks. The band’s song “Tough All Over” became their second hit single, and over the years Cafferty wrote 35 songs that were used in major motion picture soundtracks. Much of the filming of “Eddie and the Cruisers” was done at the bygone Tony Mart’s nightclub in Somers Point and other Somers Point locations. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.50, $49.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
DJ PAULY D
When: 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s welcomes back popular DJ Pauly D, whose partnership with The Pool After Dark first formed eight years ago. Born Paul DelVecchio in Rhode Island, Pauly D is probably best known as a cast member of the reality television series and pop-culture phenomenon “Jersey Shore,” which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. According to his website, Pauly D’s eclectic track selection, unique style and infectious personality captivates crowds around the globe. His music library spans nearly every genre of club music, and he has the ability to mix in and out of Top 40 and house music, introducing an entirely new demographic to tunes they can dance to. His show takes place at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
‘JUST KIDDING’
WITH VINNIE FAVORITO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Vinnie Favorito is a stand-up comedian from Boston, Mass., known for his high-profile celebrity roasts of show-business and sports personalities, as well as a long history headlining comedy clubs in Las Vegas. Following in the insult-comic footsteps of Don Rickles, Favorito’s routine typically begins with a monologue, then focuses on the audience and many of its members. Like Rickles, audiences know that everything is in good fun and that he means no disrespect. His career began around 1986 in the Boston area alongside fellow, future comic standouts Joe Rogan, Nick Di Paolo, Jackie Flynn and Louis C.K. He would later perform shows regularly with renowned comedians Drew Carey and Ray Romano. Favorito has drawn comparisons to the notable roastmasters of the former “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” TV specials that ran from 1974 to 1984. In 1998, Favorito won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and received an invite to perform at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival. Favorito has roasted celebrities such as Tom Arnold, Magic Johnson, Pat O’Brien, Stan Winston, Jerry Springer and Larry King. Favorito’s Just Kidding stand-up routine brings an off-the-cuff, celebrity-roast atmosphere to Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub stage, where audience members are potential subjects of their own celebrity roast. There is much audience interaction during throughout show, which is strongly cautioned as being for mature audiences only, ages 21 and older. His show takes place at Ocean Casino’s HQ2 Nightclub.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY?
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is well known for introducing audience members to characters that can be politically incorrect, insulting and ill tempered. He began ventriloquism as an 8-year-old in Dallas in 1970. His parents bought him a Mortimer Snerd dummy — a character created by one of the most famous ventriloquists of all time, Edgar Bergen. While still a child, Dunham decided he not only wanted to be a professional ventriloquist, but the best ever. Among Dunham’s many character creations are a talking jalapeno pepper named José, Bubba J the beer-drinking redneck, Melvin the Superhero Guy, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and a miniature version of Dunham himself named Little Jeff. His show takes place in Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59, $79, $109 and $129, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
GABRIEL IGLESIAS
When: 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: As the youngest of six children raised by a single mother, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias developed a strong sense of humor at a young age to help deal with the obstacles he faced. He set out as a full-time comic in 1997 and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience, including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints, before becoming a regular name on some of comedy’s biggest stages. His routine is described as a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. He often references his weight in shows, saying “I’m not fat, I’m fluffy,” which has led to his fans calling him “Fluffy.” He tends to avoid edgy or offensive humor in favor of cleaner, adult-oriented material which he claims helps him maintain a sizeable and diverse audience. His two shows take place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $58.32 and $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BERT KREISCHER
When: 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Funnyman Bert Kreischer is renowned for his storytelling style, much of which was born out of having spent six years as an undergraduate at Florida State University. In 1997, as a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the Tampa-born Kreischer was featured in a Rolling Stone magazine article as “the top partier at the top party school in the United States,” which reportedly served as inspiration for the 2002 film “Van Wilder.” Known for doing standup comedy while shirtless, Kreischer hosts three comedy podcasts, among them Bill and Bert which he co-hosts with actor and comedian Bill Burr. Nicknamed The Machine largely due to his past partying and frat-house antics, Kreischer has appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” and made regular appearances on the “Rachael Ray Show.” His two Atlantic City shows, part of his Berty Boy Relapse Tour, take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55, $75, $95 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE SCORPIONS
When: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Scorpions are a German rock band founded in 1965 by principal songwriter and rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker, who remains the lone original member. Lead singer Klaus Meine joined the band in 1969 and has appeared on all 19 of Scorpions’ studio albums, most recently the 11-track “Rock Believer,” which was released earlier this year and is the band’s first studio album in seven years. Lead guitarist Matthias Jabs joined the Scorpions in 1978, and the band also includes bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee. Having sold more than 100 million records, and hailed as one of Europe’s most commercially successful rock bands, the Scorpions have been cited as major influences by such artists as Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Metallica and others. The Scorpions’ biggest hit, “Rock You Like A Hurricane,” has been covered more than 150 times by other musicians. The song is from the band’s ninth studio album, “Love at First Sting” in 1984, and is on VH1’s list of Greatest Metal Songs of all time. The band’s first album to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 was 1979’s “Lovedrive,” and others that followed were “Savage Amusement,” “Love At First Sting,” “Blackout,” “Crazy World,” “Sting In The Tail” and “Comeblack.” Other Scorpions songs to receive substantial radio airplay over the years include “Still Loving You,” “Coast to Coast,” “Fly to the Rainbow,” “No One Like You,” “We’ll Burn the Sky,” “Wind Of Change” and “Rhythm Of Love.” Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $96.06, $133.79, $162.09, $$258.79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
More info: