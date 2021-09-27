Headliner Spotlight

CHARLIE WILSON
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: A 13-time Grammy-nominated singer often referred to as Uncle Charlie, Charlie Wilson is the middle of three brothers who began singing in their minister father’s church choir in 1950s Oklahoma. The brothers — Ronnie, Charlie and Robert — went on to form the Gap Band, which was an immensely popular funk and R&B band in the 1970s and ’80s, producing the hits “Outstanding,” “Party Train,” “Yearning for Your Love,” “Burn Rubber on Me” and “Oops Upside You.” Charlie Wilson later embarked on a solo career that had him twice named Billboard magazine’s No. 1 R&B Artist of the Year. His solo hits include “There Goes My Baby,” “You Are,” “Without You,” “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” “Chills,” “Forever Valentine” and “I’m Blessed.” His song “If I Believe” got a Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Song in 2014. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $79, $89 and $99, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: CharlieWilsonMusic.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
SMOKEY ROBINSON
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Smokey Robinson was a pioneering member of Motown Records, which played an important role in the racial integration of popular music in the late 1950s and early ’60s. As the founder and frontman of the Motown vocal group the Miracles, Robinson produced 26 top-40 hits, including “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go Go” and the group’s biggest hit “The Tears of a Clown.” Robinson was also one of the major songwriters and producers for other Motown artists, penning such hits as “My Guy” for Mary Wells, “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Since I Lost My Baby” and “Get Ready” for the Temptations, and many others. Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, and was awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize in 2016 for his lifetime contributions to popular music. His show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SmokeyRobinson.com, TheOceanAC.com
STYX
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Formed in 1972, and one of the most successful and prolific hit-producing bands of the 1970s and ’80s, the Chicago-based Styx is the first band in rock-and-roll history to have four consecutive multi-million-selling albums in a row. Its breakthrough album was 1977’s “The Grand Illusion,” the title track of which was one of the band’s biggest hits. Stxy also had major hits with the songs “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Miss America,” “Lorelei,” “Crystal Ball,” “Babe,” “Fooling Yourself (Angry Young Man),” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Renegade.” The band still includes original members James Young on guitar and vocals, and Chuck Panozzo on bass, with lead singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw having been with Styx since 1975. Their show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $75, $85, $95 and $100, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: StyxWorld.com, Tropicana.net
RICH VOS
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: New Jersey-born comedian Rich Vos has had four specials on Comedy Central, made more than 100 television appearances, has been a regular guest on “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” and “The Opie and Anthony Show” on Sirius XM, and was a finalist on the talent TV competition “Last Comic Standing.” He and his comedian wife Bonnie McFarlane host a hit podcast called “My Wife Hates Me” that looks inside the marriage and day-to-day life of both comics. Much of his comedy comes from an introspective, self-deprecating look at his past, as Vos completed a 12 Steps program to overcome drug and alcohol addiction. He has been sober since 1987, often performing comedy at 12 Steps conventions.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $37, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: RichVos.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
THE ELO TRIBUTE SHOW
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The ELO Tribute Show celebrates the genius of Jeff Lynne, a singer and multi-instrumentalist who co-founded the British band Electric Light Orchestra, or ELO, in 1972. ELO is renowned for having successfully blended classical arrangements, and instruments such as cellos and violins, with pop music. Lynne, later a member of the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, wrote nearly all of ELO’s material and produced all of its records. The tribute band consists of six seasoned musicians accurately recreating the music and look of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. ELO’s hits include “Can’t Get It Out of My Head,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Telephone Line,” “Rockaria!” “Do Ya,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Showdown,” “Sweet is the Night,” “Strange Magic,” “Evil Woman,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Ma Ma Belle,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheELOShow.com, TheLandisTheater.com
CHICAGO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: More than 50 years after forming as Chicago Transit Authority, the band Chicago — which shortened its name a year after its 1968 founding in the Windy City — still features four of its seven founding members. They include keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpet player Lee Loughnane, trombonist James Pankow and woodwind specialist Walter Parazaider. Self-described as a “rock and roll band with horns,” Chicago was revolutionary in blending elements of classical music, jazz, R&B and pop. The band produced numerous top-40 hits over the decades, among them “If You Leave Me Now,” “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” “Beginnings,” “Colour My World,” “Just You ‘n’ Me,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Baby What a Big Surprise.” Chicago is the first American rock band to chart top-40 albums in six consecutive decades. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their show takes place at the Borgata Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $68.70, $78.13 and $87.57, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: ChicagoTheBand.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
JOHNNY MATHIS
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Legendary singer/songwriter and romantic balladeer Johnny Mathis has enjoyed monumental show-business success for more than six decades. Two of his most popular songs, “Wonderful! Wonderful!” and “It’s Not for Me to Say,” date back to his early roots in the mid-1950s as an up-and-coming singer from San Francisco, where he grew up. He went on to chart several more hits in the genres of popular music and jazz standards, such as “Chances Are,” “Misty,” “Wild Is the Wind,” “A Certain Smile,” “Gina” and “What Will Mary Say.” In 1978, Mathis and singer Deniece Williams performed the duet “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” that became a No. 1 hit. Mathis, who is also renowned for having recorded six popular albums of Christmas music, was inducted into both the Grammy and the Great American Songbook halls of fame. His show takes place in Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced $89, $99 and $109, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JohnnyMathis.com, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
POP 2000 TOUR
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Hosted by Lance Bass, a member of the phenomenally successful boy band NSYNC, which sold more than 60 million records during its 1995-2002 run, the Pop 2000 Tour features performances by platinum-selling artists Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO. McGrath had a string of top-10 hits as Sugar Ray’s lead singer, among them “Fly,” “When It’s Over,” “Someday” and “Every Morning.” O-Town matched its 1999 mega-hit “Making the Band” with chart-toppers “Liquid Dreams,” “All or Nothing” and “We Fit Together.” Cabrera is the singer/songwriter behind such popular numbers as “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On.” LFO, short for Lyte Funkie Ones, burst onto the pop-music scene the late 1990s with the smash hit “Summer Girls,” and followed that up with the hits “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.” The concert takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40, $50 and $60, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Pop2000Tour.com, Tropicana.net
LIVE AT THE FILMORE
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Live At The Fillmore is a band that pays tribute to the early Allman Brothers Band, when founding members Dickey Betts and the late Duane Allman and Berry Oakley were all part of the original lineup. The band takes its name from the “At Fillmore East” live album by the Allman Brothers, recorded in 1971 at the eminent New York City music venue Fillmore East that was owned by famed concert promoter Bill Graham. Fans of early Allmans will hear such classics as “In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed,” “Melissa,” “Not My Cross To Bear,” “Midnight Rider,” “Blue Sky,” “Whipping Post,” “No One Left To Run With,” “Black Hearted Woman,” “One Way Out,” Statesboro Blues” and “Ain’t Wasting Time No More.” The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: LiveAtTheFillmoreBand.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
MAZ JOBRANI
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Harrah’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The Iranian-born Maz Jobrani moved as a child with his family to the San Francisco Bay section of California in the late 1970s. He was enrolled in a PhD program at UCLA when he decided to instead pursue his childhood dream of acting and performing comedy. He brings his “Things Are Looking Bright” tour to the Concert Venue at Harrah’s. Jobrani has had several TV and film roles since his mid-1990s start, and has been a regular guest on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the “Late Late Show with James Corden.” Jobrani produced and starred in a comedy special on Netflix called “Immigrant” that was filmed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. He has also produced and starred in three original Showtime specials — “Brown and Friendly,” “I Come In Peace” and “I’m Not a Terrorist, but I’ve Played One on TV,” the latter of which is also the title of his best-selling book. Jobrani’s jokes typically focus on race, politics, religion, his family, and the misunderstanding of Middle Easterners in America.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.50 and $54.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MazJobrani.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Doris Kearns Goodwin is a world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. During her public appearances, she puts into context today’s turbulent times by showing how today’s leaders, and we as a society, can learn from the past. Her speech at the Grunin Center is part of the Blauvelt Speaker Series. Goodwin’s career as a presidential historian and author was inspired when, as a 24-year-old graduate student at Harvard University, she was selected to join the prestigious White House Fellows program. Well-known for her appearances and commentary on television, in 2020 Goodwin served as the executive producer for the History Channel’s six-hour, three-night miniseries “Washington,” which delves into the lesser-known details of America’s first president and his evolution as a leader. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $35, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: DorisKearnsGoodwin.com, GruninCenter.org