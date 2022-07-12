Headliner Spotlight

THE MANHATTANS & THE DELFONICS with BLUE MAGIC
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Manhattans is a Grammy Award-winning R&B vocal group that formed in Jersey City in 1962. The group’s hit song “Kiss and Say Goodbye” reached the Top 10 of the Billboard R&B chart in 1976 and remained there for several weeks, and their biggest hit “Shining Star” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, winning the Grammy for Best R&B Performance in 1980. Altogether the group had 45 hits on the Billboard R&B chart. Gerald Alston, who will be with the group at Hard Rock, became the lead singer for the Manhattans in 1970, performing on both of the group’s biggest hits. He left and scored several hits as a solo artist before rejoining the Manhattans in the 1980s and producing such Top 40 R&B hits as “Girl of My Dream,” “I’ll Never Find Another Like You,” “Just One Moment Away,” “Honey, Honey,” “Crazy,” “You Send Me” and others.
Hailing from Philadelphia, the Delfonics helped create what became known as the Sound of Philadelphia, reaching the height of their popularity in the late 1960s and through the ’70s with such hits as “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Ready or Not Here I Come” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time).” The group was established by brothers William and Wilbert Hart, both of whom remain with the group. Another Philly-based soul and R&B group, Blue Magic, founded in 1972, is also part of the show and features original lead singer Ted Mills. They are best known for such smooth soul ballads as “Sideshow,” “Spell,” “What’s Come Over Me,” “Three Ring Circus” and “Stop to Start.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39 and $49, are available at Ticketmaster.com

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DION
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 15
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Bronx, N.Y.-born singer-songwriter Dion DiMucci, who has been best known throughout his more than six-decade career simply as Dion, developed a fondness for music at a young age. By his teen years he and others were singing on Bronx street corners with their own a cappella arrangements, imitating instruments with their voices. Dion’s style is influenced by R&B, blues, doo-wop, pop and rock. In 1957, Dion assembled the best of his neighborhood singers — Freddy Milano, Angelo D’Aleo and Carlo Mastrangelo — to form Dion & the Belmonts, taking the group’s name from Belmont Avenue in the heart of the Bronx. Dion & the Belmonts would become one of the most popular American rock ’n’ roll performers of the pre-British Invasion era, producing more than three dozen Top 40 hits in the late 1950s and early ’60s, the biggest being “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer,” “A Teenager In Love,” “I Wonder Why,” “Ruby Baby” and “Lovers Who Wander.” Other hits included “Where or When,” “Donna the Prima Donna,” “Drip Drop” and “Abraham, Martin and John.” Dion was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, and the song “Runaround Sue” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame as one of the biggest hits in history. In 2020, Dion released the studio album “Blues with Friends” that included music luminaries Joe Bonamassa, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons and others. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MIKE EPPS
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 15
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Mike Epps is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and rapper from Indianapolis, Ind., who has produced six comedy specials since 2006, the last three on Netflix, including “Indiana Mike” earlier this year. According to his website bio, Epps came from a large family, and his natural comedic ability was encouraged at an early age. He began performing stand-up as a teenager around the Indianapolis area before moving to Atlanta to work at the Comedy Act Theater. Epps then relocated to New York City in 1995 and became a regular in the HBO “Def Comedy Jam” series that ran through 1997. Later in 1997, he earned his first major film role when he started in Vin Diesel’s “Strays,” a dramatic portrayal of relationships and drugs. In 2009 he had a role in the smash hit comedy “The Hangover” and has had dozens of TV and film roles since. He currently has a major role in the Netflix comedy sitcom “The Upshaws,” where he stars alongside the show’s co-producer Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields, the latter best known for her roles in the long-running sitcoms “The Facts of Life” and “Living Single.” Epps typically lampoons a number of modern topics in his stand-up routine such as aging, relationships, sexual misconduct and other subjects. His show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79.50, $99.50 and $124.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY & THE O’JAYS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Frankie Beverly is a singer, musician and songwriter best known for his recordings with the soul-and-funk band Maze, which was founded in Philadelphia in 1970 under its original name, Raw Soul. The band relocated to San Francisco, where Beverly befriended Marvin Gaye, who made the group his opening act and, in 1976, suggested it change its name to Maze. The band established a loyal following and went on to produce nine gold albums from 1977 through 1993. Maze’s hits include “Happy Feelin’s,” “While I’m Alone,” “Golden Time of Day,” “Southern Girl,” “The Look in Your Eyes,” “Joy and Pain,” “Before I Let Go,” “We Are One,” “Back in Stride” and “Can’t Get Over You.”
The O’Jays are an R&B-soul trio from Canton, Ohio, that formed in 1958 and still include original members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, who began singing together as high-schoolers. Eric Grant joined the group in 1995. The O’Jays achieved their greatest success after teaming with the legendary Philadelphia songwriting and record producing team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff in 1972. This tour is being touted as the O’Jays last in a career spanning more than six decades. The O’Jays recorded 10 gold albums, nine platinum albums, had seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. The group’s biggest hits include “Back Stabbers,” “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together,” “For the Love of Money,” “I Love Music,” “Livin’ For The Weekend” and “Use ta Be My Girl.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79 and $149, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
’80s LIVE
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 7 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 7.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
‘MASTERS OF
ILLUSION’ — LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most mystifying magicians, “Masters of Illusion” combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception. The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue most days through Sept. 4. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network, where the television version of the show was recently renewed for its 11th season. The live touring show features illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; Mark Bennick, one of the stars from the “Masters of Illusion” TV version of the show who has performed in 10 countries; Chipper Lowell, who blends cutting-edge magic with mentalism, hilarious one-liners, and “a roller-coaster of rapid-fire adlibs and razor-sharp wit”; Chris Funk, whose unique approach to illusion has garnered rave reviews from magic gurus Penn & Teller; Michael Turco, who made his national television debut in 2011 on “America’s Got Talent” and since been described as “a natural born talent and true success story”; and Jonathan Pendragon, who is the youngest performer to ever receive a Performing Fellowship from the Academy of Magical Arts.
How much: Tickets, priced at $28.50, $38.50, $48.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
and CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Both circuses take place at various times Thursdays through Sundays, now through Labor Day weekend.
Where: Inside the Circus Tent on the Sandlot, located between Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort.
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays and Fridays; and 1 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
The adults-only Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets for the Super American Circus, priced at $18, $23, $30, $42 and $65, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com. Tickets for Cirque Risque, priced at $35, $50 and $85, are available at CirqueRisque.com.
BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
When: The self-guided exhibition runs daily through Aug. 28. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (final entry 9 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (final entry 10 p.m.).
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The unique art exhibition Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience is billed as a sensory extravaganza that uses cutting-edge technology and special effects to highlight the artwork of 19th-century post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, who lived from March 1853 to July 1890. Since its debut about a year ago, the show has been seen live by more than 3 million people and includes more than 300 three-dimensional replications of the art of Van Gogh, including many of his best-known works such as “Starry Night,” “The Sunflowers” and “The Irises.” The exhibition includes three rooms, called the Introduction Hall, the Waterfall Room and Immersive Room, each of which gives a different perspective into the life and legend of Van Gogh. An hour-long, 15-song instrumental soundtrack plays in the background during the exhibition. The soundtrack includes such renowned musicians as classic and contemporary jazz greats Miles Davis and Pat Metheny, instrumental composer Peter Broderick, contemporary classical composer Max Richter and several others. The show takes place inside Hard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom.
How much: Tickets are priced at $39.99 Sundays to Thursdays, and $49.99 Fridays and Saturdays for adults; and $23.99 and $28.99 for children ages 5 to 15. All tickets must be purchased through VanGoghAtlanticCity.com
