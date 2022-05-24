Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, May 26
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show's playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
NELLY
When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Born Cornell Haynes Jr. in Austin, Texas, Nelly is a rapper and singer who launched his music career with the four-man hip hop group St. Lunatics in 1993. He began his solo career in 2000 with his debut album “Country Grammar” featuring two Top 10 hits on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop chart, including the title track and the single “Ride Wit Me.” The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and, with more than 8 million copies sold, became Nelly's best-selling album to date. His second album, “Nellyville,” produced the No. 1 hits “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma,” along with the Top 5 single “Air Force Ones.” Nelly went on to release six other studio albums, most recently the nine-track “Heartland” in August 2021 that included several contributions from guest artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown, Breland, Darius Rucker and others. Nelly has won three Grammy awards and nine Billboard Music awards. In 2005, he starred in the remake of the film “The Longest Yard” alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. Other hit songs by Nelly include “Just a Dream,” “Lil Bit,” “Grillz,” “My Place,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” “Batter Up” and “Ms. Drive Me Crazy.” His show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
PRIMUS: A TRIBUTE TO KINGS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Primus is a rock trio that formed in El Sobrante, Calif., in 1984. The group describes its style as a blend of alternative metal, funk and progressive rock and has released nine studio albums since 1990, most recently “The Desaturating Seven” in 2017. The trio is comprised of bassist/lead vocalist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Tim Alexander. On their latest tour, Primus pays homage to the legendary Canadian prog-rock trio Rush, performing Rush’s fifth studio album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Released in 1977, “A Farewell to Kings” is the album that launched Rush into international stardom and gave the band widespread recognition beyond its native Toronto. The album featured the song “Closer to the Heart” that was Rush’s first charted single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Written by late Rush drummer Neil Peart, the song was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Primus also recently released a new, three-song EP entitled “Conspiranoid” that includes an epic, 11-minute opening title track that the band will perform live. The show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE BOXMASTERS
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Probably best known as an Academy Award-winning actor and film producer, Billy Bob “Bud” Thornton has teamed with J.D. Andrew as the frontmen and songwriters to the Boxmasters since 2007, with Thornton a drummer-vocalist and Andrew a guitarist-vocalist. The group has released 12 studio albums since 2008, most recently, “Help...I'm Alive” in April. According to the band’s website, the Boxmasters’ music spans a wide array of influences, most notably the rock ’n’ roll of the 1960s. Fans of the band will recognize odes to the Beatles, Byrds, Beach Boys, Mothers of Invention, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and others. Having opened over the years for ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock, the Boxmasters have built a rabid cult fanbase across the United States and Canada as both opening acts and headliners. According to their website, several longtime friends have contributed to the sound of the band over the years, but the core has always been Andrew and Thornton. “As primary songwriters, the sound of the Boxmasters has been an evolution as the duo constantly strive to find new inspiration, new sounds and new ways of expressing what is in their hearts and on their minds.” Their show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45 and $48.89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE DISTRICTS WITH MOLLY RINGWORM AND STARBERRY
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: The Districts is a rock trio from Lititz, Pa., that formed in 2009 when its members — lead vocalist/guitarist Rob Grote, drummer Braden Lawrence and guitarist Pat Cassidy — were all still in high school. The band describes its sound as a combination of indie, alternative and garage rock with shades of folk/roots rock. The band recently released its fifth studio album, “Great American Painting,” and has four other albums and three EPs to its credit. Its 11-track, 2020 album “You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere” included the hit song “Cheap Regrets” along with the well-received tracks “Hey Jo,” “Velour and Velcro,” “And the Horses All Go Swimming” and others. Also performing is the South Jersey quartet Molly Ringworm, whose name was spun from singer/songwriter Sarah Holt’s father’s “endearing name for a 1980s teen movie star,” according to the band’s Facebook page. Molly Ringworm just released an EP called “Seems” that “pairs nuanced narratives with dynamic arrangements.” The show also includes the five-person, Philadelphia-based band Starberry. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info:
SHAMAN’S HARVEST
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Bourré in Atlantic City
What to expect: Shaman's Harvest is a country/alternative/metal band from Jefferson City, Mo., that includes lead vocalist Nathan Hunt, lead guitarist Derrick Shipp, rhythm guitarist Josh Hamler and drummer Adam Zemanek. The band, which formed in 1997, recently released its seventh studio album called “Rebelator” that features the hit songs “Bird Dog” and “Voices.” The band’s sixth studio album, “Red Hands Black Deeds,” released in 2017, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and No. 9 on the Billboard U.S. Independent albums chart. It included the hit singles “The Devil In Our Wake” and “The Come Up.” Four songs that charted well from Shaman’s Harvest’s 2014 album “Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns” include “In Chains,” “Ten Million Voices,” “Dangerous” and “Dirty Diana.” Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info:
BOOGIE WONDER BAND
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An 11-member group from Canada called the Boogie Wonder Band is, according to its website, “the funkiest, most celebrated, disco-loving band in all the land. The Boogie Wonder Band is party central, bringing traditional disco to a whole new level and getting crowds into the music like few others can.” The band blends classical instruments such as violins, violas, cellos, trumpets, trombones with spectacular, multicolored costumes that capture the essence of the 1970s disco scene. Band-member names also reflect the times, such as Apollo Johnson, Foxy B. Bellucci, Boogie Cindy, Marky de Sax, Spank Williams, and Pistol Pete. Songs disco fans can expect to hear include “Stayin' Alive” and “Night Fever” by the Bee Gees, “Shake Your Booty” by KC and the Sunshine Band, “Bad Girls” by Donna Summer, “Boogie Oogie Oogie” by A Taste of Honey, “Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang, “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps, “Funkytown” by Lipps, Inc., “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and others. Their show takes place at Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45 and $55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
DAVE CHAPPELLE
When: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Dave Chappelle is a stand-up comedian and actor from Washington, D.C., probably best known for his satirical comedy-sketch TV series “Chappelle's Show,” which ran from 2003 to 2006. After leaving the show, Chappelle returned to perform stand-up comedy following a brief hiatus. He has been labeled “the comic genius of America” by Esquire magazine, and ranked No. 9 on Rolling Stone magazine’s “50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.” Among his many accolades are five Emmy and three Grammy awards, the latter all in the category of Best Comedy Album of the Year. On May 4, Chappelle was attacked by a deranged man while performing at the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Fellow comedian Chris Rock, who was also a festival headliner and involved in a similarly bizarre incident back in March, when he was slapped by actor Will Smith during the Oscars, got on stage and asked “Was that Will Smith?” Chappelle has appeared in major roles in several films, his first coming in the 1998 comedy film “Half Baked,” which he co-wrote. He began doing stand-up in 1990, and in 1992 he won critical and popular acclaim for his television appearance in “Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam” on HBO, which began his rise to fame and led to regular guest appearances on late-night TV shows such as “Politically Incorrect,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Howard Stern Show” and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien.” He will perform at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $199, $249 and $349, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ACROSS THE POND TOUR WITH THE STRUTS
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Struts is a four-man, glam-metal band that formed in Derbyshire, England, in 2012. The foursome consists of lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies. The Struts have cited Queen, the Killers, the Smiths, Def Leppard, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and My Chemical Romance among their major influences. The band has released three albums and three EPs since forming, with their 2014 album “Everybody Wants” reaching No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard Rock chart, and their 2018 album “Young and Dangerous” reaching No. 13 on that chart. Their third album, “Strange Days,” came out in October 2020, and reached No. 11 on the BBC Albums chart. Some of the band’s better-known songs include “Put Your Money on Me,” “One Night Only,” “Primadonna Like Me,” “Bulletproof Baby,” “21st Century Dandy,” “In Love With a Camera,” “Another Hit of Showmanship,” “Strange Days” and “I Hate How Much I Want You.” Their show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEARDFEST PRE-PARTY
WITH WORLDTOWN SOUNDSYSTEM
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: The Beardfest Pre-Party is hosted bythe band Out of the Beardspace, which started as a New Jersey-based group of friends who have been making music together since they were teenagers. The band is set to release its third studio album called “Like Moths To a Flame.” Their show Sunday at Anchor Rock Club is serving as an album release party as well as a prelude to the 10th anniversary of Beardfest, which is “a three-day celebration of creative energy that strives to enliven the artist in everyone” that takes place June 16 to 19 in Hammonton. The new album includes the songs “Sneaky Toad,” “The Fall,” “Spooky Beard,” “Cluckaroons,” “Booch” and “Flex.” The band features lead vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Savo, guitarist Zach LoPresti, keyboardist Sam Gutman, drummer Ethan Feinstein and bassists Matt O’Neil and Kevin Savo. Also performing is the Philadelphia-based band Worldtown Soundsystem, whose style is described as a blend of worldwide musical influences, and whose mission is “to celebrate global culture through music and art.” Another Philly-based band, Red Meat Conspiracy, bills itself as an unorthodox quartet that performs hard-hitting, electronic jam-funk-rock music. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info:
World.town,
TAB BENOIT
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: Exit Zero Ferry Park in North Cape May
What to expect: Tab Benoit is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and virtuoso blues guitarist from Houma, La., who twice won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award presented by the Blues Music Awards, which is described as the highest accolade afforded musicians and songwriters in the blues music genre. Benoit was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010 and has released 18 albums since his 1993 start. Popular songs by Benoit include “Shelter Me,” “Nothing Takes the Place of You,” “Muddy Bottom Blues,” “For What It's Worth,” “A Whole Lotta Soul,” “Little Girl Blues,” “One Foot in the Bayou,” “The Blues Is Here to Stay,” “Cherry Tree Blues,” “Crawfishin',” “Too Many Dirty Dishes,” “Louisiana Style” and “Bayou Boogie.” He will be joined by special guest Lightnin' Malcolm. The show is part of the Exit Zero Ferry Park Summer Concert Series.Exit ZeroFerry Park is located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May.
How much: Tickets, priced at $10, $30 and $50, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, May 29
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and at 4 p.m. every Sunday through June 12.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
REVEREND HORTON HEAT WITH THE KOFFIN KATS
When: 8 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: The Reverend Horton Heat is the stage name of singer-songwriter and guitarist James Heath, who is known for his riotous sense of humor and rowdy stage performances. The name is also a reference to his Dallas, Texas-based trio that formed in 1985 and plays a style of music called psychobilly. Psychobilly has been described as a fusion of rockabilly and punk rock and “a loud frantic music that takes the traditional countrified rock style known as rockabilly and ramps up its speed into a gritty, sweaty, honky-tonk, punk-rock pace.” Heat has been called the “Godfather of Modern Rockabilly and Psychobilly.” His trio also includes upright bass player Jimbo Wallace and drummer Jonathan Jeter. Popular songs by the group include “Rock the Joint,” “It's Martini Time,” “Let Me Teach You How to Eat,” “I Can't Surf,” “Psychobilly Freakout,” “Wiggle Stick,” “Nurture my Pig!” and “The Big Red Rocket of Love.” Also performing is another psychobilly trio called the Koffin Kats, which was founded in 2003 in Detroit by guitarist/vocalist Tommy Koffin and lead singer and upright bassist Vic Victor. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: