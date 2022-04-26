Headliner Spotlight

FOREVER YOUNG: AN ULTIMATE TRIBUTE
TO THE MUSIC OF YOUR LIFE
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: The revue show “Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life” is a new look at the greatest hits of all time that, according to its Facebook page, “takes you back to the music of your youth; back to the moment you discovered what it meant to set the record down, push play and tune in.” The five stars of “Forever Young” bring the audience on a journey through the best eras of music. A review of the show states: “They are all so talented, and each of their voices are unique so that not only do they stand out as individuals, the way they harmonize together is amazing. Their show is so family friendly for people of all ages, and that is very rare these days.” Another states: “It was lively, fast paced and held everyone’s interest.” The show’s storyline focuses on five best friends growing up in a small town who want to make it big. Set in a suburban basement, “Forever Young” is packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and songs that range from pop, rock and country classics. Showgoers will likely hear such hits as “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder, “My Generation” by The Who, “The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Rock around the Clock” by Bill Haley, “Heard it in a Love Song” by the Marshall Tucker Band and others. The show takes place at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $38, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
More info:
ESCAPE THE FATE: THE DEAD MASQUERADE TOUR 2
When: 7 p.m.Thursday, April 28
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Escape the Fate is a five-man rock band from Las Vegas that formed in 2004 and consists of lead vocalist Craig Mabbitt, lead guitarist Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, drummer Robert Ortiz, rhythm guitarist TJ Bell and bassist Erik Jensen. Ortiz is the lone founding member in the current lineup of a band that has released seven full-length studio albums and three EPs, including a third studio album that reached No. 25 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Their seventh album, “Chemical Warfare,” was released in April 2021. According to its website, the band’s influences include Marilyn Manson, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Linkin Park, Korn, Metallica, Blink-182 and others. Also performing Thursday night at Anchor Rock Club are the bands Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed and Sleep Cycles. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info:
BREAKING BENJAMIN
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Formed in Wilkes Barre, Pa., in 1999, Breaking Benjamin is a hard-rock band that has released three platinum and two gold albums since being founded by Atlantic City-born Benjamin Burnley and then drummer Jeremy Hummel. The band’s current ensemble includes rhythm guitarist Keith Wallen, lead guitarist Jasen Rauch, bassist and backing vocalist Aaron Bruch and drummer Shaun Foist. Burnley, who was born in A.C. before moving with his family at the age of 12 to Selinsgrove, Pa., has been the band’s principal songwriter since its inception. Among the songs by Breaking Benjamin that got considerable radio airplay are “I Will Not Bow,” “Angels Fall,” “Breath,” “Until the End,” “So Cold,” “Without You,” “Hopeless,” “The Diary of Jane,” “Dance with the Devil,” “Lights Out,” “Blow Me Away,” “Give Me a Sign” and “Sooner or Later.” Breaking Benjamin will be joined by the four-man, heavy-metal bands Seether, which is originally from South Africa, and Starset, from Ohio. Also performing will be Lacey Sturm, the co-founder and former lead vocalist of the hard-rock band Flyleaf who left the band in 2016 to become a solo artist. Sturm also became the first solo female artist to top the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart with her debut album “Life Screams.” Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $67.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
MOTLEY CRUE’D:
MOTLEY CRUE TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect:Motley Crue’d describes itself as “a tribute to not only the most badass party band that has ever hailed from the Hollywood Sunset Strip, but to the spirit of an era. From the look of the band, the sonic energy and the perfection of the music, nothing is overlooked. You’ll swear its 1985 all over again.” The original Mötley Crüe is a heavy-metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981 with bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, lead guitarist Mick Mars and lead singer Vince Neil. Mötley Crüe had seven platinum- or multi-platinum-selling albums, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including 1989’s “Dr. Feelgood” that reached No. 1. The title track of that album was also one of the band’s biggest hits. Other songs that show-goers can expect to hear include “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Live Wire,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Wild Side,” “Live Wire,” “Take Me to the Top” and “Home Sweet Home.” The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
KIX
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Kix is a glam-metal, hard-rock band from Maryland that achieved substantial popularity during the 1980s with songs such as “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” “Midnite Dynamite,” “The Itch,” “Cold Shower,” “Layin’ Rubber,” “Sex,” “Walkin’ Away,” “Cold Blood,” “Red Hot” and “Girl Money.” The band’s fourth of seven studio albums, “Blow My Fuse” in 1988, reached platinum status, and the song “Don’t Close Your Eyes” from that album reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. The band’s last studio album, “Rock Your Face Off,” was recorded in 2014 and reached No. 48 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Kix has also covered songs by AC/DC, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and others in concert. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $35, are available at Etix.com
More info:
JEFF ALLEN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Jeff Allen is a stand-up comedian whose career began in 1978 in the Chicago-area comedy clubs of his home state of Illinois. Once relying heavily on drugs and alcohol as a crutch, Allen has been clean and sober since 1987 and performs a profanity-free act that is appropriate for all ages. According to his website, “Jeff Allen’s rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages. He provides world-class comedy with broad appeal.” Allen has become a favorite performer at corporate functions where material that appeals to a wide audience is a must. Much of his humor centers on relationships, living with teenagers and everyday situations that most people can relate to. Along with stand-up comedy, Allen has also starred in the critically acclaimed film “Apostles of Comedy,” the syndicated series “Bananas,” his own one-hour special “Happy Wife, Happy Life” and the film “Thou Shalt Laugh.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at Etix.com
More info:
STEEL PANTHER: THE RES-ERECTIONS TOUR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Steel Panther is a satirical rock band from Los Angeles best known for its profane and humorous lyrics and exaggerated on-stage reproduction of the stereotypical “glam metal” lifestyle. Steel Panther released its debut album “Feel the Steel” in 2009 that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy chart and would eventually peak at No. 98 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The record featured the spoof singles “Community Property,” “Death to All but Metal” and “Eyes of a Panther.” It’s follow-up album, “Balls Out,” featured the hit “Supersonic Sex Machine.” The band’s other well-received songs include “If You Really, Really Love Me,” “17 Girls In a Row” and “It Won’t Suck Itself.” Steel Panther’s most recent album, “Heavy Metal Rules,” was released in 2019. The band is comprised of lead vocalist Ralph Saenz, guitarist Russ Parrish, drummer Darren Leader and bassist Rikki Dazzle. According to an online review: “Satirically pretending to be a hair-metal band that missed its big break in the ’80s, with spiky wigs, leather jackets, zebra-striped spandex and lots of machismo, their comic take on sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll caught on quickly, leading to sold-out shows and some unexpected brushes with mainstream success.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $49, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JEFFERSON STARSHIP
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Jefferson Starship is a rock band from San Francisco that was formed in 1974 by a group that included former members of Jefferson Airplane, which, since its 1965 founding, is considered a pioneer of the psychedelic-rock genre. Two years after disbanding in 1972, Jefferson Airplane essentially morphed into Jefferson Starship, which released eight gold- or platinum-selling albums from 1974 through the present. Starship’s 1975 album “Red Octopus” went double-platinum, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Both incarnations — Airplane and Starship — underwent a slew of lineup changes since their original inceptions. Currently, guitarist and backing vocalist David Frieberg is the longest-tenured member of either band, having been with Starship since 1974 and having performed on all 11 of Starship’s studio albums. Frieberg also wrote one of Starship’s biggest hits, “Jane,” and co-founded in the mid-1960s another San Francisco-area band, Quicksilver Messenger Service. He is joined by drummer Donny Baldwin, who has been with Starship since 1984, keyboardist Chris Smith (1998), lead vocalist Cathy Richardson (2008) and lead guitarist Jude Gold (2012). Other big hits that Jefferson Starship has had over the years include “We Built This City,” “Sara,” “Miracles,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Count on Me,” “With Your Love,” “Layin’ It On the Line” and “Runaway.” The band still occasionally mixes in songs from its psychedelic Airplane roots too, such as “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Can Be Together” and “Volunteers.” The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $27, $37 and $47, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BRAIN DAMAGE: TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: ThePink Floyd tribute band Brain Damage takes its name from a song on the British rockers’ 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” which is among the most critically acclaimed records in history. The eight-member tribute band “faithfully recreates every nuance of the Pink Floyd catalog — you can expect to be amazed at the attention to detail these performers put into their show.” The performers include keyboardist and lead vocalist Larry Betson, keyboardist and backing vocalist Walter Betson, lead guitarist Ryan Godfried, rhythm guitarist Tony Bratteli, bassist Mike West, drummer Tony Gioia and backing vocalists Victoria Evans and MaryBeth Ventura. Along with the tribute band’s namesake, songs by the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers that fans can expect to hear include “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Time,” “Hey You,” “Money” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
More info:
TITANS OF ’80s ROCK TRIBUTE:
WANTED DOA and SHOT OF POISON
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Titans of ’80s Rock Tribute is a double-header rock concert that pays homage to two chart-topping “hair” bands of the late 1980s, New Jersey’s Bon Jovi and Pa.’s Poison, who together had more than 25 hit singles and sold nearly 200 million records. Hailing from Massachusetts, Wanted DOA has been a Bon Jovi tribute band since 2015. The band prides itself in capturing both the studio and live aspects of Bon Jovi tunes. Fans can expect to hear such original hits as “Runaway,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Bad Medicine,” “I’ll Be There for You,” “Always,” “It’s My Life” and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?” Featured on the E! network TV series “Clash of the Cover Bands,” Shot of Poison has been praised for “replicating the look, sound and antics of the original’s energy, and bringing the same raucous party atmosphere to shows.” Songs Poison fans can expect to hear include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Won’t Forget You,” “Fallen Angel,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Unskinny Bop,” “Something to Believe In” and “Ride the Wind.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $59, are available at Etix.com
More info:
EVIL WOMAN: THE AMERICAN ELO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Displaying “brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and superlative vocals,” the 12-person band Evil Woman: The American ELO is a tribute to the British band Electric Light Orchestra — best known as ELO — that formed in 1970 and had a unique sound characterized by a fusion of pop, rock and classical arrangements. The original band used instruments such as violins and cellos that would not typically be part of a regular rock ensemble. ELO holds a somewhat inauspicious distinction for having the most Billboard Top 40 hits (20) without a No. 1 single than any other band in the chart’s history. ELO fans will hear such hits as “Evil Woman,” “Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Turn To Stone,” “Can’t Get it Out of My Head,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman,” “Strange Magic,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Sweet Is the Night,” “Do Ya” and others. The show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45 and $55, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
DICK FOX’S GOLDEN BOYS STARRING
FRANKIE AVALON AND FABIAN
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Two former teen idols from the late 1950s and early ’60s, and both hailing from Philadelphia, Frankie Avalon and Fabian have joined forces as the Golden Boys. They will perform many of their greatest hits Saturday night at Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom. Avalon was a child prodigy trumpet player, making his TV debut as a kid playing trumpet on “The Honeymooners,” and also became well known on the silver screen, particularly for his role in the 1970s musical film “Grease.” As a singer, Avalon had 31 songs make the Billboard Top 100 chart from 1958 to late 1962, including “Venus,” “Kissing Time,” “De De Dinah,” “Just Ask Your Heart,” “I’ll Wait for You,” “Bobby Sox to Stockings,” “A Boy Without a Girl,” “Why” and “Ginger Bread.” Breaking onto the national scene with a series of performances on “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand,” Fabian Forte became one of the first pop artists to be known by just one name. An overnight singing sensation, Fabian also became a film star with over 30 roles to his credit. Eleven of his songs reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart, among them “Turn Me Loose,” “Tiger,” “Hound Dog Man” and others. Fabian and Avalon will also pay tribute to such stars as Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Ricky Nelson and likely their former Golden Boy Bobby Rydell, who died recently.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $69, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
BILL MAHER
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Born in New York City and raised in Bergen County, Bill Maher is a comedian, actor, political commentator and television host. He is probably best known for the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” which has been immensely popular since its 2003 start and features a panel of special guests who discuss current events in politics and the media. The show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Series every year from 2005 through 2014, and for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in 2016 and 2017. Prior to “Real Time,” Maher hosted a similar late-night show called “Politically Incorrect” from 1993 to 2002 on Comedy Central and later on ABC. Maher has become extremely well known for his political satire and sociopolitical commentary. The subjects he targets often include religion, political correctness, current events, pop culture, race relations and mass media. His critical views of religion were the basis for his 2008 documentary film “Religulous.” Having had numerous roles on a variety of TV shows and films, most often playing himself, Maher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Maher has written two books: “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer” and “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody but Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.” He ranked as high as No. 38 on Comedy Central’s 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $89, $99 and $109, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
SHAWN COLVIN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for the Arts
What to expect: Three-time Grammy Award winner Shawn Colvin’s debut album “Steady On” was released in October 1989 and was lauded for its exceptional songwriting, well-crafted melodies and for Colvin’s tender and provocative vocals. The album received the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Folk Album. She swiftly amassed a dedicated and passionate fanbase, and added two more Grammys in 1998 for the album “Sunny Came Home,” which won for Folk Album of the Year and Song of the Year for the title track. In 2019, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of “Steady On,” Colvin released a solo acoustic version of the album. She will perform “Steady On Acoustic” in its entirety at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts in what promises to be a very special evening for her longtime fans. The 10 songs on the album were written by Colvin or co-written by her with John Leventhal. The original version of the album also featured many different musicians and instruments contributing to each song, among them Leventhal on guitar, bass, mandolin, keyboards, tambourine and background vocals, Bruce Hornsby on piano, Soozie Tyrell on fiddle and Suzanne Vega singing background vocals on the song “Diamond in the Rough.” The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $45, $55 and $135, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info:
THE RONSTADT REVUE:
A TRIBUTE TO LINDA RONSTADT
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Ronstadt Revue is a tribute to Linda Ronstadt, an 11-time Grammy Award winner who sold more than 100 million albums in genres that varied between country, rock, Latin, Motown and even Broadway showtunes. While Ronstadt no longer performs publicly, many of her fans still long to hear her beloved songs that, in many cases, are part of the soundtrack of their lives. Ronstadt Revue strives to fill that void and has done so well enough that two of Linda Ronstadt’s regular band members are currently co-producing an upcoming Ronstadt Revue album. Ronstadt Revue covers every musical genre that Ronstadt did throughout her more than 40-year career. The band is fronted by the Philadelphia-born Gesenia, who, like Ronstadt, was influenced musically by both English and Spanish vocalists. Fans of Ronstadt, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, can expect to hear such songs as “Different Drum,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Carmelita,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Long Long Time,” “Willin’,” “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good” and others. The show kicks off the 2022 Pavilion In The Pines Concert Series by the Lizzie Rose Music Room, which takes place at the Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $45, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com.
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, May 1
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and a 4 p.m. every Sunday through June 12.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: “Hellzapoppin” is described on its website as “the world’s greatest international touring rock ’n’ roll circus sideshow.” A review of the show calls it “a vaudeville freak show of wonder, featuring live stunts such as fire eating and fire breathing, magic and illusions, and a real live half-man.” Showgoers will be treated to acrobatic stunts, sword swallowing, crossbow artistry, and human oddities such as the “Human Blockhead.” Ringleader and show producer Bryce “The Govna” Graves says on the show’s website, “Our fans are about to meet a cavalcade of human curiosities, the likes of which they’ve never seen before. I will be their shepherd and guide on a journey of miraculous discovery through the world of the strange, the odd, the bizarre, the macabre, and where the most unusual people entertain. I’ve spent the past year rebuilding and redesigning the entire show from top to bottom.” Past “Hellzapoppin” performers have been featured on such shows as “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusions,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and the touring magic production show “The Illusionists.” The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20 and $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: