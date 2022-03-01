Headliner Spotlight

THE REAL IRISH COMEDY TOUR
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3
Where: Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for the Arts
What to expect: The Real Irish Comedy Tour visits the Grunin Center on March 3 as an early tune-up to St. Patrick’s Day. The tour bills itself as “the best blend of Irish comedic talent, accents included.” Any combination of five comics from a troupe of 12 — all originally hailing from Ireland, and many having relocated to the United States — perform during each show. Among them are Ger Staunton, who has been described by the International Comedy Club of Dublin as, “One of the best comedy writers in Ireland. His material is meticulously crafted and delivered in the kind of playful, tongue-in-cheek style that endears him to audiences of all ages and demographics.” The troupe also includes Katie Boyle, an Irish comedian living in Brooklyn, N.Y., who “talks extensively about her journey through American culture … and her insane, murderous family!” Comedian Danny O’Brien is a member of the troupe who will soon embark on a tour called “Lock-In” that will have him performing in several prisons across Ireland and the United Kingdom. Mark Hayes has been dubbed “Ireland’s craziest and wittiest comedian, writer and, at times, poet,” claiming to also have been called “the runt of Irish literature … so take your pick.” He is the author of three books including “RanDumb: The Adventures of an Irish Guy in L.A.,” which earned a No. 1 rating on Amazon Humor. Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $35, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info: RealIrishComedyTour.com, GruninCenter.org
DRAW THE LINE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Hailing from Aerosmith’s hometown of Boston and billed as the only tribute act endorsed by the original band, Draw the Line is a five-man band that has performed in all but two states in the nation over a career spanning more than 25 years. Taking their name from the fifth Aerosmith album, Draw the Line’s lead singer Neill Byrnes not only expertly mimics the blues-based, heavy metal, hard rock tunes Aerosmith is famous for, he bears a striking resemblance to Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler. Draw The Line performs such classic hits as “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Walk this Way,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.” The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: DrawTheLine.net, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
AN EVENING OF SINATRA STARRING LOU DOTTOLI
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: Having been trained vocally at the famed Juilliard School of Music in New York City, Lou Dottoli learned the techniques and vocal stylings of the late, legendary Frank Sinatra and delivers the famed crooner’s songs with a passion that resonates well with his audience. Born and raised in New Jersey, Dottoli became a fan of his fellow Garden Stater as a teenager who listened to all of Sinatra’s songs. On Friday night, Dottoli will perform behind the 12-piece Next Generation Big Band, which has roots dating to the 1980s and “incorporates professional musicianship and stage presence into a dynamic and engaging performance.” Fans of Ol’ Blue Eyes will hear such classics as “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “Summer Wind,” “World On A String,” “Lady Is A Tramp.” “Come Fly With Me,” “My Kind of Town,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “It Was a Very Good Year” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheEntertainer.org, TheLandisTheater.com
THE 5th DIMENSION
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: A Grammy Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most prolific R&B groups in the genre’s history, the 5th Dimension has had 20 gold and platinum records to its credit and has won six Grammy awards. The famed quintet, whose musical stylings have also crossed into pop, soul and jazz since its mid-1960s founding, has performed on many of the world’s most famous stages, among them Radio City Music Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. They have also delivered many memorable television performances on such TV programs as the “Ed Sullivan Show,” “Soul Train” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” The Northern New Jersey-born Florence LaRue is the lone original from the founding five. Rounding out the group’s current ensemble are Patrice Morris, Leonard Tucker, Floyd Smith and Willie Williams. Well-known 5th Dimension hits include “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “(Last Night) I Didn’t Get to Sleep at All,” “If I Could Reach You” and a cover of the Association’s pop hit “Never My Love” that the 5th Dimension turned into a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. Their show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34.50, $49.50 and $64.50, are available through Ticketmaster.com
More info: 5thDimensionLive.com, Tropicana.net
CROCE PLAYS CROCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for the Arts
What to expect: Croce Plays Croce is a special night of music that features classic hits by the late folk-rock singer/songwriter Jim Croce as performed by his son A.J. Croce. The younger Croce will also perform some of his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his Philadelphia-born father, who was famous for such classics as “Operator,” “I Got a Name,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Workin’ at the Car Wash Blues,” “Time in a Bottle” (a song Jim wrote for his son when A.J. was a young boy), “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Rapid Roy the Stock Car Boy” and “Lovers Cross.” A virtuoso piano player, A.J. Croce has toured with such esteemed artists as Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Earth, Wind & Fire, and B.B. King. With a rich catalog of original compositions, including 10 studio albums, A.J. Croce recently released a song by his father that had never before been recorded — “Name of the Game.” Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $48, are available at GruninCenter.org.
More info: AJCroceMusic.com, GruninCenter.org
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Grand Funk Railroad is a rock ’n’ roll quintet whose heyday was in the 1970s, but whose popularity still resonates widely on class-rock stations due to a slew of popular hits. The band’s name is a play-on-words of the Grand Trunk Western Railroad that has run through the band’s home town of Flint, Mich., since the mid-19th century. The band originally formed as a power trio in 1969 with guitarist Mark Farner, drummer Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher. Brewer and Schacher and are both still with the band, which broke up twice before reuniting with the current ensemble it has maintained for the past 22 years. Brewer and Schacher are joined by Max Carl, GFR’s co-lead singer with Brewer; keyboardist Tim Cashion; and guitarist Bruce Kulick, who was previously with KISS for 12 years. GFR has produced such hits as “I’m Your Captain,” “We’re an American Band,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “The Loco Motion,” “Inside Looking Out,” “Rock & Roll Soul,” “Bad Time,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Heartbreaker,” “Sin’s a Good Man’s Brother” and others. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $45, $50, $60 and $65, are available through Ticketmaster.com
More info: GrandFunkRailroad.com, TheOceanAC.com
DEAD SERIOUS MMA
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: Dead Serious MMA was founded by Frankie and Lourdes Perez in 2011 after their son, Frankie Perez Jr., took an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting and began competing in 2008. The couple soon found themselves completely engulfed by the sport and started Dead Serious Fight Gear, a company that sold MMA clothing and equipment at local events. This venture morphed into their starting Dead Serious MMA Promotions, hosting their first fight card at the Rahway Recreational Center in North Jersey in October 2011. Within five years, Dead Serious Promotions grew to hosting more than 20 shows annually. In 2018, Dead Serious teamed with Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat, the longest-running MMA promotional organization in New Jersey that has advanced more than 150 fighters to the UFC (which is considered the MMA’s upper echelon), including several becoming UFC champions, among them Matt Serra, Chris Weidman and Frankie Edgar. Tentatively scheduled on Saturday night’s fight card are Calvin Eric versus Abdul Moses, and Julian Rodriguez versus Nick Inneo. Call 201-538-4843 or visit the websites below for more information on the fight card and ticket pricing. The event takes place in the Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel.
How much: Ticket prices to be announced.
More info: DeadSeriousMMA.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
DON FELDER
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect:Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder is likely best known as the former lead guitarist for one of the greatest American rock ’n’ roll bands in history, the Eagles, from 1974 through 2001. Felder performed on most of the Eagles’ best-selling studio albums, among them “On the Border,” “One of These Nights,” “Hotel California,” “The Long Run” and the 1994 live album “Hell Freezes Over.” Together, Eagles albums that Felder contributed to sold more than 150 million copies, including “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” that sold more than 38 million copies by itself. His lead-guitar skills are recognizable on such Eagles’ hits as “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Take It to the Limit,” “New Kid in Town,” “Victim of Love,” “Those Shoes” and the Grammy-winning “Hotel California” that Felder co-wrote with Eagles’ members Don Henley and Glenn Frey. Over the years, Felder also recorded and/or performed with such iconic artists as the Bee Gees, Peter Frampton, Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Warren Zevon, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, Vince Gill, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon and Stephen Stills. Felder’s 2008 memoir “Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles” became an almost instant New York Times best seller. In 2019 he released his first solo album in seven years, “American Rock ’n’ Roll,” which includes 11 songs, among them the high-energy “Hearts on Fire” and “Rock You,” and the more mellow tracks “Falling in Love” and “You’re My World.” He and his band perform at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89 and $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DonFelder.com, Borgata.MGMResorts
ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: Zoso: the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 and, according to the tribute band’s website, “embodies Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones in their spirit, tightly wound talent, and authenticity.” Matt Jernigan performs as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s lead-singer Plant, John McDaniel as guitarist Page, Adam Sandling as bassist John Paul Jones and Bevan Davies as late drummer John Bonham. The original British rockers performed from 1968 until Bonham’s death in 1980, reuniting for single gigs four times since (with Bonham’s son Jason on drums), most recently in 2007. Each member of Zoso — named after Zeppelin’s fourth studio album — uses authentic vintage instruments that mimic those that the original band used. Led Zeppelin fans can expect to hear such hits as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” “Kashmir,”
“Ramble On,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Heartbreaker,” “All My Love,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Fool in the Rain,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” “Hey, Hey What Can I Do,” “Communication Breakdown” and others. Their show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50 and $34.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ZosoOnTour.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
IT WAS FIFTY
YEARS AGO TODAY:
A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The show “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles” stars music luminaries Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Joey Molland of the band Badfinger, former Chicago lead singer Jason Scheff, and founding Moody Blues and Wings member Denny Laine. The quintet will perform many of their individual hits plus selected songs from the Beatles’ albums “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver,” which were released in 1965 and ’66, respectively. Fans of Rundgren, a suburban-Philadelphia-born multi-instrumentalist and record producer who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, can expect to hear his hits “I Saw the Light” and “Hello It’s Me,” and Cross fans should hear “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind.” Songs that Badfinger fans will likely hear include “Come and Get It” and “Day After Day,” and Laine and Scheff will each sing hits from the bands they were part of during their respective careers. Songs that were the biggest hits from the two Beatles’ albums being honored include “Drive My Car,” “Norwegian Wood,” “Nowhere Man,” “Michelle,” “In My Life” and “If I Needed Someone” from “Rubber Soul,” and “Taxman,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Good Day Sunshine” and “Got to Get You into My Life” from “Revolver.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
LOTUS LAND: THE
AMERICAN RUSH TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: The Rush tribute band Lotus Land has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of the Canadian power trio’s musical craftsmanship and spirited performances. According to their website, the tribute band’s fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally, particularly in the wake of the death about two years ago of principal Rush lyricist and virtuoso drummer Neil Peart, who was with the band through most of its 50-year history (1968 to 2018). Rush released 19 studio albums, with 10 exceeding 1 million copies each, placing them third on the Billboard ranking for “most consecutive gold or platinum albums by a rock band.” A recent setlist by Lotus Land, which takes its name from the lyrics in the Rush song “Freewill,” included the songs “Closer to the Heart,” “Spirit of the Radio,” “Xanadu,” “Fly By Night,” “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” “Working Man,” “The Trees,” “Freewill,” “Caravan,” “Distant Early Warning” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35 and $49, are available at Etix.com
More info: LotusLandBand.com, Levoy.net
PITBULL
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Pitbull is a rapper and singer from South Florida who released his debut album “M.I.A.M.I.” in 2004 and had what has been called his breakthrough single “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” on his fourth album “Rebelution” in 2009. He is currently touring behind his soon-to-be-released 12th studio album “Timeless.” Pitbull 11th studio album, “Libertad 548,” dropped in September 2019 and went nine-times platinum behind the hit songs “No Lo Trates” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.” Pitbull has sold more than 25 million studio albums and more than 100 million singles worldwide. Other hits he has had over the years include the songs “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” “I Know You Want Me,” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor),” “Rain Over Me,” “Hotel Room Service,” “Gasolina,” “Dame Tu Cosita,” “Feel This Moment,” “International Love,” “Time of Our Lives,” “Fireball,” “Jungle” and “Locas.” His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99 and $119, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: PitbullMusic.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
DRAW THE LINE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: The Landis Theater
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com.
More info: DrawTheLine.net, TheLandisTheater.com
‘80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, March 6
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through March 27.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
THE MOODY BLUES’
JOHN LODGE
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: John Lodge is a singer, songwriter and bass guitarist, and one of the principal members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band the Moody Blues, which was active through 2018. The band formed in Birmingham, England, in 1964. Drummer Graeme Edge is the only member to have stayed with the band throughout its entire existence, but Lodge joined in 1966 and guitarist Justin Hayward in 1967, and both remained members through the Blues’ rise to stardom and their 1970s and ’80s heyday. Lodge is a prolific writer who penned the Blues’ hits “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band),” “Ride My See-Saw,” “Isn’t Life Strange?” and others. Lodge has been hailed as one of the “10 most influential bass players on the planet,” and was with the other Blues’ members during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019. On Wednesday evening, he and his 10,000 Light Years Band will perform all of the Moody Blues hits through their more than five-decade career, including the songs “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Your Wildest Dreams,” “Question,” Gemini Dream,” “The Voice” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $65, are available at Etix.com
More info: JohnLodge.com, Levoy.net