Headliner Spotlight

HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS:
THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Fronted by a lead vocalist who highly resembles rocker Bob Seger in his heyday, Hollywood Nights: the Bob Seger Experience bills itself as the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, a group of Detroit, Michigan-area, roots-rockers who formed in 1973. The nine-member, New Jersey-based tribute band recreates the originals down to the smallest detail, including touring with a baby grand piano similar to that used by the Silver Bullet Band. Show-goers will hear such Seger favorites such as “Night Moves,” “Traveling Man,” “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Main Street,” “Katmandu,” “Turn the Page,” “Still the Same,” “Like a Rock,” “Fire Down Below,” “You’ll Accompany Me,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Fire Lake” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $39, are available at Etix.com
More info:
ASHLEY AUSTIN MORRIS
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Where: Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City
What to expect: Ashley Austin Morris is a comedian, actress and playwright who recently released her debut comedy album called “Slightly Off,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes comedy chart. The album features 30 short tracks on a variety of everyday topics that she spins into humorous snippets. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Morris joined a comedy troupe called “Viva La Vulva!” and contributed to the group’s writing and sketch comedy. A graduate of the University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts, she wrote and co-starred in a short comedy romance called “Be Good, Daniel,” and also wrote “Libido Limbo,” a play about three women being trapped in purgatory and being saved by Hillary Clinton, which was a finalist at Atlanta’s Young Playwrights Festival. She also had roles in the Off-Broadway comedy-dramas “Die Mommie Die,” “Paper Dolls,” “Isabel and Bees,” “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” and played a guest character on an episode of the popular TV show “Ugly Betty.” She has also had roles in numerous other stage productions and TV shows, including on the new FX series “Fleischman’s In Trouble.” She continues to perform stand-up comedy routines, mainly in the New York City area where she now lives. Her show takes place at the Claridge’s Celebrity Theater. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com,
More info:
THE WHISKEY CHARMERS
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton
What to expect: The Whiskey Charmers is the Detroit, Michigan-based trio of singer-guitarist Carrie Shepard, singer-guitarist Lawrence Daversa and drummer Brian Ferriby that formed in 2012. Since then the group has put out three full-length albums, including its self-titled debut album in 2015, “The Valley” in 2017, and most recently the 10-track “On The Run.” Their latest album is available on Spotify and includes the title track and such songs as “Nobody Care,” “The Devil’s Rodeo” and “Stop Running Your Mouth.” Their sound has been labeled as “country noir” or “gothic Americana.” The former deputy director of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., was quoted on the duo’s website as saying: “I’ve heard a lot of good musicians. The Whiskey Charmers remind me of no one. And to me, that is of the best compliments any act can receive.” The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20 and $25, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: The smash-hit, multimedia, laser-and-light show features original master recordings of songs by British progressive-rock superstar Pink Floyd, driven by cutting-edge lighting and special effects. Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1986, and billing itself as the longest touring theater show in the country, the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular stays fresh by having its multitude of special effects and sensory bombardment subtly tweaked each year. The first half of this year’s show will be viewed through 3-D glasses and features songs from the 1973 album “Dark Side of the Moon.” The second half, viewed through prism glasses, rocks to Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” from ’79. Producer Steve Monistere has turned the Laser Spectacular into a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd in a way that, according to the website, “carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects,” but without a live band on stage. The album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” is among the most critically acclaimed records in history and helped propel the band to international fame. The album included the hit songs “Money,” “Us and Them,” “Brain Damage (Dark Side of the Moon),” “Time,” “On the Run,” “Speak to Me” and “Breathe” (In the Air).” The album “The Wall” features the hits “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Hey You” and “Mother.” The show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $49, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC VAN HALEN NATION: THE
PREMIER VAN HALEN TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Van Halen Nation is a southern New Jersey foursome that pays tribute to the “Diamond Dave” or David Lee Roth era of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from southern California. The tribute band generates the same kind of high-intensity shows that Van Halen was renowned for, including the chemistry between original lead singer Roth, guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen and the thunderous rhythm section of bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Alex Van Halen. Van Halen Nation features Marc Moore as Roth, Pete Kamenakis as Anthony, Matt Stanley as Eddie Van Halen and Chris Nerone as Alex Van Halen. Moore founded the tribute band in the early ’90s. Fans of Van Halen can expect to hear all of their vintage hits, such as “Jump,” “You Really Got Me,” “Panama,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Hot For Teacher,” “Ain’t Talkin ‘Bout Love,” “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “And the Cradle Will Rock,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
VanHalenNation1984.wordpress.com,
LUCY KAPLANSKY
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton
What to expect: Lucy Kaplansky is a folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, mandolin and piano. Her career began in the Chicago, Illinois folk-music club scene as a teenager. Shortly after finishing high school, Kaplansky left for New York City where, according to her website bio, “she found a fertile community of songwriters and performers — Suzanne Vega, Steve Forbert, The Roches and others.” She was quoted in a New York Times article as being “a rare vocal talent; a truly gifted performer full of enchanting songs.” She lessened her live-performance schedule for a while to further her education, earning a doctorate in Clinical Psychology, yet continued to sing and often found herself drawn back into the world of performing full time. She has released 10 solo albums since 1994, most recently “Last Days of Summer” in 2022, “Everyday Street” in 2018, “Reunion” in 2012 and “Kaplansky Sings Kaplansky” in 2011 that features songs written by her late father, mathematician Irving Kaplansky. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
BRAIN DAMAGE:
PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Pink Floyd tribute band Brain Damage takes its name from a song on the British prog-rockers’ 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” which is among the most critically acclaimed records in history. The eight-member tribute band “faithfully recreates every nuance of the Pink Floyd catalog – you can expect to be amazed at the attention to detail these performers put into their show.” The performers include keyboardist and lead vocalist Larry Betson, keyboardist and backing vocalist Walter Betson, lead guitarist Ryan Godfried, rhythm guitarist Tony Bratteli, bassist Mike West, drummer Tony Gioia and backing vocalists Victoria Evans and MaryBeth Ventura. Along with the tribute band’s namesake, songs by the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers that fans can expect to hear include “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Time,” “Hey You,” “Money” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $30, $35 and $40, are available at Etix.com
More info:
PHIL DUCKETT, NICK ALEX
and RUS GUTIN
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City
What to expect: Three veterans of New York City funny business take the Claridge’s Celebrity Theater stage on Saturday night. Hailed as one of the hottest rising stars in the New York City area, Phil Duckett is a native of South Carolina whose “country grammar and southern charm bring a fresh perspective on life in the big city, commanding the stage with a smile that’ll win over your mama, and a mouth that will scare your daddy straight.” Nick Alex is a stand-up comedian from Long Island, New York, who labels his comedic style as “unnecessarily frustrated, stemming from his upbringing as an only child with an overbearing mom, and a short-fused dad, on an island known for its aggression.” His popular podcast “That’s A Shame with Nick Alex” comes out every Tuesday on YouTube.Rus Gutin, who goes by the moniker Poppa Rus, started his stand-up career at age 19 in 1999. His stage persona has been described as “a compelling mixture of Woody Allen and Sam Kinison: something akin to Jewish angst on meth.” Gutin recently released an hour-long comedy called “Legal Guardian” that was taped live at the New York Comedy Club. As a comic actor, Gutin has had roles in such films as “Surf School,” “The Last Stand,” “Something Like a Business” and “Hold On Loosely.” Their show takes place at the Claridge’s Celebrity Theater. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info:
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Pickett and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: