Headliner Spotlight

MY MOTHER’S ITALIAN,
MY FATHER’S JEWISH
& I’M IN THERAPY
When: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Produced by Brooklyn, New York native Steve Solomon, who grew up in a multi-ethnic neighborhood that proved the ideal training ground for perfecting a variety of dialects, the hilarious one-man show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy” brings to life more than 20 wild and relatable characters, using dialects, accents and sound effects to capture their essence. The audience will be treated to “a wonderfully funny journey about growing up, mixed marriages, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting and dozens of other side-splitting situations we can all relate to,” according to Solomon’s website. The show is one of the longest-running one-man shows in Broadway history. During the 80-minute performance, Solomon, who describes himself as a former class clown, speaks of his bubbie (Jewish grandmother) from East New York who is afraid of the “evil eye,” and Angelina, his nonna (Italian grandmother) who “wore a brassiere the size of a hammock.” Solomon employs a perfect Italian accent when impersonating his Uncle Vito (“He takes two hours to watch 60 Minutes”), Aunt Millie, Uncle Frankie and many others. The show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND
25th ANNIVERSARY OF
“TROUBLE IS…”
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: A product of blues-rich Shreveport, Louisiana, Kenny Wayne Shepherd began playing guitar as a toddler when his grandmother bought him a series of plastic guitars using S&H Green Stamps. Shepherd taught himself how to play by following along with material from the vast record collection of his DJ/concert promoter father, going on to become one of the most accomplished and best-known blues guitarists in the modern era. Shepherd is touring behind his latest album, “Trouble Is...25,” released in 2022 on the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling, second studio album called “Trouble Is…,” which holds the record for the longest-running album on the U.S. Billboard Blues chart. That was Shepherd’s second of nine albums that would reach No. 1 on that chart, the others being “Ledbetter Heights” in 1995 (recorded when he was still a teen), “Live On” in 1999, “10 Days Out: Blues from the Backroads” in 2007, “How I Go” in 2011, “Goin’ Home” in 2014, “Lay It On Down” in 2017 and “The Traveler” in 2019. Shepherd, who is the father of five children with his wife of 16 years, Hannah Gibson (the eldest daughter of actor Mel Gibson), has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and has performed live on such TV shows as “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” among others. He and his band – which includes singer and longtime friend and collaborator Noah Hunt, drummer Chris Layton and keyboardist Joe Krown – have performed or recorded with such blues luminaries as Buddy Guy, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, B.B. King, Etta Baker, and surviving members of Muddy Waters’ and Howlin’ Wolf’s bands. The show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $77 and $86, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
KennyWayneShepherd.net, .com,
RICK WAKEMAN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Rick Wakeman is a keyboardist and composer best known as a former member of the British progressive rock band Yes, in which he was a member across five tenures between 1971 and 2004. A classically trained pianist, Wakeman also released numerous solo albums across different music genres since the early 1970s. He has penned three books, including “Say Yes! An Autobiography,” “Grumpy Old Rockstar and Other Wondrous Stories” and “Further Adventures of a Grumpy Old Rockstar.” Born in May 1949 in London, England, Wakeman quit his studies at the Royal College of Music in 1969 to become a full-time session musician. He performed for such fellow music luminaries as David Bowie, Elton John, Marc Bolan, Cat Stevens and Lou Reed. In 1971, Wakeman left the folk-rock group he was in to join Yes, with whom he played on some of their most influential albums, and became an iconic and prominent figure in progressive rock. In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Yes. His son, Oliver Wakeman, was also a member of Yes from 2008 to 2011. As a preview to his latest tour, Rick Wakeman states on his website: “My set will consist of music taken from across the wide breadth of my 50-year-plus career, stripped back to its roots in arrangements for grand piano. It will include work from my early days as a session player arranging and performing keyboards on hits like David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars,’ through my groundbreaking stint with progressive rock band Yes and my own multi-platinum solo albums, plus quirky covers of other acts like The Beatles.” His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE BILLY WALTON BAND
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: A bona fide guitar virtuoso, Billy Walton returns to his hometown of Tuckerton when he and his band return to the Lizzie Rose Music Room. Walton is backed up by bassist William Paris, sax player Tom Petraccaro, trumpet player Bruce Krywinski, keyboardist Eric Safka and drummer Shane Luckenbough. More recently, according to the band’s website, “the arrival of vocalist extraordinaire Destinee Monroe has brought the band to a whole. Their efforts met with immediate interest from the fertile British Blues scene, leading to multiple successful tours across Europe and eastern United States.” The Billy Walton Band has written and recorded many original songs, but at the Lizzie Rose, show-goers will recognize the group’s covers of songs by Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Temptations, the Rolling Stones, Chicago, ZZ Top, the Spencer Davis Group and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
A BRONX TALE: ONE MAN SHOW STARRING CHAZZ PALMINTERI
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri has more than 50 major film roles to his credit, and the catalyst to the Bronx-born star’s mega-success was a script he wrote and performed as a one-man show in 1989 called “A Bronx Tale.” So successful was the show when it debuted in Los Angeles that Palminteri moved it to Broadway, where it sold out for four straight months. Palminteri was offered $1 million for the movie production rights, but he turned it down for the opportunity to write the screenplay himself and perform the role as one of the film’s main characters, Sonny. He appeared in the 1993 film alongside such stars as Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro, the latter of whom also made his directorial debut. When his schedule would permit it, Palminteri continued to perform “A Bronx Tale” in its original one-man-show format, as he will Saturday night at Ocean Casino Resort. Much of “A Bronx Tale” is based on Palminteri’s own rough-and-tumble childhood growing up in the Bronx. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ChazzPalminteri.net,TheOceanAC.com
TITANS OF ’80s ROCK: SHOT OF POISON and OZZMOSIS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Levoy Theatre
What to expect: The Titans of ’80s Rock Tribute is a double-header rock concert that pays homage to two chart-topping rockers of the 1980s – Poison and Ozzy Osbourne. Featured on the E! network TV series “Clash of the Cover Bands,” and praised by Poison frontman Bret Michaels himself, Shot of Poison has been praised for “replicating the look, sound and antics of the original’s energy, and bringing the same raucous party atmosphere to shows.” Songs that Poison fans can expect to hear include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Won’t Forget You,” “Fallen Angel,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Unskinny Bop,” “Something to Believe In” and “Ride the Wind.” Ozzmosis features an amazing singer, Ricky Wood, who has been hailed as the most realistic looking and sounding Ozzy Osbourne impressionist in the tribute business. Ozzy fans can expect to hear such hits as “Paranoid,” “Crazy Train,” “Iron Man,” “No More Tears,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Flying High Again,” “Psycho Man” and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $40 and $45, are available at Etix.com
More info:
WINSLOW: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: The six-man tribute band Winslow celebrates the music of one of the most beloved bands in American history, the Eagles. Depending on the song, three members of the group alternate singing lead, just as the Eagles often did with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Joe Walsh. The tribute band takes its name from an iconic line in one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ best-known songs, “Take It Easy,” which states: “Well, I’m a-standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, and such a fine sight to see. It’s a girl, my Lord, in a flatbed Ford slowin’ down to take a look at me.” With a passion for detail, Winslow recreates all aspects of a live performance by the Eagles, including their five-part harmonies, precise instrumentation, stage showmanship, and the signature sound that made them one of the most successful bands of the ’70s. Winslow covers the Eagles’ music catalog of greatest hits, deep cuts, as well as some of the solo work of Henley and Walsh. From their outstanding emulation of the a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road” to the precision of dueling guitars in “Hotel California,” Winslow impressively mimics the originals. Other songs Eagles’ fans can expect to hear include “One of These Nights,” “Best of My Love,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “New Kid in Town,” “Witchy Woman,” “In the City,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Heartache Tonight,” “In the Long Run,” “Already Gone,” “Life In the Fast Lane,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
BACK TO THE ’80s When: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. It promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.” The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through April at the Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: