Headliner Spotlight

BILLY STRINGS
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16, 17 and 18
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Born William Apostol in Lansing, Michigan, the 30-year-old Billy Strings is a three-time Grammy Award-nominated bluegrass musician whose 2021 album “Home” won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. His fifth studio album, the 16-track “Renewal,” also released in 2021, was Grammy nominated for Best Bluegrass Album and includes the Grammy-nominated song “Love and Regret.” Apostol got his stage name Billy Strings from his aunt, who recognized his exceptional ability to play multiple acoustic string instruments from an early age. Strings, who primarily plays guitar in concert, was nominated for six awards at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year for the second straight year and taking the Song of the Year award for his song “Red Daisy.” String’s biological father died of a heroin overdose when he was two, and his mother remarried Terry Barber, an accomplished amateur bluegrass musician who introduced Strings to traditional bluegrass legends at a young age. Strings, who also went through a stage of hard drugs and alcohol before becoming sober, regards Barber as his father, and last October announced his forthcoming album “Me/And/Dad,” which is a co-project with Barber. Strings’ touring band includes Billy Failing on banjo, Royal Masat on upright bass, Jarrod Walker on mandolin and Alex Hargreaves on fiddle. Their three shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BUSH
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Bush is a British rock band formed in London in 1992, currently consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale, lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes. The band’s 1994 debut album “Sixteen Stone” went six times platinum and propelled Bush into stardom beyond Europe. It has been hailed as one of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1990s, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, including the No. 1 album on the 1996 Billboard Rock Albums chart, “Razorblade Suitcase.” The band broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, releasing five albums since then, most recently “The Kingdom” in 2020 and “The Art of Survival” last year. Bush has been described as a blend of post-grunge, alternative rock and hard rock. They have had hits with the songs “Glycerine,” “Comedown,” “Everything Zen,” “Bullet Holes,” “The Only Way Out,” “Little Things,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and others. Their show takes place at Ocean’s Ovation Hall. There will be before and after parties at Ocean’s Villain & Saint gastropub.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JOHN PIZZI
When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: John Pizzi is a ventriloquist and a seasoned veteran of comedy clubs across America, “pairing pitch-perfect characterizations through ventriloquism with the graceful spontaneity of a master” according to his website bio. He and his characters have appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman,” “America’s Funniest People,” “Good Morning America” and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” His ventriloquism is delivered with an irreverent, Don Rickles-esque style of humor. Some of his more popular characters include Uncle Smiley, “A bitter old coot who will tell you what he does not like, and what little he does like”; Smokey the pimp, or as he calls himself, “A physical relationship facilitator”; Andy, a lovable bad boy who has a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud response to anything going on in the room; Baby Princess, a beautiful little baby who really has to go potty; and John’s Human Dummy, in which volunteer members of the audience put their heads through cardboard cutouts and become part of the act. His show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $12.26, are available at Ticketmaster.com
KOOL & THE GANG
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: In 1964, Robert “Kool” Bell, his brother Ronald, and five of their Jersey City neighborhood friends formed an R&B mashup of funk, soul, rock, pop and dance music that went through different names before settling on Kool & The Gang. Robert Bell remains the group’s lone original of the seven. The band opened for other headliner acts such Ritchie Havens and Richard Pryor before their self-titled 1969 debut album introduced what became their signature horn-driven sound and spawned their first Billboard R&B-charted single that put them on the road to superstardom. In the more than 50 years that followed, Kool & The Gang produced 31 gold and platinum albums, earned two Grammy Awards and had 25 top-10 Billboard hits, among them “Let the Music Take Your Mind,” “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Celebration,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Misled,” “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Summer Madness,” “Fresh,” “Too Hot,” “Take My Heart,” “Open Sesame,” “Cherish,” “Funky Man,” “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight,” “Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours)” and others. Their No. 1 R&B hit “Celebration” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Kool & The Gang has performed longer than any R&B group in history. The band was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame due to the number of hits it had that were used in major motion pictures, among them “Jungle Boogie” in both “Pulp Fiction” and “Undercover Brother”; “Summer Madness” in “Rocky”; and “Hollywood Swinging” in the movie “Roll Bounce.” Their show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $50, $55, $70 and $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
MJ LIVE: MICHAEL
JACKSON TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Praised for bringing the same high energy and excitement that the “King of Pop” brought to the stage, and backed up by mega-talented dancers, an intense sound system, lighting and special effects, MJ Live has been hailed as one of the best tribute shows in the world. The show stars Jalles Franca as Michael Jackson. Franca moved to the United States from Brazil at the age of 16 to fulfill his dreams as a professional dancer, and began a seven-year residency in Las Vegas at age 21. When Jackson died in 2009, Franca began dedicating his talents to paying tribute to the late superstar, winning numerous contests for best Michael Jackson impersonator. The late Michael Jackson won 15 Grammy Awards and was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a solo artist and as part of the Jackson Five with his four brothers. In a career that spanned more than four decades, Jackson’s contributions to music, dance and fashion made him a global figure in popular culture and one of the most awarded musical artists in history. MJ fans will be welcome to sing along to hits such as “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Dangerous,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Black and White” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” The show features a younger Michael Jackson is spotlighted during a Jackson 5 segment, which featuring such songs as “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There.” The show takes place at Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $69, are available at Ticketmaster.com
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
When: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Those worldly ambassadors and uber-skilled showmen of the hard court, the Harlem Globetrotters, will visit Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Tuesday evening as part of the 2023 World Tour Presented By Jersey Mike’s Subs. Their new show is touting “amped-up, interactive family entertainment” along with all the usual thrills and skills exhibits the Globetrotters have been famous for in their nearly 100-year history. Since their 1926 start, the Globetrotters have been all about bringing families and fans of all ages together not just to witness a special brand of basketball prowess, but to send the right messages about fitness, education, bully prevention and more. The Spread Game Tour introduces a new, premium fan experiences with unprecedented access to and interaction with players, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets, and the “Squad Zone” that allows fans to feel like they’re part of the show. Over the years, the Globetrotters have played more than 28,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories, always while doing trick shots and thunderous dunks against opponents made to look absurdly ineffective against them. And throughout most of the festivities, the whistled version of the 1925 jazz-standard “Sweet Georgia Brown” is always playing. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, $22.50, $30 and $45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
CLOSE TO YOU: THE MUSIC OF THE CARPENTERS
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Close to You is a seven-person tribute band that pays homage to the popular duo The Carpenters, who created some of the most popular melodic-pop and soft-rock songs of all time. Karen and Richard Carpenter were a brother-sister act that was active from 1969 until lead-vocalist Karen Carpenter’s death in 1983. They released 14 studio albums in that stretch. The Carpenters’ song “Top of the World” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks in 1973, and country singer Lynn Anderson later covered the song and made it a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Country chart. Fronted by lead vocalist Lisa Rock, whose four-octave vocal range allows her to sound remarkably similar to Karen Carpenter, the Close to You band is the longest running Carpenters tribute band in America, having performed in more than 40 states since forming in 2010. Other songs that Carpenters’ fans can expect to hear include “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days And Mondays,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “Hurting Each Other” and “Yesterday Once More.” The show takes place at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at Ticketmaster.com
