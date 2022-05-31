Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 2
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on July 21 and Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show's playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
LIT WITH SPECIAL GUEST HUXLEY
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Lit is a four-man band that formed in 1988 in Orange County, Calif., and is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of what is known as the post-grunge era. Referring to its style as “pop-punk,” Lit has released seven studio albums, including the 12-track “Tastes Like Gold” album earlier this year that features the hit song “Kicked Off The Plane.” The band is also well known for its songs “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock,” “Lipstick & Bruises,” “Happy in the Meantime” and “My Own Worst Enemy,” which won the Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year in 1999. The album that song appeared on, “A Place in the Sun,” was Lit’s most successful album to date, reaching double-platinum sales status. The band includes three original members: Lead vocalist Ajay Popoff, his brother and lead guitarist Jeremy Popoff and bassist Kevin Baldes. Drummer Taylor Carroll has been with Lit since 2018. Also performing at the Levoy is the five-man, New Jersey-based band Huxley, which recently released its self-titled debut EP, and lists among its influences Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, and Stone Temple Pilots. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $39, are available at Etix.com
More info:
TOWER OF POWER
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 3
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Tower of Power is an R&B and funk-oriented band that is world-renowned for its exceptional horn section. The 10-man band has incorporated several different horns into its repertoire since its 1968 founding in Oakland, Calif., among them trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone, clarinet, flute, and alto, tenor and baritone saxophones. Three founding members remain with Tower of Power since its start, including lead vocalist and saxophonist Emilio Castillo, backing vocalist and saxophonist Steven Kupka, and drummer David Garibaldi. Tower of Power has had several songs make the Billboard Hot 100 list, among them “You're Still a Young Man,” “So Very Hard to Go,” “This Time It's Real,” “You Ought to Be Havin' Fun,” “Ain't Nothin' Stoppin' Us Now,” “Down To The Nightclub,” “Only So Much Oil in the Ground,” “What Is Hip?” and “Don't Change Horses (in the Middle of a Stream).” The band has released 20 studio albums, most recently the 14-track “Step Up” in 2020. Tower's horn section has been employed on several other artists' recordings over the years, among them Otis Redding, Aaron Neville, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, David Sanborn, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Huey Lewis, Little Feat, Heart, Paula Abdul, Santana, Stevie Nicks, the Grateful Dead and Cat Stevens. Their show takes place at Resorts Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $56, $66 and $76, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JOE ROGAN
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The New Jersey-born Joe Rogan is a comedian, actor, color commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts organization since 1997, and former host of the stunt/dare game show “Fear Factor” that aired from 2001 to 2006. He also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which is an uber-popular podcast in which he discusses current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, science and other subjects with a variety of guests. Profoundly inspired by comedian Richard Pryor’s 1982 film “Live on the Sunset Strip,” Rogan began his own stand-up comedy career in the Boston, Mass., area in August 1988. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1994, he signed an exclusive developmental deal with Disney and appeared as an actor on several television shows, including the sitcoms “Hardball” and “NewsRadio.” In 2000 he released his first comedy special, “I'm Gonna Be Dead Someday,” and released his sixth and most recent comedy special, “Joe Rogan: Strange Times.” on Netflix in 2018. He launched “The Joe Rogan Experience” in 2009, and by 2015 it was one of the most popular podcasts in the world, regularly receiving millions of plays per episode. Spotify obtained exclusive distribution rights to the podcast in 2020 for $100 million. As well as providing color commentary for the UFC, the 54-year-old Rogan is a former full-contact karate champion himself, winning the title of Grand Champion in the U.S. Open Tae Kwon Do Championships at age 19. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79, $99, $149 and $185, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
NEW YORK BEE GEES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The New York Bee Gees tribute show is comprised of some of Long Island, New York’s most versatile and exceptionally talented singers and musicians, many of whom performed for such renowned groups as the Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Herman’s Hermits, the Alan Parsons Project and others. The show is a tribute to the music of the Bee Gees, a British trio that included brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The Bee Gees formed as a group in the late 1950s but came into prominence during the disco music era of the mid-to-late 1970s. The group’s soundtrack album to the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever” won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and is one of the best-selling albums in history. The Bee Gees wrote all of their own hits, as well several major hits for other artists. They have been regarded as one of the most important and influential acts in pop-music history. The New York Bee Gees tribute show mimics the look, sound and style of the three brothers, including Peter Mazzeo as Barry Gibb, Tom Flyntz as Robin Gibb and Manny Focarazzo as Maurice Gibb. The group also includes vocalist Tammi Wolfe and a backing band. Hits by the Bee Gees that fans will hear include “Stayin; Alive,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Jive Talkin’,” “Too Much Heaven,” “I've Gotta Get A Message to You,” “Nights on Broadway,” “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?,” “How Deep Is Your Love?” and others. Their show takes place at Bally’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info:
CHRISTINA P
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Christina Pazsitzky, best known by her stage name Christina P, is a Canadian-born, stand-up comedian, podcaster and, according to her website bio, “mother of two young, savage boys.” Her one-hour 2017 Netflix stand-up special “Christina P: Mother Inferior” received rave reviews and featured her personal takes on the realities of motherhood, growing older and reflections on own childhood. One online review called it “intelligent, thought-provoking and not to be missed.” She has also released the comedy specials “It’s Hard Being a Person” in 2011, “Man of the Year” in 2015, “The Degenerates,” in 2018 and her third Netflix special, “Mom’s Genes,” earlier this year. Christina P’s hugely successful podcast “Your Mom’s House” is co-hosted with her husband, comedian Tom Segura, and has been one of the top-rated comedy podcasts on iTunes since it was launched in 2010. The podcast touts: “If you enjoy seventh-grade humor, you’ll love ‘Your Mom’s House.’” She also hosts the popular podcast “Where My Moms At?” in which she discusses all things mom. Christina P has an intense love of dogs and believes “anyone who doesn’t share this love is emotionally deficient.” Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35.68 and $39.45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEATLES-ZEPPELIN-DOORS TRIBUTE
BY MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Magical Mystery Doors is a five-man tribute act that combines the music of three legendary bands that had enormous influences on popular music — the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Doors. The show involves a captivating visual presentation including a stunning array of lighting and special effects. Fans of the original bands will hear such hits as “Break On Through,” “Hello, I Love You” and “L.A. Woman” by the Doors; “Come Together,” “Dear Prudence” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles; “Misty Mountain Hop,” “When The Levee Breaks” and “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin, plus medleys of each band’s music and an amalgamation of songs by all three. The show takes place Sunday at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall, and every Sunday through Sept. 4
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, June 5
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is hailed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place Sunday at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and also 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: