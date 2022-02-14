Headliner Spotlight

REBA McENTIRE When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Occasionally referred to as “the famous red-headed country singer,” the Oklahoma-born Reba McEntire made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1977 and achieved her first Top 10 hit when “(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven” reached No. 8 on the Billboard Country chart in 1980. She has since had four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country chart in four different decades, sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. She also has 15 American Music and two Grammy awards on her resumé. Among her many hits are “Rumor Has It,” “Turn on the Radio,” “The Fear of Being Alone,” “How Was I to Know,” “Somebody,” “The Last One to Know,” “Consider Me Gone,” “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” “The Heart Won’t Lie,” “Every Other Weekend” (a duet with Kenny Chesney) and many others. She will be backed up by Brittney Spencer, who was named one of the Country Music Network’s Next Women of Country, and whose recent single, “Sober & Skinny,” has garnered praise from Rolling Stone magazine and others. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $96.06, $143.23 and $163.23, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Reba.com, BrittneySpencer.com, Borgata. MGMResorts.com
SONYA VAI, JUAN NICOLON, ALEX QUOW, JAMES PONTILLO
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Four on-the-rise comedians will be generating lots of laughs at the A.C. Comedy Club at the Claridge on Friday night. Actor, writer and comedian Sonya Vai was born and raised in New York City but says she is constantly asked “Where are you really from?” by drunk men in bars. She describes her stand-up act as “a subversive brand of comedy, challenging not only gender but ethnic and religious stereotypes too.” Juan Nicolon lists his credentials as “a comedian, writer and occasional nude model.” He describes his comedy style as “Larry David meets (Colombian actress) Sofia Vergara,” something he takes as a big compliment. Alex Quow hails from “a poor town in New Jersey” in which stand-up comedy helped him realize that there is humor in every aspect of life. He entered and won a comedy competition while in college, then pursued with vigor his secret passion of doing stand-up as a profession. James Pontillo is a comedian from Queens, N.Y., who is one of the producers of the popular “Roast Battle” at the famed New York Comedy Club. He is considered one of the country’s top roasters. The Atlantic City Comedy Club takes place in the Celebrity Theater on the third floor of the Claridge Hotel, located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. on the Boardwalk in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $29, are available at Atlantic CityComedyClub.com
More info: Claridge.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
RING OF COMBAT 75
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, having been established in 2002 by former three-time world kickboxing champion Lou Neglia, the New Jersey-based Ring of Combat has become one of the premium launching pads for stars in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting. Friday’s 75th ROC event will be a homecoming of sorts in Atlantic City. As such, the fight card is stacked from top to bottom with 13 bouts between up-and-coming MMA fighters. The card includes three Ring of Combat titles being put on the line. The ROC is not only the longest-running MMA organization in the state of New Jersey, it has also advanced more than 150 fighters to the UFC (which is considered the MMA’s upper echelon), with six becoming UFC world champions. On Friday night at the Trop, the next generation of ROC fighters are set to take center stage. Among the MMA standouts competing on this card are Dylan Mantello, James Gonzalez, Dennis Buzukja, Jeff Lentz, Armando Gjetja, Jimmy Lawson, Phil Caracappa and Victor Valenzuela. The event takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $50, 60 and $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: RingOfCombat.com, Tropicana.net
TRILOGY TRIBUTE:
MICK JAGGER, JIM
MORRISON & JANIS JOPLIN
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Showgoers can expect to be time-warped back to the 1960s and ’70s with a live concert adaptation that recreates the sights, sounds and personas of three of the greatest rock ’n’ roll legends ever. The Trilogy Tribute performers are all veterans in the entertainment industry, including Tommy Love as famed Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger, Gary Weinlein as the late Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison and Alison Jacobs as the late Janis Joplin. Their acts will all be backed by a full band featuring two guitarists, a bassist, drummer and keyboardist. Fans can expect to hear a sampling of the numerous hits by each artist, among them “Beast of Burden,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by Jagger; “Light My Fire,” “Love Me Two Times,” “L.A. Woman,” “Break On Through,” “Roadhouse Blues,” “Touch Me” and “Love Her Madly” by Morrison; and “Piece of My Heart,” “Summertime,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Ball and Chain” and “Mercedes Benz” by Joplin. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
ON KENTUCKY AVENUE: THE CLUB HARLEM REVUE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: On Kentucky Avenue: The Club Harlem Revue is a musical that will transform Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater into one of the most memorable, magical and electric eras in Atlantic City history, celebrating the famed Club Harlem that existed in a pre-casino-era section of A.C. once called “KY and the Curb.” Club Harlem, which was located on Kentucky and Atlantic avenues from the mid-1930s through the mid-1980s, was a jazz mecca and the premier nightclub district for Atlantic City’s African-American residents and tourists. Smaller clubs on Kentucky Avenue — such as Grace’s Little Belmont and the Wonder Gardens — also thrived with some of the biggest names in jazz at the time, including the Duke Ellington and Count Basie orchestras, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughan, Gladys Knight, the Wild Bill Davis Swing Organ Quartet, and dozens of others, including a just-budding, future superstar named Sammy Davis Jr. The show recreates a time with a brilliant blend of rousing, original songs from the jazz, blues and swing eras, through the early rock-and-roll and R&B sounds of the 1960s. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
More info: OnKentuckyAvenue.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
SONGS IN THE ATTIC: THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Songs In The Attic is a musical tribute to Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Billy Joel. The show is conceived and presented by Long Island, N.Y., veteran singer and pianist David Clark, who gained high acclaim not only with stunningly accurate piano playing and singing, but for what has been described as “an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself,” and a knack for replicating Joel’s talent for engaging the audience with wit and humor. Joel released 13 studio albums from 1971 through 2001, and is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. His fans can expect to hear such hits from Clark as “Piano Man,” “Captain Jack,” “The Entertainer,” “Say Goodbye to Hollywood,” “New York State of Mind,” “The Stranger,” “She’s Got a Way,” “Allentown,” “Uptown Girl,” “Big Shot,” “My Life,” “She’s Always a Woman,” “Only the Good Die Young” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Ave. in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: BillyJoelTributeNY.com, TheLandisTheater.com
JOE LIST
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Perhaps best known as a Top 10 finalist and one of the fan favorites on season nine of “Last Comic Standing,” Joe List began his comedy career in his hometown of Boston just weeks after graduating from high school in 2000. He has since been featured on the “Late Show with David Letterman” and numerous times on “Conan.” List is profiled in season two of the Netflix series “The Stand Ups,” and was given his own half-hour comedy special on the Comedy Central network. His albums “So Far No Good” and “Are You Mad at Me?” are both full of self-deprecation, and can be heard regularly on Sirius Radio. His 2016 album “Are You Mad at Me?” was described in a review as loaded with sarcasm and “comically addressing a variety of his anxieties, following each with equally funny resolutions, and assessing what is not working while unveiling shame and embarrassment.” Since 2013, List has co-hosted his own popular weekly podcast “Tuesdays with Stories” with fellow stand-up comic Mark Normand. When not on tour, he is a regular at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. The Atlantic City Comedy Club takes place in the Celebrity Theater on the third floor of the Claridge Hotel, located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. on the Boardwalk in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $29 and $37, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: ComedianJoeList.com, Claridge.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
JO KOY & FRIENDS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Jo Koy is a Filipino-American from the Tacoma, Wash., area who dropped out of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in the late 1980s to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. Garnering inspiration from family members, among them his 20-something son, and his family heritage — his U.S. Air Force veteran father married his Filipino mother while stationed in the Philippines — Koy earned the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2018. Koy’s 2017 Netflix special “Live From Seattle” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Stand-Up Comedy chart, and he followed that in 2019 with the successful Netflix special “Comin’ In Hot.” He can also be heard on his weekly podcast “The Koy Pond” and as a regular weekly guest on “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast. Koy has appeared on more than 140 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” as a regular roundtable guest. A master at lampooning the hot topics of the day, Koy has made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.” His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48.89 and $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JoKoy.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
ELIOT WEISMAN PRESENTS: COME FLY WITH ME:
MICHAEL MARTOCCI SINGS SINATRA
with ONE FUNNY LISA MARIE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Michael Martocci is widely recognized as one of the best Frank Sinatra tribute artists in the entertainment industry. Martocci grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., just across the Hudson River from Sinatra’s hometown of Hoboken. He was raised with Sinatra songs as a staple in his household and learned to love Ol’ Blue Eyes like few others could. Sinatra’s longtime manager Eliot Weisman is the producer of the multimedia concert, which will feature virtuoso pianist and director Dean Schneider with his 20-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra playing all the original Sinatra orchestrations. According to Weisman, “Michael is the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience.” The show will also include the comedy of Lisa Marie Riley, aka One Funny Lisa Marie, who is a court stenographer-turned-comedian who become somewhat of an overnight sensation through social media, renowned for telling hilarious life stories through a thick Brooklyn accent. The show will be hosted by NJ 101.5-FM’s morning radio personality Bill Spadea. Sinatra fans can expect to hear such classics as “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Summer Wind,” “Lady Is A Tramp,” “Come Fly With Me,” “World On A String,” “Under My Skin,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Luck Be A Lady,” “The Best Is Yet To Come” and others. The show takes place at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59 and $79 are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MichaelSingsSinatra.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
LUCKY SNAKE FIGHTS AMATEUR SHOWCASE
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: Amateur boxing returns to the Atrium room at Showboat Hotel on Saturday, with weigh-ins taking place from 3 to 5 p.m., and boxing starting at 6 p.m. The event is held in conjunction with the New Jersey Give a Kid a Dream (NJGAKAD) Champions of Life program that supports at-risk youth using the discipline of amateur, Olympic-style boxing while expanding into fitness, health, mentoring, social etiquette and academic development. The Champions of Life concept teaches youth to not only declare themselves champions in the ring, but to strive to become champions in life. For more information, email MatchMakerNJ@gmail.com, call or text 732-795-2251.
How much: The event is free to attend.
More info: TheLuckySnake.com, NJGAKAD.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
KOOL & THE GANG
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: In 1964, Robert “Kool” Bell, his brother Ronald, and five of their Jersey City neighborhood friends formed an R&B mashup of funk, soul, rock, pop and dance music that went through different names before settling on Kool & The Gang. Robert Bell remains the group’s lone original of the seven. The band opened for other headliner acts such Ritchie Havens and Richard Pryor before their self-titled 1969 debut album introduced what became their signature horn-driven sound and spawned their first Billboard R&B-charted single that put them on the road to superstardom. In the more than 50 years that followed, Kool & The Gang produced 31 gold and platinum albums, earned two Grammy awards and had 25 Top 10 Billboard hits, among them “Let the Music Take Your Mind,” “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies’ Night,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Celebration,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Misled,” “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Summer Madness,” “Fresh,” “Too Hot,” “Take My Heart,” “Open Sesame,” “Cherish,” “Funky Man,” “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight,” “Sexy (Where’d You Get Yours)” and others. Their No. 1 R&B hit “Celebration” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Kool & The Gang has performed longer than any R&B group in history. The band was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame due to the number of hits it had that were used in major motion pictures, among them “Jungle Boogie” in both “Pulp Fiction” and “Undercover Brother”; “Summer Madness” in “Rocky”; and “Hollywood Swinging” in the movie “Roll Bounce.” Their show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, $50, $55, $70 and $75, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: KoolAndTheGang.com, TheOceanAC.com
H2O WRESTLING: BARB WIRE CITY SHOWDOWN
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: The South Jersey-based Hardcore Hustle Organization, or H2O, wrestling organization presents its “Barbwire City Showdown” at Showboat’s Carousel Room on Saturday afternoon. Among the bouts scheduled is a tag-team rematch pitting Ross & Bradley against Shlak & O’Hare for the H2O Tag Team Championship, and a much-anticipated bout between “Silver Teeth Satan” Atticus Cogar and “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont. Bouts will also include the Mixed Tag Team Match, the Six Pack Challenge for the H2O Hybrid Championship, the H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Match, and the Casket Match for the H2O Heavyweight Championship. Doors open at noon. The event takes place in the Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel.
How much: General admission tickets are $20 and available through Eventbrite.com
More info: ShowboatHotelAC.com
‘80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater on Sunday, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through March 27.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
‘70s LOVE JAM
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: Featuring artists renowned for their love songs from the 1970s such as the Stylistics, the Whispers, Stephanie Mills and Howard Hewett, show-goers will be whisked back to the decade of bellbottoms and platform shoes on Sunday evening at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena. The Philadelphia-founded Stylistics are an R&B and soul group that had the hit singles “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” “I’m Stone in Love with You,” “Break Up to Make Up,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Stop, Look, Listen” and “You Are Everything” from their three gold albums in the ’70s. The Whispers are an R&B group from Los Angeles that are best known for their hit singles “And the Beat Goes On,” “Rock Steady” and “Love Is Where You Find It.” Stephanie Mills rose to stardom as Dorothy in the original seven-time Tony award-winning Broadway hit “The Wiz.” She later scored several R&B hits, among them “Home,” “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” “I Feel Good All Over,” “(You’re Puttin’) A Rush on Me,” “Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)” and “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” which earned her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Howard Hewett is a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter who rose fame as the lead vocalist of the 1970s group Shalamar, which had a string of hits with songs such as “Take That to the Bank,” “I Owe You One,” “I Can Make You Feel Good,” “A Night to Remember” and “There It Is.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $69, $75, $99, $125, $250, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Those worldly ambassadors and uber-skilled showmen of the hard court, the Harlem Globetrotters, will visit Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Tuesday evening as part of their Spread Game Tour. Their new show is touting “amped-up, interactive family entertainment” along with all the usual thrills and skills exhibits the Globetrotters have been famous for in their nearly 100-year history. Since their 1926 start, the Globetrotters have been all about bringing families and fans of all ages together not just to witness a special brand of basketball prowess, but to send the right messages about fitness, education, bully prevention and more. The Spread Game Tour introduces a new, premium fan experiences with unprecedented access to and interaction with players, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets, and the “Squad Zone” that allows fans to feel like they’re part of the show. Over the years, the Globetrotters have played more than 28,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories, always while doing trick shots and thunderous dunks against opponents made to look absurdly ineffective against them. And throughout most of the festivities, the whistled version of the 1925 jazz-standard “Sweet Georgia Brown” is always playing.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, $30, $40, $50, $60 and $80, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HarlemGlobetrotters.com, BoardwalkHall.com
OTEP
When: 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24
Where: Bourré Atlantic City
What to expect: Otep is a heavy-metal band that formed in Los Angeles in 2000. The foursome is comprised of female lead vocalist and founding member Otep Shamaya, guitarist Ari Mihalopoulos, bassist Andrew Barnes and drummer Lamar Little. Among the band’s eight full-length albums were “Sevas Tra,” “House of Secrets,” “The Ascension,” “Smash the Control Machine,” “Atavist,” “Hydra,” “Generation Doom” and “Kult 45.” The band made one live album, “Sounds Like Armageddon,” in 2012. Five of the band’s albums reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Independent Albums chart. Their 2009 single “Smash the Control Machine” reached No. 28 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. According to the band’s website, “Otep continues to destroy stereotypes, empower, inspire and motivate, fighting for equal rights, animal rights, and proud to stand as a beacon for all those who dare to step out of darkness.” Bourré is located at 201 South New York Avenue in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at Eventbrite.com, or $20 at the door the day of the show.
More info: OtepSaves.me, BourreAtlanticCity.com