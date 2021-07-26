Headliner Spotlight

START MAKING SENSE: TALKING HEADS TRIBUTE
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29
Where: The Garden Pier at Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Start Making Sense is an eight-member group that pays tribute to the genius of David Byrne, the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of the former new-wave band Talking Heads. The tribute band delves into the Talking Heads’ entire 1975 to 1991 existence, cherry-picking all of the songs recognizable from the airwaves along with a couple of deeper cuts for hardcore Heads fans. The band brings much of the Heads’ unique live show to the stage, with frontman Jon Braun mimicking Byrne both vocally and visually. Fans will hear replications of the songs “Wild Wild Life,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “Burning Down the House,” “Psycho Killer,” “Road to Nowhere,” “And She Was,” “Take Me to the River” and others. The show will also feature an appearance by the Cosmic Jerry Band and is part of a weekly music series at the Garden Pier of Showboat Hotel that runs every Thursday through July and August. Different food trucks are also offered each week.
How much: Free admission for all ages
More info: StartMakingSense Band.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
DAVID KELLER BAND WITH KATIE HENRY When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Dave Keller is a singer, guitarist and songwriter who is heralded as being among the finest blues and soul musicians to surface on the scene in recent years. He is a two-time Blues Music Award nominee, and his latest album “You Get What You Give: Duets” hit No. 6 on the Living Blues radio chart. Keller’s 2020 album “Live at the Killer Guitar Thriller!” was also very well received, and he has become well known in and around his native Vermont for his live-wire shows, where he blends into the crowd while playing his Stratocaster and encouraging the audience to sing along.
Keller will be joined by New Jersey-born singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Katie Henry, who is touted as a rising star in the blues world. Her recently released debut album “High Road” earned her International Bluegrass Music Association and Blues Blast Music Award nominations.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $30, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: DaveKeller.com, KatieHenryMusic.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
JOE GATTO
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Best known as the producer, creator and star of TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” a ninth-season prank show performed by a comedy troupe of four former high-school friends called the Tenderloins, Joe Gatto has turned getting stuck in traffic on the Long Island Expressway traffic into a hysterical livestream improv show designed for the stage. Dubbed Traffic Cam — Live!, Gatto fields questions from the audience that are submitted on cards as they enter Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Gatto sits in a makeshift car on stage and pulls out random questions to answer spontaneously. Nothing is scripted in the one-man show, where an off-stage DJ serves as the car radio and everything gets projected onto a big screen.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $34 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHote lAtlanticCity.com
A BRONX TALE: ONE MAN SHOW STARRING CHAZZ PALMINTERI
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30
Where: Levoy Theater in Millville
What to expect: Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri has more than 50 major film roles to his credit, and the catalyst to the Bronx-born star’s megasuccess was a script he wrote and performed as a one-man show in 1989 called “A Bronx Tale.” So successful was the show when it debuted in Los Angeles that Palminteri moved it to Broadway, where it sold out for four straight months. Palminteri was offered $1 million for the movie production rights, but he turned it down for the opportunity to write the screenplay himself and perform the role as one of the film’s main characters, Sonny. He appeared in the 1993 film alongside such stars as Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro, the latter of whom also made his directorial debut. When his schedule would permit it, Palminteri continued to perform “A Bronx Tale” in its original one-man-show format, as he will Friday night at the Levoy. Much of “A Bronx Tale” is based on Palminteri’s own rough-and-tumble childhood growing up in the Bronx.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55 and $70, are available at Etix.com
More info: Levoy.net, ChazzPalminteri.net
ALL SHOOK UP
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: The Greater Ocean City Junior Theatre Company performs its rendition of the crowd-pleasing musical “All Shook Up,” which was inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and was originally performed on Broadway. The scene of the show takes place in smalltown America in 1955, where a guitar-playing young man rides into town and changes everything and everyone he meets. The hip-swiveling, lip-curling, blue-suede-shoe wearing stranger wows the townsfolk with such songs as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The musical was inspired by a book by Joe DiPietro. The Ocean City Music Pier is at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at Tix.com
More info: OceanCity TheatreCompany.com
SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO When: 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The Chicago-born Maniscalco, son of Italian immigrants, moved to Los Angeles in 1998 and began his stand-up comedy career doing open-mic nights. He has since become one of the hottest comedians in the country, having released five comedy specials and received Billboard’s “Comedian of the Year” award. He cites Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Johnny Carson, Don Rickles and several others as his inspirations. When actor-comedian-director Vince Vaughn released his documentary film “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights” in 2008, it sparked Maniscalco’s career and set him on the road to superstardom. Maniscalco does a lot of physical comedy and credits his Italian heritage for helping to generate his hilarious material. He and his wife have two young children, and he also extracts a lot of his material from attending toddler groups, music classes, gymnastics and other family activities. Maniscalco is also scheduled to perform Aug. 6 and 7 at Borgata’s Event Center in shows that were rescheduled due to the pandemic.
How much: Tickets, priced at $79 to $129, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: SebastianLive.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
GLEN BURTNIK’S
SUMMER OF LOVE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Summer of Love concert is a unique concept created by former Styx band member Glen Burtnik that celebrates the music of the Woodstock era — a pivotal moment in music history that defined what became known as the counterculture generation. The show features tribute acts replicating the looks and sounds of artists such as Janis Joplin, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, the Doors and others. The show runs every Friday and Sunday through Aug. 29 at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show runs 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays throughout the summer at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “That’s Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotel AtlanticCity.com
MOTOWN FOREVER
When: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: Bally’s Atlantic City
What to expect: An accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians pay tribute to the many R&B and soul greats who came to define the Motown sound, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in special ways. Along with a talented cast, Motown Forever blends stunning costumes and choreography into a highly entertaining tribute concert at Bally’s Atlantic City Grand Ballroom. The show features the music of the Four Tops, the Supremes, the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes and others. Tickets are available at the website below or at the Bally’s Grand Ballroom entrance starting three hours prior to each showtime. The show is scheduled to run 4 and 8 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at TicketWeb.com
More info: BallysAC.com
BOARDWALK BOXING
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: Boxing returns to Atlantic City on Saturday as Showboat Hotel plays host to many of the top prospects in the sport, some of whom are putting their perfect boxing records on the line as they chase boxing greatness. A seasoned and experienced team of fight-game trainers and promoters from Hard Hitting Promotions have put together some well-matched bouts that could showcase tomorrow’s future world champions. Tentatively scheduled to appear on the fight card are current NABA-USA Super Featherweight Champion Christian Tapia, who sports an 11-0 professional record with 10 knockouts. He is pitted against Mason Menard, who is 36-5 overall with 25 KOs. That bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Two 8-round bouts that are part of the main card included Dylan Price (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (11-5, 5 KOs); and Anthony Young (21-2, 8 KOs) vs. Todd Manuel (19-17, 5 KOs). There will be as many as six other bouts between up-and-comers on the undercard.
How much: Tickets, priced $55 to $150, are available at Eventbrite.com
More info: ShowboatHotelAC.com
VEGAS BOARDWALK LIVE:
FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, and 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2
Where: Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The hit TV sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 to 2004, is re-lived in a musical parody that lampoons the lives of the show’s six 20-something friends and main characters — Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel and Monica. The parody brings to music their wacky misadventures of life, love and assorted struggles in a 1990s Manhattan backdrop. Showgoers will hear hilarious songs such as “The Ballad of Fat Monica,” “I Am Marcel the Monkey” and “How You Doin’?” The show takes place in Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater and is appropriate for all ages.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50 to $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
STRAIGHT NO CHASER
When: 5 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2
Where: Ocean City Music Pier
What to expect: Straight No Chaser is a sharply attired, nine-man a cappella group that has gained international acclaim not only for their smooth vocal renderings of popular songs spanning many genres, but for their swagger, style and stage presence. The group traces its roots to 2006, when original member Randy Stine uploaded a holiday song to YouTube that he and some college buddies recorded a few years earlier. A record executive saw the video, was blown away by the talent and chemistry of the group, sought them out and signed them to a recording contract. Their popularity skyrocketed not just in response to their recordings, but in demand to see them perform live. Annual tours have sold out and television appearances have been numerous. Show attendees can expect to hear such song renditions as “Africa” by the band Toto, “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King, “You’re My Best Friend” by Queen, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by the Tokens, “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers, a movie soundtrack medley and more.
How much: Tickets, priced at $46.50, $59.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SNCMusic.com, OCNJ.us/Music-Pier
THE MANHATTANS
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4
Where: Cape May Convention Hall
What to expect: The Manhattans is a Grammy Award-winning vocal group that achieved incredible career longevity by adapting its style to fit changing times. The group originally formed in Jersey City in 1962 as a doo wop-influenced R&B quintet, then morphed into soul balladeers throughout most of the 1970s and ’80s, when they enjoyed their heyday. The group recorded 45 top hits on the Billboard R&B chart, 16 of which also landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Gerald Alston, who will be part of Wednesday’s ensemble in Cape May, fronted the group on its biggest hits, including “Kiss and Say Goodbye” and the Grammy-winning “Shining Star.” The show is part of the Cape May Summer Concert Series at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May.
How much: Tickets, priced at $48, are available at CapeMayCity.VBOTickets.com
More info: CapeMay.com
MASTERS OF ILLUSION — LIVE!
When: Various times through Aug. 4
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: Starring some of the world’s most astounding magicians, Masters of Illusion combines “fantasy, fervor and flair” with comedy, cutting-edge illusions and incredible arts of deception most days through Aug. 4 at Harrah’s Concert Venue. Performers from around the world have been practicing their craft live in front of tens of thousands of people in 126 countries, plus millions of viewers on the CW Network. The show features extreme crossbow expert and death-defying escape artist Ben Blaque; illusionist Dan Sperry, who was voted the most original magician on FOX TV’s “World Magic Awards”; popular comedy magician Farrell Dillon; and the French-born sleight-of-hand artist Titou.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34 and $44, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC, MastersOfIllusionLive.com
SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: The circus has always made for ideal family entertainment, and the Super American Circus at Showboat Atlantic City does not disappoint, bringing together thrills and laughs for all ages. With performers from around the world, this modern spectacular showcases the best variety of acts including the Superheroes Live series, featuring the Amazing Mario Espana on the Wheel of Danger, the Torres Extreme Riders Globe of Danger, and death-defying aerialists and fire walkers. The circus also includes clowns, jugglers, magicians and the best performers to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” VIP ticket holders will enjoy pre-show and intermission activities that include photos with the Superhero characters. The show runs 4:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 5, with a 1:30 p.m. show added most Saturdays. Tickets prices range from $10 general admission for children and $20 for adults, to $45 for VIP.
How much: Tickets, priced from $10 to $45, are available at SuperAmericanCircus.com
More info: SuperAmerican Circus.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
CIRQUE RISQUE
When: Various times through Sept. 5
Where: Showboat Hotel
What to expect: Cirque Risque provides an ideal night of thrilling and sensual adult enjoyment. The infamous acts include aerialists, silks-suspension dancers, daredevils, contortionists, comedians, and a sizzling hot exhibition of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry. The show draws talent from around the world, with performers offering a mature crowd a respectful, bawdy, sexy but not nasty night out. Shows run 8 p.m. most Thursdays through Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $65 for front-row VIP seating.
How much: Tickets, priced from $25, $35 and $65, are available at CirqueRisque.com
More info: CirqueRisque.com, ShowboatHotelAC.com
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
When: Various times through Sept. 6
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Legends In Concert is renowned as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with a collection of artists and musicians who perform a convincing likeness in style and sound of the stars they portray. The longest-running and largest live celebrity tribute show in entertainment history, Legends shows have been performed around the world. They are well known for their elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and full array of incredible special effects, including three-dimensional multimedia and multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art lighting, laser and sound systems. Show-goers can expect to experience portrayals of such stars as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Michael Buble at the Trop’s Showroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Tropicana.net, LegendsInConcert.com
SELWYN BIRCHWOOD
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Touted as a “remarkable contemporary bluesman, powerhouse young guitarist and soulful vocalist” by Rolling Stone magazine, Selwyn Birchwood released his third album “Living In A Burning House” earlier this year. He calls his original songs as “electric swamp funkin’ blues” that are defined by raw and soulful musicianship. Birchwood’s songs “tell tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure,” according to his website. He will be backed up in Tuckerton by a band consisting of baritone sax, bass, drums and keyboards. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $33, are available at LizzieRose Music.com
More info: SelwynBirchwood.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com