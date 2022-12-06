Headliner Spotlight

GRETA VAN FLEET
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: Greta Van Fleet is a band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, that formed in 2012 and plays a blend of hard rock, blues and progressive rock. The foursome consists of brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, the lead vocalist, guitarist and bassist, respectively, and drummer Danny Wagner. Their single “Highway Tune” from their debut EP “Black Smoke Rising” topped the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in 2017 for four straight weeks. The band’s second eight-song EP, “From the Fires,” contained the hit single “Safari Song,” and won the 2019 Grammy award for Best Rock Album. The band’s follow-up effort, the full-length studio album “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” topped the Billboard Rock Albums charts in the first week after its release, and contained the hit single, “When the Curtain Falls.” Greta Van Fleet – which takes its name from a variation on the name of a longtime resident of their hometown – released the album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” last April. The band has four Grammy nominations to its credit. Some of their other songs that received substantial airplay include “Edge of Darkness,” “Heat Above,” “Light My Love,” “When the Curtain Falls,” “The Weight of Dreams,” “Talk On The Street” and a cover of the Sam Cooke hit “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Their two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $99, $210, $225 and $395, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
NIKKI GLASER
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Hailing from Cincinnati, stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser has produced several comedy specials, and was among the featured comedians in the “Comedy Central Roast” series that including lambasting actors Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe. She is the past host of the popular Comedy Central show called “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” that was billed as “a shockingly honest, no-holds-barred panel of comedians discussing taboo sex topics.” A past “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Glaser co-hosts a weekly late-night comedy program with fellow comic Sara Schaefer called “Nikki & Sara Live” that spotlights the latest news in pop culture. She has been a guest on such late-night shows as “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Conan” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.” Her stand-up routine is often interspersed with jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world, her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression and anxiety, and growing up as a young, confused adolescent. Her show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $54 and $58, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
LESS THAN JAKE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Less Than Jake is a ska-punk band from Gainesville, Florida, that formed in 1992, and is comprised of guitarist-vocalist Chris DeMakes, bassist-vocalist Roger Lima, drummer Matt Yonker, trombonist Buddy Schaub and saxophonist Peter Wasilewski. The group released its debut album “Pezcore” in 1995, and has released eight other studio albums since, most recently “Silver Linings” in December 2020. The band’s fifth studio album, “Anthem” in 2003, was the group’s most commercially successful to date, and featured the popular singles “She’s Gonna Break Soon” and “The Science of Selling Yourself Short.” Among their other songs that gained significant airplay over the years are “Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts,” “Jen Doesn’t Like Me Anymore,” “Automatic,” “All My Best Friends Are Metalheads,” “Last One Out Of Liberty City,” “History of a Boring Town,” “Conviction Notice,” “The Science Of Selling Yourself Short,” “The Brightest Bulb Has Burned Out” and others, including a song that became their hometown anthem of sorts, “Gainesville Rock City.” They will be backed up in Atlantic City by the bands Cliffdiver and Keep Flying. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Tixr.com
More info:
FRANK SINATRA’S
BIRTHDAY BASH
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: Billed as “a multi-media musical tribute that celebrates the illustrious career of Frank Sinatra (born Dec. 12, 1915, in Hoboken) and the 40th anniversary of Mr. Sinatra’s last performance on the Superstar Theater stage,” Frank Sinatra’s Birthday Bash features one of the best Sinatra tribute artists anywhere, Michael Martocci. Sinatra’s former manager, Eliot Weisman, hailed Martocci as “the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience.” Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, and having grown up with Sinatra’s songs as a staple in his Italian-American household, Martocci is backed up by the 22-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra and its conductor Dean Schneider. Show attendees will be treated to a musical journey of Sinatra’s career though illustrations and performances of all his top hits, among them “Summer Wind,” “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “It Was A Very Good Year,” “Come Fly With Me,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Lady Is A Tramp,” “World On A String,” “Mack the Knife,” “Under My Skin,” “The Best Is Yet To Come” and others. The show will also feature special guest Brandon Tomasello and local performers Sonny Averona Jr., Zach Taglioli, Joannie Schneider and Sunday Grasso. The show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59, $69 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
JERRY SEINFELD
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Jerry Seinfeld is a stand-up comedian and actor probably best known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom “Seinfeld,” which he created and wrote with Larry David. The show was set in New York City – Jerry Seinfeld’s birthplace – and aired on NBC-TV from 1989 until 1998, becoming one of the most acclaimed and popular sitcoms of all time. Seinfeld has also been named one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time by Comedy Central. Generally considered a “clean comic” who refrains from profanity, Seinfeld’s stand-up act is observational humor that satires such subjects as pop culture, politics, gender differences, human behavior, social awkwardness and current events. Seinfeld also created a highly popular web series called “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” that ran from 2012 to 2019. Larry David was his first guest on that series, and all four of his “Seinfeld” main co-stars – Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Wayne Knight – also appeared on the series, as did such comic icons as Chris Rock, Don Rickles, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks, Howard Stern and Eddie Murphy. Seinfeld has had 20 Primetime Emmy award nominations for his work on “Seinfeld” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and four Grammy award nominations for his comedy albums. His book “Is This Anything?” was published in 2020, and is a collection of his comedic writings over the span of his more than 45-year career. The title is based on a question that comedians often ask one another when testing out new material. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $143 and $190, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a winter-themed holiday show spectacular that debuted in 2007, and is part of the famed Cirque Productions, aka Cirque Dreams, company founded in 1993. All variations of the Cirque Dreams series are all whimsical, Broadway-esque musicals done with extravagant costumes, breathtaking acts and aerial stunts, sensational singers and some original music – as well as holiday staples such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock” in the Holidaze version – all performed in a contemporary circus style. Loosely based on “The Nutcracker,” Cirque Holidaze, according to Cirque Dreams’ website, features “gingerbread men flipping through the air, toy soldiers skillfully marching on thin wires, snowmen daringly balancing, icemen sculpting powerfully, penguins spinning, puppets caroling and reindeer soaring high above a landscape of holiday wonderment.” The critically acclaimed extravaganza is ideally suited for the entire family. The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $49, $69 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
DANCE TO THE MUSIC:
A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com