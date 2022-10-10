Headliner Spotlight

THE WAILERS
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Wailers are a reggae band formed by Aston “Family Man” Barrett in 1989, and one of several spinoffs from Bob Marley and the Wailers, which was formed in 1970 in Kingston, Jamaica, and has been hailed as the most influential and popular reggae band of all time. Bob Marley and late bandmate Peter Tosh are widely credited with bringing reggae music into the worldwide mainstream. The original band dissolved when Marley died in 1981. Aston Barrett, who recently retired as a musician, was the bass player for the original band from 1970 to 1981, and his late brother Carly Barrett was its drummer during that same timeframe. The current ensemble includes drummer Aston Barrett Jr., lead vocalist Mitchell Brunings, guitarist Wendel Ferraro, keyboardist Andres Lopez, bassist Owen Reid, and backing vocalists Tamara Barnes and Ann-Marie Thompson. The group will cover all the songs that the original Wailers made famous, among them “Stir It Up,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” “No Woman No Cry,” “Redemption Song,” “One Love,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Three Little Birds,” “Is This Love,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Trenchtown Rock,” “Simmer Down,” “Nice Time" and others. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44 and $49, are available at Etix.com
THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Produced by Allen Valentine, the popular Burlesque Show pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show's playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $ 20.25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
YYNOT RUSH TRIBUTE BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: YYNOT is a band dedicated to the Canadian rock power trio Rush, performing much of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ material over its 50-year – 1968 to 2018 – history, and also some original material. The band takes its name from “YYZ,” an instrumental rock composition from Rush’s 1981 album “Moving Pictures” that was a staple of the original band’s live performances. During a recent show in Rochester, New York, YYNOT – which was hired by late Rush drummer Neil Peart to play at his daughter’s 10th birthday party – performed many of the songs Rush fans will recognize, among them “The Spirit of Radio,” “Bastille Day,” “Closer to the Heart,” “Limelight,” “Fly By Night,” “Freewill,” “Anthem,” “Another Trip Around the Sun,” “Tom Sawyer,” “Bastille Day,” “YYZ” and others. The show takes place at Resorts’ Superstar Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25 and $45, are available at Ticketmaster.com
VIC DIBITETTO
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: A stand-up comedian seemingly as well known for his YouTube videos and internet presence as his live performances, the Brooklyn, New York-born Vic DiBitetto got his start in comedy at the famed Pips nightclub in Brooklyn in 1981. He first appeared on television about 10 years later, when he and his son Michael were the grand-prize winners on the show “America’s Funniest People” with their spoof of a ventriloquist act. His YouTube fame took off after he made a video called “Bread and Milk” that poked fun at people’s obsession with stocking up on staples before a severe storm. He was quoted as saying that the video’s 30 seconds of stupidity brought him more recognition than 30 years of stand-up. DiBitetto, who resides in northern New Jersey, had a role in the 2015 comedy film “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.” A master of observational comedy, some of his other notable videos that went viral include a rant about not wanting to drive to Florida, a reaction to Justin Bieber’s 2014 arrest, an encounter with a creepy clown seen wandering around New York City, and a rant about Kanye West’s behavior on the 2015 Grammy Awards. His two shows take place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $44, $54 and $64, are available at Ticketmaster.com
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
Where: Harrah’s Resort
What to expect: The Price Is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives audience members the chance to hear their names called and – to quote former longtime, legendary television gameshow host Bob Barker – “Come on down!” to play games and possibly win prizes. Prizes can include appliances, vacations or even a new car. The games played are exactly the same as those on TV’s longest-running and most popular game show “The Price is Right,” which debuted in 1956. Harrah’s players will play the same games as those on TV, including Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel, and the Fabulous Showcase. The show is at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $43 and $53, are available at Ticketmaster.com
LOUIS C.K.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: The Washington, D.C.-born Louis Szekely, known professionally as Louis C.K., is a comedian, screenwriter and actor who won three Grammy awards and six Primetime Emmy awards for his comedy and writing. In 2017 he was ranked No. 4 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. He materialized on the comedy scene in the early 1990s as a writer for comedians that included David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, Dana Carvey, Chris Rock and for the show “Saturday Night Live.” C.K. released his debut comedy album, “Live in Houston,” in 2001, and would release nine comedy albums and several TV specials in the coming years. His popularity took off in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series that he created, directed and starred in called “Louie” that ran from 2010 through 2015. He would also earn supporting acting roles in such films as “American Hustle,” “Trumbo” and Woody Allen's “Blue Jasmine.” In 2017, C.K. admitted to several incidents of sexual misconduct, eventually returning to comedy and releasing a special on his website called “Sincerely Louis C.K.” that earned a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album. Last year he embarked on an international comedy tour and released a new comedy special, “Sorry,” and earlier this year co-wrote and directed the film “Fourth of July” that starred comedian Joe List. C.K, cites George Carlin and Richard Pryor as being among his major early influences. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55 and $65, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY
When: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Resorts Atlantic City
What to expect: An audience-interactive show in which attendees help solve a murder mystery is focused around four characters from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s and early ’90s, “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. In the live show at Resorts’ Superstar Theater, the four main characters – Sophia, Blanche, Rose and Dorothy – are throwing a party, and have worked long and hard to make the celebration perfect. The party centers around Dorothy’s recent engagement to a smooth-talking ladies’ man named Arthur, who winds up getting murdered, and all the Golden Girls become suspects. Police Lt. Caramba is called in to solve the mystery. Audience members will be given clues and get to cast votes as to who they believe the murderer is, and help to unravel the mystery. Once the show starts, each audience member will become part of the action and get to play detective. There will be opportunities to take selfies with the characters and have “mug shots” taken. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the performance. The show also takes place 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
How much: Tickets, priced at $35, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ANDREW DICE CLAY
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Born Andrew Clay Silverstein in Brooklyn, New York, and known as Andrew “Dice” Clay since skyrocketing to superstardom in the 1980s, the always edgy and often offensive and profane Clay became, in 1990, the first stand-up comedian to sell out New York’s Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights. The Diceman, as he is sometimes called, made a name for himself in the early ’90s thanks to his shockingly explicit and politically incorrect act, which featured raunchy nursery rhymes and various other bits of off-color humor. According to his website, the nursery rhymes have been retired but his raunchy humor remains very much intact. Clay has appeared in several films and television shows, including the lead role in the early 1990s film comedy “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane,” and had critically acclaimed supporting roles in “Blue Jasmine” and the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born.” His entertainment career started as a teenage drummer in the 1970s on the Catskill Mountains resort circuit, playing bar mitzvahs and weddings under the name Clay Silvers. He would also entertain by doing impressions, and eventually dropped out of college to become a full-time comedian. He lists Elvis Presley, Fonzie (from the 1970s-’80s sitcom “Happy Days”), John Travolta and Sylvester Stallone among his heroes. He has released 11 comedy albums over the years. His show takes place at Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
THE B-52s FAREWELL TOUR
with KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The B-52s are a new-wave band that formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1976, and still feature four members from their original lineup – co-lead vocalist and percussionist Fred Schneider, co-lead vocalist and keyboardist Kate Pierson, co-lead vocalist and percussionist Cindy Wilson, and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Keith Strickland. Guitarist and founding member of the original quintet Ricky Wilson died in 1985. The current touring ensemble also includes bassist Tracy Wormworth and drummer Sterling Campbell, both of whom joined the B-52s in 1992, and guitarist Greg Suran and keyboardist Ken Maiuri, who joined in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Earlier this year, the B-52s announced that they would embark on a final farewell tour. The Florida-based disco-and-funk band KC and the Sunshine Band, founded in 1973, is also part of the tour. The three-time Grammy-nominated B-52s released seven studio albums since their self-titled 1979 debut, and had many major radio hits including “Rock Lobster,” “Planet Claire,” “Private Idaho,” “Love Shack,” “Roam,” “Party Out of Bounds,” “Whammy Kiss,” “Summer of Love,” “Wig” and “(Meet) The Flintstones.” The band’s name comes from a beehive hairdo resembling the nose of the B-52 aircraft, which Pierson and Cindy Wilson wore in their early years. KC and the Sunshine band is best known for their hit songs “That's the Way (I Like It),” “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” “I'm Your Boogie Man,” “Keep It Comin' Love,” “Get Down Tonight,” “Boogie Shoes” and “Give It Up.” The show takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $129, $159 and $219, are available at Ticketmaster.com
FREESTYLE FREE FOR ALL
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The Freestyle Free For All will host some of the biggest names in the genre of freestyle music. Freestyle is a form of electronic dance music with a Latin American-based rhythm and a heavy syncopated drum sound. The genre emerged in the New York City nightclub scene in the 1980s and continued to see substantial popularity in nightclubs across America through the 1990s. One of the headliners is the New York City-born Taylor Dayne, who rose to fame in 1987 after her debut single “Tell It to My Heart.” The two-time Grammy-nominated singer would add six more top-10 Billboard Dance hits, including “Love Will Lead You Back,” “With Every Beat of My Heart,” “Prove Your Love,” “Don't Rush Me” and “I'll Always Love You.” Also headlining is the Brooklyn, New York-born George Lamond, who has released seven albums between 1989 and 2014, and is best known for his smash hit dance song “Bad of the Heart.” He enjoyed additional hits with the songs “Que Te Vas,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Bad of the Heart,” “Look Into My Eyes,” “Without You” and “Where Does That Leave Love?” They will be joined by Lisette Melendez, Lisa Lisa, Cynthia, Noel and others. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79, $99 and $125, are available at Ticketmaster.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC: A ’60s CELEBRATION
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: The retro tribute show “Dance to the Music – a ’60s Celebration” is described as “a revved-up, high-energy stage concert production show that will take the audience back on a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1960s.” From the same creators that brought audiences such nostalgic hits as “The Rat Pack: Back In Town,” “Motor City Live,” “Disco Live” and others, “A ’60s Celebration” features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers, musicians, stunning wardrobes and incredible choreography from the ’60s era. Show producer Allen Valentine describes the show as “a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and remembrances of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. It will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through car dashboards, jukeboxes and 45-rpm records.” The show features the music of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Doors, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Mitch Ryder, Wilson Picket and many others. Major contributors to the show include choreographer Jill Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, costume designer Kristine Valentine and creative manager Linda Voermans. The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater, and will also take place 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 30.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Ticketmaster.com
