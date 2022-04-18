Headliner Spotlight

COMPLETELY UNCHAINED:
VAN HALEN TRIBUTE
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 22
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Completely Unchained bills itself as the “most authentic tribute to the Mighty VH,” recreating the look, the sounds and, according to the tribute band’s website, “the fun that Van Halen created as one of the greatest rock bands in the world.” Late virtuoso lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen formed the original band in 1974 with his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, lead vocalist David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. Roth left in 1985 to embark on a solo career and was replaced by former Montrose lead singer Sammy Hagar. Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Fans of the band will hear such hits as “Ain’t Talking ‘Bout Love,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Jump,” “Hot For Teacher,” “The Cradle Will Rock,” “Runnin’ With The Devil,” “Everybody Want Some,” “Beautiful Girls,” “Somebody Get Me A Doctor,” “Jamie’s Cryin’,” “Ice Cream Man,” “Why Can’t This Be Love,” “Just Like Paradise,” “Just a Gigolo” and others. The show takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info:
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
THE FAB FOUR:
THE BEATLES EARLY YEARS
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 23, and8 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Harrah’s Atlantic City
What to expect: Billed on their website as the best Beatles tribute ever, the Emmy award-winning Fab Four pays precise attention to detail in replicating the look and sound of the original Beatles. An interview on the tribute band’s website states: “Our love and respect for the Beatles has taken our group all over the world, including Japan, China, Australia and England, where we were twice the featured act during Liverpool’s annual International Beatle Week Festival.” The shows at Harrah’s are divided into sets of the Beatles’ early-year songs on Friday and later years on Saturday. Setlists on Friday are likely to include such songs as “Love Me Do,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Help,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “And I Love Her,” “I Feel Fine” and others. On Saturday night, the setlist is likely to include such Beatles’ hits as “Let It Be,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” “In My Life,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let It Be” and others. Both shows take place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24.50, $39.50 and $54.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
BEGINNINGS: A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the New York City-based Beginnings pays a musical tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Chicago. The original band formed in the city of Chicago in 1967, changing its name from the Chicago Transit Authority to just Chicago in 1969. The self-described “rock and roll band with horns” blends elements of classical music, jazz, R&B and pop, and produced numerous Top 40 hits in its 50-plus years of existence, particularly during the 1970s and ’80s. Chicago is one of the longest running and most successful rock groups of all time, having sold more than 100 million records and producing five consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, and 20 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Chicago has received 10 Grammy award nominations, winning one for the song “If You Leave Me Now.” In 2017, Chicago founding members Peter Cetera, Robert Lamm and James Pankow were elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the group received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Fans of Chicago can expect to hear such hits as “If You Leave Me Now,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Just You and Me,” “Make Me Smile,” “Color My World,” “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High Street in Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $39, are available at Etix.com
More info:
AN EVENING WITH JOHN WATERS: FALSE NEGATIVE
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, April 23
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: “An Evening with John Waters: False Negative” has been described as a birthday show — Waters was born on April 22, 1946 — that is an “all-new, fast-moving, comic monologue about his career, movies, fashion, crime and the urge to startle.” Waters is a filmmaker, writer, actor and artist who rose to fame in the early 1970s for his transgressive cult films — a term first coined in the mid-1980s to describe an underground-film movement by artists who tend to use shock value and black humor in their films. Renowned films by Waters from the 1970s include “Multiple Maniacs,” “Pink Flamingos” and “Female Trouble.” He also wrote and directed the comedy film “Hairspray,” which was an international success in 1988 and was adapted into a hit Broadway musical. Other films Waters has written and directed include “Polyester” in 1981, “Cry-Baby” (1990), “Serial Mom” (1994), “Pecker” (1998) and “Cecil B. Demented” (2000). Waters often works with an actor and drag queen named Divine and a regular cast of actors known as the Dreamlanders, which is a name derived from Waters’ production company, Dreamland Productions. Many of the Dreamlanders actors and actresses hail from Waters’ native hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $85 and $125, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info:
PROGJECT: THE ULTIMATE
PROG ROCK MUSICAL EXPERIENCE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: “Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” features five veteran and exceptionally talented musicians paying homage to giants of the genre known as “progressive rock,” which includes such bands as Genesis, Yes, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Rush, Jethro Tull and others. The band is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Mike Keneally, guitarist/vocalist Matt Dorsey, bassist Michael Sadler, keyboardist Ryo Okumoto and drummer Jonathan Mover. Fans of prog rock will hear such hits as King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man” and “In the Court of the Crimson King”; Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s “Lucky Man” and “Karn Evil 9”; Yes’ “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart”; Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” and “Comfortably Numb”; Genesis’ “Follow You Follow Me” and “Land Of Confusion”; Rush’s “Closer To The Heart” and “Limelight”; Jethro Tull’s “Aqualung” and “Bungle in the Jungle,” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $30 and $45, are available at Etix.com
More info:
THE ZOMBIES: LIFE IS A MERRY-GO-ROUND TOUR
When: 8 p.m.Saturday, April 23
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Iconic psychedelic pop legends the Zombies, which first formed in England in the early 1960s, are on tour to celebrate their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and their soon-to-be-released new album “Life Is A Merry-Go-Round.” The Zombies’ R&R Hall of Fame induction took place exactly 50 years to the day after their classic song “Time of the Season” first hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in America. That marked only the second time a British band scored a No. 1 hit in America, the first being by the Beatles. Lead vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist/backing vocalist Rod Argent revived the Zombies after a long hiatus in the early 2000s. The band had two other major hits with “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No,” and Argent scored a huge hit with “Hold Your Head Up” when he was performing with his solo band. Other current Zombies include drummer Steve Rodford, guitarist/vocalist Tom Toomey and bassist Soren Koch. “Life Is A Merry-Go-Round” is the band’s first album since its 2015 Billboard-charting album “Still Got That Hunger.” The title of the 2022 tour is, according to the band’s website, “a fitting description of the dizzying effect the past two years have had on the world.” The band debuted several new songs in their only live concert of 2021, broadcast around the world from the legendary Abbey Road Studio 2 in London. Their show takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39.45 and $58.32, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ANDREW SCHULZ:
THE INFAMOUS TOUR
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: A highly popular stand-up comedian, Andrew Schulz brings his Infamous Tour to Borgata as a means of “taking revenge on the year that was “2020.” Schulz recently created and stars in the irreverent four-part Netflix series, “Schulz Saved America,” tackling some of society’s most divisive topics. A native New Yorker, Schulz is known for his hilariously unapologetic takes and wild off-the-cuff interactions with the crowd. His stand-up clips on YouTube have amassed more than 252 million views, and his latest comedy special, “The Crowd Work Special,” has been viewed more than 4 million times. Schulz has appeared as a guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and his two podcasts, “The Brilliant Idiots” and “Flagrant 2,” have had more than 2 million listeners tune in weekly. Schulz started doing stand-up comedy as a student at the University of California Santa Barbara, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. He kept the stand-up routine going when he returned to N.Y.C. in the early 2000s, becoming a regular at the Comedy Village and debuting internationally at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in Scotland. He has since landed numerous comedy roles in TV and film. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $54.55, $63.98 and $73.41 are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, April 24
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
ESCAPE THE FATE: THE DEAD MASQUERADE TOUR 2
When: 7 p.m.Thursday, April 28
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Escape the Fate is a five-man rock band from Las Vegas that formed in 2004 and consists of lead vocalist Craig Mabbitt, lead guitarist Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, drummer Robert Ortiz, rhythm guitarist TJ Bell and bassist Erik Jensen. Ortiz is the lone founding member in the current lineup of a band that has released seven full-length studio albums and three EPs, including a third studio album that reached No. 25 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Their seventh album, “Chemical Warfare,” was released in April 2021. According to its website, the band’s influences include Marilyn Manson, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Linkin Park, Korn, Metallica, blink-182 and others. Also performing Thursday night at Anchor Rock Club are the bands Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Violent New Breed and Sleep Cycles. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at AnchorRockClub.com
More info: