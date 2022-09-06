Headliner Spotlight

THE BURLESQUE SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The popular “Burlesque Show” is back at Borgata’s Music Box theater for its eighth season, running 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. There is no show on Sept. 22. Produced by Allen Valentine, the “Burlesque Show” pays tribute to the revue-style showmanship of vaudeville, with elements of dancing, comedy, acrobatics, magic and satirical parodies of everyday life. There is an adult-themed, striptease component to it, but one that is designed to highlight the show’s playful nature rather than anything brazenly lewd or risqué. One review of the show on TripAdvisor.com stated: “The Burlesque Show at Borgata was an absolute hoot. We really enjoyed it very much. It was tastefully done with a talented and attractive cast of dancers, and hilarious comedy sketch type acts.” The show is fast-paced and features stars of burlesque showmanship from around the globe.
How much: Tickets, priced at $17.30, are available at Ticketmaster.com
ATLANTIC CITY IN-WATER POWER BOAT SHOW
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 8 to 11
Where: Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: The end of summer is always a bummer, but since 1984 the four-day Atlantic City In-Water Power Boat Show has helped give the season a sensational swan song. Held for the 38th year at Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget, the A.C. In-Water Power Boat Show has also garnered a reputation for the best deals on power boats from 18 to 75 feet in length, and styles ranging from small pleasure cruisers to huge sport-fishing yachts, including many of the just-released 2023 models. According to a past Press of AC interview with show management, sales representatives prefer unloading their products on site rather than hauling them back to headquarters, so lots of wheeling and dealing will be happening at Farley State Marina. As well as displaying dozens of boats, the show’s Marine Mart is a popular spot for boaters to find the latest in electronics, equipment, accessories, finance options and other on-the-water services. Among the Marine Mart’s perks is a plethora of places to help the novice boater learn the basics, or to provide expert advice on making a major purchase. The show takes place at the Frank S. Farley Marina, 600 Huron Avenue, adjacent to Golden Nugget in Atlantic City’s marina district.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at ACInWaterBoatShow.com. Children under age 12 enter free with an adult guardian.
DIANA ROSS ‘THANK YOU’ TOUR
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Born in the Motown capital of Detroit, Michigan, Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the vocal group the Supremes, which became one of Motown Records’ most successful acts during the 1960s, and one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. Diana Ross and the Supremes had 12 No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, among them “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Back in My Arms Again” and “Love Child.” Ross embarked on a successful solo career in show business after leaving the Supremes in 1970, which included numerous television and film appearances. Her eponymous debut solo album featured the U.S. Billboard No. 1 hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and the hit “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand).” Her second solo album featured the hit single “I’m Still Waiting,” and among her other hit singles are “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To),” “Love Hangover,” “Upside Down,” “Endless Love,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Chain Reaction,” “If We Hold on Together” and “When You Tell Me That You Love Me.” Ross supplemented her recording fame with world-wide concert tours and prime-time television specials. She achieved mainstream success as an actress, winning a Golden Globe Award and being nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the 1972 film “Lady Sings the Blues,” the soundtrack of which became a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Albums chart. Ross was named the Female Entertainer of the Century by Billboard in 1976, and is ranked the 30th greatest Hot 100 artist of all time by Billboard. Her “Thank You” tour stop takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
JOHN FOGERTY
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: John Fogerty is best known as the former lead vocalist, principal songwriter and lead guitarist for the band Creedence Clearwater Revival, which he founded in 1968 with his late brother and rhythm guitarist Tom Fogerty, drummer Doug Clifford and bassist Stu Cook. The group had a roots-rock, country-rock sound, and had nine top-10 singles and eight gold albums between 1968 and 1972. In 1993, CCR was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. John Fogerty is on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of 100 Greatest Songwriters, having penned such CCR hits as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Born On The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Green River,” “Down on the Corner,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” “Centerfield,” “Commotion” and “The Old Man Down the Road.” He has also released 11 solo albums since the early 1970s, most recently “Fogerty’s Factory” in 2020. Backing him up in A.C. is the band Hearty Har from Los Angeles, Cal., that formed in 2012. Led by guitarist/vocalists and brothers Shane and Tyler Fogerty – John Fogerty’s sons – Hearty Har has become well known for raucous live shows that blend modern psychedelia with classic garage rock ’n’ roll. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Etess Arena.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
EARTHQUAKE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: Born Nathaniel Martin Stroman in Washington D.C., Earthquake – a nickname given to him as a child by his mother – is a stand-up comedian, actor, voice artist and radio personality. He currently hosts a radio show called “Quakeshouse” for SiriusXM and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network. His first Netflix special was produced by fellow Washington, D.C. product and comic superstar Dave Chappelle earlier this year, receiving rave reviews. His first half-hour comedy special was on HBO in 2005 as part of the “One Night Stand” series, and he has had numerous TV appearances and roles in films such as Kevin Smith’s cult classic “Clerks II” in 2006, and “The Longshots” in 2008. Some of his comedy repertoire stemmed from an 11-year career with the U.S. Air Force, which he joined in an effort to avoid the potential pitfalls of inner-city life, and to further his education. He became an Air Force sergeant, was honorably discharged, and embarked on a thriving comedy career. He began doing gigs in small clubs before becoming co-owner of the Uptown Comedy Corner in 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia, and went on to open two other comedy clubs before being asked to join the Russell Simmons Def Comedy Jam Tour in 1997, which was a major breakthrough. Renowned for a razor-sharp wit and frank, funny takes on everyday issues, Earthquake specializes in observational and improvisational comedy that touches on African-American culture, racism, race relations, relationships and other topics. A past headliner in the Atlantic City Comedy Festival, which has brought bushels of laughs to Boardwalk Hall every October since 2009, Earthquake’s Legendary tour takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue, and also features frequent “Chappelle’s Show” comedian Donnell Rawlings.
How much: Tickets, priced at $34.50 and $44.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
TOM JONES: SURROUNDED BY TIME
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Tom Jones is a singer from South Wales, Great Britain, whose career has spanned more than 50 years. He enjoyed a string of top-10 hits in the mid-to-late 1960s in genres that ranged from pop, blues, R&B, show tunes, country, dance, soul and gospel. Among his early influences were Little Richard, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. According to his website bio, the New York Times described Jones a “musical shape shifter, who could slide from soulful rasp to pop croon, with a voice as husky as it was pretty.” Jones, who received a Grammy award for Best New Artist in 1966, and was knighted by the Queen of England 40 years later, has sold more than 100 million records. He is famous for such hits as “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” “Green, Green Grass of Home,” “Delilah,” “She’s a Lady,” “Kiss,” “Sex Bomb,” “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” and “If I Only Knew.” He also had an internationally successful television variety show entitled “This Is Tom Jones” from 1969 to 1971, and appeared in numerous television and film roles, often as himself. Last year he released – and is currently touring behind – his latest of more than three dozen studio albums, the 12-track “Surrounded By Time.” The album debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, marking the fourth time one of Jones’ albums reached No. 1 in the U.K. during his career. It also charted in the top-25 in five other countries and made Jones, at age 80, the oldest male to earn a No. 1 U.K. album. The album includes covers of songs written by Bob Dylan and Cat Stevens, and a song that Jones co-wrote and arranged with Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward called “Samson and Delilah.” His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $232.66, are available at Ticketmaster.com
STAIND
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Staind is a rock band that was formed in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1995 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. The only change to its original lineup was Wysocki’s departure and replacement in 2011 by drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band had several hits that charted well and received substantial radio play during its most productive recording years, among them “It’s Been Awhile,” “Fade,” “Price to Play,” “So Far Away” and “Right Here.” As one of Staind’s principal songwriters, Lewis and his country band the Stateliners often incorporate country-modified Staind songs into their concert setlists, among them “Right Here Waiting” and “It’s Been Awhile.” Staind’s list of early influences is wide-ranging, including such iconic acts as the Doors, Kiss, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, the Beatles, James Taylor, and Crosby, Stills & Nash, and the more heavy-metal/ alternative rock-leaning bands Whitesnake, Alice in Chains, Black Sabbath, Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Stone Temple Pilots. Their show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
