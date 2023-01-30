Headliner Spotlight

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
Where: Anchor Rock Club
What to expect: Touring behind the recently released, 13-track album called “Spencer Gets Lit,” the hard-rocking quintet Jon Spencer and the Hitmakers is a New York City band that has been described as “A raucous fusion of noise and groove; a 21st century vehicle for the talents of an elder statesman of noise rock and punk blues.” Spencer’s musical career began while he was attending Brown University in the early 1980s, where he played a band called Shithaus. He has also been hailed as “seemingly allergic to the requirements of a commercial crossover. He built his reputation as a live act, one of the most wild and magnetic to ever launch from New York City’s sonic underbelly; a living antidote to the myth that underground rock in New York was dead near the turn of the century. He is a showman, a sonic witchdoctor who’ll blow your mind but not make you work too hard for it.” The album “Spencer Gets Lit” – featuring song titles such as “Junk Man,” “Death Ray,” “Worm Town” and “Rotting Money,” has been described as having “surreal lyrics and high-powered vocals along with music that incorporated the hard rhythms of R&B, the scrappy minimalism of garage punk, and amelodic electronic accents to give the tracks texture.” The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 South New York Avenue in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Tixr.com
More info: AnchorRockClub.com
CHRIS ROCK
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: In what is being called his Ego Death World Tour, comedian and actor Chris Rock will perform his latest stand-up routine at Borgata’s Event Center. The four-time Emmy and three-time Grammy award winner is in the top 10 of both the Comedy Central and Rolling Stone Magazine lists of 50 best stand-up comics of all time. Born in South Carolina as the eldest of seven children, Rock’s family relocated to New York City when he was still a child. There he began as a stand-up comic as a teen in 1984 at NYC’s famed Catch a Rising Star, where he befriended established comedian Eddie Murphy. Murphy gave Rock his first film role in “Beverly Hills Cop II,” which gave Rock recognition and helped him rise up the comedy ranks. He later gained prominence as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” – which was also a catalyst to Murphy’s early fame – from 1990 to 1993, and his HBO show from 1997 to 2000, “The Chris Rock Show,” helped cement his legacy as a major star. He also enjoyed ample success with the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” which ran 2005 to 2009 and was loosely based on Rock’s teenage years. Rock was part of a high-profile incident at 94th Academy Awards last March, during which fellow comic-actor Will Smith slapped him after Rock joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, for which Smith later apologized. Major contemporary comedians who have cited Rock as an influence include Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $184 and $277, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ChrisRock.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: In a career spanning more than 50 years, British-born singer and romantic crooner Engelbert Humperdinck has been nominated four times for Grammy awards, and generated sales in excess of 140 million records. He is best known for his romantic ballads, but his songs also cross into the categories of pop and soft rock. Humperdinck’s unique voice and stage charisma have charmed millions of fans worldwide over the years. Humperdinck recently released a new EP called “All About Love” that features songs by Barry White, the Bee Gees, Lou Rawls and others. Among the record’s tracks are “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything,” by Barry White, “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” by the Bee Gees, and the Lou Rawls’ standard “You’ll Never Find Another Live Like Mine.” Humperdinck’s singles “The Last Waltz” and “Release Me” were major hits in the 1960s, with the latter setting a record at the time for having spent 56 consecutive weeks on the pop charts. Humperdinck also had major hits with the songs “There Goes My Everything,” “After the Lovin’,” “Spanish Eyes,” “A Man Without Love,” “This Moment in Time,” “Wonderland by Night,” “Ten Guitars,” “Am I That Easy to Forget,” “The Way It Used to Be,” “I’m a Better Man (for Having Loved You)” and “Winter World of Love.” His show takes place at Harrah’s Concert Venue.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: Engelbert.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
DAVID SPADE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
What to expect: David Spade is a stand-up comedian and actor who rose to fame as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1990 to 1996. He later launched an acting career that included major roles such comedy hit films as “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep” – both of which starred his friend and late fellow SNL cast member Chris Farley – as well as “Joe Dirt,” “The Benchwarmers,” “Grown Ups,” “Do-Over” and others. Spade was also a cast member of two long-running TV sitcoms: “Just Shoot Me!” from 1997 to 2003, and “Rules of Engagement” from 2007 to 2013. His comedic style tends to rely heavily on sarcasm and self-deprecation. Spade’s family moved from his birth state of Michigan to Scottsdale, Arizona, when he was four years old. He later enrolled at Arizona State University and began performing standup at the university's long-running sketch comedy show “Farce Side Comedy Hour.” After dropping out of college to pursue a comedy career full time, Spade started performing at a club in Tempe, Arizona before moving on to The Improv in Los Angeles, where he was discovered and cast in the 1987 film “Police Academy 4.” His friend a fellow comedian Dennis Miller helped get Spade in the door at “Saturday Night Live,” first as a writer – mainly providing material for then SNL star Dana Carvey – and eventually as a cast member, where Spade became known for several roles involving his unique delivery of sarcasm. Spade also performed spot-on impressions of various celebrities, among them Brad Pitt and Michael J. Fox, and was given a weekly segment called “Spade in America,” which was a spin-off of the “Hollywood Minute” and “Weekend Update” commentaries. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: DavidSpade.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
SARAH SILVERMAN
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The New Hampshire born and raised Sarah Silverman is a comedian, actress and writer who first gained fame as a scriptwriter and occasional performer on “Saturday Night Live” in 1993. Her SNL days as a writer overlapped those of Bob Odenkirk, who went on to fame for his roles as Saul Goodman in the crime dramas “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” Silverman produced and starred in “The Sarah Silverman Program,” which ran from 2007 to 2010 on Comedy Central and earned her a Primetime Emmy award nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Silverman wrote and released her autobiography “The Bedwetter” in 2010, has won two Primetime Emmy awards for her contributions to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and her 2013 HBO stand-up special “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” and has had roles in 17 films since 1997, most recently “Ralph Breaks the Internet” in 2018, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in 2021, and “Marry Me” last year. Silverman performed stand-up comedy for the first time in Boston, Mass., as a teen, describing her early efforts as “awful.” She later attending New York University where she began honing her stand-up skills in NYC’s famed avant-garde and alternative-culture hamlet Greenwich Village. Her comedy routines tend to address such subjects as social taboos, racism, sexism, homophobia, politics and religion. Her show, part of her Grow Some Lips tour, takes place at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24, $49, $59 and $89, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheOceanAC.com
JAY NOG
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: A.C. Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Hailing from the New York City area, comedian Jay Nog is a former elementary school teacher who took to the stand-up stage in 2004 and has been entertaining audiences with a rambunctious style of humor. His description on the A.C. Comedy Club website states: “At first Nog appears scruffy and blunt, but audiences quickly discover his soft side and feel at home with his playful sarcasm.” Nog has been featured on MTV and has been hailed as one of New York City’s up-and-coming comics by Talent in Motion magazine. He has opened for national headliners such as Jim Florentine, Dom Irrera, Adam Ferrrara, Rich Vos and Patrice O’Neal. He was a formerly a writer for such comedy- and sports-related hits as “Guy Code” and “2 Point Lead,” and is the man behind the viral video “5 Hours Walking around New York City as a Jets Fan.” Nog is also the host of “The Prank Call” podcast and co-hosts the live comedy show “Paid or Pain.” His show takes place at the Claridge’s Celebrity Theater inside the Claridge Hotel, located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29 and $39, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com