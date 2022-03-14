Headliner Spotlight

SHADOWS OF THE NIGHT: PAT BENATAR TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The six-member, New Jersey-based band Shadows of the Night pays tribute to legendary rocker Pat Benatar, who had 15 Billboard Top 40 singles since her late-1970s debut on the music scene. The band takes its name from a hit song off Benatar’s fourth of 11 studio albums that she recorded between 1979 and 2003, seven of which went platinum or multi-platinum. Benatar won four Grammy awards out of nine nominations — all four of her wins coming in the category of Best Female Rock Vocal Performance — and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 along with her husband and musical collaborator Neil Giraldo. Songs that Benatar fans will likely hear include “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “You Better Run,” “We Belong,” “Heartbreaker,” “Shadows of the Night,” “Invincible,” “All Fired Up,” “We Live for Love” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheLandisTheater.com
QUEEN FLASH: QUEEN TRIBUTE BAND
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Johnny Zatylny fronts a six-piece Queen tribute band called Queen Flash, playing the part of the original Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s late, flamboyant lead singer and frontman Freddie Mercury since 2000. A review of one of their shows hailed them as, “a grand, theatrical representation of the real Queen concerts, complete with vocal quality unmatched by any other tribute out there.” Zatylny is described as having a voice similar to the operatic, four-octave vocal range of Mercury, who died in 1991. The tribute band mimics the sartorial style of the originals, too, complete with Mercury’s trademark moustache and the glittering garb that Queen was famous for. Queen fans can expect to hear such classic hits as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Killer Queen,” “Under Pressure,” “We Will Rock You,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “You're My Best Friend” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7-FM WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
More info: QueenFlash.ca, GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
JOE BONAMASSA
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Joe Bonamassa is a blues/rock guitarist, singer and songwriter who took up guitar at age 4, inspired to do so by listening to his father’s records of such guitar greats as Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, B.B. King and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Bonamassa opened about 20 shows for B.B. King as a 12-year-old in 1989 and fulfilled a childhood dream by playing a duet at England’s venerated Royal Albert Hall with Clapton in 2009. Bonamassa released 15 studio albums since 2000, 11 of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart. He and his band, which includes a keyboardist, drummer, bassist, sax and trumpet players, have been nominated for Grammy Awards three times. Some of Bonamassa’s best-known songs include “The Heart That Never Waits,” “Driving Towards the Daylight,” “I’d Rather Go Blind,” “I’ll Take Care of You,” “I'll Play The Blues For You,” “Your Heart Is as Black as Night,” “Nobody Loves Me But My Mother,” “Mountain Time,” “Slow Train,” “Just Got Paid,” “I'll Take Care of You” and others. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
How much: Tickets, priced at $77.19, $96.06, $105.49, $124.36 and $180.96, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: JBonamassa.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
JEFF LEACH
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: Raised in London, England, and a graduate of the University of Warwick in English Literature, comedian Jeff Leach’s early show-business career included working in theater with the Royal Shakespeare Company and later performing on television in London, where he hosted shows as wide-ranging as youth chat formats, live music festivals and award-winning documentaries. He embarked on a stand-up comedy career in 2010. He has performed on Comedy Central’s “This Week At The Comedy Cellar,” in several comedic film roles and comedy festivals, and debuted his first solo comedy tour in 2014. In a 2020 interview, he stated that, “using humor as a currency to curry favor with people around me was always a skill I possessed, even from a young age. I knew that making people laugh earned their trust, gained respect, status, and even led to affection from the opposite sex. The first stand-up set I did lasted 40 minutes and was mostly lunacy, but the feeling of bringing joy to so many people with my relentless stage presence and ridiculous life stories made me feel higher than any drug has ever taken me. That joy remains to this day.” His show takes place at the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $29, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: JeffreyLeach.com, AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com
KEN KRANTZ, RUS GUTIN and MIKE SICOLI
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: A trio of comedians will be causing guffaws on Saturday night at the Atlantic City Comedy Club. Ken Krantz says in his bio that being funny was necessary to get attention while growing up the youngest of eight kids in a real-life Brady Bunch situation. His stand-up career started in 2009, and he gained a reputation as a no-holds-barred joke writer. His laid-back style combines self-deprecating humor, views on fatherhood and his take on pop culture and current events. Rus Gutin, who goes by the moniker Poppa Rus, started his stand-up career at age 19, more than 20 years ago. He is a graduate of New York City’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy and is a regular performer and house host at the A.C. Comedy Club. He has appeared on E!'s “Chelsea Lately,” in the movies “Surf School,” “The Last Stand” and “Hold On Loosely,” and has written an off-Broadway musical comedy called “Gangstapella.” Mike Sicoli recently won the “Funniest Comic Competition” at New York City’s legendary laugh club Catch a Rising Star and regularly performs at other Big Apple comedy hotspots such as New York Comedy Club and Caroline’s on Broadway. His wit, fast charm and sharp sense of humor have made him a crowd favorite everywhere he performs. Their show takes place at the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $29, are available at AtlanticCityComedyClub.com
More info: AtlanticCityComedyClub.com, Claridge.com
MARCY PLAYGROUND
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Bourré Atlantic City
What to expect: Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year,Marcy Playground is an alternative rock band that formed in 1997 in Minneapolis, Minn. The three-man band has released five albums, including its self-titled debut that included the hit single “Sex and Candy.” The band’s subsequent albums “Shapeshifter,” “Marcy Playground 3,” “Leaving Wonderland in a Fit of Rage” and “Lunch, Recess and Detention” include songs that are recognized as cult classics among the band’s large following. Their show takes place at Bourré’s High Noon Stage. Bourré is located at 201 S. New YorkAve., Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $15, are available at EventBrite.com
More info: MarcyPlayground.net, BourreAtlanticCity.com
THE CHICLETTES: A TRIBUTE TO
FEMALE ARTISTS THROUGH THE DECADES
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: The Chiclettes are a threesome of women singers who pay tribute to such legendary female vocalists as Chaka Khan, Lesley Gore, Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Darlene Love, the Andrew Sisters, Martha & the Vandellas, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Pointer Sisters and many others. Over the years they have shared the stage with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers such as Little Anthony and The Imperials, The Trammps, the Stylistics and the Drifters. The Chiclettes — Sarah, Susan and Deanna — are backed up by a live band during concerts and perform songs from the 1950s and ’60s doo-wop era such as “Heatwave” and “Nowhere to Run” by Martha & The Vandellas; “Think” and “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin; and “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” by the Shirelles. They also sing songs from the 1970s through today, such as “I’m So Excited” and “Jump” by the Pointer Sisters; “Hard For The Money,” “On the Radio” and “Bad Girls” by Donna Summer; “Saving All My Love for You” by Whitney Houston; “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce and several others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
More info: Chiclettes.com, TheLandisTheater.com
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The Psychedelic Furs are a New Wave band founded in London, England, in 1977 by singer Richard Butler and his brother and bassist Tim Butler, both of whom are still with the band nearly 45 years after its founding. The Furs were among several bands spawned from the British post-punk scene. Their music went through several phases, according to a review, from an austere, psychedelic sound inspired by the Doors and the Velvet Underground, to morphing into new wave, pop and hard rock. The band’s 1981 album “Talk Talk Talk” gave the band widespread appeal in the United States and featured the hit singles “Dumb Waiters” and “Pretty in Pink.” The latter song also served as the title track to the 1986 teen romantic comedy-drama of the same name. Other Furs’ songs that have received a lot of radio play over the years include “Love My Way,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost In You” and “Like A Stranger.” Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: ThePsychedelicFurs.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
THE OUTLAWS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: The Levoy Theatre
What to expect: Established in Tampa, Fla., in 1967, the Outlaws are pioneers of the Southern rock genre and are best known for such hits as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man.” The band’s high-octane guitar riffs and influences from such genres as jazz, blues and country also resonated with their Southern rock peers the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and the Charlie Daniels Band. These groups would occasionally perform or tour together in various combinations during their ’70s and ’80s heydays. Drummer Monte Yoho has been with the Outlaws on-and-off since 1969, and singer/lead guitarist Henry Paul is another longstanding member who also went on to form the country band Blackhawk. Others include keyboardist David Robbins and bassist Randy Threet, who both joined the Outlaws in 2005, drummer Jaran Sorenson and guitarist Jeff Aulich. Other Outlaws songs that got substantial radio airplay include “Hurry Sundown,” “Song in the Breeze” and “Southern Rock Will Never Die.” The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville.
How much: Tickets, priced at $38 and $42, are available at Etix.com
More info: OutlawsMusic.com, Levoy.net
RELIT IN AC: with REMY MA, LIL’ KIM, FAT JOE, JA RULE, STATE PROPERTY
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: A star-studded lineup of classic and current chart-topping hip-hop artists will jam at Boardwalk Hall. Remy Ma is a three-time Grammy nominated rapper whose hit songs include “Ante Up,” “Lean Back,” “Conceited” and “All the Way Up.” She is one of only four multiple winners of the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and since 2015 has starred on the VH1 reality series “Love & Hip Hop: New York” with her husband Papoose. The Brooklyn -born Lil’ Kim was discovered by late rap legend Notorious B.I.G., who invited her to join his group Junior M.A.F.I.A. Their debut album “Conspiracy” generated several hits. Lil' Kim's 1996 debut studio album “Hard Core” included the singles “No Time,” “Not Tonight” and “Crush on You” and was certified double platinum. In 2001, Lil' Kim had a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Lady Marmalade,” and also had hits with the songs “The Jump Off” and “Magic Stick.” Others hip-hop stars scheduled to perform Saturday night include Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property, Fabolous, Mase, the Lox, Mr. Cheeks, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, 112 and Trina. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
How much: Tickets, priced at $55, $70, $85 and $110, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BoardwalkHall.com
JAY LENO
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: Jay Leno has been a highly regarded stand-up comedian since the mid-1970s, becoming a household name when — after serving as a regular substitute host for Johnny Carson on NBC-TV’s “The Tonight Show” since 1986 — he became host of “The Tonight Show” in 1992, after Carson retired. Leno remained host of the uber-popular, late-night show through 2014 and continued to tour and perform as a stand-up comedian throughout his “Tonight Show” tenure. Since 2014, he hosted “Jay Leno's Garage” and a revival of the classic radio-and-TV comedy quiz series “You Bet Your Life.” Leno’s stand-up comedy subject matter tends to be a blend of satire and mild insults, the lampooning of American and world culture, politics, current events, pop culture and everyday life. In 1995 Leno won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and was nominated for that same award six other times. His show takes place at Ocean Casino Resorts’ Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49.50 and $59.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: TheJayLenoShow.com, TheOceanAC.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, March 20
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater on Sunday, and is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Sound Waves.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com