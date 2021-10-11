Headliner Spotlight

LIL ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Where: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, Tuckerton
What to expect: Hailing from Chicago, a city renowned for its unrivaled blues talent, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials deliver a sound that has been described as “musically electrifying, emotionally intense and downright fun.” Fronted by the slide guitar and soulful vocals of Lil’ Ed Williams, the four-man band has produced 10 studio albums of original material and remained intact as a foursome since its 1986 start. Williams is joined by his half brother and bassist James “Pookie” Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton. Much of the music that the band performs are songs written or co-written by Williams. The show is part of the Pavilion in the Pines music series hosted by the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $35, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info: LilEdBlues.com, LizzieRoseMusic.com
COMEDY FOR A CAUSE
WITH TONY ROCK
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: One of nine siblings who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., comedian, actor and producer Tony Rock quickly made it clear that his big brother Chris Rock was not going to be the only successful funnyman in the family. Tony Rock has been the ringleader on HBO’s weekly stand-up series All Def Comedy, but his passion and first love is performing live stand-up comedy. He has become a regular at such hometown hot spots as “Caroline’s on Broadway” and “Stand-Up New York” and spends a lot of time in Los Angeles as a headliner for “The Comedy Store,” “The Improv” and “The Laugh Factory.” Thursday’s show is presented by JF Party Dragon, a nonprofit that raises money for those less fortunate. Comedy for a Cause is a quarterly event at the Grunin Center that helps fund a variety of causes. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: TonyRockComedy.com, JFPartyDragon.com, GruninCenter.org
GAELIC STORM
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Where: The Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The multi-national Celtic juggernaut called Gaelic Storm has been a popular act for more than two decades, largely because of its appeal to a diversified fan base and wide-ranging array of music fans. According to the quintet’s website, “country-music folks adore them for their storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to Irish-music tradition, and the rockers relish the passion they play their instruments with.” Their most recent album, “Go Climb a Tree,” includes such fun-loving, spirited numbers as “The Beer Song,” “Shine On” and “Shanghai Kelly.” The band incorporates many traditional Irish and Scottish instruments into its sound, such as the accordion, spoons, bodhrán, harmonica, mandolin, ukulele, bagpipes and fiddle.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30 and $38, are available at Etix.com
More info: GaelicStorm.com, Levoy.net
FLEETWOOD MACKED
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Replete with costume changes, props and video backdrops, Fleetwood Macked has been praised as the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the nation. The husband-and-wife team of Hillary and Michael Epstein play the roles of former romantically linked Fleetwood Mac band members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Rounding out the lineup are the Epsteins’ longtinme friends and musical cohorts Cecile Spagna, Jay Novas and Phil Weiss, who perform the roles of original band members Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, respectively. All have been professional, touring rock musicians and huge Fleetwood Mac fans for most of their adult lives. Among Fleetwood Mac’s multitude of hits that fans can expect to hear are “I Don’t Want to Know,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Gypsy,” “Rhiannon,” “Hold Me,” “Over My Head,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “As Long as You Follow,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop,” “Say You Love Me,” “Sara” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $30, are available at Etix.com
More info: FleetwoodMacked.com, TheLandisTheater.com
50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Show producer Neil Berg, who composed and/or co-wrote several Broadway and Off-Broadway musical hits, presents a 50 Years of Rock & Roll show that reveals many fascinating and often-unknown stories of some of the greatest names in rock ’n’ roll history. The timeline takes the audience from the progenitors of rock music in the 1940s through its glory years of the 1950s, ’60, ’70s and into the MTV-influenced rock-video decade of the 1980s. Tributes are paid to such iconic rock figures as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, the Beatles, the Who, the Eagles, the Beach Boys, the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac and others. The show also profiles genres and major events such as disco, Motown, new wave and Woodstock. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39 and $49, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: NeilBerg.com, GruninCenter.org
TRAIN
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of its blockbuster album “Save Me, San Francisco,” the rock band Train makes a tour stop at Hard Rock Atlantic City’s Mark G. Etess Arena. That studio album, Train’s fifth since forming in San Francisco in 1993, contained three singles that made the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including the song “Hey, Soul Sister” that was certified six-times platinum. The other two hits from that record, “If It’s Love” and “Marry Me,” reached Nos. 34 and 40, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Train also charted hits over the years with the songs “Drive By,” “Calling All Angels,” “Meet Virginia,” “Free,” “I Am” and “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me).”
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $69 and $79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: SaveMeSanFrancisco.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
FABULOUS ’50S WEEKEND
IN WILDWOOD
When: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: The Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood
What to expect: Highlighting the Wildwoods’ role in the birth and growth of rock ’n’ roll, the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 17th annual Fabulous ’50s and Beyond Weekend. The two-day celebration pays tribute to the music of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Wildwoods Convention Center’s Oceanfront Arena. Admission is $16 per person. There will be free live music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fox Park, located across the street from the convention center, as part of a Fabulous ’50s Street Fair that will also include a classic car show, a doo-wop bus tour and many food and merchandise vendors. The main event starts 7 p.m. Saturday in the Oceanfront Arena, where a star-studded line-up will feature ’50s music by Little Anthony & the Imperials, ’60s music by Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, and the sounds of the ’70s with the Spinners. An opening act will feature the Mahoney Brothers paying tribute to such legends as Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis. A limited number of tickets will be available at the Wildwoods Convention Center box office the weekend of the event. The Wildwoods Convention Center is at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50 and $69.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GWCOC.org, WildwoodsNJ.com
VIC DIBITETTO
When: 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: A stand-up comedian seemingly as well known for his YouTube videos and Internet presence as his live performances, the Brooklyn, N.Y.,-born Vic DiBitetto got his start in comedy at the famed Pips nightclub in Brooklyn in 1981. He first appeared on television about 10 years later, when he and his son Michael were the grand-prize winners on the show “America’s Funniest People” with their spoof of a ventriloquist act. His YouTube fame took off after he made a video called “Bread and Milk” that poked fun at people’s obsession with stocking up on staples before a severe storm. He was quoted as saying that the video’s 30 seconds of stupidity brought him more recognition than 30 years of stand-up. DiBitetto, who resides in northern New Jersey, had a role in the 2015 comedy film “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.” A master of observational comedy, some of his other notable videos that went viral include a rant about not wanting to drive to Florida, a reaction to Justin Bieber’s 2014 arrest, an encounter with a creepy clown seen wandering around New York City, and a rant about Kanye West’s behavior on the 2015 Grammy Awards. His show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $49 and $59, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: VicDibitetto.net, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
TYLER HENRY:
HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM
When: 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: The California-born Tyler Henry has been hailed as one of the most sought-after clairvoyant mediums in the world. When not hosting his E! show “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” Henry demonstrates to live audiences how he seemingly communicates with those who have passed on to other side and helps to bring comfort, closure and hope to many grieving people. According to his website, Henry began receiving intuitive mental images when he was only 10 years old with the foretelling of his grandmother’s death. Over time he developed a strong reputation as a clairvoyant and has received many private requests for readings from well-known celebrities in the Los Angeles area. As his clientele began to expand, Henry decided that a live show would be the most effective way to reach a larger audience in need of healing. He has also shared his story through his book “Between Two Worlds.” His show, involving live audience readings and an interactive Q&A, takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $69 and $89, are available at Borgata.MGMResorts.com
More info: TylerHenryHollywoodMedium.com, Borgata.MGMResorts.com
ASSISTED LIVING: THE MUSICAL
When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: “Assisted Living: The Musical” is billed as a vaudeville-like revue show featuring original songs, delivering laughs from the opening scene to the finish. The show is centered around an elderly couple who enter heaven together, suspecting their son pulled the plug on them to get his hands on his dad’s vintage Corvette. The couple fondly remembers Pelican Roost, an active, full-service retirement community where 70-something is the new 20-something, and the senior residents party like it’s 1969. In the Gruden Center version of the show —popular nationwide among theater troupes — two actors play 18 different characters who sing, dance, revel, celebrate and speak long-windedly about their trek through later life. The audience is likely to laugh out loud at songs spoofing old age, such as “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You) and I Can’t Get Up” and “Golf Cart Seduction.” “Assisted Living: The Musical” is a hit with the aging and those who hope to be fortunate enough to live through their golden years. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22 and $27, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: AssistedLivingTheMusical.com, GruninCenter.org
BRIAN WILSON
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: As well as earning the distinction as the first pop artist to write, arrange, produce and perform his own material, Brian Wilson is a founding member of the Beach Boys and one of the most innovative and significant songwriters of the 20th century. He started the Beach Boys in 1961 in California with his late brothers Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love and their friend Al Jardine. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Brian Wilson wrote more than two dozen Top 40 hit songs for the Beach Boys, among them “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t it Be Nice,” “California Girls,” “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Sloop John B,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Kokomo,” “Surfin’ Safari” and “409.” He has a new album slated for release in November called “At My Piano” that will feature new renditions of many of those hits. He will be joined onstage in Atlantic City by Jardine, who was the Beach Boys’ rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist with Wilson on such songs as “Help Me, Rhonda” and others. Also performing with Wilson and Jardine is Terence “Blondie” Chaplin, who was a member of the Beach Boys in the early 1970s. Their show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BrianWilson.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
What to expect: The horn-heavy, jazz-rock fusion band Blood, Sweat & Tears has blended the stylings of rock, pop, R&B, soul and big-band music into a popular combination since its late-1960s founding in New York City. The band’s debut album “Child is Father to the Man” received a lukewarm reception. Its self-titled second album, however, was one of the most successful albums in history, winning a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970, featuring three songs that were all in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year, including “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel” and a rendition of the Laura Nyro song “And When I Die.” The band also had a hit with its rendition of the Billy Holiday song “Bless this Child.” While BS&T has undergone many incarnations and personnel changes over the years, its music has endured for more than five decades. The band’s show takes place at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s.
How much: Tickets, priced at $49.50 and $64.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: BloodSweatAndTears.com, Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC
THE GENESIS SHOW
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: Levoy Theatre in Millville
What to expect: The Genesis Show pays tribute to the British progressive rock band Genesis and is dedicated almost exclusively to recreating the Phil Collins era of the originals, focusing on their 1976 through ’82 tours. Collins joined Genesis in 1970 as its drummer and became the band’s lead singer in 1975 following the departure of former leader and lead singer Peter Gabriel. At the Levoy show, according to the Genesis Show’s website, the band will play — for the first time — Genesis’ “Three Sides Live” album in its entirety in the order the songs appear on the album. All the “Three Sides Live” songs were recorded live by Genesis at various tour stops in the United Kingdom over a five-year period and compiled into a double album in 1982. Among the hit Genesis songs on that double-live album are “Turn It On Again,” “Follow You Follow Me,” “Misunderstanding” and “Paperlate.” In a second act on Saturday night, the Genesis Show will perform the songs “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe),” “Dance on A Volcano” and others.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $39, are available at Etix.com
More info: TheGenesisShow.com, Levoy.net
MICHAEL BUBLE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Canadian-born Michael Bublé aspired to be a professional hockey player for the Vancouver Canucks. He found he was not good enough to make the NHL, so instead focused in on his other passion – singing — as a potential career. Bublé grew up listening to his Italian-born grandfather’s collection of jazz records and credits his grandfather for encouraging his love of music. Bublé’s self-titled 2003 debut album featured Great American Songbook standards from various eras, including “Fever,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “For Once in My Life,” “Moondance,” “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” and “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?” The album was immensely successful and gave Bublé an international audience. Bublé’s 2009 album “Crazy Love” debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 after three days of sales, and remained there for two weeks. That album won the 2010 Grammy award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and he also won that same award three other times with the albums “Call Me Irresponsible,” “Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden” and “To Be Loved.” Bublé wrote or co-wrote many of the songs he sings in concerts, among them “Home,” “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Hold On.” More than 75 million copies of his albums have been sold worldwide.
How much: Tickets, priced at $65, $89.50, $155, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: MichaelBuble.com, BoardwalkHall.com
THE GIPSY KINGS
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Where: Caesars Atlantic City
What to expect: Renowned for introducing rumba flamenca and traditional flamenco music to a worldwide audience, the Grammy-winning Gipsy Kings are led by Nicolas Reyes’ soaring vocals and the masterful play of guitar virtuoso Tonino Baliardo. Both also composed and produced many of the group’s greatest hits, including “Bamboleo,” “Un Amor” and “Djobi Djoba.” The Gipsy Kings’ cover version of the song “Hotel California” in their third album provided an example of fast flamenco guitar leads and rhythmic strumming the band has become well known for, and was featured in the movie “The Big Lebowski.” The band’s sound has been described as a blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Over the years, the Kings also incorporated elements of reggae, Cuban and Arabic styles to their sound. Their show takes place at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $52, $77 and $102, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: GipsyKings.com, Caesars.com/Caesars-AC
SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY
BIG BAND
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
Where: The Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River
What to expect: Under the direction of vocalist Altha Morton, and clarinetist, saxophonist and conductor Curt Morton, the Sentimental Journey Big Band performs the hits of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s big-band era. Sentimental Journey recreates the swing and jazz sounds that helped lift the spirits of the nation following the Great Depression behind such renowned names as Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller. Songs that big-band fans might recognize include “A String Of Pearls,” “I’ve Got a Gal in Kalamazoo,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “You Made Me Love You,” “Sentimental Journey” and many others. The event is being presented by the New Jersey Jazz Society. The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts is located on College Drive in Toms River.
How much: Tickets, priced at $13, $20 and $24, are available at GruninCenter.org
More info: NJJS.org, GruninCenter.org
THE RAT PACK: BACK IN TOWN
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
Where: Hard Rock Casino & Hotel
What to expect: The Rat Pack: Back in Town pays tribute to three renowned entertainers whose careers were all deeply rooted in the Atlantic City entertainment scene — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. The cast impersonates the late legends’ voices, styles and mannerisms in impressive fashion. The show also includes a Marilyn Monroe impersonator singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater. Rat Pack fans can expect to hear such hit renditions as “Amore,” “Ain’t That A Kick In the Head” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Martin; “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “That Old Black Magic” and “Mr. Bojangles” by Davis; and “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was A Very Good Year” by Sinatra.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
STOCKTON BATTLE
OF THE BANDS
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20
Where: The Campus Center Theatre of Stockton University in Galloway Township
What to expect: The Stockton Performing Arts Center and Stockton University’s affiliated radio station, WLFR 91.7 FM, are hosting several Battle of the Bands competitions this fall at the Stockton Campus Center Theater, located on the school’s main campus. The battles will showcase several original-music bands specializing in alternative genres such as punk-glam, hip hop, indie, prog-jam, and shoe-gaze/psychedelic. Each winning band will face off against other winning bands in a playoff format as the competition unfolds. The first battle pits Creem Circus against the Burdens. The Philadelphia-based Creem Circus bills itself as “the culmination of a life’s work of making, playing and recording glitter-glam rock — original tunes with riffs and choruses that rocket you back to 1974.” The Burdens are a four-man punk rock band from the Jersey shore that recently released their debut EP of original material entitled “Greetings from The Burdens.” Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, in the Pomona section of Galloway Township.
How much: Admission is $8 at the Stockton Campus Center Theatre door on the day of the show.
More info: Stockton.edu/WLFR