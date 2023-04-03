Headliner Spotlight

THE MONKEES CELEBRATED
BY MICKY DOLENZ
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 7
Where: Ocean Casino Resort
What to expect: The Los Angeles, California-born Micky Dolenz is an original member of the pop-rock group The Monkees, which was conceived as a sketch-comedy television band in 1966 and continued to tour as a band long after their blockbuster TV show ended in 1971. Dolenz, now 78, became the last surviving member of that group after Mike Nesmith died in 2021. The Monkees, which won two Emmy Awards for best TV comedy, also included Davy Jones and Peter Tork, with Jones being the lone British member among three Americans. According to The Monkees' website, Dolenz will be performing the quartet's heralded third album “Headquarters,” with videos of past live performances as a backdrop, plus all of the band’s biggest hits, including “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train To Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “I’m A Believer,” “Forget That Girl,” “No Time,” “Shades of Gray” and “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone.” His show takes place at Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall.
How much: Tickets, priced at $29, $39, $59, $79 and $99, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE REAGAN YEARS:
’80s TRIBUTE BAND
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 7
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: The Reagan Years is an ’80s tribute band that recreates the sounds of the decade through a talented assemblage of musicians with diverse vocal abilities, enabling the group to replicate uncanny versions of the pop, rock, new wave and heavy-metal hits during the salad years of the MTV generation when Ronald Reagan was President (1981 through ’89). Fans of that era can expect to hear the huge hits by Bon Jovi, Madonna, Devo, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Journey, Modern English, Guns ‘N Roses, ZZ Top, Hall & Oates, Men At Work, INXS, Huey Lewis and others. Founded in 1996, The Reagan Years is comprised of vocalists Raychel Harvey, Anthony Nuccio and Don Wicklin, keyboardist-vocalist Karen Ellison, guitarist-vocalist Glenn Riley, bassist-vocalist Jody Lewis, drummer Sy Seyler and saxophonist Scott Benford. In 2011, the band performed as part of the Ronald Reagan Centennial Birthday Celebration at the Reagan Building in Washington, D.C. and, according to its website, is a favorite among corporate events and retro galas throughout the East Coast. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $25, are available at Etix.com
More info:
LA’GRANGE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Landis Theater
What to expect: La'Grange is a New Jersey-based ZZ Top tribute band that, according to its Facebook page, “puts on a high-octane performance that honors the boys from Texas. With beards, babes and a blistering musical attack, this band does its name proud, nailing the songs with the scorching intensity of the original.” Fans of ZZ Top – a blues-boogie-rock power trio that for decades has been affectionately dubbed “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” is best known for such hits as “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Tush,” “Legs,” “Got Me Under Pressure,” “Tube Snake Boogie” and others. For more than 50 years, ZZ Top was comprised of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist-keyboardist Dusty Hill. As well-known as the group has been for its music, they were equally well known for the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats and chest-length beards. When Hill died last July, Elwood Francis, who has worked with ZZ Top as the band’s guitar technician since the early 1990s, stepped in and kept the originals rolling. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Etix.com
More info:
ELIZA NEALS
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Lizzie Rose Music Room
What to expect: Eliza Neals is a Detroit, Michigan-born, New Jersey-based blues-rocker who has recently released the 10-track album “Badder To The Bone.” Blues Music Magazine hailed her as having a voice that “shares a Janis Joplin and Etta James singing style, but her own unique and tremendous talents make her specifically superior and very, very likable.” American Blues Scene praised her by saying: “Trained in opera but with the grit of Koko Taylor, Neals’ voice is like sand in a velvet bag, fired from a shotgun. Sonically, this is the kind of nasty, hyper-electrified, gut-bucket blues that holds your huevos at knife point. She has proven that women have every place in the blues world, and can run with the biggest dogs in the yard.” A protégé’ of Mississippi-born songwriter Barrett Strong, several of Neals' songs have been played on Sirius XM's blues satellite radio channel, among them “Another Lifetime,” “Black Crow Moan,” “Sugar Daddy” and “Queen of the Nile.” She has performed with or opened for such music luminaries as Barrett Strong, George Clinton, The Four Tops, Walter Trout, Poppa Chubby, Victor Wainwright, King Solomon Hicks, Joe Louis Walker and others. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main Street in Tuckerton.
How much: Tickets, priced at $32 and $40, are available at LizzieRoseMusic.com
More info:
BACK TO THE ’80s
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Back to the ’80s is billed on Borgata’s website as “a fun nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography from the 1980s era.” Retro rock fans can experience some of the decade’s most beloved music. The show, which takes place at Borgata’s Music Box theater, features the music of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. It promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping out of their boomboxes.” The show is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Sundays through April at the Music Box theater.
How much: Tickets, priced at $39, are available at Ticketmaster.com
More info:
THE CARMINE APPICE DIARIES
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12
Where: The Landis Theater
What to expect: Carmine Appice is widely considered one of the most innovative drummers in rock-and-roll history, having inspired many other legends throughout a nearly six-decade career. In his one-man show “The Carmine Appice Diaries,” Appice share tales of various stops on his incredible life journey, which originated in New York City and had him playing professionally as a teen in the mid-1960s. A member of both the Classic Drummer and Modern Drummer halls of fame, Appice co-founded a band that became the bellwether to the psychedelic and heavy-medal eras, Vanilla Fudge, and teamed with late guitar god Jeff Beck and late bassist Tim Bogert to form the British-American power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, which has been hailed as rock’s first supergroup. Over the years he has performed with such fellow music icons as Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Sly Stone, Edgar Winter, Ted Nugent, Paul Stanley and many others. He has also spearheaded several of his own popular bands such as Cactus and King Kobra. His multi-media show will also feature a display of his incredible skill as one of the greatest drummers of all time. His younger brother Vinnie Appice is also an accomplished rock-and-roll drummer. The Landis Theater is located at 830 East Landis Avenue in Vineland.
How much: Tickets, priced at $20, $25, $30 and $50, are available at Etix.com
More info: