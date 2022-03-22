Headline Spotlight

LATICE, MIKE BRAMANTE,
MAX SPINELLI,
JOHNNY MACDONALD
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel
What to expect: A foursome of the funniest comedians on the East Coast will take the Celebrity Theater stage at the Claridge Hotel on Friday night. South Jersey product LaTice has brought a unique brand of comedy to audiences since 2009, including performing on a segment of the popular daytime TV talk show “The View” called Hilarious Housewives. According to her bio, “Her conversational style makes you feel like you’re in her living room, laughing about interracial marriage, being a parent, and her day-to-day encounters. LaTice will pull you right into her world the minute she steps on stage, with her zest for life and positive energy.” Mike Bramante is a New York City-based, stand-up comedian who was selected as one of the 2021 New York Comedy Festival’s “Comics to Watch.” His style “blends observational, silly and self-deprecating humor about being a soft guy in a hard world.” Also from New York City, Max Spinelli describes himself as “an all-around peach of a human being, and more than just the guy you’ve seen in the background of several canceled TV shows.” Blending together a style that is both conversational and confrontational, he’s built a brand that he describes as “premium trash bag.” A fourth NYC-based comic, Johnny MacDonald has performed stand-up on the Discovery Channel throughout clubs in the Big Apple nightly. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 South Indiana Ave. in A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $19 and $29, are available at Atlantic CityComedyClub.com
KASHMIR: THE LIVE
LED ZEPPELIN SHOW
When: 9 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City
What to expect: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show was created by vocalist Jean Violet in New York City in 2000 and is recognized as one of the top Led Zeppelin tribute bands on tour. The band shares the authenticity, appearance and sound of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, but more importantly, according to Kashmir’s bio, “The band wants to share the energy and the experience that Led Zeppelin created while on tour, and capture the raw energy of a live Led Zeppelin show.” Kashmir takes its name from a song of the same name by the British rockers’ sixth album, “Physical Graffiti,” which was co-written by Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and the late John Bonham. Other songs Zeppelin fans can expect to hear include “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Communication Breakdown,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Ramble On,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “All My Love,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Fool in the Rain,” “Hey, Hey What Can I Do,” “Misty Mountain Hop” and others. The free show is part of the Flashback Fridays series at Golden Nugget. It takes place at The Wave and is hosted by Michael James and the 100.7 WZXL Rock ‘n’ Roll Patrol.
How much: The show is free and open to the public.
GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City
TUPELO HONEY: A VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Van Morrison has been a monumental figure in the music world for more than six decades, having first made a name for himself as a teenager growing up in his native northern Ireland. In more recent years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has become about as well known for his paucity of live performances as for his soulful sound and numerous R&B hits. Morrison has written some of the most iconic songs in popular music. An eight-person ensemble called the Tupelo Honey Band devotes itself to replicating a live Morrison performance as closely as possible. “Van the Man” fans will hear such classics as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Moondance,” “Domino,” “Tupelo Honey,” “Into The Mystic,” “It Stoned Me,” “Real Real Gone,” “Wild Night,” “Caravan,” “Have I Told You Lately,” “Crazy Love,” “Someone Like You” and others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
RAGEFEST: ATTILA,
HE IS LEGEND,
CROWN MAGNETAR
and ISLANDER
When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City
What to expect: Attila is a five-man heavy-metal band from Atlanta that has released nine albums since its 2005 founding, most recently last year’s 10-track album “Closure” that features the songs “Anxiety,” “Empty Clip,” “Metalcore Manson,” “Day Drinking,” “Broke & Happy,” “G Squad,” “Shots for the Girls,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Cancelled” and “Clarity.” Ragefest is a spin on the 10th anniversary of Attila’s third studio album “Rage,” which reached No. 15 on the Billboard U.S. Heatseekers chart. Backing up Attila on this tour are fellow metal bands He Is Legend, Islander and Crown Magnetar. The Anchor Rock Club is located at 247 S. New York Ave., A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $22, are available at AnchorRock Club.com
DJ PAULY D
When: 12 a.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Harrah’s Atlantic City
What to expect: The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s welcomes back popular DJ Pauly D, whose partnership with The Pool After Dark first formed eight years ago. Born Paul DelVecchio in Rhode Island, Pauly D is probably best known as a cast member of the reality television series and pop-culture phenomenon “Jersey Shore,” which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. According to his website, Pauly D’s eclectic track selection, unique style and infectious personality captivates crowds around the globe. His music library spans nearly every genre of club music, and he has the ability to mix in and out of Top 40 and house music, introducing an entirely new demographic to tunes they can dance to. Also performing Saturday night at The Pool will be DJ B Lee and DJ Danny Rockz.
How much: Tickets, priced at $51.55, are available at Ticketmas ter.com
CELEBRITY BOXING
AT SHOWBOAT
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Showboat Hotel Atlantic City
What to expect: Founded in 2003 by Damon Feldman — once an unbeaten (9-0) professional boxer whose career was sidelined by serious injury — Official Celebrity Boxing (OCB) has staged more than 50 live Celebrity Entertainment boxing events in its 19-year history thus far. Saturday night’s fight card at the Showboat Hotel is dubbed “Battle At The Beach.” Born in Puerto Rico and a Philadelphia resident for more than 25 years, heavyweight boxer Hazel Roche, aka “The Latin Lover,” will put his OCB belt on the line against singer/songwriter Al B. Sure! in one of the evening’s main events. In the other men’s main event, pro fighter Kimbo Slice Jr. will take on actor Iggy Rodriguez, who is best known for his work on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” The women’s headliner will pit Jen Harley of “Jersey Shore” vs. life coach and personal trainer Sabrina Parr. The event’s ringside color commentator and play-by-plan man will be famed boxer Roy Jones Jr. Performing and hosting the event will be rap legends Peter Gunz, Kid N’ Play, Gillie & Wallo and Flavor Flav. About a dozen other bouts will be on the card, too. The event takes place at the Atrium inside the Showboat Hotel, located at 801 Boardwalk in A.C.
How much: Tickets, $65 and $100, are available at Official CelebrityBoxing.com.
STARMAN:
A DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: The Landis Theater in Vineland
What to expect: “Starman: A David Bowie Tribute” is a tribute band with a 54-song repertoire of deep cuts and hits recorded by the late British Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Bowie, who is considered one of the most popular and innovative musicians of the 20th century. According to the tribute band’s website, “No Starman show is ever the same, so if you’ve seen them before, be prepared for a fresh experience. This show will dazzle you, and even the most diehard Bowie lover will be pleasantly surprised.” Fans of Bowie, who was an active entertainer from 1962 until his death in 2016, can expect to hear such hits as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Starman,” “The Jean Genie,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Young Americans,” “Fame,” “Golden Years,” “Suffragette City,” “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Under Pressure,” “Let’s Dance,” “China Girl,” “Modern Love” and many others. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
How much: Tickets, $20, are available at Etix.com
STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
What to expect: Comic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short have worked together on such film comedies as “Three Amigos” and “Father of the Bride” and have been a touring stand-up team for about seven years. Martin and Short became friends while filming “Three Amigos” in 1986. Martin first developed a name for himself in comedy in the 1960s as a writer for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and later as a frequent host on “Saturday Night Live.” In the 1970s, Martin performed his offbeat, absurdist comedy stand-up routines before sold-out theaters on national tours, but gave up stand-up comedy in the mid-’80s before teaming up with Short in 2015. Their show in A.C. will include hilarious banter between the two, conversations about their lives in show business and a musical component. Martin is an accomplished banjo player, and in 2002 won a Grammy Award with Earl Scruggs (of Flatt & Scruggs fame, probably best known for performing the “Beverly Hillbillies” theme song) for Best Country Instrumental Performance. Short, who is widely remembered for his oddball man-child character Ed Grimley, which he first debuted on SCTV (a sketch comedy similar to “Saturday Night Life” that was created in Short’s home country of Canada), also has a slew of television, film and Broadway theater performances to his credit. The duo also appears in the Hulu crime comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.”
How much: Tickets, priced at $77.19, $96.06 and $133.79, are available at Ticketmaster.com
BOARDWALK BOXING: RISING STARS SERIES
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
What to expect: Live professional boxing presented by Rising Star Promotions (RSP) under the direction of Millville product and middleweight World Title contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in association with the Atlantic City Sports Commission. The series presents a 10-bout card on Saturday night that is stacked with top regional prospects. Among the feature bouts is top Washington, D.C.-area welterweight contender Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, who has a 9-1 record with 4 knockouts. He will face the undefeated Jonathan Montrel (12-0, 7 KOs) of New Orleans. Atlantic City middleweight Decarlo “3Mendo” Perez (19-6-1, 7 KOs) will return to his hometown for the first time since capturing the New Jersey State Middleweight Championship in September 2018 against an opponent yet to be named. Both bouts are set for eight rounds. In other bouts, junior welterweights Dan Murray (5-5) of Lanoka Harbor and Michael Hughes (2-1) of New York will tangle in a six-round contest. A highly accomplished amateur with nearly 100 bouts and a 2021 New Jersey Golden Gloves Championship to his credit, Gabriel Gerna will make his professional debut in a scheduled four-round bout at 130 pounds against South Carolina’s David Ashely (0-1). Other boxers slated to compete on the card are three unbeatens — featherweight John “Bodyshot” Leonardo (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, unbeaten junior welterweight Kurt Scoby (6-0, 4 KOs) of New York, and flyweight Andy Dominquez (5-0, 3 KOs) of Las Vegas. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. The event takes place in Boardwalk Hall’s Adrian Phillips Ballroom.
How much: Tickets, priced at $65, $85 and $155 and $200, are available at Ticketmaster.com
RICHIE RAMONE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS
When: 6 p.m. Monday, March 28
Where: Bourré Atlantic City
What to expect: Born out of New York City in the mid-1970s, the Ramones are often credited as being the first true punk rock band. Richie Ramone, who was with them from 1983 through 1987, has been called the band’s “most musically prolific and powerful drummer, and the band’s only drummer to be credited as a composer, writer and lead vocalist of a Ramones song.” Ramone sang lead on six of the band’s songs from their albums “Animal Boy,” “Too Tough to Die” and “Halfway to Sanity.” He continues to write and record music, having forayed into the film industry as both an actor and soundtrack composer. He made his acting debut in the indie films “Headcheese” (released in 2020) and “Protege Moi” (2022) while also contributing to the soundtracks of both films. Among Ramone’s recently released singles are “I’m Not Afraid,” “Cry Little Sister,” “Something To Do,” “I Fix This” and “Somebody Put Something in My Drink” In November 2018, Ramone released his autobiography “I Know Better Now” to much acclaim. His band at Bourré also includes guitarist/vocalist Ronnie Simmons, bassist/vocalist Clare Misstake and drummer Chris Moye. Also performing will be the bands Jumpship, the Mad Splatter and Public Nature. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave., A.C.
How much: Tickets, priced at $38 and $42, are available at Eventbrite.com
YAKOV SMIRNOFF
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31
Where: Tropicana Atlantic City
What to expect: Yakov Smirnoff is a Ukrainian-American comedian, actor and writer whose career in stand-up began in Ukraine. He immigrated to the United States in 1977 in order to pursue an American show business career without knowing any English. He reached his biggest success in the mid-to-late 1980s, appearing in several films which include “Moscow on The Hudson” with Robin Williams, “The Money Pit” with Tom Hanks, “Heartburn” with Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep, and “Brewster’s Millions” with Richard Pryor. Smirnoff was a star of the television series “What a Country!” and was a recurring guest star on NBC’s hit television series “Night Court” that ran from 1984 through 1992. Smirnoff and his wife have been raising funds for the “Convoy Of Hope” Ukraine relief effort. Smirnoff delivers huge laughs while sharing unique insights into his life in the United States, including hilarious misperceptions of certain American slang or abstract expressions. His “Yakov: Make America Laugh Again” show takes place at the Showroom at Tropicana.
How much: Tickets, priced at $42, are available at Ticketmaster.com
’80s LIVE
When: 4 p.m.Sunday, March 27
Where: Hard Rock Casino Hotel
What to expect: The ’80s Live show is billed as a highly entertaining, nostalgic, feel-good production that ignites images and recollections of a decade when the music, lyrics and driving beats electrified a generation. The show will feature the hits of Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, Aerosmith, Wham, INXS, Duran Duran, Paula Abdul and others. The ’80s Live show promises to “transport those who witnessed it back to the moment when they first heard these songs pumping through their boomboxes,” according to event producer Allen Valentine. The revved-up, high-energy concert will get audience members to “step out of your DeLorean time machine and back into a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the 1980s.” The show takes place at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater 4 p.m. Sundays at Sound Waves.
How much: Tickets, priced at $24 and $29, are available at Ticketmaster.com
